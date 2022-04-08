Finance
Smart CEO’S Adding New Vacation Fringe Benefit Resulting in 300% Productivity ROI
Smart CEO’s, Presidents, and especially business owners, have found a way to strategically use their benefits package as a means to drive greater productivity and innovation while getting a significant burst in employee morale.
What have these savvy executives figured out that the rest haven’t? They have discovered and acknowledged that workplace stress is directly linked to lower productivity, higher turnover, worker’s compensation claims, and ever increasing medical insurance due to stress-related expenses and they have added a vacation benefit offered by Rovia called DreamTrips to their corporate benefits program which allows their employees the opportunity to take amazing vacations at even more amazing prices.
These forward looking decision makers understood they would gain from these six critical points:
Productivity. Independent studies indicate that employers can expect for every dollar they spend on vacation benefits they will get three dollars in return in increased productivity.
Recovery Reduces Medical Expenses. World class athletes across the globe realized that recovery was as important, if not more than, intense training and a customized diet. Without proper recovery the body and mind cannot perform at superior levels and will eventually breakdown. Common sense dictates employers need to be proactive in their employee’s wellness.
Innovation. Being exposed to different cultures and new scenery change often alters the mind towards innovative thinking and inspires significant breakthroughs. What does one good idea or new product mean to your company’s bottom line?
Loyalty. Almost all companies claim that their people are their best asset. Very few actually demonstrate it. A vacation benefit package creates a loyalty and appreciativeness the likes that business has never seen and gives the business an advantage for talent acquisition.
Prestige. When a company offers a unique and high quality benefit the entire organization is perceived in a greater light. Leaders have the opportunity to get a leg up on the competition and have an edge in talent acquisition.
Sense of Worth. When a company expresses their appreciation for a job well done by offering a vacation benefits package, they enhance their relationship with the employee. The employee gains a sense of self worth in the process.
With the economy showing signs of improvement, smart business leaders are using this exceptional new fringe benefit to the greatest advantage by showing their employees they have been appreciated.
7 Ways to Reduce Spending Without Feeling Deprived
Most of us equate reducing our spending to depriving ourselves of stuff and fun activities we enjoy. But what if I tell you that by making just a few adjustments here and there, we can cover the essentials and still have enough left for things that truly make life worthwhile?
ONE: Cook the bulk of your meals at home.
Stocking up on ingredients for cooking will not just enable you to reduce your expenses, you can also curb your portions and control the amount of oil, fat, sugar, and salt that goes into every dish.
Challenge yourself to master new recipes and allow one special meal a week. Serve homemade pancakes and hot cocoa with skim milk to your family for breakfast. Grill fish, portions of chicken, or lean cuts of beef and enjoy them with fresh salads.
TWO: Build your wardrobe on classic pieces.
Next to food, much of our budget goes to clothes. Here’s a good rule to follow: invest in a few wardrobe essentials by spending more on durable pieces, like jeans, trousers, a pencil skirt if you’re a woman, and a blazer or jacket.
If you think a certain item will just remain a fad or trend, like a bohemian blouse or a graphic T-shirt, just buy from thrift shops or bazaars.
THREE: Learn the art of being a sparkling host.
Going out to a bar or club, the cinema, or dining on fancy meals can rack up huge expenses over time. Why not come up with creative yet frugal activities if you want to bond with your friends?
Have a Netflix marathon at home with microwaveable popcorn. Google recipes for face masks and turn girls’ night out to an at-home spa. You can also liven up an otherwise boring Saturday afternoon by playing some of the latest board games.
FOUR: Take up an inexpensive hobby.
Instead of turning to retail therapy or binge eating to cope with stress, boredom, or negative emotions, look for a hobby that’s not only cheap, but requires active engagement. Journaling can be relaxing and therapeutic. If you like a challenge, a couple of booklets with Sudoku or crossword puzzles don’t cost much. You can try calligraphy by using felt-tip pens, or unleash your inner artist by sketching with a graphite pencil.
FIVE: When it comes to gifts, consider an act of service instead of store-bought items.
This will really make you think about the interests and preferences of your intended recipient. Bring out some colored paper, a pair of scissors, and a felt-tip pen and create a booklet with around 10-12 coupons, each with an act of service your recipient can “redeem.”
Here are several examples:
- This coupon entitles you to a 20-minute foot massage.
- I will treat you to your favorite ice cream sundae.
- I will make you a pot of chicken soup for your afternoon meal.
- I will wash the dishes this weekend to allow you uninterrupted reading time.
SIX: Look for activities within your area that are free, or only charge a minimal admission fee.
Watch out for a free concert at the park, a string quartet’s or pianist’s performance at an auditorium, a poetry reading at your public library, a craft fair, or an art exhibit during a free-admission day at a museum.
SEVEN: Get fit for less.
Get together with some of your friends and join a hiking group, ride your bicycles, or toss a Frisbee around at the park. You can also walk your dog or your neighbor’s dog.
If you’re more introverted and value your time alone, you can take strolls after dinner, do a 30-minute routine while listening to music, or break out a sweat doing some gardening.
New Book Offers Wall Street an Ethical and Conscious New Life
Whether you’re the CEO of a Fortune 500 company, a day trader, someone with a 401k, someone who thinks everyone on Wall Street is a crook, or you just plain don’t care about the economy, you need to read Transforming Wall Street because there’s a lot you may not know about capitalism in America today-and there’s reason for hope. Yes, there is some shady dealing, but author Kim Ann Curtin believes there’s also a lot to celebrate, a lot of good people working in the financial world, and a better future for all of us that’s achievable when we reassess capitalism and begin to live consciously.
Known as “The Wall Street Coach,” Curtin set out to write this book after a diverse career that included being the operations manager of a bookstore, working as an executive assistant to a CEO of a bankers association, being personal assistant to a hedge fund manager, and finally becoming a personal and executive coach. Early in her coaching career, convinced that capitalism needed a dose of conscious living, Curtin decided to give free coaching to people on Wall Street, and so, she tells us, “on October 7, 2008, down I went to bring my coaching to those whom I hoped might use it. Within a couple of hours of sitting there on my cement bench on the corner of Broad & Wall Street, there was some static in the air. I could feel the tension. I asked a passerby what was going on and he said, ‘The market is in free fall.’ Then people started to approach me-the sort of executives I didn’t expect would.”
As the stock market plummeted and the Great Recession began, the seeds were planted for Curtin to coach capitalists about conscious living, and from there came the idea to write this book. She understood how disgusted many people were with Wall Street as many unethical behaviors and dealings were revealed in the months that followed, but Curtin had also always been a strong believer in capitalism, and she believes rather than the two concepts being opposed, one can make money and still do good in the world. Beyond that, she believes capitalism remains the best economic answer; she states, “balancing capitalism with living consciously is what can and will transform our economy, Wall Street, and the world.”
A great and noble belief, but perhaps easier said than done. Still, Curtin is not delusional or one to rely on fantasy theories. In Transforming Wall Street, she begins with capitalism’s basics, its foundations, and she separates the facts from the myths, shedding new light-or rather revealing what was always there but often overlooked-on the theories of Adam Smith and Ayn Rand about how capitalism should work and why those beliefs are still valuable and workable today. She includes discussions with professors who are experts on capitalism theory and points out what capitalism truly is versus how it is often misconceived and distorted.
Then, convinced she could find ethical people on Wall Street as role models, Curtin set out to interview the group of people she calls “The Wall Street 50,” though in the end she found more than fifty of them. These are ethical people who work in the financial sector-some of them refused to be unethical and left corrupt companies on Wall Street, others have established their own companies with ethics guiding them, and still others are trying to change the world using capitalism to fuel non-profit organizations. Curtin spent hundreds of hours interviewing The Wall Street 50 and extracts of those interviews are included in the book. Among those interviewed are John Bogle, founder of The Vanguard Group, Bill Ackman, founder of Persing Square Capital Management, and Jim Rogers, founder of Beeland Interests. She also interviewed over a dozen people she refers to as “Teachers of Consciousness” to gather their thoughts about ethical living and how capitalism can be compatible with it. These teachers include Neale Donald Walsch, author of Conversations with God, Rasanath Das, a former investment banker who became a Buddhist monk, and Patricia Aburdene, author of Conscious Money.
The interview sections take up the largest portion of the book and are arranged by topics of discussion, including what Curtin calls the Five Practices to Become More Awake: Self-Responsibility, Self/Other Empathy, Emotional Non-Resistance/Present Moment Awareness, The Internal and External Journey, and Self-Awareness/Mindfulness. She also discusses with the Wall Street 50 how they balance being capitalists with living consciously, what to do when being morally tested, what advice they would have for those entering Wall Street, and what they would do to change Wall Street if they had magic wands.
The result of all this research and the interviews is a diversity of viewpoints about what Wall Street is and what it can become. Not every interviewee agrees with every other, but that allows for a lot of food for thought and many roads to choose from that can all lead us in the right direction. Curtin’s purpose is not to offer a “fix” for Wall Street, but rather to open up the conversation, to encourage people to rethink the definition of capitalism and how it operates, to set aside jaded feelings and instead see the hopeful possibilities that capitalism offers. If we all begin thinking and living consciously when it comes to our own money and how it is used, I don’t think we can underestimate the positive change that can happen. I welcome how Curtin has pulled back the “curtain” on Wall Street’s dealings to reveal not only the bad but all the hope there is. Transforming Wall Street is a sunbeam of hope coming through the window of a dusty room and allowing us to rediscover the possibilities for capitalism that were always there.
Why Invest in Forestry Funds?
An Irish forestry fund was recently dubbed by its management company as one of the best investments in the country. The fund, which last year reached a 10-year maturity, declared 83 per cent gross return rates. The average initial investment in the fund back in 2000 was estimated at 9,400 euro. It is expected to bring in a tax-free payout of over GBP17,000, according to fund managers.
The founder of a UK-based bamboo bond promises even better results for investors. An initial investment of as little as GBP10,300 in the fast-growing grass used for its sturdier-than-steel stems, he claims, can bring in a return of 503 per cent over 15 years.
In a crisis-ridden financial environment, forestry funds are generating popular press for their portfolio-diversification properties, inflation-hedging abilities and relatively low-risk investment potential. As with any other investment ventures, however, increased popularity may lead to eco-hazardous business practices in service of greedy interests and the need for financial security. With these, unfortunately, forests cannot afford to compete. Therefore, investors who look to forests as the next long-term home for their investment capital need to also seek forestry funds with sustainable forest management practices. Only then will they be able to reap the full benefits associated with forestry funds. – don’t really get this last couple of sentences. How can forestry be eco-hazardous?
The Value
According to the World Bank’s International Finance Corporation (IFC) forestry funds typically rely on three main sources of revenue – growth and sale of timber products (i.e. logs, woodchips and pulp for paper), sale of non-timber products (i.e. edible products, colorants, products for perfumes and cosmetics) and land appreciation. Besides the monetary value that comes from these three sources, the IFC also recognizes that forestry funds may generate value that is not reflected on the corporation’s annual spreadsheet – the value of the landscape, biodiversity, social and cultural sustainability, carbon sequestration and even value in minimizing damage from natural disasters such as floods. As the UN-supported Millennium Ecosystem Assessments forestry report points out,the combined economic value of ”non- market” forest services may exceed the recorded market value of timber, but forestry fund managers often fail to give it proper credit when making investment decisions.
There is an increasing number of forestry funds, however, which employ sustainable forest management practices to protect the non-commercial value of forests. The Centre for International Forestry Research defines sustainable management as “maintaining or enhancing the contribution of forests to human well-being, both of present and future generations, without compromising their ecosystem integrity, i.e., their resilience, function and biological diversity.” Beyond investing in forests for timber, these sustainable forestry funds look to fund natural forests, which are valued for their carbon sequestration capacity and their role in community sustainability and development.
Mitigating the Risks
There are several key factors investors need to take into account to make sure they minimize the risks associated with their investments and maximize the returns:
- Political environment — forestry funds investing in areas with tropical forestation might fall under the jurisdiction of unstable local governance or a region with conflicting local political interests. Moreover, some governments may impose restrictions on timber harvesting. Investors should be fully aware of the political environment of the country where their forestry funds are operating. This is where investing locally makes sense – being familiar and comfortable with the local legislation and knowing how the political process works can be of great advantage and give investors a sense of security.
- Economic environment – as the Millennium Ecosystem Assessments report points out,there is a widespread corruption in the forestry sector, especially in developing countries with poor local governance. The stability of the local currency and the economic track record of the country are also essential for the return on investment of the forestry funds. Here, too, choosing funds that oversee local forests might be a better idea than going for tropical forests in remote locations, which investors might not be educated well enough about to make an adequate investment assessment.
- Property rights – who owns the forestry land? Who leases it and what is the duration/conditions of the lease? Some forests are operated by the state. Others are owned by private businesses/individuals. Others still are under NGO proprietorship. These are also important aspects that need to be addressed before investors choose their forestry funds in order to avoid future challenges that might tamper with revenues.
- Transparency of operations – this key factor has to do with monitoring performance and evaluating the efficacy of the forestry management. If the forestry fund is investing in an offset, for example, investors need to be informed on how the carbon sequestration is being measured, who verifies it and how the carbon credits are issued.
Property loss – are natural disasters characteristic for the geographic location of the forestry project? If so, what property damage has historically occurred? This information will help investors evaluate the degree of risk posed on the forestry funds by external ecological factors. This way, potential shareholders will be able to calculate the potential loss in revenue and the insurance costs associated with it.
