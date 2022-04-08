News
Second police union defends STL officers accused of lying
ST. LOUIS – Two days after the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office accused city police officers of lying about an attempted carjacking, a second union representing local police has come out in support of the officers.
In a statement, the Ethical Society of Police (ESOP) said city prosecutors presented a “one-sided view” of the incident and, in doing so, “reopened a healing wound between the circuit attorney’s office and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
The incident reportedly happened March 19. Two St. Louis police officers said they encountered a man with a gun who tried to carjack them while they were in a police vehicle and in uniform.
On Tuesday, Redditt Hudson, a prosecutor with the circuit attorney’s office, said the officers were not telling the truth. During a news conference, Hudson said their office received little help from police when it investigated the matter and ultimately uncovered a different story.
According to Hudson, the police vehicle did not have a dashcam. The officers’ body cameras did not capture the incident because they were driving. City prosecutors said they found surveillance video from a nearby business that appears to contradict the officers.
CAO Chief Warrant Officer Chris Hinckley said the surveillance video shows someone trying to cross the road when a police car pulls up. That individual’s hands remain at their side the entire time and the police vehicle takes off.
After the accusations were made public, a police spokesperson said the department was unaware of these allegations until FOX 2 informed them of Tuesday’s news conference. The spokesperson said the department requested the circuit attorney’s evidence and would conduct an internal review.
That same day, the St. Louis Police Officers’ Association (SLPOA) released a statement defending the officers’ story.
Both statements from the ESOP and SLPOA claim prosecutors have painted an incomplete picture. According to the police unions, the alleged suspect was arrested and confessed on video. The ESOP, in particular, hints there is audio of the incident in which “the officer’s voice is elevated and you can hear the stress level.”
United Hospital in St. Paul and Regina Hospital in Hastings to merge in August
Allina Health announced Thursday that United Hospital in downtown St. Paul and Regina Hospital in Hastings are joining to become one east metro hospital with two campuses.
The license merger, effective in August, will create United Hospital and the United Hospital-Hastings Regina campus in order to “reimagine care delivery in the east metro,” according to a written statement from Allina.
Patients in Hastings already choose United Hospital more than any other hospital for their specialty care needs, according to Allina, and patients who need a higher level of care are routinely transferred to United Hospital. The merger is intended to simplify processes like transfers and billing for patients, staff members and providers.
A key service has already gravitated. In November, Regina announced that expectant mothers would be sent to United Hospital or Children’s Minnesota to give birth.
Hospital mergers are not without precedent for Allina. In the north metro, the health network in 2017 combined Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids and Unity Hospital in Fridley to form Mercy Hospital and the Mercy Hospital-Unity campus.
“Through the challenges of COVID-19, we have learned the benefits and necessity of caring for our communities in new ways,” said Jill Ostrem, president of United Hospital and Mercy Hospital, in a statement. “It is our goal to make connections and improve access for patients entering our system at any of our locations.”
Helen Strike, president of Regina Hospital and River Falls Area Hospital, said patients and care teams will benefit from programs and services that will be shared between the two campuses, such as the Allina Health Cancer Institute.
The merger will not be without some obvious culture change. Regina Hospital is a Catholic hospital founded by the Sisters of Charity, Our Lady Mother of Mercy in 1953 and sponsored by the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis through a lay board of directors, Regina HealthCare. Priests are available around the clock for patients and families who wish to take part in the sacraments.
Despite the name change, Regina Hospital will continue to maintain and support its Catholic Stewardship Agreement, but the downtown United campus is not part of that arrangement.
“It will stay specific to Regina,” said Jenny Griswold Steingas, a spokesperson for Allina Health.
Allina maintains more than 90 clinics, 11 hospitals and additional retail pharmacies and specialty care centers throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Biden Finally Acknowledges Tesla and Includes Elon Musk in an Electric Vehicles Meeting
President Joe Biden can no longer pretend Tesla doesn’t exist in the U.S. electric vehicle industry. On April 6, senior officials of the Biden administration held a meeting with Tesla CEO Elon Musk and other major automotive leaders, including General Motors chief Mary Barra, to discuss electric vehicles and charging infrastructure.
That marks a stark change from previous such meetings where the Biden administration seemed to have deliberately ignored Tesla despite the company selling more electric vehicles than anyone in the U.S. Musk has repeatedly complained about not being invited to White House meetings or mentioned in the President’s public addresses about electric vehicles.
In August 2021, Musk questioned on Twitter why Tesla wasn’t invited to Biden’s signing ceremony of an executive order urging American automakers to sell more electric vehicles. The President invited executives from all of Detroit’s “Big Three” automakers: General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler parent Stellantis. One reason Tesla was not invited could be that it’s a employees are not unionized. The executive order places an emphasis on union-made electric vehicles, which are given $2,500 extra tax rebate on top of the standard federal tax credit.
Three months later, in a speech at a GM factory in Detroit about the electrification of the U.S. auto industry, Biden omitted Tesla again and bizarrely praised GM CEO Mary Barra for “electrifying the entire auto industry” when GM owns a tiny percent of the U.S. EV market. As of 2020, nearly 80 percent of new EVs sold in the U.S. were made by Tesla.
Biden’s speech prompted mocking from Musk’s mother, who tweeted the President must have looked at the wrong script. Musk responded to the tweet with a one-word comment: “Sigh.”
Biden includes Tesla in EV charger discussion
That finally changed in February, when Biden publicly acknowledged Tesla for the first time as “our nation’s largest electric vehicle manufacturer” in a speech from Washington, D.C.
Participants of Wednesday’s meeting “agreed that EV charging is an essential public good and are committed to achieving President Biden’s goal of 50 percent EVs by 2030,” the White House said in a statement. The part particularly relevant to Tesla is that “there was a broad consensus that charging stations and vehicles need to be interoperable and provide a seamless user experience, no matter what car you drive or where you charge your EV.”
EV charging network is a key piece of Biden’s climate change and infrastructure agenda. Last year, Congress approved a $7.5 billion plan to create a national network of half a million EV chargers to provide affordable charging options to all Americans.
At the end of 2021, there were only about 43,000 public EV charging stations across the U.S. to serve two million vehicles. Tesla owns and operates more than 1,300 “supercharger” stations that are only accessible to Tesla vehicles. The company recently made an exception in East Europe and opened up its chargers to non-Tesla vehicles ostensibly to help refugees flee Ukraine.
Tesla has indicated plans to gradually open its supercharger network to other cars. In November 2021, it launched a small pilot program with supercharger stations in the Netherlands and expanded the program to France and Norway in January. In the U.S., Tesla agrees to open its superchargers to the public as long as it gets government funding and rebates for each charging port it provides, the company said in a comment in February to the Federal Highway Administration, which sought input on how to spend the $7.5 billion federal funding approved last year.
Biden Finally Acknowledges Tesla and Includes Elon Musk in an Electric Vehicles Meeting
