The Loop — The Nipsey Russell 2022 Baseball Preview

BLUE OCTOBER

The spirit of “Match Game” favorite Nipsey Russell helped us nail the World Series winner last year. But the forecast doesn’t look as rosy for the Atlanta Braves this season, thanks to two powerhouses — one old and one new.

MINNESOTA TWINS

“The Big Short”

Pohlads broke the bank for Correa

But, alas, he is only one playa

They’ll never get rich

With those stiffs set to pitch

After one year, Carlos will say ‘See ya!”

ATLANTA BRAVES

“Once is Enough”

America’s Ex-Team

Lived an October dream

A championship feeling, most heady

But their hopes to repeat

Wound up taking back seat

When deciding they wouldn’t pay Freddy

TORONTO BLUE JAYS

“Shot Selection”

Drafting sons of pros

So the story goes

The Jays built a winning machine

But it’s unfair, I say

In Toronto they’ll play

Only foes that have gotten vaccine

NEW YORK YANKEES

“Frugal in the Bronx”

It seems late owner’s kids have decided

That profit’s more vital than winning

Their trimming of spending’s misguided

The Boss, in his grave, wildly spinning

MIAMI MARLINS

“Captain’s Obvious Exit”

There once was a fellow named Jeter

In New York, was quite the world beater

After four years with Fish

Got his most fervent wish

Left those cheapskates behind – rearview mirror

DETROIT TIGERS

“Javy Mettle”

Will sure be strange seeing El Mago

Playing far from the Northside Chicago

No doubt he’ll still swing

At about everything

So the Tigers won’t win, place or show

BALTIMORE ORIOLES

“Camden Yawns”

It’s gotten so gritty

For the O’s of Charm City

They decided to move back the fences

Will be hard to find words

To describe same old Birds

As they violate all of fans’ senses

LOS ANGELES ANGELS

“Shohei: The Money”

Ohtani’s been grand

Slugging near Disneyland

But Anaheim never gets richer

If we had to guess why

Might be ‘cause that one guy

Is both their best slugger and pitcher

OAKLAND ATHLETICS

“Out of Money Ball”

For years, we have marveled at A’s

Finding ways to win more spending less

Now they’re paying for their frugal ways

Falling into the last-place abyss

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS

“New Name No Names”

In C-Town you won’t hear this ballclub’s old name

Except from an occasional joker

But Francona’s team will still be the same

Just another shade of mediocre

NEW YORK METS

“Flushing Hopes”

The Queens pitching staff was the bomb

By pairing Scherzer with deGrom

But as injuries swell

Sending both to DL

This could turn into summer of hell

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES

“Philly Not So Special”

While it’s great to have Bryce

Phillies fans should think twice

‘Fore assuming they land in postseason

While their bats are in swing

Again, pitching’s the thing

Their lack of bullpen will be reason

CHICAGO CUBS

“Contract Killer”

The Cubs are rebuilding, no shock

And their struggle is greatly uphill

What’s keeping the Northside in hock?

Paying Heyward that 22 mill

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS

“Flat Albert”

Felt great for Cards’ souls

To bring back Pujols

A St. Louis hero and mensch

Yet you can be sure

This retirement tour

Will mostly be spent on the bench

CHICAGO WHITE SOX

“Old Man and the C”

With La Russa in charge

Chisox hope to live large

They’re deserving of much more publicity

What a long, strange trip

For the game’s only skip

Born before they discovered ‘lectricity

SAN DIEGO PADRES

“The Accidental Superstar”

There once was a lad named Tatis

Can’t make it to spring in one piece

Each time he rode cycle

Became health debacle

His hall of fame lobbyists must cease

TAMPA BAY RAYS

“Movin’ on Up”

It’s been quite the feat

To win in St. Pete

In empty gray dome, what a pity

We need not shed tears

Since, in just a few years

They’ll be winning in some other city

LOS ANGELES DODGERS

“Magic’s Favorites”

Earvin’s baseball team

Has roster like a dream

Star-filled lineup filled with record-breakers

As Dodgers run up score

Part-owner can ignore

The trainwreck that’s become of his Lakers

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS

“Reality Will Bite”

How in God’s good heaven

Did this crew win 107?

The ‘21 Giants were unreal

While the team had fan pleasers

They were mostly old geezers

This year’s just a wild-card deal

MILWAUKEE BREWERS

“Burnes Baby Burnes”

The Brew Crew has never felt richer

Than having the league’s finest pitcher

Not so sure they’ll give thanks

When he eventually breaks banks

And starts striking out Brewers for Yanks

CINCINNATI REDS

“W-E-A-K in Cincinnati”

The Reds’ fire sale is a pity

Unloading Suarez, Gray and Winker

Next six months of L’s won’t be pretty

In ‘22, Cincy’s a stinker

BOSTON RED SOX

“Story Time”

BoSox got a Rockie, you bet!

Another great perk for the rich

October, they’re gonna regret

Not signing someone who can pitch

PLAYOFF PREDICTIONS

National League East:

1. Braves 2. Mets 3. Phillies 4. Marlins 5. Nationals

National League Central:

1. Brewers 2. Cardinals 3. Cubs 4. Pirates 5. Reds

National League West:

1. Dodgers 2. Padres 3. Giants 4. Rockies 5. Diamondbacks

National League wild cards:

Cardinals over Padres, Giants over Brewers

National League Division Series:

Braves over Giants, Dodgers over Cardinals

National League Championship Series:

Dodgers over Braves

American League East:

1. Blue Jays 2. Red Sox 3. Rays 4. Yankees 5. Orioles

American League Central:

1. White Sox 2. Twins 3. Tigers 4. Guardians 5. Royals

American League West:

1. Astros 2. Mariners 3. Angels 4. Rangers 5. Athletics

American League wild cards:

Astros over Rays, Red Sox over Mariners

American League Division Series:

Blue Jays over Red Sox, White Sox over Astros

American League Championship Series:

Blue Jays over White Sox

2022 World Series:

Blue Jays over Dodgers

