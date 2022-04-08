News
Representatives approve biggest budget in Missouri history; Senate wants to spend more
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri House passed the largest budget in the state’s history on Thursday but their colleagues in the Senate said they’re prepared to spend even more, especially on teachers.
Representatives approved a $46.5 billion budget Thursday, but there’s still nearly $2 billion left on the table and Senate leadership said they plan to spend it.
The Show Me State’s cash flow is at an all-time high. Back in January, Gov. Mike Parson sent lawmakers a $47 billion budget request in January during his State of the State address. While in representatives’ hands, the lower chamber has made some changes, including allocating more money to teachers.
“It’s stunning, it’s breathtaking,” Rep. Bill Owen (R-Springfield) said.
Owen previously served in the Missouri House in 1981. He told the lower chamber Thursday, the budget back then was $4.2 billion.
It’s the largest spending plan in Missouri history. Members spend more than eight hours Tuesday fine tuning the $46.5 billion budget. A big chunk of time both Tuesday and Thursday was spent on the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s (DESE) budget.
“The amount of spending we’re talking about here is just incomprehensible to the average person,” Rep. Tony Lovasco (R-O’Fallon) said. “I know a lot of my colleagues here share my concerns with the massive amount of spending that we’re about to vote for.”
The House’s version is couple million dollars less than what the governor proposed. Democrats, siding with the governor, pushed back.
“We have a responsibility for common good services that we provide to the people of the State of Missouri,” Rep. Doug Clemens (D-St. Ann) said. “Things like education, roads and bridges. We’re the bread winner for the household.”
A big discussion during DESE’s budget – teacher salaries.
“When we do the math, we are funding public education at a level that is lower than 2007,” Rep. Maggie Nurrenbern (D-Kansas City) said. “Missouri is last in the nation when it comes to our state’s share towards public education.”
The starting salary for teachers in the Show Me State is $25,000, the lowest in the country and nearly 20% under the national average. During his State of the State, Parson asked lawmakers to increase pay to $38,000 for new educators.
Last week, Nurrenbern offered a proposal to the House Budget Committee to allocate the $21 million for raises to the Career Ladder program, giving raises to experienced teachers. The amendment had bipartisan support and was approved by the entire chamber Tuesday.
“In the process of discussing that we realized we already had a great model to help add some state money to maybe some of those teachers’ salaries through the Career Ladder,” Rep. Scott Cupps (R-Shell Knob) said.
Cupps offered an amendment Tuesday adding an additional $15.6 million to the program, sending nearly $37 million to the Career Ladder program. The last time lawmakers funded the initiative was 2010.
Under the state statue, teachers who take professional credits, mentor students or participate with extracurricular activities, fall under the program.
Nurrenbern said there are 125 school districts out of the 518 in the state that will be moving to four-day weeks next year due to a lack of transportation and teachers.
“The school boards are doing it because they don’t have the money to be open for five days,” Rep. Tracy McCreery (D-St. Louis) said. “I just feel like we’re losing sight of students in this debate.”
Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) said the senate plans to do more.
“I think the desire for folks to get into the teaching space, you really have to feel called to do it at this point,” Rowden said. “Whatever we can do to incentivize really awesome men and women to be in a place to educate our kids, I want to try and do that.”
Rep. Peter Merideth (D-St. Louis) said he’s concerned what will happen to the budget in the Senate because the House is leaving $1.8 million left unspent.
“It’s also my belief that the Senate is going to purpose a whole lot of options to spend that money,” Merideth said. “While I know it hurts a lot of you on the other side of the aisle to spend money, I assure you it is more fiscally irresponsible not to.”
During debate, Merideth did thank the House budget chair Rep. Cody Smith (R-Carthage) for the use of one-time dollars, but said it’s “fiscal immaturity” to not spend the money Missouri was given by the federal government.
“Honestly, this is the first year I’ve stood up here not feeling I’m defending somebody that is being hurt by our budget,” Merideth said. “While I would call this the most bipartisan and best budget I’ve seen, it’s also unfortunately the most unbalanced budget I’ve seen.”
The state’s budget office released earlier this week that the net general revenue is up from $7.85 billion last year at this time to $8.29 billion currently.
House members also approved the governor’s request of giving all higher education universities and colleges a 5.3% funding increasing.
Rep. Betsy Fogle’s (D-Springfield) proposal to allocate $20 million to cover childcare costs for small businesses and essential employees was also added into the budget.
In the transportation budget, Smith said $2.4 million will fully fund the twice-daily Amtrak service that runs between St. Louis and Kansas City, known as the River Runner. The train was reduced to one trip a day back in January due to a lack of funding.
Within the public safety budget bill, $4.4 million is allocated for body cameras for the Missouri Capitol Police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol. It also includes money for MSHP to buy a helicopter.
A provision offered by Smith to block state money from going to abortion facilities and their affiliates, like Planned Parenthood. Last month, Planned Parenthood, who has 11 facilities across the state, but the only location that offers abortion is in St. Louis, sued Missouri for similar language in the emergency supplemental budget bill.
There’s more than $16 million allocated towards Medicaid within the budget, $2.3 million of that is to pay for the expansion population.
One of the biggest differences between the governor’s proposal and the House’s version of the budget is how much money should be spent from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Parson recommended $3.2 billion to be spent in the next fiscal year, but Smith said he would rather take a “bite size piece” instead of spending it all in one year.
“We’ve heard that we’re spending too much, we’ve heard that we’re spending too little,” Smith said. “What I will say is this budget, while it’s the state’s largest in history, uses a lot of the federal money we’ve been spent to prioritize things like education and various infrastructures like water infrastructure and broadband infrastructure.”
Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo (D-Independence) said Thursday the budget process is behind, and lawmakers are going to be up against the constitutional deadline to get it to the governor’s desk but he wants to see an increase in teacher pay.
“I would encourage them [Senate budget committee] to find ways to increase it and keep it moving in the right direction they are grossly underpaid, and we need to right that wrong,” Rizzo said.
By law, the budget must be on the governor’s desk by May 6 at 6 p.m. The legislation is now in the hands of the Senate, who says there will be changes. Rowden said the budget won’t be heard in the Senate Appropriations Committee until the week of April 18, then discussed on the floor the following week.
News
Roseville shooting suspect had troubled past with mental health issues
Jesse Werling, the man who was fatally shot in Roseville on Tuesday after police say he shot and wounded an officer, was accused of stealing a rifle from his mother’s apartment last month.
Roseville police told North Hudson, Wis., police at the time there was an alert out for Werling due to mental health cautions related to resisting police and danger.
It wasn’t clear Thursday whether the rifle 53-year-old Werling allegedly took was the same weapon he fired at officers and homes during Tuesday’s shootout with police. Neither Roseville police nor the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which is leading the investigation, responded to a request from the Pioneer Press Thursday seeking clarification.
DOCUMENTS DETAIL MENTAL-HEALTH INCIDENTS
The March 9 theft report is among a trail of documents that shows Werling’s struggles over the years, including a civil commitment for mental illness and a criminal damage to property charge in Washington County after an incident in Stillwater.
Officials have not released the names of those involved in the Roseville shooting, though law enforcement sources confirmed the suspect was Werling, whose father owns a house on the block that police were called to Tuesday night.
The next morning, Roseville Police Chief Erica Scheider said her department had a record of “several mental health-related incidents” involving the 53-year-old shooting suspect, who police say fired more than 100 rounds at officers and homes for about an hour.
Police said the Roseville officer, who was shot in the face, was in stable condition as of Wednesday. They didn’t provide an update Thursday.
Werling was shot in the groin by return fire from a Roseville police officer and pronounced dead at a hospital.
CIVIL COMMITMENT PETITIONS
Werling was the subject of two petitions for civil commitment for mental illness. He was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and was manic at the time of a 2019 court filing, which said he was suffering “from paranoia and delusional beliefs.”
In 2019, he had recently jumped out of a moving car when his father tried to take him to a hospital, was aggressive to hospital staff, exposed himself to neighborhood children, filmed and threatened neighbors, and hurled projectiles at emergency responders who were helping someone else, according to a judge’s summary of the case.
“He explains his behaviors as those of a bright and creative mind, but the behaviors and symptoms actually exceed such a description and pose a danger to himself and others,” the court document continued. He was civilly committed to receive mental health treatment and medication.
When a civil commitment case was initiated in 2018, Werling agreed to voluntary treatment.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT ARREST
In 2015, Werling was arrested on domestic disorderly conduct against his former wife in western Wisconsin. She reported he called in the middle of the night and started yelling about their divorce, which he filed for in 2012. On the phone, Werling was “in a rage,” said “he could just snap” and threatened he would “take you all to the underworld,” according to a report from a St. Croix County sheriff’s deputy.
His ex-wife said she feared for the safety of herself and their two children, who were teenagers at the time. She woke them up and they all left in case Werling showed up. He called the next morning to apologize, the report said.
The district attorney requested that Werling not possess firearms as a condition of his bond. Werling told a judge during a 2016 hearing that he didn’t have guns, though he said his father did and they were locked up, according to a court transcript.
Werling was found guilty of disorderly conduct due to a no-contest plea.
FELONY CASE
Werling had a pending felony case against him in Washington County.
In December 2020, he was living in a Stillwater home owned by his father when a woman who lived on his block called 911 and said he repeatedly kicked a door to her home, according to a criminal complaint charging Werling with criminal damage to property and her petition for a harassment restraining order against him.
“I do not feel safe in my home if I know he is nearby,” the neighbor wrote in the petition. “This incident was completely filled with rage, and erratic. How can we predict when his next violent outburst will be? The police advised us to not let our children play outside because this man is dangerous.”
She wrote that Werling was taken away for a 72-hour mental health hold after the incident at her door. A judge issued the restraining order.
THEFT REPORT ON MISSING RIFLE
Last month, around 2:30 a.m. on March 9, Werling showed up outside his mother’s North Hudson apartment building, telling her it was an emergency. Werling’s mother, Susan Bacholke, told an officer that when her son got inside he “was delusional and not making sense, but did not appear to have an emergency,” the police report read.
She said that she listened him talk for about 45 minutes before he left. Later that day, she noticed that her gun cabinet had been pried open and that he had stolen a Browning .22-caliber rifle with a scope, according to the theft report filed around 7:30 p.m. the same day.
She told the officer she suspected he took it while she had been in the bathroom. She said her son had mental health issues, including PTSD “due to a bad divorce five to six years earlier,” the report read.
She said he was staying on Owasso Boulevard in Roseville. The officer called Roseville police for mutual aid and was told that they had multiple previous contacts with Werling and that there was “an alert on his name for mental health cautions relating to resisting police and danger,” the police report read.
The Roseville officer said that based on the alert, “he did not feel comfortable approaching the residence if it was believed he was in possession of a rifle with a scope,” the report read.
The North Hudson officer then called Werling’s cell phone number but it went straight to voicemail, which was full so a message could not be left.
“I will compile an attempt to locate for Werling and the firearm with a caution indicator due to his untreated mental health concerns,” the officer wrote.
Two days later, the officer called Werling’s mother, who said she did not want to pursue theft charges against her son.
“She stated she was working with his father to recover the firearm and calm him down,” a supplemental police report read.
Werling’s parents couldn’t be reached and other relatives declined to comment.
News
Will Smith warns Jada ‘don’t use me’ for clout in resurfaced video
News
Illinois police chief slips criticism of St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office into press statement
SOUTH ROXANA, Ill. – When area law enforcement makes an arrest, or local prosecutors file charges or land a conviction, they’ll typically alert the public and media with a news release. Late Wednesday afternoon, a police chief in Madison County, Illinois slipped in a criticism of prosecutors in St. Louis City at the end of a press statement about an unrelated matter.
South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles said he typically handles the press releases for his department. While writing a release about an East Alton man charged with DUI and fleeing police, Chief Coles offered a surprising rebuke of St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner.
As you can tell by the charging document, we are fortunate to live in Madison County with such a strong and supportive State’s Attorney’s Office, who help protect our police officers and keep our communities safe.
This is not the case in nearby areas like St Louis City and how the police officers are treated. Where criminal actions have no consequences. This mentality brings the criminal element to our communities as they try to take advantage of our citizens.
Without a strong supportive prosecutor’s office it not only jeopardized the communities across the river and but increase the crime rate in our towns.
Statement from South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles
Coles’ remarks came 24 hours after prosecutors with the ciruit attorney’s office accused St. Louis police officers of lying about an attempted carjacking.
Coles believes the sour relationship between the circuit attorney’s office and St. Louis Metropolitan Police Departmnt is a “major contributing factor” in the rise in crime in the city.
“When you have a national movement of various elected officials trying to politicize and vilianize police and the job they perform under the circumstances given, it makes officers less pro active, more concerned for their safety, because of the hesitation of not feeling supported,” he said. “And statements made by prosecutors saying they don’t trust the police. That is nothing more than gaslighting police officers and trying to get the public to sway to their biased viewpoints.”
When asked if he shared a similar opinion of St. Louis County and its prosecutor, Wesley Bell, Coles said he hadn’t noticed.
“I don’t see the same sort of problem with the county as I do with the city. The city has had ongoing issues with the prosecutor’s office for years,” he said, adding he’s known good officers in both departments.
The chief claims South Roxana, with a population just below 1,900 people, has had to deal with “violent and armed offenders from across the river” and his officers “have chased 13- and 14-year-old children from St. Louis City who were armed with assault rifles stealing cars in our county.”
Coles said he does not think police deserve the blame for larger societal problems and that it’s in everyone’s best interest for prosecutors, politicians, and law enforcement to be on the same page and “not try to lambast one side or the other to try and tarnish a brighter image.”
In an email sent to FOX 2, the chief specifically mentioned the alleged carjacking involving St. Louis police officers as a point of contention with the circuit attorney’s office.
“Politicians wanted cameras to capture bad police, now they realized it is catching criminals and they want to regulate how those cameras are used and disseminated,” Coles said.
A spokesperson for St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones said her office had no comment on Chief Coles’ remarks. As of Thursday afternoon, the circuit attorney’s office did not respond to FOX 2’s request for comment.
Representatives approve biggest budget in Missouri history; Senate wants to spend more
Investing For the Rest of Us – How Property Passes at Death
Roseville shooting suspect had troubled past with mental health issues
Will Smith warns Jada ‘don’t use me’ for clout in resurfaced video
Investment Bubbles and the Chinese Stock Market Bubble
Mike Novogratz Doubles Down On $500,000 Bitcoin Prediction
Illinois police chief slips criticism of St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office into press statement
Wild get some good news regarding Matt Dumba’s injury status
Developing Your Money Life And Long Term Finances Through The Fallen Angels
Rep. Angie Craig tests positive for COVID-19
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
How Beneficial Is A Bachelor’s Degree In Fashion Designing?
Where next for Westbrook?
Kelly Clarkson settles divorce from Brandon Blackstock
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
The importance of cyber security for managers and stakeholders
Is Product Designing a wise career option to choose?￼
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Body found on sidewalk in downtown St. Louis
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
How Beneficial Is A Bachelor’s Degree In Fashion Designing?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Kelly Clarkson settles divorce from Brandon Blackstock
-
News4 weeks ago
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
-
Tech4 weeks ago
The importance of cyber security for managers and stakeholders
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Is Product Designing a wise career option to choose?￼