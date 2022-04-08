Finance
Tax Planning With Mutual Funds
Investing in mutual funds is one of the easiest ways to save on taxes, as well as earn some extra money on the side. ELSS especially, is one of the most preferred investments to save on taxes. Besides offering tax exemptions under section 80C, the Equity Linked Savings Scheme also offers two more advantages: it provides investors with the dual benefit of capital appreciation or capital gain, and tax saving. This savings scheme also includes a three year lock-in period. Let’s take a closer look at the tax-saving benefits of ELSS:
Income Tax Benefit: With ELSS, investors can get a tax deduction of up to Rs. 1.50 lakhs under section 80C of the Income Tax Act of 1961.
Short Lock-In Period: The three year lock-in period of ELSS funds is much shorter than the lock-in periods demanded by other investment avenues like PPF or NSC under section 80C of the Income Tax Act.
Tax-Free Dividends/Capital Gains: All dividends that are declared under ELSS are exempt from tax. When ELSS units are sold, the profits made from the sale are considered as long-term capital gains and are tax exempt.
Higher Return: In the case of ELSS funds, a large part of the fund is invested in equity. Equity has the potential to generate wealth in the long run, even though it is affected by short-term volatility.
Investing in an Equity Linked Savings Scheme is a great solution for certain types of investors. If you are an investor looking to generate wealth over a long period of time, then ELSS is a good investment for you. If you are looking to invest in something that will provide you with tax deductions under Section 80C, then ELSS is an investment that should definitely be considered. If you have an investment time horizon of three years or more, then you can consider investing in ELSS funds.
When it comes to investing, an approach of investing in small amounts but at regular intervals is a much wiser strategy than investing a huge amount in one shot. This is why Systematic Investment Plans or SIPs are a good idea. SIP is a method of investing in which you can invest tiny amounts in mutual funds, at regular intervals.
Usually, you can begin investing in an SIP with an initial amount of Rs. 5000. After that, the minimum investment amount in an Equity Linked Savings Scheme through a Systematic Investment Plan can be as little as Rs. 500. Also keep in mind that SIPs are a good choice as they are quite safe in a market that can be quite unpredictable. Remember, by investing in tax-saving funds, you can save up to Rs. 1.50 lakhs on your taxes! So make sure you get your investments in order!
Finance
Role of Corporate Finance in a Fiscal System
The sector of finance wherein all the fiscal decisions are taken by conglomerates is called as corporate finance. It also includes the tools and analysis required to formulate such decisions. Corporate finance is majorly involved in capitalizing the business value at the same time as to lessening the fiscal jeopardy of the corporation.
Most frequently, the term “Corporate finance” has also been associated with investment banking. Corporate finance may be broadly categorized into long-term and short-term decisions and methods.
Under corporate finance, capital investment resolutions are long-term company investment decisions concerning fixed properties and assets arrangement. All the decisions are established on a number of unified standards. Such projects are required to be invested correctly. Hence capital investment decisions consist of an asset resolution, an investment resolution, and a payment resolution.
To meet the objective of corporate finance, it’s very important to finance the corporate investment correctly. Usually, the foundation of investment consists of a number of mishmash of liability and equity. If a project is financed through debt, it leads in a liability which requires to be examined. For this reason, there are chances of cash flow repercussions despite the achievement of the project.
Moreover, the organization must also try to equate the investment merge with the asset being financed as intimately as achievable, in both cases of timing and money courses. The payment is primarily estimated on the source of the company’s inapt income and its business scenario for the upcoming year. This is a common event, nevertheless there are exclusions.
Finance
Google Places Visibility Is The Best ROI For A Local Business – 4 Optimization Techniques
Google places visibility is what a local business owner needs first before SEO don’t get me wrong, SEO has its place but it is best suited if you have a business you market globally or strictly online.
Plus SEO takes longer to get results than Google Places visibility which can just take days if you know how to optimize your listing.
With Google places visibility a local business has its telephone on show, maps and directions not to talk of reviews that any local searcher within mostly a five mile radius can verify and contact straight away.
With the new buzz on local mobile, searchers are increasingly searching for local businesses via their mobile phones on the go. Because of that Google has made all Google places visibility listings mobile friendly. Which means the listing is optimized for a viewing on mobile phone.
4 Key Optimization Techniques To A Successful Google Places Visibility Listing Are:
1. Fill out all the boxes.
- Go to Google.com/local
- Click get started
- Add new listing
- Complete name, address and telephone
- Complete website address
- Enter category
- Add your own category for your target keywords
- Hours of operation
- Select all visitors come to this address
Important: Listing Rules
- No location in the business title.
- Only one listing per address
- Unique telephone number per listing
- Don’t spam
- Don’t keyword spam
2. Add 10 images
- You can use any images that represent your business
- Important: name the file the keyword you want to rank for (e.g plumberliverpool.jpg)
3. Create videos from the images
- Use Animoto.com to put it together. 30-60 seconds is enough
- Important: Call the video FILE the keyword you want to rank for (eg plumberliverpool.avi)
4. Upload videos to YouTube.com
- Use keywords as title, description, and tags
- Enter business name, telephone, address and description
A lot of local businesses have been sold to death by SEO companies taunting first page Google when what they really need is Google Places visibility.
Come to think of it you are still on the first page for your keywords and higher up because Google gives preference to local search and what would take months o achieve with SEO would only take days with a well optimized Google Places visibility listing.
Only 3% of local businesses worldwide have claimed their listing so it is easier to get seen by local consumers if they are optimized. With these guidelines a small business cannot go wrong.
Finance
International Money
Wherever you travel, when you transfer money internationally, there will be 2 types of fees. The 1st one is the oversea transfer fee and the 2nd one is the exchange rate fee. With this special service, you can save up to 80% of those fees and it is pretty fast. It supports up to 46 currencies and more currencies are soon to come. Here are some examples USD, EUR, AUD, CAD, GBP, SGD etc. I’m using it and it took 2 business days from Germany to Vietnam to transfer it.
Bank transfer money
I’ve transferred with the regular bank 500€ to Vietnam and the fee was 36,55€, which is about 7,31% fee!
If I do it with TransferWise, it will cost me only 7,39€, which is only 1,48% fee.
transferwise
You can check on this website, how much the fee will be, if you send money from one country to another country. There you can see, that it is significantly lower, than any other money transfers. So in this example, you save about 30€ for every 500€ bank transfer from Germany to Vietnam. On top of that, they give you a better exchange rate! At that time according to Google, it is only 25,821.59! It’s not only cheaper than banks, but also cheaper than Paypal or exchange offices. You can save even more money compared to other Services, which charges about 10%, because of its high exchange rate fee.
UPDATE 25TH MAY 2018
Now they start offering a multicurrency bank account in $, £ and €! No fees! With a MasterCard debit card. Very handy while traveling, because you can use it worldwide with the advantage of real exchange rate, so you also can save money while traveling and with the TransferWise app, you can see in real time your expenditures.
It is also very easy and fast to open this multicurrency bank account, because everything happens online. You don’t need to go anywhere to register for it. Just upload your ID and that’s it. You will get your debit card within a week and I get an US American bank account, Australian bank account at the same time etc.
By clicking on this link you will get the first 500GBP transfer for free. Check it out: Transferwise.
To stay up to date. Just like my Facebook Fanpage: The Doan’s Blog. Further reading: Save money while traveling. Most popular blog article: What is SEO?
