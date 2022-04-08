Connect with us

St. Louis mother of 3 vanished days ago; car found burned

Published

1 min ago

on

St. Louis mother of 3 vanished days ago; car found burned
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis mother is desperate for answers after her daughter disappeared more than a week ago.

Daisa Allen, 25, was last seen going to the grocery store but never returned. Her mother, Shamika Adell, and other family members have now turned to prayer. They have searched every day since Allen disappeared.

“We are coming for her. We don’t want to be violent. We just want to get her back in peace. Just give her back to me,” Adell pleaded. 

Ring video on Wednesday, March 30, showed the last time Allen was seen. She was walking to her car and was on her way to pick up diapers at the grocery store. 

“This is not like her to not talk to me. I don’t know what to do at this moment. I still don’t know what to do. All I can do is look for her and giving up is never going to be an option,” Adell said.

Daisa Allen

Adell said police found Allen’s car the day after Allen disappeared. The white 2005 Mercury Montego was found in a nearby neighborhood abandoned and burned. 

“That was like the worst feeling in my life,” Adell said. “I hadn’t talked to my daughter since Sunday. Here it is Thursday, and they found her car burnt.”

Adell said police have no leads or suspects. Her entire family has been searching and putting up flyers every day. Adell has been taken care of her daughter’s three kids. They all just want Allen home.

“I’m going to search high and low my baby until I find her, and I pray to God that not a hair on her head is cut off,” Adell said. 

Allen is described as a black female, approximately 5’5”, 135 pounds, with a thin build. She had red straight hair and was last seen wearing a white jacket, black pants, and brown boots.

Allen’s family is now offering $5000 for information and a safe return.

Anyone with information about Allen’s location should call the police at 314-444-0001 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

News

Dangling roofing material on Ecolab tower prompts closing of Seventh Street in downtown St. Paul

Published

7 mins ago

on

April 8, 2022

By

Dangling roofing material on Ecolab tower prompts closing of Seventh Street in downtown St. Paul
St. Paul police and fire officials on Thursday cordoned off the area around Seventh and St. Peter streets in downtown St. Paul — the Ecolab Corporate Center — after a large piece of metal cladding came loose from the roof of the company headquarters, some 20 stories above ground.

Firefighters and inspectors from the Department of Safety and Inspections on Thursday afternoon responded to 1 Ecolab Place, where a piece of sheet-metal flashing measuring roughly 4 feet by 8 feet was discovered to be loose about 200 feet off the ground. A contractor had attempted repairs Wednesday, but rain, snow and winds complicated access, according to city officials.

Emergency crews secured the sheet metal Thursday and closed the section of Seventh Street below it, with the expectation more permanent repairs will take place Saturday.

“It was a significant danger to the area below and we are not out of the woods,” said Suzanne Donovan, a DSI spokeswoman.

The damage was most likely caused by this week’s high winds, according to the Fire Department.

News

The Loop — The Nipsey Russell 2022 Baseball Preview

Published

13 mins ago

on

April 8, 2022

By

The Loop — The Nipsey Russell 2022 Baseball Preview
BLUE OCTOBER

(Screen grab from YouTube)

The spirit of “Match Game” favorite Nipsey Russell helped us nail the World Series winner last year. But the forecast doesn’t look as rosy for the Atlanta Braves this season, thanks to two powerhouses — one old and one new.

 

MINNESOTA TWINS
“The Big Short”
Pohlads broke the bank for Correa
But, alas, he is only one playa
They’ll never get rich
With those stiffs set to pitch
After one year, Carlos will say ‘See ya!”

1649389318 836 The Loop — The Nipsey Russell 2022 Baseball Preview
Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa (4) throws to first after fielding a ball in the first inning during a spring training baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Hammond Stadium Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

ATLANTA BRAVES
“Once is Enough”
America’s Ex-Team
Lived an October dream
A championship feeling, most heady
But their hopes to repeat
Wound up taking back seat
When deciding they wouldn’t pay Freddy

1649389319 97 The Loop — The Nipsey Russell 2022 Baseball Preview
Atlanta Braves’ Freddie Freeman celebrates his home run with Joc Pederson during the seventh inning in Game 6 of baseball’s World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Houston.(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

TORONTO BLUE JAYS
“Shot Selection”
Drafting sons of pros
So the story goes
The Jays built a winning machine
But it’s unfair, I say
In Toronto they’ll play
Only foes that have gotten vaccine

1649389320 575 The Loop — The Nipsey Russell 2022 Baseball Preview
Toronto Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. beats the throw to Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase to score from second on a single by teammate Corey Dickerson during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

NEW YORK YANKEES
“Frugal in the Bronx”
It seems late owner’s kids have decided
That profit’s more vital than winning
Their trimming of spending’s misguided
The Boss, in his grave, wildly spinning

1649389320 686 The Loop — The Nipsey Russell 2022 Baseball Preview
FILE – New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner, left, general manager Brian Cashman, center, and Aaron Boone, pose for photographers during a news conference introducing Boone as the baseball team’s new manager on Dec. 6, 2017, at Yankee stadium in New York. Steinbrenner praised general manager Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, and said he is open to a new contract for slugger Aaron Judge. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

MIAMI MARLINS
“Captain’s Obvious Exit”
There once was a fellow named Jeter
In New York, was quite the world beater
After four years with Fish
Got his most fervent wish
Left those cheapskates behind – rearview mirror

1649389321 791 The Loop — The Nipsey Russell 2022 Baseball Preview
FILE – Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter watches the baseball team’s practice in Miami, July 14, 2020. Jeter announced a surprise departure from the Miami Marlins, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

DETROIT TIGERS
“Javy Mettle”
Will sure be strange seeing El Mago
Playing far from the Northside Chicago
No doubt he’ll still swing
At about everything
So the Tigers won’t win, place or show

1649389321 532 The Loop — The Nipsey Russell 2022 Baseball Preview
New York Mets’ Javier Baez strikes out swinging during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

BALTIMORE ORIOLES
“Camden Yawns”
It’s gotten so gritty
For the O’s of Charm City
They decided to move back the fences
Will be hard to find words
To describe same old Birds
As they violate all of fans’ senses

1649389322 373 The Loop — The Nipsey Russell 2022 Baseball Preview
Baltimore Orioles’ Jahmai Jones, right, reacts as third base umpire Shane Livensparger, left, called him out while trying to take third base on a throwing error by Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

LOS ANGELES ANGELS
“Shohei: The Money”
Ohtani’s been grand
Slugging near Disneyland
But Anaheim never gets richer
If we had to guess why
Might be ‘cause that one guy
Is both their best slugger and pitcher

1649389322 949 The Loop — The Nipsey Russell 2022 Baseball Preview
FILE – Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts as he runs the bases after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles Friday, July 2, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. David Fletcher also scored. Ohtani, the Los Angeles Angels’ two-way superstar, is the winner of The Associated Press’ Male Athlete of the Year award. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)

OAKLAND ATHLETICS
“Out of Money Ball”
For years, we have marveled at A’s
Finding ways to win more spending less
Now they’re paying for their frugal ways
Falling into the last-place abyss

1649389323 600 The Loop — The Nipsey Russell 2022 Baseball Preview
Oakland Athletics President Dave Kaval waves a flag during the fourth inning of Game 3 of an American League wild-card baseball series between the Athletics and the Chicago White Sox, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS
“New Name No Names”
In C-Town you won’t hear this ballclub’s old name
Except from an occasional joker
But Francona’s team will still be the same
Just another shade of mediocre

1649389323 393 The Loop — The Nipsey Russell 2022 Baseball Preview
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona watches the action on the field during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

NEW YORK METS
“Flushing Hopes”
The Queens pitching staff was the bomb
By pairing Scherzer with deGrom
But as injuries swell
Sending both to DL
This could turn into summer of hell

1649389323 645 The Loop — The Nipsey Russell 2022 Baseball Preview
New York Mets’ Jacob deGrom delivers a pitch during the first inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES
“Philly Not So Special”
While it’s great to have Bryce
Phillies fans should think twice
‘Fore assuming they land in postseason
While their bats are in swing
Again, pitching’s the thing
Their lack of bullpen will be reason

1649389324 528 The Loop — The Nipsey Russell 2022 Baseball Preview
Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi looks on from the dugout during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

CHICAGO CUBS
“Contract Killer”
The Cubs are rebuilding, no shock
And their struggle is greatly uphill
What’s keeping the Northside in hock?
Paying Heyward that 22 mill

1649389324 460 The Loop — The Nipsey Russell 2022 Baseball Preview
Chicago Cubs’ Jason Heyward watches his RBI single off Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Zach Duke during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 30, 2018, in Chicago. Ian Happ scored. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS
“Flat Albert”
Felt great for Cards’ souls
To bring back Pujols
A St. Louis hero and mensch
Yet you can be sure
This retirement tour
Will mostly be spent on the bench

1649389325 211 The Loop — The Nipsey Russell 2022 Baseball Preview
St. Louis Cardinals’ Albert Pujols stands for the national anthem before a spring training baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

CHICAGO WHITE SOX
“Old Man and the C”
With La Russa in charge
Chisox hope to live large
They’re deserving of much more publicity
What a long, strange trip
For the game’s only skip
Born before they discovered ‘lectricity

1649389325 127 The Loop — The Nipsey Russell 2022 Baseball Preview
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa watches players warmup before a spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners Friday, March 25, 2022, in Peoria, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

SAN DIEGO PADRES
“The Accidental Superstar”
There once was a lad named Tatis
Can’t make it to spring in one piece
Each time he rode cycle
Became health debacle
His hall of fame lobbyists must cease

1649389326 373 The Loop — The Nipsey Russell 2022 Baseball Preview
FILE – San Diego Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. hits a single during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, on Sept. 24, 2021, in San Diego. All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. likely will need surgery for a broken left wrist and could miss up to three months, general manager A.J. Preller said on Monday, March 14, 2022. Tatis suffered the injury in the offseason, Preller said. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

TAMPA BAY RAYS
“Movin’ on Up”
It’s been quite the feat
To win in St. Pete
In empty gray dome, what a pity
We need not shed tears
Since, in just a few years
They’ll be winning in some other city

1649389326 221 The Loop — The Nipsey Russell 2022 Baseball Preview
There are empty seats for the Tampa Bay Rays’ home baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Thursday, Sept. 18, 2008, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

LOS ANGELES DODGERS
“Magic’s Favorites”
Earvin’s baseball team
Has roster like a dream
Star-filled lineup filled with record-breakers
As Dodgers run up score
Part-owner can ignore
The trainwreck that’s become of his Lakers

1649389326 236 The Loop — The Nipsey Russell 2022 Baseball Preview
Former NBA player and Los Angeles Dodgers’ part owner Magic Johnson speaks with former Dodgers’ manager Tommy Lasorda before Game 3 of the World Series baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS
“Reality Will Bite”
How in God’s good heaven
Did this crew win 107?
The ‘21 Giants were unreal
While the team had fan pleasers
They were mostly old geezers
This year’s just a wild-card deal

1649389327 764 The Loop — The Nipsey Russell 2022 Baseball Preview
San Francisco Giants players celebrate the team’s 15-4 win over the Chicago Cubs in a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

MILWAUKEE BREWERS
“Burnes Baby Burnes”
The Brew Crew has never felt richer
Than having the league’s finest pitcher
Not so sure they’ll give thanks
When he eventually breaks banks
And starts striking out Brewers for Yanks

1649389327 222 The Loop — The Nipsey Russell 2022 Baseball Preview
FILE – Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes throws during the ninth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, on July 18, 2021. Burnes faces a major challenge trying to improve upon a spectacular 2021 season that earned him the NL Cy Young Award. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston, File)

CINCINNATI REDS
“W-E-A-K in Cincinnati”
The Reds’ fire sale is a pity
Unloading Suarez, Gray and Winker
Next six months of L’s won’t be pretty
In ‘22, Cincy’s a stinker

1649389327 91 The Loop — The Nipsey Russell 2022 Baseball Preview
A ball off the bat of Philadelphia Phillies’ Bryce Harper glances off the glove of Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto for an error during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

BOSTON RED SOX
“Story Time”
BoSox got a Rockie, you bet!
Another great perk for the rich
October, they’re gonna regret
Not signing someone who can pitch

1649389327 880 The Loop — The Nipsey Russell 2022 Baseball Preview
New Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story adjusts his ball cap as he speaks to the media during a baseball press conference at JetBlue Park Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

PLAYOFF PREDICTIONS
National League East:
1. Braves 2. Mets 3. Phillies 4. Marlins 5. Nationals
National League Central:
1. Brewers 2. Cardinals 3. Cubs 4. Pirates 5. Reds
National League West:
1. Dodgers 2. Padres 3. Giants 4. Rockies 5. Diamondbacks
National League wild cards:
Cardinals over Padres, Giants over Brewers
National League Division Series:
Braves over Giants, Dodgers over Cardinals
National League Championship Series:
Dodgers over Braves

1649389327 631 The Loop — The Nipsey Russell 2022 Baseball Preview
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler celebrates after striking out Washington Nationals’ Ryan Zimmerman to end the top of the sixth inning in Game 5 of a baseball National League Division Series on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

American League East:
1. Blue Jays 2. Red Sox 3. Rays 4. Yankees 5. Orioles
American League Central:
1. White Sox 2. Twins 3. Tigers 4. Guardians 5. Royals
American League West:
1. Astros 2. Mariners 3. Angels 4. Rangers 5. Athletics
American League wild cards:
Astros over Rays, Red Sox over Mariners
American League Division Series:
Blue Jays over Red Sox, White Sox over Astros
American League Championship Series:
Blue Jays over White Sox

1649389328 409 The Loop — The Nipsey Russell 2022 Baseball Preview
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Jose Berrios throws during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Clearwater, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

2022 World Series:
Blue Jays over Dodgers

1649389328 424 The Loop — The Nipsey Russell 2022 Baseball Preview
FILE – In this Oct. 23, 1993, file photo, Toronto Blue Jays’ Joe Carter celebrates his game winning three-run home run in the ninth inning of Game 6 of the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies in Toronto. The Toronto Blue Jays won back to back World Series in 1992-1993. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)

You can hear Kevin Cusick on Wednesdays on Bob Sansevere’s “BS Show” podcast on iTunes. You can follow Kevin on Twitter — @theloopnow. He can be reached at [email protected]

News

Police: Man shot, killed in Moline Acres after domestic dispute

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 8, 2022

By

Police: Man shot, killed in Moline Acres after domestic dispute
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was shot and killed in Moline Acres following a domestic altercation Thursday afternoon, according to St. Louis County police.

Officers found the wounded man in the 9700 block of Lanier Drive around 4:45 p.m. He was taken to a hospital for treatment but died from his injuries.

Police have not released any further details about the shooting.

Anyone with information can call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. To leave an anonymous tip, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

