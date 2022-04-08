Finance
Role of Corporate Finance in a Fiscal System
The sector of finance wherein all the fiscal decisions are taken by conglomerates is called as corporate finance. It also includes the tools and analysis required to formulate such decisions. Corporate finance is majorly involved in capitalizing the business value at the same time as to lessening the fiscal jeopardy of the corporation.
Most frequently, the term “Corporate finance” has also been associated with investment banking. Corporate finance may be broadly categorized into long-term and short-term decisions and methods.
Under corporate finance, capital investment resolutions are long-term company investment decisions concerning fixed properties and assets arrangement. All the decisions are established on a number of unified standards. Such projects are required to be invested correctly. Hence capital investment decisions consist of an asset resolution, an investment resolution, and a payment resolution.
To meet the objective of corporate finance, it’s very important to finance the corporate investment correctly. Usually, the foundation of investment consists of a number of mishmash of liability and equity. If a project is financed through debt, it leads in a liability which requires to be examined. For this reason, there are chances of cash flow repercussions despite the achievement of the project.
Moreover, the organization must also try to equate the investment merge with the asset being financed as intimately as achievable, in both cases of timing and money courses. The payment is primarily estimated on the source of the company’s inapt income and its business scenario for the upcoming year. This is a common event, nevertheless there are exclusions.
Google Places Visibility Is The Best ROI For A Local Business – 4 Optimization Techniques
Google places visibility is what a local business owner needs first before SEO don’t get me wrong, SEO has its place but it is best suited if you have a business you market globally or strictly online.
Plus SEO takes longer to get results than Google Places visibility which can just take days if you know how to optimize your listing.
With Google places visibility a local business has its telephone on show, maps and directions not to talk of reviews that any local searcher within mostly a five mile radius can verify and contact straight away.
With the new buzz on local mobile, searchers are increasingly searching for local businesses via their mobile phones on the go. Because of that Google has made all Google places visibility listings mobile friendly. Which means the listing is optimized for a viewing on mobile phone.
4 Key Optimization Techniques To A Successful Google Places Visibility Listing Are:
1. Fill out all the boxes.
- Go to Google.com/local
- Click get started
- Add new listing
- Complete name, address and telephone
- Complete website address
- Enter category
- Add your own category for your target keywords
- Hours of operation
- Select all visitors come to this address
Important: Listing Rules
- No location in the business title.
- Only one listing per address
- Unique telephone number per listing
- Don’t spam
- Don’t keyword spam
2. Add 10 images
- You can use any images that represent your business
- Important: name the file the keyword you want to rank for (e.g plumberliverpool.jpg)
3. Create videos from the images
- Use Animoto.com to put it together. 30-60 seconds is enough
- Important: Call the video FILE the keyword you want to rank for (eg plumberliverpool.avi)
4. Upload videos to YouTube.com
- Use keywords as title, description, and tags
- Enter business name, telephone, address and description
A lot of local businesses have been sold to death by SEO companies taunting first page Google when what they really need is Google Places visibility.
Come to think of it you are still on the first page for your keywords and higher up because Google gives preference to local search and what would take months o achieve with SEO would only take days with a well optimized Google Places visibility listing.
Only 3% of local businesses worldwide have claimed their listing so it is easier to get seen by local consumers if they are optimized. With these guidelines a small business cannot go wrong.
International Money
Wherever you travel, when you transfer money internationally, there will be 2 types of fees. The 1st one is the oversea transfer fee and the 2nd one is the exchange rate fee. With this special service, you can save up to 80% of those fees and it is pretty fast. It supports up to 46 currencies and more currencies are soon to come. Here are some examples USD, EUR, AUD, CAD, GBP, SGD etc. I’m using it and it took 2 business days from Germany to Vietnam to transfer it.
Bank transfer money
I’ve transferred with the regular bank 500€ to Vietnam and the fee was 36,55€, which is about 7,31% fee!
If I do it with TransferWise, it will cost me only 7,39€, which is only 1,48% fee.
transferwise
You can check on this website, how much the fee will be, if you send money from one country to another country. There you can see, that it is significantly lower, than any other money transfers. So in this example, you save about 30€ for every 500€ bank transfer from Germany to Vietnam. On top of that, they give you a better exchange rate! At that time according to Google, it is only 25,821.59! It’s not only cheaper than banks, but also cheaper than Paypal or exchange offices. You can save even more money compared to other Services, which charges about 10%, because of its high exchange rate fee.
UPDATE 25TH MAY 2018
Now they start offering a multicurrency bank account in $, £ and €! No fees! With a MasterCard debit card. Very handy while traveling, because you can use it worldwide with the advantage of real exchange rate, so you also can save money while traveling and with the TransferWise app, you can see in real time your expenditures.
It is also very easy and fast to open this multicurrency bank account, because everything happens online. You don’t need to go anywhere to register for it. Just upload your ID and that’s it. You will get your debit card within a week and I get an US American bank account, Australian bank account at the same time etc.
By clicking on this link you will get the first 500GBP transfer for free. Check it out: Transferwise.
To stay up to date. Just like my Facebook Fanpage: The Doan’s Blog. Further reading: Save money while traveling. Most popular blog article: What is SEO?
Offshore Online Brokerage Accounts – Are They Safe?
These days, we are all accustomed to doing almost everything online. There cannot be too many of us left who are nervous about using a credit card online, for example. Doing business online is a way to save time, money and headaches. Investing through online brokerage accounts promises much the same benefits.
However, when it comes to investing offshore, borders still pose a significant psychological barrier. There is no longer any real need to have your online brokerage account in the same country you live in, but it seems investors are still reticent about opening brokerage accounts in foreign countries.
An increasing number of financial service providers are offering cross-border online investment services. This trend has caught on more in Europe than in North America, with larger online brokerages like Saxo Bank and Swissquote offering services specifically tailored to investors from outside their home countries.
However North American investors are also becoming more adventurous, opening more and more accounts with foreign banks and brokerages. Such accounts may be opened as individual US citizens or, more commonly, through offshore corporations or trust structures designed to provide an additional level of privacy. However, the main reason for accessing these international markets is to benefit from more profitable cross-border investment opportunities, and diversify risk by spreading their portfolios across different institutions in different base currencies.
These sophisticated investors have potential access not just to a wider range of investment opportunities – but to simplicity, tax savings, and greater control over their portfolios. There is also the opportunity to save money, by gaining access through discount brokerage models to exchanges that would otherwise have to be traded by telephone through far-away correspondent brokerages.
The current economic climate means a lot of investors love the idea of being able to keep a much closer eagle eye on their internationally-diversified portfolios. But, there remains a concern. Is investing through online offshore brokerage accounts safe?
Are Offshore Online Bank and Brokerage Accounts Safe?
In short, the answer is yes, provided you apply normal common sense precautions. The internet allows you to buy and sell foreign securities through overseas brokerage accounts with just as much ease and security as paying your home electricity bill – and in many cases, much greater security.
The first of these precautions is to invest via a reputable firm. Do some due diligence on the company behind the service. Just as you should at home (but many people don’t) check references, make sure the broker is registered and in good standing with the relevant regulators, speak with them in person and find out what experience they have. You should also enquire about the security arrangements on their site, and what protection they offer in the case of DDOS and other types of hack attacks. Many offshore brokerages are actually fully licensed banks, which makes them more secure and makes due diligence easier.
Once you have decided where to open your brokerage account, it is important that you you’re your own precautions to ensure that nobody else will be able to access your account without your permission. Make sure that your security software, like anti-virus and firewalls, are properly installed, functioning and up to date. Consider using an encrypted VPN solution, especially if you are partial to doing your trading from a laptop connected via wifi, which is notoriously insecure. Also remember that just like those anti-phishing warnings from online banking at home, offshore brokerages will not email asking for you to confirm your details. If you receive any correspondence via email, confirm it by phoning the company directly before clicking on any links or taking any action. Try to get to know a single executive in the brokerage who will recognize your voice over the telephone.
What Services Do You Need?
Just like at home, overseas investing services can vary wildly in terms of costs and features. Even within the same brokerage, there are often different packages available. Fees may differ significantly depending what features, information and access you request.
If you are considering investing in European bonds, unit trusts, ISAs or funds then you probably will not need access to the type of ‘offshore day trading’ account that permits you to buy and sell individual stocks in real time. A so-called ‘fund supermarket’ type account offered by a European bank would suit you in this case. But be sure to check which products of which fund managers are available, and whether the broker is prepared to negotiate fees or rebate commissions they receive from fund managers (many will, especially on larger amounts, but only if you ask them)
Other banks and brokerages will offer discretionary management of your portfolio. This is suitable for investors who don’t want to have to watch their accounts every day, and who are looking for more of a Swiss-style ‘private banking’ feel in their brokerage. Having access to quality investment advice is of great importance in this case – so ask what kind of management skills the bank has access to in-house. Larger banks have more expertise, but they may be busy chasing bigger fish. Smaller boutique private banks and investment managers often offer a much higher level of personal service.
In turn these various institutions will often target different types of investor. The more questions you ask your broker or banker before you get started, the more benefits you will obtain from the account you finally choose. It’s called KYB (“Know Your Banker”) and is equally important to investors as KYC (“Know Your Customer”) is to bankers.
If you take the time to do your homework, investing offshore and online is not only safe but it can be very profitable, cutting costs, diversifying risk, and taking charge of your own future. Are you ready for the challenge?
