Scope of Offshore Banking For Expatriates
An expatriate is a person who resides temporarily or permanently in a different country and culture other than his/her own legal residence and place of upbringing. When it comes to offshore banking, this class of people is the privileged class. ‘Why so?’ is a question that we need to answer. This is because they are free to choose the best option from the global financial market.
Depending on the tax structure of the home country, certain facilities may however be limited. During the entire period when they stay abroad, they can use the facilities of an offshore bank along with the tax and investment benefits! They do not have to seek the permission of the offshore jurisdiction to enjoy the advantages of the offshore banking system. It is so because, there are certain countries which allow tax breaks, investment opportunities and several other banking advantages which are not available to the regular citizens of the country.
Offshore banks provide the following advantages to the expatriates irrespective of the financial well being of an expat:
- Tax efficiency
- Secrecy
- Flexibility and High accessibility
It is not that you need to hold an account for saving or depositing only. The offshore banks give an added advantage to the expats. If you want an account only for receiving money then also, you can have an offshore bank account. On top of that, any interest accrued on the received money will be free of tax liabilities even though it is an income! These banks offer you to choose among a wide range of accounts. If you go for a current account, you can have instant access account or a cash/debit/credit card access account. If you are looking for a savings account then, you can have one with notice account and term deposit. You can also choose to have an account with various interest rates that you need to pay. The interest rates, however, depend on the restrictions imposed on the accounts. Remember, you should be an expatriate!
When the question comes to accessibility, you can have internet access, telephone access, direct debit and even standing order. Amazingly, the choice of currency for the account lies with you. The offshore banks also provide secured and unsecured credit cards. You can also have an offshore debit card which acts in an identical fashion to that of a regular debit card.
Among these numerous facilities, you still have a small glitch. You just have to choose an offshore jurisdiction with proper regulation and avoid unethical activities. ‘Happy Banking’!
Unaccountable Marketing?
The other day, driving along I-95, I noticed a jewelry billboard. Young couple, nice ring, some hearts. It had a headline that said, “Love is in the air“. Nice enough, but I wondered who the advertiser was. I didn’t see a store name, a website, an address, nothing.
The next time I drove by, I looked for a store name. Lo and behold, there it was in dropout white type (on a gray background), small and off in a corner.
Why would anyone spend a ton of money on a billboard people can’t read?
And what ROI did they expect?
The ad looked okay, attractive even, but what good does that do when nobody knows who the advertiser is?
Lately, I’ve been paying more and more attention to this kind of thing- unaccountable marketing is a good way to describe it. Glamour magazine, has a lot of ads with no website, no phone number, no offer, and certainly no way to track results. Exposure is great, but how does anyone know if the investment was worthwhile? If you pulled the ad and saved the money, would it make a difference in sales?
Marketing should be about tracking results.
Unless the advertiser is extremely well known and has a gigantic budget, unaccountable marketing should not even exist. If you can’t track the results of your ad, then you should think twice before launching it.
Clients come to our agency, because they know that we are able to deliver results. It may take several tests of a marketing program before it becomes profitable, but in the end the client knows where their dollars have gone and their ROI.
Just like you keep your employees accountable; be sure to keep your marketing accountable, too.
Here are two things to remember about keeping your marketing “accountable“:
- Try to track results. This can be so simple: It starts by engaging prospects then moving them to a landing page (or micro site). A specific phone number, email address, or QR code. That way you at least get some idea where your customers come from.
- Creative is not everything. Yes, it’s great to have a cool looking ad, but it’s not the most important thing. If your customer can’t read it, it’s a wasted effort. Remember the 40-40-20 rule, a direct marketing principle that certainly applies here. Success is 40% offer, 40% list (or medium), and 20% is due to the creative. Our creative director tells me the real formula is 100-100-100. Everything has to be 100%.
If you have any thoughts on the subject, please comment below. I would be happy to hear what others have to say. Thanks!
Putting Philanthropy Into Action the Modern Way
Philanthropy can be loosely described as the act of giving to the needy and being generous. It does not specify how much you need to give in order to be considered as generous. It does not matter if you do not have much to give. Any small act of generosity towards the need can make you a philanthropist. This is especially true in today’s digital age. With modern crowdfunding platforms, your small act of generosity can easily snowball and become substantial enough to make an impact.
Pooling Resources
Crowdfunding and crowdsourcing involve the pooling of resources. In terms of charitable giving, this usually pertains to financial resources. Do not think that having less than twenty dollars to spare is too little. If you get a thousand people to give at least $20 each, you will actually have $20,000. Surely, this money can already be used to fund a worthy cause. Keep this amount of funds coming on a regular basis and you have a stream of income to fund your cause for a longer period of time.
Popular
A popular way to raise funds for causes today is to go online and start a crowdfunding campaign. Traditionally, people collected money for charitable institutions through door to door or direct mail solicitations, telemarketing and telethon runs, and “pass the hat” or coin bank methods among others. With the influx of technological developments and the increase utilization of the internet, there are now more come more opportunities to present a charitable cause to online audiences and generate donations from the digital realm.
Campaigns
With a Google search of crowdfunding advocates, you can find a number of existing campaigns, ranging from wildlife conservation to community infrastructure improvements. Search engines provide exposure and visibility for crowdfunding websites. Potential donors can easily gain access to these websites and decide whether they want to contribute or not. You can make use of the worldwide web to disseminate information about your cause and attract the attention of those with money to spare as well as those who are willing to spare any amount of money.
Social Media
Social media is one of the platforms that connect individuals and create online communities. This is the same way through which crowdfunding works. You simply create a community of people who are interested in helping the same cause and then wait for the donations to come in.
Another Factor
One other factor that makes crowdfunding appealing to potential contributors is the fact that they can monitor where and how their donations are spent. Some platforms also have live money pools that show the growth of donations in real time. There is transparency in terms of information about goods that were purchased with the crowdfunding money, how much money was donated, and what other expenses were paid with the collected funds. Some online philanthropists may want to be assured that what they donated online was really used for the intended causes.
Opportunities
The opportunities provided by technology to people today should be maximized not only in terms of information dissemination, communication, and commerce. More importantly, should be maximized when it comes to the avenues it opens for everyone to help one another through various means. Crowdfunding for charitable giving is a great way to utilize today’s technology.
The Concept of Mentorship – What is it All About?
The dictionary says “a trusted counselor and guide,” that is what a mentor is. But why are we suddenly discussing about mentors and its dictionary meaning here? The reason is none other than the fact that the concept of mentorship is extremely pertinent in the field of MBA. But what is it all about?
Well, a mentor is that knowledgeable and experienced individual of the world who takes you under his wings and guides you in your endeavors.
The concept of mentorship in MBA programs are innovative as well as immensely helpful. During your MBA days, your mentor is ideally your friend, philosopher, and guide. He is the one who will be responsible for molding your future in the institution, and eventually in your future professional life. So as you check out MBA School ranking before joining a school find out if the school makes effective use of he concept of mentorship as it will go a long way.
This mentorship program couples you up with some seasoned person in their own field, which should ideally be your aimed field too. This supplement an aspiring MBA with all the experience and the essential glimpses of what he is aspiring for and what he should expect to face and rule over.
The concept of mentorship in MBA is built around some guiding principals around the mentors, the students, as well as the general operation of the mentorship program.
The Students: Respectful and enriching interaction with the corporate world increases knowledge of the student and opens a vista of career opportunities through right contacts in front of him. The student is also expected to be goals oriented to fit in the program. Proper counseling about the benefits of the program and the expectations from him should also be rendered to the student prior to the program.
The Mentors: This program acts as an opportunity for him to pass on the legacy of knowledge and wisdom from one corporate generation to another corporate generation. It also gives him the much needed simulation for leadership skill development. The mentor should also be given some guidance on what his duties are and how he is expected to be an integral part in shaping an individual’s future in the corporate world.
The general guidelines: The first and foremost criteria in choosing a mentorship program, in fact in choosing a mentor, is to categorically choose two individuals, the mentor and the student, on the basis of knowledge, communication, and expertise on the part of the mentor; field of interest, respectful outlook towards guidance, motivation, and an appetite for knowledge on the part of the student; and most importantly, consent of both that the match between the mentor and the student fits to both of their satisfaction and compatibility.
Therefore, the concept of mentorship might be ideally termed as a link direct between the future MBA and the corporate community, and as a result it should be utilized to the optimum.
