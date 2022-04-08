News
Seven years after firing her, Current rehires Barb Abney for Saturday night show
In a surprise move, 89.3 The Current has rehired Barb Abney, a DJ the Minnesota Public Radio station fired in January 2015.
Abney was one of four hires the station announced Friday on its website. She’ll join WNXP Nashville’s Ayisha Jaffer, Parkway Theater talent buyer and KYMN vet Jessica Paxton, and Go 95.3’s Chaz Kangas at the station.
The Current isn’t wasting any time getting Abney back on its airwaves. She co-hosted her final morning show at her current job at KFAI Friday morning and she starts at The Current on Saturday evening as the new host of the station’s popular all-request Radio Free Current.
“I’m thrilled to be at the helm of Radio Free Current,” Abney said. “I’ve already had the opportunity to connect with some of my old and new coworkers … I think my first show will basically be asking: ‘What did I miss? What are the tunes or bands the audience thinks I may have missed since my departure in 2015?’ ”
A veteran of Cincinnati’s late WOXY.com and a native of rural Ohio, Abney took a job with The Current in 2006 as the midday host. She established herself as a prominent personality on the station as well as in the local music community and claimed a strong online listenership that included fans who had followed her from WOXY.com.
In 2015, The Current fired Abney just days after the station wrapped a 10-day celebration of its 10th anniversary, complete with a series of sold-out concerts and other special events that saw Abney as a high-profile participant. At the time, a station publicist said the move was “a programming decision made by The Current’s management.”
Soon after, angry listeners took to social media to defend Abney, with many claiming they canceled their MPR membership in protest. The station’s publicist followed up with further comment: “Decisions like this are always tough. Barb has meant a lot to The Current and its listeners and has contributed so much over the years … We understand that some listeners and members are upset and we are listening.”
A month later, the then-new station Go 96.3 hired Abney as the morning DJ.
At the time, Northern Lights Broadcasting had just retired the former K-TWIN signal in favor of a new “modern music” format it called Go 96.3. But the station struggled to find an audience. That October, Go fired longtime radio vets Jason Nagel and Brian “BT” Turner and showed Abney the door 10 months later. In late 2020, Northern Lights sold the station to the California-based Christian media ministry Educational Media Foundation, which relaunched it as a contemporary worship music station dubbed Air 1.
In July 2017, Abney landed a job co-hosting the 8 to 10 a.m. shift at KFAI, a mostly volunteer-run community station. She held the position with various co-hosts through Friday morning.
News
Oscars slapper Will Smith says he turned down ‘Django’ due to ‘violence’
News
IMD Alert: Weather will change, rain warning in 12 states till April 10, heatwave alert in 4 states, heat will increase, know
IMD Alert: Weather will change, rain warning in 12 states till April 10, heatwave alert in 4 states, heat will increase, know
Due to the formation of a low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal in India, weather changes will be seen in many states. According to the IMD Alert, the sky will be cloudy. The same thunderstorm can be seen with light drizzle (Rain Alert).
At the same time, in recent weeks, many parts of the north-western states of India have come under the grip of heatwave. It is unlikely that the region will be able to escape the sweltering heat any time soon as the scorching heat is expected to return this week. However, heavy rain alert has been issued in some states. Due to the formation of a low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal, the states of southern India will be in the grip of rain, thunder and drizzle during eastern India.
According to IMD, an Upper Air Cyclonic Circulation is very likely to form over South Andaman Sea and its neighbors on April 9 . During the next 24 hours, under its influence, a Low Pressure Area is expected to form over southeast Bay of Bengal. According to IMD, strong southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal will cause widespread rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam-Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the next five days.
On April 4 and 8, there will be heavy rain in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya . A similar weather system will affect Nagaland-Manipur, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on April 8. Extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over Meghalaya on 7th and 8th April. On April 8 and 9, the IMD has predicted thunder and lightning in Assam-Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura . Andaman and Nicobar Islands are also likely to receive heavy rains on April 8.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heatwave conditions over Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh, with isolated parts of both the states facing severe heatwave conditions for the next five days till April 10. Apart from this , heatwave conditions are very likely to occur over some areas over Punjab, South Haryana and Delhi , along with very severe heat wave conditions at isolated places over Punjab, South Haryana and Delhi during the next 24 hours.
Heatwave conditions will continue at isolated places over these areas for the next three days starting Wednesday. When the maximum temperature exceeds 40 degree Celsius and rises by at least 4.5 degree Celsius above normal, the IMD declares a heatwave in the plains. A severe heatwave is declared when the temperature drops below normal by more than 6.4 degrees Celsius.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that a low pressure area is very likely to form over southeast Bay of Bengal around April 7 (Thursday). The weather forecast agency has said in its daily bulletin that a cyclonic circulation of upper air is very likely to form over South Andaman Sea and neighborhood on April 8. There is a possibility of heavy rain in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on 9 April.
Due to this, strong wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph very likely over Andaman and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal during next two days. Similar weather has been predicted for central parts of south Bay of Bengal on Thursday and strong wind and drizzle will continue over southwest Bay of Bengal on Friday.
In line with the above forecasts, the IMD has issued an orange warning for western Rajasthan till Saturday , urging people to be “ready” for hot weather. A yellow alert has been issued in East Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana and Delhi from Tuesday to Saturday.
There will be no significant change in the maximum temperature over the rest of the country for the next five days. According to meteorologists, the primary reason for these high temperatures is active northerly winds and apparent lack of factors like upper air cyclonic circulation and western disturbances.
State wise heatwave alert
Heat wave conditions have prevailed over some parts of East Rajasthan in the last 24 hours, while most parts of West Rajasthan have witnessed severe heat wave conditions. On Monday, April 4, Rajasthan’s Barmer district recorded the state’s highest maximum temperature of 43.5 degrees Celsius. The temperature in the national capital is expected to cross 40 degrees Celsius by Thursday, April 7.
In the capital Patna , where the minimum temperature is 22 degrees Celsius, the maximum temperature has been recorded at 37 degrees Celsius. On the other hand, if we talk about the capital Ranchi , the minimum temperature has reached 22 degree Celsius and the maximum temperature has reached 40 degree Celsius. Strong hot winds will continue in the capital Lucknow . The heat wave will continue. Along with this, due to clear sky, the increase in sunlight will be seen. Orissa, West Bengal and Hyderabad will see heat. There will be an increase of two to three percent in the temperature in Jammu including the mountainous state of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh . Light cold spells will continue in Leh.
The post IMD Alert: Weather will change, rain warning in 12 states till April 10, heatwave alert in 4 states, heat will increase, know appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
‘Tere Bhai Ne Paisa Chura Liya’: BharatPe CEO & Ashneer Grover’s Sister Fight Getting Ugly On LinkedIn
One of the most controversial judges of Shark Tank India, Ashneer Grover came into the limelight for yet another fight, this time with the founders of BharatPe, over the non-payment of salaries. Though the co-founder of BharatPe renounced his post it appears that he still has a keen interest in what is happening in the FinTech company. The whole discussion is quite entertaining.
The latest fight started when a person, claiming to be BharatPe’s employee started complaining about not receiving the salary for the month of March on LinkedIn.
Here’s what the employee said:
Dear Suhail and Shashvat Sir, we haven’t received our salary for March month yet despite following up so many times on email and visiting the office. All the old admin staff of BharatPe have been terminated by you without giving any reason and their salaries have not been paid. We were with BharatPe ever since the Compamy started and now we are nowhere because of your internal politics.
Check out the whole post:
Ashneer Grover commented on the post in no time:
Ashneer’s sister also commented on the post saying: “That’s the sad part… That’s it’s a shameless bunch!
Suhail Sameer, BharatPe CEO replied to Aashima Grover’s comment and stated: “Tere bhai ne saara paisa chura liya (your brother stole all the money). Very little left to pay salaries.” This is where things got out of control.
Other LinkedIn users and Twitter users couldn’t help but react to this, check out some of their reactions:
SS be like pic.twitter.com/yndDePm28n
— Ashish (@themadnawat) April 7, 2022
Kahan pade ho Twitter pe, next level khel LinkedIn pe chal raha hai #BharatPe
[Suhail’s comment in 2nd screenshot ] pic.twitter.com/2YBKXO8ske
— Arti Singh (@artijourno) April 7, 2022
imajin losing a PR battle against a founder who basically defrauded the company lmao.
— Sudhanshu Srivastava (@thetalesofsud) April 7, 2022
Classic case of self-destruct mode.
— Jiten Parmar (@jitenkparmar) April 7, 2022
The CEO of Bharat Pe tells the (apparent) sister of the ousted founder of Bharat Pe that her brother has stolen all the money from the company, AND there’s “very little left to pay salaries”. @StateOfLinkedIn this is next level @LinkedIn
— Nandan Pandit (@npandit) April 7, 2022
If this is on LinkedIn, imagine what happens in their townhalls,meetings, mails etc Bouncers outside boardrooms?
— Devina Sengupta (@DevinaSengupta) April 7, 2022
Ashneer Grover‘s wife Madhuri Jain was sacked as the company’s head of controls in February this year on the accusation of financial irregularities. In March this year, Ashneer was removed from his positions at BharatPe.
The post ‘Tere Bhai Ne Paisa Chura Liya’: BharatPe CEO & Ashneer Grover’s Sister Fight Getting Ugly On LinkedIn appeared first on MEWS.
Seven years after firing her, Current rehires Barb Abney for Saturday night show
An Introduction to Personal Loans in Singapore
Oscars slapper Will Smith says he turned down ‘Django’ due to ‘violence’
IMD Alert: Weather will change, rain warning in 12 states till April 10, heatwave alert in 4 states, heat will increase, know
‘Tere Bhai Ne Paisa Chura Liya’: BharatPe CEO & Ashneer Grover’s Sister Fight Getting Ugly On LinkedIn
How to Make the Best Use of a Tax Calculator?
Yankees don’t agree to extension with Aaron Judge, star will play 2022 on one-year deal
What Are Binary Options?
Dolphins sign veteran punter, filling vacancy ahead of draft
Sacramento mass shooting suspect served less time due to California law
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
How Beneficial Is A Bachelor’s Degree In Fashion Designing?
Where next for Westbrook?
Kelly Clarkson settles divorce from Brandon Blackstock
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
The importance of cyber security for managers and stakeholders
Is Product Designing a wise career option to choose?￼
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Body found on sidewalk in downtown St. Louis
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
How Beneficial Is A Bachelor’s Degree In Fashion Designing?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Kelly Clarkson settles divorce from Brandon Blackstock
-
News4 weeks ago
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
-
Tech4 weeks ago
The importance of cyber security for managers and stakeholders
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Is Product Designing a wise career option to choose?￼