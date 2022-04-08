News
Starting pitcher Matt Harvey in talks to return to Orioles on minor league deal despite ‘very unique’ off-field situation
The Orioles are in talks with right-hander Matt Harvey, likely setting up a return to the organization for the starter on a minor league deal, executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias said Thursday.
Elias acknowledged the “very unique situation” surrounding Harvey, who testified at the trial of former Los Angeles Angels communications director Eric Kay in February. Kay was found guilty of two felony counts and faces a minimum of 20 years in prison for distributing drugs to Tyler Skaggs, which led to the Angels pitcher’s overdose death in 2019.
In Harvey’s testimony, the 33-year-old detailed his own experience using drugs. Cocaine was his drug of choice, Harvey said, and he continued to use the drug after he signed with the Angels in 2019. He also shared Percocet pills with Skaggs when Skaggs asked if Harvey had either Percocet or oxycodone.
Skaggs, 27, was found dead July 1, 2019, the day after the team had traveled from Los Angeles and before the start of a series against the Texas Rangers. A coroner’s report said Skaggs had choked to death on his vomit, and a toxic mix of alcohol, fentanyl and oxycodone were in his system.
Harvey could be facing a suspension of at least 60 days due to a violation of MLB’s drug policy for drug distribution, according to ESPN. MLB said in February that they would conduct a review of the matter after the trial was completed, and that process is ongoing.
At the trial, Harvey said he believed his testimony would threaten his career.
“Obviously, he’s in the situation he’s in right now because of off-the-field things,” Elias said. “But getting to know him last year, understanding his approach to what’s gone on, our point of view is that this was something that shouldn’t prevent him from having another chance with this organization, especially with the way he conducted himself last year.”
Harvey had a 3.60 ERA in his first seven starts, setting up a tantalizing return to Citi Field to face the New York Mets on May 12, but he allowed seven runs that day against his former team to kick off a stretch of 11 starts in which he had an 11.20 ERA. He pitched better after the All-Star break but finished the season with a 6.27 ERA across 127 2/3 innings, second most behind left-hander John Means, in 28 starts.
Elias acknowledged the stat line “wasn’t the prettiest,” but there are other factors he considers when approaching a deal for Harvey.
“He did a lot to help us last year,” Elias said. “The innings that he threw, the luck that he had, and I think most importantly for us, the pro and the teammate that he was in helping us get through a very difficult season was something that we wanted back. We feel he might provide us depth and he might be able to help us and he was in the process of kind of unlocking some things, coming off an injury.”
Having Harvey in the system might be a security blanket of sorts. Baltimore has seen breakthroughs from Means and right-hander Tyler Wells, but Elias is waiting to see consistency from his other young arms. The fifth starter role isn’t set in stone.
That could open room for a pitcher with Harvey’s experience — and his ability to chew innings. There remains the uncertainty of a looming suspension for Harvey, but his presence in the organization supplies another long option.
“We’ll see where it goes,” Elias said. “But it is true we’re talking to him.”
St. Louis Cardinals win 2022 home opener over Pirates
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Cardinals fans are leaving Busch Stadium happy after Thursday’s home opener win. The Cardinals defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-0 in their first game of the regular 2022 MLB season.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Vikings sign defensive tackle Jullian Taylor
In an effort bolster their depth in the trenches, the Vikings signed defensive tackle Jullian Taylor on Thursday.
This is a reclamation project of sorts for the Vikings considering Taylor had some upside early in his NFL career before tearing his anterior cruciate ligament.
Originally selected by the the San Francisco 49ers in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL draft, Taylor spent three season with the 49ers. He has a history with Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah dating back to their shared time with the team. They were a part of the 49ers’ team that boasted a 13-3 record and reached Super Bowl LIV.
TRAINING STAFF
After filling out Kevin O’Connell’s coaching staff last month, the Vikings finalized their athletic training staff Thursday with the addition of Uriah Myrie and Dan Ridenour.
After spending time the Houston Texans to start his career in the NFL, Myrie will serve as head athletic trainer, handling the direct medical care for all players. He will report directly to Tyler Williams, the executive director of player health and performance.
Meanwhile, Ridenour will serve as sports science coordinator, as well as an assistant strength and conditioning coach. He will report to Williams and Josh Hingst, the head strength and conditioning coach.
Representatives approve biggest budget in Missouri history; Senate wants to spend more
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri House passed the largest budget in the state’s history on Thursday but their colleagues in the Senate said they’re prepared to spend even more, especially on teachers.
Representatives approved a $46.5 billion budget Thursday, but there’s still nearly $2 billion left on the table and Senate leadership said they plan to spend it.
The Show Me State’s cash flow is at an all-time high. Back in January, Gov. Mike Parson sent lawmakers a $47 billion budget request in January during his State of the State address. While in representatives’ hands, the lower chamber has made some changes, including allocating more money to teachers.
“It’s stunning, it’s breathtaking,” Rep. Bill Owen (R-Springfield) said.
Owen previously served in the Missouri House in 1981. He told the lower chamber Thursday, the budget back then was $4.2 billion.
It’s the largest spending plan in Missouri history. Members spend more than eight hours Tuesday fine tuning the $46.5 billion budget. A big chunk of time both Tuesday and Thursday was spent on the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s (DESE) budget.
“The amount of spending we’re talking about here is just incomprehensible to the average person,” Rep. Tony Lovasco (R-O’Fallon) said. “I know a lot of my colleagues here share my concerns with the massive amount of spending that we’re about to vote for.”
The House’s version is couple million dollars less than what the governor proposed. Democrats, siding with the governor, pushed back.
“We have a responsibility for common good services that we provide to the people of the State of Missouri,” Rep. Doug Clemens (D-St. Ann) said. “Things like education, roads and bridges. We’re the bread winner for the household.”
A big discussion during DESE’s budget – teacher salaries.
“When we do the math, we are funding public education at a level that is lower than 2007,” Rep. Maggie Nurrenbern (D-Kansas City) said. “Missouri is last in the nation when it comes to our state’s share towards public education.”
The starting salary for teachers in the Show Me State is $25,000, the lowest in the country and nearly 20% under the national average. During his State of the State, Parson asked lawmakers to increase pay to $38,000 for new educators.
Last week, Nurrenbern offered a proposal to the House Budget Committee to allocate the $21 million for raises to the Career Ladder program, giving raises to experienced teachers. The amendment had bipartisan support and was approved by the entire chamber Tuesday.
“In the process of discussing that we realized we already had a great model to help add some state money to maybe some of those teachers’ salaries through the Career Ladder,” Rep. Scott Cupps (R-Shell Knob) said.
Cupps offered an amendment Tuesday adding an additional $15.6 million to the program, sending nearly $37 million to the Career Ladder program. The last time lawmakers funded the initiative was 2010.
Under the state statue, teachers who take professional credits, mentor students or participate with extracurricular activities, fall under the program.
Nurrenbern said there are 125 school districts out of the 518 in the state that will be moving to four-day weeks next year due to a lack of transportation and teachers.
“The school boards are doing it because they don’t have the money to be open for five days,” Rep. Tracy McCreery (D-St. Louis) said. “I just feel like we’re losing sight of students in this debate.”
Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) said the senate plans to do more.
“I think the desire for folks to get into the teaching space, you really have to feel called to do it at this point,” Rowden said. “Whatever we can do to incentivize really awesome men and women to be in a place to educate our kids, I want to try and do that.”
Rep. Peter Merideth (D-St. Louis) said he’s concerned what will happen to the budget in the Senate because the House is leaving $1.8 million left unspent.
“It’s also my belief that the Senate is going to purpose a whole lot of options to spend that money,” Merideth said. “While I know it hurts a lot of you on the other side of the aisle to spend money, I assure you it is more fiscally irresponsible not to.”
During debate, Merideth did thank the House budget chair Rep. Cody Smith (R-Carthage) for the use of one-time dollars, but said it’s “fiscal immaturity” to not spend the money Missouri was given by the federal government.
“Honestly, this is the first year I’ve stood up here not feeling I’m defending somebody that is being hurt by our budget,” Merideth said. “While I would call this the most bipartisan and best budget I’ve seen, it’s also unfortunately the most unbalanced budget I’ve seen.”
The state’s budget office released earlier this week that the net general revenue is up from $7.85 billion last year at this time to $8.29 billion currently.
House members also approved the governor’s request of giving all higher education universities and colleges a 5.3% funding increasing.
Rep. Betsy Fogle’s (D-Springfield) proposal to allocate $20 million to cover childcare costs for small businesses and essential employees was also added into the budget.
In the transportation budget, Smith said $2.4 million will fully fund the twice-daily Amtrak service that runs between St. Louis and Kansas City, known as the River Runner. The train was reduced to one trip a day back in January due to a lack of funding.
Within the public safety budget bill, $4.4 million is allocated for body cameras for the Missouri Capitol Police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol. It also includes money for MSHP to buy a helicopter.
A provision offered by Smith to block state money from going to abortion facilities and their affiliates, like Planned Parenthood. Last month, Planned Parenthood, who has 11 facilities across the state, but the only location that offers abortion is in St. Louis, sued Missouri for similar language in the emergency supplemental budget bill.
There’s more than $16 million allocated towards Medicaid within the budget, $2.3 million of that is to pay for the expansion population.
One of the biggest differences between the governor’s proposal and the House’s version of the budget is how much money should be spent from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Parson recommended $3.2 billion to be spent in the next fiscal year, but Smith said he would rather take a “bite size piece” instead of spending it all in one year.
“We’ve heard that we’re spending too much, we’ve heard that we’re spending too little,” Smith said. “What I will say is this budget, while it’s the state’s largest in history, uses a lot of the federal money we’ve been spent to prioritize things like education and various infrastructures like water infrastructure and broadband infrastructure.”
Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo (D-Independence) said Thursday the budget process is behind, and lawmakers are going to be up against the constitutional deadline to get it to the governor’s desk but he wants to see an increase in teacher pay.
“I would encourage them [Senate budget committee] to find ways to increase it and keep it moving in the right direction they are grossly underpaid, and we need to right that wrong,” Rizzo said.
By law, the budget must be on the governor’s desk by May 6 at 6 p.m. The legislation is now in the hands of the Senate, who says there will be changes. Rowden said the budget won’t be heard in the Senate Appropriations Committee until the week of April 18, then discussed on the floor the following week.
