The joy of baseball in Baltimore, win or lose | COMMENTARY
Friday marks Opening Day for the Baltimore Orioles. The game is set to take place at 3:10 p.m. at Tropicana Field in Saint Petersburg, home to the Tampa Bay Rays, the 100-win team that finished on top of the American League East last season. We’re going to go out on a limb here and chalk this game up as a potential loss for the O’s. Not because we want Baltimore’s team to lose. Not because we’ve lost faith in the Birds before the first regular season game even starts. And not because this is the editorial page, and deflating the hopes and dreams of readers is kind of our bag. The reality is that if baseball is a game of numbers, the Orioles are exponentially irrational (or maybe it’s irrationally exponential) or, to simplify to the lowest common denominator, maybe just bad. Last season, the Rays beat the Orioles 18 times. The Orioles beat the Rays once. That was by far the worst record the 110-loss Baltimore team mustered against any franchise, American League, National League, or Out-of-Their League.
But so what? Opening Day is still Opening Day and, dollars to doughnuts, there’s a little extra spring in the steps of Baltimore baseball fans this week. Why? Because we’re gluttons for punishment? Not necessarily. More likely it’s because watching the O’s on TV or their worst day at Oriole Park at Camden Yards is better than a whole lot of other things that could be occupying our time, from stressing about the COVID-19 pandemic to witnessing the suffering in Ukraine to contemplating how inflation has probably already raised the cost of those doughnuts we mentioned three sentences earlier. Yikes.
This season, the Baltimore Orioles are celebrating the 30th anniversary of Oriole Park at Camden Yards. For old-timers, it’s hard to believe that Memorial Stadium is so long gone. Camden Yards remains a source of pride. It is consistently ranked among the top ballparks in the United States, it’s retro approach having sparked a veritable revolution in how such facilities are done. We also like to think of it as our own lottery-enabled ransom demand. It was, after all, former Orioles owner Edward Bennett Williams, who threatened to leave town without a new facility. Still, it’s a relative bargain. Plenty of Major League Baseball cities have been forced to pay a whole lot more to keep their franchises. Even monkeying with the left-field fence or expecting the Maryland Stadium Authority to spend tens of millions of dollars more for renovations doesn’t change the fact that it’s a world-class ballpark.
As for wins and losses, here’s our prediction: We’ll witness both. Most sports writers peg the Orioles to be little improved from last year, which means we can probably safely focus on the Ravens this fall without fear of scheduling conflicts with the MLB playoffs. But there is more to baseball than winning (and not just that “Field of Dreams” stuff about how it reminds us of our past despite the “army of steamrollers” and all that yadda, yadda). There is also joy in watching gradual improvement and in outstanding individual performance from notable Birds like starting pitcher John Means, outfielder Cedric Mullins, and first baseman-outfielders Trey Mancini and Ryan Mountcastle. Even more promising, there’s super-prospect Adley Rutschman, a catcher with great defensive skills and long-ball power. All should make their mark, and, ask any veteran Little League parent, it’s always fun to see those little signs of improvement from youngsters. Who knows but they may finish the 2022 without being ranked in the bottom half to the American League in every meaningful offensive statistic except for hit-by-pitch where the team finished 6th best in 2021 with 65 stingers. Ouch.
Character and patience, that’s what being an Orioles fan is all about. But we have broad shoulders here in Charm City. We can deal with those annoying Boston and New York fans who drop in when their teams play here to smash our hopes and dreams. We’ve also been on top. We’ve had our days of the Robinsons (Frank and Brooks), of Eddie Murray, Jim Palmer, Cal Ripken Jr., Boog Powell, Paul Blair and all the other all-stars and World Series champs. We’ve also seen the lean days like, um, last year. Yes, the former is better but the latter is not so bad. Especially with some good seats, crab cake platters (or Camden Classic Franks, if you prefer) and a few bottles of craft beer from the lower concourse to wash them down.
Play ball! Well, as best you can.
Baltimore Sun editorial writers offer opinions and analysis on news and issues relevant to readers. They operate separately from the newsroom.
Marián Hossa on the Chicago Blackhawks’ plan to retire his No. 81: ‘I’m honored and really humbled’
The Chicago Blackhawks will retire Hall of Fame forward Marián Hossa’s No. 81 next season, the team announced Thursday, shortly after he signed a one-day contract to officially retire as a Hawk.
“It’s amazing,” Hossa told the Tribune. “I’m honored and really humbled to be in that company … in the United Center in the rafters.”
Before Thursday’s game against the Seattle Kraken, the Hawks held a ceremonial contract signing in the United Center atrium.
“To me, the greatest free-agent signing in Chicago sports history, Marian was the franchise’s missing piece,” Hawks CEO Danny Wirtz said in a statement. “Both on and off the ice, he made an indelible mark on his teammates and our organization. … His humble demeanor and vaunted work ethic was everything we could have asked for and more in a superstar when we signed him in 2009. We feel that it’s only fitting that Marian retire as a Blackhawk as he starts a new chapter in his life.”
The last week made for quite the homecoming for Hossa.
On Sunday, he reunited with Jonathan Toews — his teammate on three Stanley Cup winners — for Toews’ 1,000th-game celebration, and they were joined on the ice by Hawks greats, including Patrick Sharp and Brent Seabrook.
Then came Hossa’s retirement-contract ceremony, but the number retirement was a surprise. He is the only player in franchise history to have worn No. 81.
“I still don’t get it,” Hossa said. “When (Chairman) Rocky (Wirtz) told me the news, I was blown away.
“I was expecting one thing — to sign with the Blackhawks my last contract so I can retire as a Blackhawk. And then when he announced the other news, retiring my number, I was blown away, I was speechless and really thankful, humble. It’s amazing to finish my career like that. It’s something I never thought about.”
The first-ballot Hall of Famer chatted about the honor and other topics with the Tribune.
1. Hossa credits a ‘great environment’ in Chicago.
Hossa’s 525 goals with five teams in 19 NHL seasons rank 35th all time, but his key moments with the Hawks demonstrate the two-way game he became known for.
For example, Hossa prided himself on backchecking, which neutralized Dustin Brown’s attempt at forechecking — leaving Brown flat on his back when the Hawks and the Los Angeles Kings met in Game 1 of the 2014 Western Conference finals.
Hossa’s Hawks tenure started with two goals against the San Jose Sharks on Nov. 25, 2009, but no goal was more important than his overtime winner in Game 5 of the quarterfinal series against the Nashville Predators. The Hawks went on to win the first of three championships in six years.
“My goal was always to play at the best capacity possible, and I know that I had some qualities in me and my game, that’s why I tried to help the team/,” Hossa said. “But I never thought about the Hall of Fame, I never thought about being in the rafters with the great ones playing in the United Center. But I guess I got lucky to play with the great players that I did, I had accomplishments we did with the teams through my career in Chicago.
“They helped me, we helped each other, together we won the championships. So that definitely was a big help why I was (inducted into) the Hall of Fame (in November and) why I’m getting my jersey retired. So I thank the team of people, my players, the coaching staff, because I was lucky to be in a great environment.”
2. Hossa explained how No. 18 became 81.
The winger wore No. 18 for the Ottawa Senators, Atlanta Thrashers and Pittsburgh Penguins, but he switched to 81 for the Detroit Red Wings and Hawks.
“When I started in the National Hockey League as an 18-year-old — that’s why I got 18 — because in Ottawa I had three choices for a number, one of them was 18,” the Stará Ľubovňa, Slovakia, native said. “And I told myself, ‘That could be a cool start.’ ”
“In Detroit, Kirk Maltby had already won four Stanley Cups, so I didn’t even bother to ask him to switch numbers. So I just switched digits and since then I was 81. So good things happened, and 81 was luck for me in Chicago.”
Besides, in Chicago, 18 is most associated with fellow Hall of Famer Denis Savard.
“Exactly,” Hossa said. “So it worked out well.”
If Hossa had continued playing after his July 2018 trade to the Arizona Coyotes, he could have run into a third conflict: No. 81 Phil Kessel, a two-time Cup winner with the Pittsburgh Penguins who finished his career with the Coyotes.
“Good thing when they traded my contract to Arizona I didn’t play for them because Phil would lose his number,” Hossa said with a smile.
3. As much as Hossa helped the Hawks, Pavel Datsyuk influenced him.
Hossa spent only the 2008-09 season with the Red Wings, but it had an undeniable impact on his career.
“Obviously I had the talent to score goals, but then I learned — especially from Detroit, learning from Pavel Datsyuk so much — that helped me to become way better a two-way player at stealing pucks and help the team that way,” Hossa said.
Like Hossa, Datsyuk clearly was no slouch on offense, so if he could pay attention to defense and his play away from the puck, Hossa could too.
“Datsyuk, he was like (the) magic man,” Hossa said. “Nobody’s got hands like Datsyuk. (Patrick Kane) got really close.
“But Pavel, with the body language on the ice and the style (he had), he could make the moves.
“But what I tried to learn from him was backchecking ability, lifting the pucks from behind, catching guys unexpected, stealing the pucks.”
Datsyuk helped Hossa work on his skills after practice.
“Then I started learning slowly how to take the pucks from him, and that helped me be better in the games,” Hossa said. “So when I came to Chicago I was prepared to be better in that area, and I was glad Jonny (Toews) or Kaner could see me doing that and grab something out of it and use it in their games.”
4. One of Chicago’s biggest draws for Hossa was … Michael Jordan?
The Hawks being an Original Six franchise appealed to Hossa when he was a free agent in summer 2009 — and a 12-year, $63 million deal didn’t hurt — but Chicago’s reputation as a big sports town was a bonus.
“I knew when I was coming here, when I was young kid I used to admire Michael Jordan because of what he did,” Hossa said of the Chicago Bulls’ six-time NBA champion. “I wasn’t even a basketball fan, but he sucked me in because he was Michael Jordan, and I became a basketball fan because of him.
Toni Kukoč, Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman made the game fun to watch, he said, and helped familiarize him with Chicago.
“There’s so much potential in the city to choose different sports, and I’m glad in 2010 we won and brought the Cup back to the city,” he said.
5. The Hawks and Hossa are hashing out a role for him — if they can pull him away from his food business.
“I’m talking with the Blackhawks (about) certain possibilities,” Hossa told the Tribune. “We’re having deeper and deeper conversations. I would like to be involved for the future and help them in some way.”
Hossa stepped away from the game after the 2016-17 season because of eczema, a skin disorder, but he hasn’t been idle.
He runs a food supplier in Slovakia called Hossa Family that employs 250 people and has a fleet of 100 vehicles.
“We’ve got pasta, dumplings, pierogies and that type of thing,” Hossa said. “Plus if you’ve own a restaurant, we can supply you with different types of meat, fish and things like that. We can deliver to you.”
It started in 2008 as a 2008 investment in his cousin’s business.
“My focus was strictly on hockey. … I told him ‘I trust you, I don’t want to do anything with this business,’ ” he said.
But the business wasn’t working out.
After hockey, “I got involved way more, I started making changes,” Hossa said.
“I bought him out, and after I became the full owner of the company and make some changes, hire the right people,” he said. “We try to grow it.”
Column: Opening day brings out emotions — ‘I was, like, floating’ — in Willson Contreras with his Chicago Cubs future uncertain
Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward started opening day with a message to media members.
“Welcome back into the clubhouse,” he said.
It was nice to be welcomed back by anyone after an offseason like the one we just endured, testing our love for the game.
The last time reporters were allowed inside the home clubhouse at Wrigley Field was Sept. 22, 2019, when the Cubs lost 3-2 to the St. Louis Cardinals during a season-ending collapse in the final days of the Joe Maddon regime.
Only a half-dozen players remain from that day, which seems like it took place in a different time. Only one day earlier, Nico Hoerner had homered. He didn’t hit another one until a two-run shot in the fifth inning of Thursday’s 5-4 win over the Milwaukee Brewers.
“I remember it well,” Hoerner said. “The last two years had a lot within it. Awesome to be here on opening day, to be healthy and be with the team that’s very excited to play baseball.”
The COVID-19 pandemic kept reporters out of the Cubs’ lair the last two seasons, which might have been fine with many players, but not the ones who understand the history of the game and its need to be chronicled.
“You don’t know how the game is going to change over time,” Heyward said. “It could happen quickly or not. But (the media) is an important element of the game, just for players to see. You guys have a workplace here too. There is a sense of accountability, but I also think there’s a sense of fun — a guy has a big moment in a game the night before or that night, and we can immediately meet face to face, get a little reaction.”
Face-to-face interaction is always preferable to Zoom, so I was looking forward to actually getting to talk to people in person without having to unmute myself. And you could see in the eyes of catcher Willson Contreras that the reception he received from Cubs fans meant a lot.
“Since I took the first step toward the bullpen before the game it was really loud,” he said. “It was emotional. I was, like, floating. Man, this place. … I know I’m just doing my job, but the fans here are really special to me.”
First baseman Frank Schwindel was clearly geeked before his second opening day — and first since 2019 with the Kansas City Royals — which he called a “short-lived” experience.
“This is awesome,” Schwindel said. “I felt like I never left because of all the hype last year, and getting back (Wednesday). Every time we take batting practice or step on the field it’s something special. There are no bad days at Wrigley.”
Thursday was a day the Cubs could savor. They’re not expected to go anywhere, so they might as well enjoy every day they can prove the narrative wrong.
Contreras even had a feeling of déjà vu after being plunked by a Jake Cousins pitch in the seventh inning, a reminder of Brewers pitchers treating him like a pin cushion last season.
“I guess it’s baseball,” he said. “The only good thing about that was I got on base, Ian Happ hit a double and we won the game.”
Former Cub Victor Caratini calmed Contreras down, while Adbert Alzolay tweeted from Arizona: “First HBP of many from this team for Willy,” while adding a few shrug emojis.
“Man, it’s just history,” Contreras said, laughing at Alzolay’s tweet.
If it were up to Cubs fans, Contreras would be re-signed already. Instead, he’s entering his walk year with no idea if he’ll end the season in Chicago.
“Listen, we’ve had a bunch of guys last year playing as free agents,” team President Jed Hoyer said. “It’s not something new to us. We’ve got a good relationship with Willson. Obviously if we do start talking about a deal in-season, we’re not going to talk about it publicly. Nothing different.
“We’re excited to have him. He’s a tremendously talented catcher, and we’ll sort of see where that goes.”
Chairman Tom Ricketts has the money. He wrote a letter to fans in the fall insisting the Cubs “will be active in free agency and continue to make thoughtful decisions to bolster our team this offseason.”
But the Cubs made only two significant moves in free agency — signing outfielder Seiya Suzuki and pitcher Marcus Stroman — which could be why there were so many empty seats at Wrigley despite an announced crowd of 35,112.
Before the game, while Ricketts was signing baseballs and taking selfies with Cubs fans, I shook hands and asked if he had a second to talk.
“I don’t think so,” he replied, continuing his walk up the aisle.
Nothing?
“Just happy we’re playing,” he said.
Well, you can’t expect miracles, even on opening day.
Ricketts has been under a self-imposed cone of silence since being booed at the 2020 Cubs Convention and then insisting he wasn’t booed. And now he has embarked on a new adventure — trying to purchase a Premier League soccer team with his friends and a few spare billion in pocket change.
That move made some fans wonder whether all those $13.99 premium draft beers and $14.99 “Cubbie Ritas” at Wrigley were going toward the Rickettses’ bid for Chelsea instead of the Cubs.
“The Chicago Cubs are a closed loop,” Ricketts’ spokesman Dennis Culloton told the Tribune recently. “All the revenue that is generated goes back into the team, in some fashion. So there’s no revenues from the Chicago Cubs being used for soccer or any other sports investment.”
But if the team isn’t putting those revenues back into the payroll, where exactly are they going? You’d think the Cubs would have ome remaining for Contreras, whom fans clearly want to keep.
Contreras said after Thursday’s game he doesn’t want to go anywhere.
“We have a lot of younger guys, and a lot of experienced guys, and I think there is a lot of balance,” he said. “I like the energy this whole team has brought since the start of spring training and I hope we can keep it the same.”
The conviction in Contreras’ voice was much more evident than it would’ve sounded on Zoom, a welcome thing to see face to face on opening day.
Chicago Cubs win 5-4 on opening day — and Seiya Suzuki goes 1-for-2 in his MLB debut
Chicago Cubs manager David Ross burst through the door into postgame news-conference room, prepared to drop a question before facing his own.
“Who had Nico in the first-homer pool?” a beaming Ross asked.
Ross had plenty of reasons to smile Thursday despite the chilly temperatures on opening day against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. Kyle Hendricks wanted to set the tone with his start and delivered a vintage performance. Nico Hoerner’s go-ahead, two-run homer in the fifth helped knock reigning National League Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes out of the game after the inning.
The Cubs did enough against Burnes and the Brewers bullpen to pull out a 5-4 win in front of 35,112 fans. David Robertson earned the save in his Cubs debut.
Although it’s just one game in a long, six-month season, opening day feels different regardless of whether it’s a player’s first or sixth, like for catcher Willson Contreras. He said he got chills thinking about how Thursday was his sixth consecutive opening day with the organization. The impending free agent had his entire family at Wrigley for the game, calling it an emotional day.
“Once I stepped out there I was almost tearing up,” Contreras said. “This place so special to me that I will always keep it in my heart.”
The uncertainty of Contreras’ part in the Cubs’ future looms over the big-picture implications of this season. So, too, does the Cubs needing to figure out which players can be more than just a bridge to the next championship-caliber team. Hoerner and Nick Madrigal have an opportunity to show they are important pieces to the future. They bring a contact-hitting element that was missing too often last season. Both players will need to overcome their injury history and be a regular presence in the lineup.
Getting some pop out of Hoerner’s bat would be a nice addition to his game.
“Of course everyone wants to hit more home runs, and it’s a part of what I can do,” Hoerner said. “It’s something that I can’t force, but it’ll happen over time.”
Hoerner unexpectedly delivered the first home run of the season — both for the Cubs and in Major League Baseball. His two-run shot marked his first long ball since Sept. 21, 2019, a span of 324 plate appearances. Before the home run, Hoerner’s 93 consecutive games without one represented the fifth-longest streak by an active position player. While he knew how long his home-run drought had lasted, it wasn’t at the forefront of his mind.
“A lot has to line up for that to happen,” Hoerner said of hitting the Cubs’ first homer. “I’ll have to ask Ian Happ how to handle that notoriety.”
Happ hit the first home run in MLB in 2018. While he didn’t homer Thursday, his three-hit game, featuring two doubles, was a welcome sight after a brutally tough first half in 2021 when he didn’t record a multihit game until May 2. Happ’s two-run double in the seventh put the Cubs back ahead after the Brewers had tied the game in the top of the inning.
Hendricks positioned the Cubs to secure a Game 1 victory.
Coming off a career-worst season, Hendricks expressed during spring training how he has a lot to prove. The veteran came through in his season debut. Armed with a changeup that constantly fooled Brewers hitters, Hendricks exited with the lead after 5⅓ innings, striking out seven, walking three and allowing only one run.
He consistently established his fastball command down in the zone, something he predominately focused on during his spring outings. Hendricks was pleased with his performance.
“My changeup played off of a lot of good curveballs at the right times, so overall, pretty good at being aggressive setting the tone,” Hendricks said. “I’d still like to do a little better: a leadoff walk, 0-2 hit batter and another bad walk. Those three things — just got to clean that up.
“It’s definitely something I can build on.”
Hendricks generated 13 whiffs with his changeup, his most swings and misses on the pitch since July 9, 2018 (also 13). Coming off a shortened spring, Hendricks gave the Cubs exactly what they needed.
Burnes kept the Cubs offense in check through four innings, giving up just one hit. They finally broke through in the fifth with four consecutive balls in play.
Seiya Suzuki connected for his first big-league hit on a single to left field and showed his awareness with heads-up base running. A popup off Jason Heyward’s bat fell for a hit when the Brewers couldn’t make a play on it near the second-base hole. Suzuki hustled from first-to-third on the play and scored the Cubs’ first run on Patrick Wisdom’s sacrifice fly.
“I (was) just looking out for the wind, but what I was thinking in that moment was trying to advance bases, and that’s what I was able to do,” Suzuki said through an interpreter.
Suzuki, who batted sixth in the order, finished 1-for-2 with two walks and a strikeout in his MLB debut.
“I was really, really happy to see everyone wearing my jersey,” Suzuki said. “But I need to get those results to live up to those expected expectations. So I’d like to keep on working.”
