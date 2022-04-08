St. Louis mother of 3 vanished days ago; car found burned

Share Pin 0 Shares

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis mother is desperate for answers after her daughter disappeared more than a week ago.

Daisa Allen, 25, was last seen going to the grocery store but never returned. Her mother, Shamika Adell, and other family members have now turned to prayer. They have searched every day since Allen disappeared.

“We are coming for her. We don’t want to be violent. We just want to get her back in peace. Just give her back to me,” Adell pleaded.

Ring video on Wednesday, March 30, showed the last time Allen was seen. She was walking to her car and was on her way to pick up diapers at the grocery store.

“This is not like her to not talk to me. I don’t know what to do at this moment. I still don’t know what to do. All I can do is look for her and giving up is never going to be an option,” Adell said.

Adell said police found Allen’s car the day after Allen disappeared. The white 2005 Mercury Montego was found in a nearby neighborhood abandoned and burned.

“That was like the worst feeling in my life,” Adell said. “I hadn’t talked to my daughter since Sunday. Here it is Thursday, and they found her car burnt.”

Adell said police have no leads or suspects. Her entire family has been searching and putting up flyers every day. Adell has been taken care of her daughter’s three kids. They all just want Allen home.

“I’m going to search high and low my baby until I find her, and I pray to God that not a hair on her head is cut off,” Adell said.

Allen is described as a black female, approximately 5’5”, 135 pounds, with a thin build. She had red straight hair and was last seen wearing a white jacket, black pants, and brown boots.

Allen’s family is now offering $5000 for information and a safe return.

Anyone with information about Allen’s location should call the police at 314-444-0001 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).