News
Russian retreat reveals destruction as Ukraine asks for help
By ADAM SCHRECK and ANDREA ROSA
CHERNIHIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian troops left behind crushed buildings, streets littered with destroyed cars and residents in dire need of food and other aid in a northern Ukrainian city, giving fuel to Kyiv’s calls Thursday for more Western support to help halt Moscow’s offensive before it refocuses on the country’s east.
Dozens of people lined up for food, diapers and medicine at a shattered school now serving as an aid-distribution point in Chernihiv, which Russian forces besieged for weeks as part of their attempt to sweep south towards the capital. In chalk on the blackboard in one classroom read: “Wednesday the 23rd of February — class work.”
Russia invaded the next day, launching a war that has seen more than 4 million Ukrainians flee the country, displaced millions more within it, and sent shockwaves throughout Europe and beyond.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba warned Thursday that despite a recent Russian pullback, it’s not over, pleading for “weapons, weapons and weapons” from NATO to face down the coming offensive in the east. Nations from the western alliance agreed to increase their supply of arms, spurred on by reports of atrocities by Russian forces in areas surrounding Kyiv.
Western allies also ramped up financial penalties aimed at Moscow on Thursday, including a ban by the European Union on Russian coal imports.
Kuleba encouraged Western countries to continue bearing down on Russia, suggesting that any let up will ultimately result in more suffering for Ukrainians.
“How many Buchas have to take place for you to impose sanctions?” Kuleba asked reporters, referring to a town near Kyiv that was the scene of dozens of killings. “How many children, women, men, have to die – innocent lives have to be lost – for you to understand that you cannot allow sanctions fatigue, as we cannot allow fighting fatigue?”
Associated Press journalists saw dozens of bodies in Bucha, some burned, others apparently shot at close range or with their hands bound. In all, Ukrainian officials have said hundreds of bodies of civilians were found in towns around the capital city.
Ukrainian and several Western leaders have blamed the massacres on Moscow’s troops, and the weekly Der Spiegel reported Thursday that Germany’s foreign intelligence agency had intercepted radio messages between Russian soldiers discussing the killings of civilians. Russia has falsely claimed that the scenes in Bucha were staged.
Kuleba became emotional while referring to the horrors in the town, telling reporters that they couldn’t understand “how it feels after seeing pictures from Bucha, talking to people who escaped, knowing that the person you know was raped four days in a row.”
His comments came in response to a reporter’s question about a video allegedly showing Ukrainian soldiers shooting a captured and wounded Russian soldier. He said he had not seen the video but that it would be investigated and acknowledged that there could be “isolated incidents” of violations.
The video has not been independently verified by The Associated Press.
In the 6-week-old war, President Vladimir Putin’s forces have failed to take Ukraine’s capital quickly and achieve what Western countries said was the Russian leader’s initial aim of ousting the Ukrainian government. In the wake of that setback and heavy losses, Russia shifted its focus to the Donbas, a mostly Russian-speaking, industrial region in eastern Ukraine where Moscow-backed rebels have been fighting Ukrainian forces for eight years.
It’s not clear how long it will take withdrawing Russian forces to redeploy, and Ukrainian officials have urged people in the country’s east to leave before the fighting intensifies there.
The head of Ukraine’s national railway system said Russian shelling already blocked the evacuation of residents from some eastern areas by train.
“The situation in Donbas is heating up and we understand that April will be quite hot, so those who have the opportunity to leave — women, children, the elderly — need to stay in a safe place,” Borys Filatov, the mayor of Dnipro, a city that lies just west of the Donbas, said at a briefing.
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said Ukrainian and Russian officials agreed to establish civilian evacuation routes Thursday from several areas in the Donbas.
Britain’s Defense Ministry said that Russia was targeting the “line of control” between Ukrainian-held and rebel-held areas in the Donbas with artillery and airstrikes.
Even as Ukraine braced for a new phase of the war, Russia’s withdrawal brought some relief to Chernihiv, which lies near Ukraine’s northern border with Belarus and was cut off for weeks. But the departed troops left behind twisted buildings and traumatized residents, who clambered over rubble and passed cars destroyed by the fighting.
Vladimir Tarasovets, a resident, described nights during the siege when he watched the city on fire and listened to the sound of shelling.
“It was very hard, very hard. Every evening there were fires, it was scary to look at the city. In the evening, when it was dark, there was no light, no water, no gas, no amenities at all,” he said. “How did we go through it? I have no words to describe how we managed.”
Tatiana Nesterenko, who left Chernihiv for Medyka in Poland, said she spent 40 days hiding out in her basement.
”Our home was destroyed by an airstrike,” she said. “There was no help, no volunteers for us. We extinguished the fire by ourselves.”
Revulsion over the invasion of Ukraine grew stronger over the past week as images revealed what some Western leaders called war crimes in areas around the capital that Russian forces had held. In addition to spurring NATO countries to agree to send more arms, the revelations in Bucha have led Western nations to step up sanctions, and the Group of Seven major world powers warned they will continue ramping up measures until Russian troops leave Ukraine.
The U.S. Congress voted Thursday to suspend normal trade relations with Russia and ban the importation of its oil, while the European Union approved new punishing sanctions against Russia, including an embargo on coal imports. The U.N. General Assembly, meanwhile, voted Thursday to suspend Russia from the world organization’s leading human rights body.
Der Spiegel reported that individual radio messages dealing with the murder of civilians may be linked to pictures of bodies found in Bucha. The outlet reported that Germany’s BND intelligence agency informed lawmakers about this information Wednesday.
In one radio message, a Russian soldier reportedly informs another how he and others shot dead a person on a bicycle. In another message a speaker allegedly recounts how the Russian military interrogated enemy soldiers before killing them.
Overnight, Russia kept up its barrage on several cities, striking fuel storage sites around Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv and Chuguev using cruise missiles fired from ships in the Black Sea.
A Ukrainian naval vessel caught fire under unclear circumstances in the besieged port city of Mariupol, satellite photos from Planet Labs PBC analyzed Thursday by The Associated Press show.
Mariupol has experienced some of the war’s greatest deprivations, and the mayor said Wednesday that more than 5,000 civilians have been killed there, including 210 children. Russian forces are fighting street by street to capture the city; doing so would allow it to secure a land corridor to the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow seized from Ukraine in 2014.
Since the war started, Russia and Ukraine have held talks, both by video link and in person, but have not found common ground to end the fighting.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday accused Ukraine of backtracking on proposals it had made over Crimea and Ukraine’s military status. Lavrov accused Washington and its allies of pushing Ukraine to keep fighting, but said Russia intended to continue the talks.
___
Schreck reported from Kyiv, Ukraine. Associated Press journalists around the world contributed to this report.
News
McKinley Rolle resigns as William T. Dwyer’s football coach to pursue other opportunities
McKinley Rolle, three years after replacing Dwyer longtime football coach Jack Daniels, announced his resignation, citing a desire for a more administrative career in academics.
Rolle announced on Thursday morning via his personal Twitter account that he has vacated his post with the Panthers in order to pursue other opportunities. Rolle recently finished obtaining his second Master’s degree in Educational Leadership, and is looking into, among other things, becoming an assistant principal.
He leaves William T. Dwyer’s football program after compiling a 12-13 record in his three seasons in charge, including a 4-6 mark in his final year in 2021.
Rolle, the older brother of former Florida State and NFL player Myron Rolle, replaced Daniels after his 23 years as the school’s coach back in March 2019. The Panthers enjoyed their best season under Rolle in 2020, going 5-1 en route to reaching the Class 7A tri-county Gold Bracket semifinals in the pandemic-altered campaign.
Rolle did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
()
News
Second police union defends STL officers accused of lying
ST. LOUIS – Two days after the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office accused city police officers of lying about an attempted carjacking, a second union representing local police has come out in support of the officers.
In a statement, the Ethical Society of Police (ESOP) said city prosecutors presented a “one-sided view” of the incident and, in doing so, “reopened a healing wound between the circuit attorney’s office and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
The incident reportedly happened March 19. Two St. Louis police officers said they encountered a man with a gun who tried to carjack them while they were in a police vehicle and in uniform.
On Tuesday, Redditt Hudson, a prosecutor with the circuit attorney’s office, said the officers were not telling the truth. During a news conference, Hudson said their office received little help from police when it investigated the matter and ultimately uncovered a different story.
According to Hudson, the police vehicle did not have a dashcam. The officers’ body cameras did not capture the incident because they were driving. City prosecutors said they found surveillance video from a nearby business that appears to contradict the officers.
CAO Chief Warrant Officer Chris Hinckley said the surveillance video shows someone trying to cross the road when a police car pulls up. That individual’s hands remain at their side the entire time and the police vehicle takes off.
After the accusations were made public, a police spokesperson said the department was unaware of these allegations until FOX 2 informed them of Tuesday’s news conference. The spokesperson said the department requested the circuit attorney’s evidence and would conduct an internal review.
That same day, the St. Louis Police Officers’ Association (SLPOA) released a statement defending the officers’ story.
Both statements from the ESOP and SLPOA claim prosecutors have painted an incomplete picture. According to the police unions, the alleged suspect was arrested and confessed on video. The ESOP, in particular, hints there is audio of the incident in which “the officer’s voice is elevated and you can hear the stress level.”
News
United Hospital in St. Paul and Regina Hospital in Hastings to merge in August
Allina Health announced Thursday that United Hospital in downtown St. Paul and Regina Hospital in Hastings are joining to become one east metro hospital with two campuses.
The license merger, effective in August, will create United Hospital and the United Hospital-Hastings Regina campus in order to “reimagine care delivery in the east metro,” according to a written statement from Allina.
Patients in Hastings already choose United Hospital more than any other hospital for their specialty care needs, according to Allina, and patients who need a higher level of care are routinely transferred to United Hospital. The merger is intended to simplify processes like transfers and billing for patients, staff members and providers.
A key service has already gravitated. In November, Regina announced that expectant mothers would be sent to United Hospital or Children’s Minnesota to give birth.
Hospital mergers are not without precedent for Allina. In the north metro, the health network in 2017 combined Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids and Unity Hospital in Fridley to form Mercy Hospital and the Mercy Hospital-Unity campus.
“Through the challenges of COVID-19, we have learned the benefits and necessity of caring for our communities in new ways,” said Jill Ostrem, president of United Hospital and Mercy Hospital, in a statement. “It is our goal to make connections and improve access for patients entering our system at any of our locations.”
Helen Strike, president of Regina Hospital and River Falls Area Hospital, said patients and care teams will benefit from programs and services that will be shared between the two campuses, such as the Allina Health Cancer Institute.
The merger will not be without some obvious culture change. Regina Hospital is a Catholic hospital founded by the Sisters of Charity, Our Lady Mother of Mercy in 1953 and sponsored by the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis through a lay board of directors, Regina HealthCare. Priests are available around the clock for patients and families who wish to take part in the sacraments.
Despite the name change, Regina Hospital will continue to maintain and support its Catholic Stewardship Agreement, but the downtown United campus is not part of that arrangement.
“It will stay specific to Regina,” said Jenny Griswold Steingas, a spokesperson for Allina Health.
Allina maintains more than 90 clinics, 11 hospitals and additional retail pharmacies and specialty care centers throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Russian retreat reveals destruction as Ukraine asks for help
Personal Finance Tips – Prepare For Financial Emergencies
Quant Explains How Bitcoin Funding Rate Predicted The Latest Top
McKinley Rolle resigns as William T. Dwyer’s football coach to pursue other opportunities
Second police union defends STL officers accused of lying
United Hospital in St. Paul and Regina Hospital in Hastings to merge in August
10 Tips for Personal Loan Borrowers
DeFiChain Adds New dTokens Corresponding to Disney, Intel, MicroStrategy, and iShares MSCI China ETF
Gene Kelly’s widow takes dig at ‘Singin’ in the Rain’ star Debbie Reynolds’ dance skills
Biden Finally Acknowledges Tesla and Includes Elon Musk in an Electric Vehicles Meeting
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
How Beneficial Is A Bachelor’s Degree In Fashion Designing?
Where next for Westbrook?
Kelly Clarkson settles divorce from Brandon Blackstock
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
The importance of cyber security for managers and stakeholders
Is Product Designing a wise career option to choose?￼
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Body found on sidewalk in downtown St. Louis
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
How Beneficial Is A Bachelor’s Degree In Fashion Designing?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Kelly Clarkson settles divorce from Brandon Blackstock
-
News4 weeks ago
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
-
Tech4 weeks ago
The importance of cyber security for managers and stakeholders
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Is Product Designing a wise career option to choose?￼