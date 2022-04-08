News
‘Tere Bhai Ne Paisa Chura Liya’: BharatPe CEO & Ashneer Grover’s Sister Fight Getting Ugly On LinkedIn
One of the most controversial judges of Shark Tank India, Ashneer Grover came into the limelight for yet another fight, this time with the founders of BharatPe, over the non-payment of salaries. Though the co-founder of BharatPe renounced his post it appears that he still has a keen interest in what is happening in the FinTech company. The whole discussion is quite entertaining.
The latest fight started when a person, claiming to be BharatPe’s employee started complaining about not receiving the salary for the month of March on LinkedIn.
Here’s what the employee said:
Dear Suhail and Shashvat Sir, we haven’t received our salary for March month yet despite following up so many times on email and visiting the office. All the old admin staff of BharatPe have been terminated by you without giving any reason and their salaries have not been paid. We were with BharatPe ever since the Compamy started and now we are nowhere because of your internal politics.
Check out the whole post:
Ashneer Grover commented on the post in no time:
Ashneer’s sister also commented on the post saying: “That’s the sad part… That’s it’s a shameless bunch!
Suhail Sameer, BharatPe CEO replied to Aashima Grover’s comment and stated: “Tere bhai ne saara paisa chura liya (your brother stole all the money). Very little left to pay salaries.” This is where things got out of control.
Other LinkedIn users and Twitter users couldn’t help but react to this, check out some of their reactions:
SS be like pic.twitter.com/yndDePm28n
— Ashish (@themadnawat) April 7, 2022
Kahan pade ho Twitter pe, next level khel LinkedIn pe chal raha hai #BharatPe
[Suhail’s comment in 2nd screenshot ] pic.twitter.com/2YBKXO8ske
— Arti Singh (@artijourno) April 7, 2022
imajin losing a PR battle against a founder who basically defrauded the company lmao.
— Sudhanshu Srivastava (@thetalesofsud) April 7, 2022
Classic case of self-destruct mode.
— Jiten Parmar (@jitenkparmar) April 7, 2022
The CEO of Bharat Pe tells the (apparent) sister of the ousted founder of Bharat Pe that her brother has stolen all the money from the company, AND there’s “very little left to pay salaries”. @StateOfLinkedIn this is next level @LinkedIn
— Nandan Pandit (@npandit) April 7, 2022
If this is on LinkedIn, imagine what happens in their townhalls,meetings, mails etc Bouncers outside boardrooms?
— Devina Sengupta (@DevinaSengupta) April 7, 2022
Ashneer Grover‘s wife Madhuri Jain was sacked as the company’s head of controls in February this year on the accusation of financial irregularities. In March this year, Ashneer was removed from his positions at BharatPe.
The post ‘Tere Bhai Ne Paisa Chura Liya’: BharatPe CEO & Ashneer Grover’s Sister Fight Getting Ugly On LinkedIn appeared first on MEWS.
Yankees don’t agree to extension with Aaron Judge, star will play 2022 on one-year deal
The Yankees got extra innings to work with after the rainout on Thursday, but it wasn’t enough. The team had an extra 24 hours to try and lock up Aaron Judge, but the face of the franchise will play this season on a year-deal.
GM Brian Cashman confirmed Friday that the Yankees and Judge failed to reach an agreement on an extension. Cashman said that the Yankees offered a seven-year deal starting in 2023 at $30.5 million per year, and Judge turned it down. Judge is set to make somewhere between $17 million and $21 million in arbitration this year, so it would have been an eight-year deal in total.
“The intent on both parties would be to stay here,” Cashman said. “He’s been a great Yankee. Our hope is at some point we’ll find that common ground.”
That common ground will now have to come in the offseason.
“This was the deadline,” Judge said before Cashman spoke. “I don’t want to be a distraction during the year. We have so many things to focus on, and a lot of good things happening, so I don’t want this to be a distraction for the team all year.”
The slugger, who initially set the Opening Day deadline for negotiations, still doesn’t have any set contract for this season, because he and the team were $4 million off when they traded numbers to try and avoid arbitration. Because of the owners’ lockout, the arbitration process will go into the season.
While Judge has professed his desire to remain with the Yankees for his entire career, one teammate signaled a warning.
“When it comes to the business side of it, there’s no secret,” Anthony Rizzo said. “Freddie Freeman isn’t a Brave anymore. There’s no loyalty in this game.”
That is the last thing Judge wants on his mind once the season opens.
“Today’s the deadline, so either we’ll be talking about an extension or no extension, then we’ll be done with it and on to baseball,” he said. “To be going down this route with the Yankees is something special. I know I’m here through this year, my last arbitration year, and that’s what I’m going to focus on. I’ve got one year to play, and contract extension stuff is nice, but I’ve got bigger things to focus on.”
Like a matchup against the Bombers’ biggest rivals, which Judge said he was pumped up for. “I slept great. … I’m excited, this is like the first day of school.”
The 29-year-old is coming off one of his most complete years in the big leagues.
The three-time All-Star slashed .287/.373/.544 with a .916 OPS, 39 homers and 93 RBI in 148 games in 2021. According to Baseball Savant, Judge was among the league leaders in average exit velocity (95.8 miles per hour), max exit velo (119) and hard-hit percentage (58.4%). He led the Yankees in WAR (5.4).
Overall, his six years in the big leagues have been exceptional, averaging .276/.386/.553 and a .940 OPS. He was the 2017 Rookie of the Year, runner-up to Jose Altuve in that same season and a Home Run Derby champion.
One major league executive suggested a five-year, $185 year deal would be a good one for Judge. He used comps from Alex Bregman and George Springer for a contract guideline. Bregman signed a five-year $100-million extension with the Astros in his age-25 season. Springer signed a six-year, $150 million deal with the Blue Jays after the 2020 season, when he was 31.
Judge had previously said that he wants to stay in New York.
“If it comes to it, maybe but like I said before, I want to play here,” Judge has said. “I want to finish my career here. There’s no better place to play. So I’m hoping we don’t get to that but if we do, I think I’ll be ready for it.”
With Matthew Roberson
Dolphins sign veteran punter, filling vacancy ahead of draft
The Miami Dolphins filled their punter vacancy on Friday by signing veteran Thomas Morstead, according to a league source.
Mostead, 36, a longtime New Orleans Saints punter, visited Dolphins facilities on Wednesday before deciding to join the team on Friday.
Signing the veteran gives Miami one fewer team need going into the late April draft. Before pursuing Morstead, it was conceivable the Dolphins were set to use one of their four draft picks, with two in the seventh round, on a college punting prospect.
Morstead spent the first 12 of his 13 NFL seasons in New Orleans, where he was teammates with Dolphins’ free-agent left tackle acquisition Terron Armstead. Morstead is a one-time Pro Bowl selection, in 2012, while winning a Super Bowl that took place in South Florida as a member of the 2009 Saints.
He split time in 2021 between the Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets, playing in seven games with each for a total of 14. Despite the two teams facing the Dolphins a combined three times last season, he did not punt against Miami.
Morstead owns a career average of 46.6 yards on his punts.
The signing means the Dolphins are moving on from Michael Palardy, a Margate native and St. Thomas Aquinas High alum, as punter. Palardy struggled early in the season but found his groove in the second half. He posted a 44.7 yards-per-punt average, and he and gunner Mack Hollins combined to down multiple balls in close to opponents’ goal lines.
Hollins, also a wide receiver, was signed by the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. Dolphins free-agent acquisitions of cornerback Keion Crossen and wide receiver Trent Sherfield can fill that void.
Sacramento mass shooting suspect served less time due to California law
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A suspect arrested in connection with last weekend’s mass shooting outside bars in Sacramento served less than half his 10-year sentence because of voter-approved changes to state law that lessened the punishment for his felony convictions and provided a chance for earlier release.
Smiley Allen Martin was freed in February after serving time for punching a girlfriend, dragging her from her home by her hair and whipping her with a belt, according to court and prison records.
Those count as nonviolent offenses under California law, which considers only about two dozen crimes to be violent felonies — such as murder, rape, arson and kidnapping.
Martin, 27, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun. He is among the 12 people wounded during Sunday’s shooting, which killed six others.
Police have said the violence was a shootout between rival gangs in which at least five people fired weapons, including Martin’s brother, Dandrae Martin, who also was arrested. No one has yet been charged with homicide in the shooting.
Smiley Martin typically would have remained behind bars until at least May after serving a minimum of half his time for his previous arrest in 2017, but prison officials evidently used a very expansive approach to applying lockup time credits to his sentence, said Gregory Totten, chief executive officer of the California District Attorneys Association and a former Ventura County district attorney.
“They’ve been given very broad authority to early release folks and to give them additional credit and all kinds of considerations for purposes of reducing the length of sentence that somebody serves,” Totten said.
Corrections officials did not dispute that Martin was among thousands of inmates who received additional credits that sped up their releases under state law. But the officials said their policy prohibits disclosing what prison time credits Martin received.
They cited credits through Proposition 57, the 2016 ballot measure that aimed to give most of the state’s felons a chance of earlier release. Credits were also broadly authorized in California to lower the prison population during the pandemic.
Proposition 57 credits include good behavior while behind bars, though corrections officials declined to release Martin’s disciplinary report. Good conduct credit is supposed to be reserved for inmates who follow all the rules and complete their assigned duties.
The state “has implemented various credit-earning opportunities to incentivize good behavior and program participation for incarcerated individuals, including those created in furtherance of Proposition 57— which was overwhelmingly approved by voters,” state corrections spokesperson Vicky Waters said in a statement.
Supporters of the credits, including former Gov. Jerry Brown, who pushed for Proposition 57, have said it’s important to give inmates a second chance. The opportunity for earlier release encourages inmates to participate in education and other rehabilitative programs and helps to reduce mass incarceration.
“The most recent reforms in California are seeking to change a culture that has been churning out recidivism problems for generations,” said Will Matthews, spokesperson for the Californians for Safety and Justice group, which backed the changes. “The question we need to be asking ourselves is, how are we engaging in behavior change?”
Under Proposition 57, credits are granted for completing rehabilitative or educational programs, self-help and volunteer public service activities, earning a high school diploma or higher education degree and performing a heroic act. Officials added credits during the coronavirus pandemic, including 12 weeks of credit that applied to most inmates.
Martin was denied parole in May 2021 under California’s process for nonviolent offenders to get earlier parole, after a letter was sent from the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors said they objected to his parole based on his lengthy criminal record and asserted that Martin “clearly has little regard for human life and the law.”
Six months after he turned 18, Martin was caught in January 2013 with an assault rifle and two fully loaded 25-bullet magazines, prosecutors said. Months later, he pushed aside a Walmart clerk to steal computers worth $2,800, they said. In 2016, he was arrested as a parolee at large. And less than six months after that was the assault that sent him back to prison.
It’s not clear if Martin has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.
Martin pleaded no contest and was sent to prison on charges of corporal injury and assault likely to cause great bodily injury in January 2018 under a plea deal in which charges of kidnapping — considered a violent felony — and intimidating a witness or victim were dismissed.
The sentencing judge awarded Martin 508 days of credits for time he spent in Sacramento County jail before his conviction, based on a California law that allows judges to double the actual time in jail, which in Martin’s case was 254 days.
Martin also had “a variety of additional post-sentencing credits,” which corrections department spokesperson Dana Simas said were awarded for time served while awaiting transfer to state prison from county jail.
Before Proposition 57, he would have qualified for 20% “good time” credits — meaning he could reduce his time served by one-fifth — but corrections officials used their authority under the ballot measure to bump those to 50%. Pending regulations opposed by most of the state’s district attorneys would further increase good time credits to two-thirds of a sentence for such repeat offenders.
Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, a progressive Democrat who formerly led the state Senate, was among those upset when he learned of Martin’s record.
“If people have a history of committing violent acts, and they have not shown a propensity or willingness to change, I don’t think they should be out on the streets,” he said at an event where officials requested more than $3 billion from the state to expand crime prevention programs.
Republican state Sen. Jim Nielsen, who once headed the state parole board, said “good time” credits are generally awarded automatically, without inmates having to do anything to earn them.
“It gives them enormous opportunity to free up beds,” said Nielsen, an opponent of earlier releases.
The state has relied on such efforts, particularly its powers under Proposition 57, to keep the prison population below the level required by a panel of federal judges who ruled that inmate crowding had led to unconstitutionally poor conditions.
Martin was released to the supervision of the Sacramento County Probation Department in February. County probation officials wouldn’t provide the terms, saying their records are not public documents.
Without discussing Martin’s case, Karen Pank, executive director of the Chief Probation Officers of California, said generally someone coming out of prison on Post Release Community Supervision with an extensive and violent criminal history would likely have been treated on a “high-risk” caseload.
That would subject him to more intensive supervision, including a requirement that he check in with his probation officer more frequently and in person, although individualized determinations on risks and needs would be made and treatment and services would continue to be offered.
Hours before Sunday’s shootout, Martin posted a live Facebook video of himself brandishing a handgun, a law enforcement officials told The Associated Press. The official was not authorized to public discuss details of the shooting investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity.
Pank said if there is evidence of a felon in possession of a firearm, that can be grounds for a violation, which may result in time in jail. However, it’s unlikely anyone from law enforcement could have acted in time even if they had seen the video.
“The big if is would they have known about it,” said Totten. But in this case, “it didn’t matter — it was so close to the time” of the shooting.
Associated Press writers Adam Beam, Stefanie Dazio and Michael Balsamo contributed to this story. Dazio reported from Los Angeles and Balsamo from Washington, D.C.
