Featured image from Pixabay, Charts from TradingView.com The writer of this content is not associated or affiliated with any of the parties mentioned in this article. This is not financial advice.
Blockchain
The NFL’s First Team To Accept Crypto? The Tennessee Titans
The Tennessee Titans will be the first NFL team in the league to accept cryptocurrency payments, according to emerging reports. While details are limited, it’s now known that the club will utilize a third-party payments provider to allow for larger, recurring purchases via Bitcoin.
It’s unknown who exactly that payment provider is, if other crypto token payments will be supported now or in the future, and a timeline for such support (as well as potential timelines for broader support for more simple transactions like one-game tickets). Nonetheless, it’s still substantial news for a league that has historically been hesitant in allowing crypto integration.
The NFL’s Opening Up?
In recent weeks, new reports emerged that the NFL would lighten it’s restrictions around cryptocurrency deals for clubs, while still keeping some gates involved; while teams could now form cryptocurrency partners, there would still be restrictions around stadium signage and deal-length (capped at three years). Nonetheless, this still showed a signal that the league was warming up to crypto-related deals. To date, the NFL has sought out a stiffer stance on crypto deals, relative to most other leagues, that have engaged through a variety of sponsorship channels – from league-wide deals to individual team jersey sponsorships.
For the Tennessee Titans, while the functionality of Bitcoin-supported payments will only be available for large and recurring payments, the team has expressed a desire to have payment support for everything from tickets to merchandise and in-game food and beverage. Nonetheless, the move still secures the Titans as the first team in the NFL to accept crypto payments in any capacity. In the near-term, expect major payments for things like season tickets, suites, etc. to be the major crypto-related revenue for the team.
Adoption news has left BTC charts unbothered. | Source: BTC-USD on TradingView.com
Related Reading | TA: Bitcoin Steadies Above $43K, Why BTC Could Recover Higher
Tennessee Titans Joining The Short List
The Tennessee Titans join an exceptionally short list of professional teams in the ‘big four’ of sports leagues (NFL, NBA, NHL, and MLB) that accept crypto payments; the MLB’s Oakland Athletics and the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings are the only major league clubs in the U.S. to make active strides in accepting crypto payments.
Expect this list to continue to grow, particularly as broader industry partnerships come to life – such as the recently announced Strike & Shopify deal. As crypto payments continue to see broader adoption, and as crypto exchange and blockchain technology sponsorship deals continue to grow and evolve, there be an increasing amount of clubs and even leagues that feel that there is a slice of the pie that they’re missing out on.
Related Reading | Mike Novogratz Doubles Down On $500,000 Bitcoin Prediction
Blockchain
Ethereum Corrects Losses, Why 100 SMA Is The Key
Ethereum found bids near the $3,140 zone and corrected higher against the US Dollar. ETH price must clear $3,325 and the 100 hourly SMA to start a decent increase.
- Ethereum traded as low as $3,143 and is currently correcting higher.
- The price is now trading below $3,300 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a short-term rising channel forming with resistance near $3,300 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair must clear $3,300 and the 100 hourly SMA to gain bullish momentum.
Ethereum Price Eyes Recovery
Ethereum traded as low as $3,143 before the bulls appeared. ETH formed a base above the $3,150 and started a decent upward move.
There was a break above the $3,200 resistance level. Ether price was able to clear the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the key drop from the $3,550 swing high to $3,143 low. However, it is still trading below $3,300 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
On the upside, an initial resistance is seen near the $3,300 level. There is also a short-term rising channel forming with resistance near $3,300 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD.
The next major resistance is near the $3,325 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. A clear move above the $3,325 level could even push the price above the 50% Fib retracement level of the key drop from the $3,550 swing high to $3,143 low.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
If ether price settles above the $3,325 and $3,345 resistance levels, it could start a steady increase. In the stated case, the price could climb above the $3,400 zone. The next key barrier is near the $3,450 level and a connecting bearish trend line.
Fresh Decline in ETH?
If ethereum fails to start a fresh increase above the $3,325 level, it could start another key decline. An initial support on the downside is near the $3,230 zone.
The next major support is near the $3,200 level. If there is a downside break below the $3,200 support, the price could resume its decline. In the stated case, the price may even decline below the $3,143 low.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is slowly gaining pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $3,200
Major Resistance Level – $3,325
Blockchain
Bitcoin Price Analysis: April 8
- On April 8, bullish BTC price analysis is at $43,890.
- BTC’s bearish market price analysis for April 8, 2022 is $42,980.
- Bitcoin’s MA shows the downward trend.
In Bitcoin (BTC) price analysis on April 8, 2021, we use price patterns, and Moving Average about BTC to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Bitcoin (BTC)
Bitcoin is a decentralized digital currency which was created in January 2009. It follows the ideas mentioned in a white paper by the mysterious and nicknamed Satoshi Nagamoto. The identity of the person(s) who created the technology is still a mystery.
Bitcoin promises to offer lower transaction fees than traditional online payment mBTCods, and is powered by a decentralized authority, unlike government-issued currencies.There are no physical bitcoins, only balances placed in a public ledger that is publicly accessible to everyone.
All Bitcoin transactions are verified by a large amount of computer power through a process called “mining”. Bitcoin is not issued or supported by any banks or governments, nor is it valued as an individual bitcoin commodity.
Although not legal in most parts of the world, bitcoin is very popular and has led to the launch of hundreds of other cryptocurrencies, collectively known as altcoins. The abbreviation of Bitcoin is “BTC” when trading.
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis
BTC price analysis on April 8, 2022 is explained below with a hourly time frame.
A descending channel is a chart pattern formed from two downward trendlines drawn above and below a price representing resistance and support levels. The descending channel pattern is also known as a falling channel or channel down. The upper line is identified first, as running along with the highs and is called the trendline.
The lower line is identified as parallel to the trendline, running across the bottom. It is a bearish chart pattern defined by trendline support the series of lower lows and a diagonal resistance level connecting the lower highs.
Currently, the price of BTC is $43,539. If the pattern continues, the price of BTC might reach the resistance level of $43,890 and buy level of BTC is $43,368. If the trend reverses, then the price of BTC may fall to $42,980.
Bitcoin (BTC) Moving Average
The BTC’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below.
Currently, BTC is in a bearish state. Notably, the BTC price lies below 50 MA (short-term) and 200 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of BTC at any time.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Blockchain
Strike Brings The Lightning Network To Every US Merchant. The Market Yawns
The Strike announcement was an atomic bomb, but the market is not impressed. Since Jack Mallers wasn’t there to reveal an Apple deal as rumored, the general public was somewhat disappointed. However, the Strike CEO announced something much bigger. The company partnered with Blackhawk and NCR to bring Lightning Network transactions to Point Of Sale terminals all over the United States. Plus, with Shopify for the e-commerce equivalent.
The man was playing third-dimensional chess with us. Mallers titled the presentation “The King’s Gambit,” an alternative to the “pawn to e4” chess opening he usually mentions. Here’s the video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dD2-T7TX2rk
Inside Strike ‘s Announcement
The presentation started with a brief history of payment networks, starting in 1949 with the invention of the Diner’s Club card. The first revelation comes next: payment networks have not evolved or innovated in 50 years. The legacy financial system is still using this ancient technology like there’s no tomorrow.
These merchants are adopting Bitcoin for payment this year. (Jack Ballers – Strike). pic.twitter.com/FF57vYF7BH
— Big Sky HODL ⚡️ CO Beef Initiative (@BigSky_HODL) April 7, 2022
As usual, Strike’s Jack Mallers proposes to the world that it should join an “open payment standard.” That it should use a “superior payment network.“ And with these partnerships, he finally accomplishes it. Strike will use the bitcoin network as payment rails to enable Lightning Network transactions in a high percentage of merchants in the US. According to Mallers, bitcoin will finally be “embedded into our lives.”
Another interesting part of the story is Senator Cynthia Lummis’ support. According to a letter she sent to Mallers, she says “I am working to bring smart legislation to the digital assets space, so that innovations like this can be integrated into America’s financial services industry.“ That’s reassuring. Because chances are legacy players will fight this.
thank you @jackmallers. you’re an incredible inspiration.
— jack⚡️ (@jack) April 7, 2022
The senator will speak tomorrow, on Bitcoin 2022’s final day of conference.
BTC price chart for 04/08/2022 on Oanda | Source: BTC/USD on TradingView.com
How Did The News Affect The Market?
The general public was expecting Strike to announce an Apple partnership that would’ve made bitcoin’s price pump to infinity. It didn’t get it. So, bitcoin traded around the $43K range the whole day and acted unaffected in front of Jack Mallers’ news. It seems like the market didn’t even flinch.
What @jackmallers just announced is going to kick off the #Bitcoin circular economy in a massive way.
I think few understand that the inability to easily use BTC is what makes it difficult to accept as a daily driver.
Medium of exchange is here.
Next stop, Unit of Account.
— Guy Swann ⚡️ (@TheGuySwann) April 7, 2022
More nuanced than an Apple partnership, it will take months, maybe years to see the new’s impact. On the one hand, people aren’t incentivized to spend their bitcoin. As long as its price is increasing, people will want to hold the asset. On the other, this provides a non-KYC way to spend your bitcoin. A non-KYC way of paying. The Strike announcement makes bitcoin a competing Medium of Exchange and puts it into every store in the US.
Is that fact priced in?
What Does The Twitterati Think About Strike ‘s News?
The Guy Swann sums up the announcement by declaring it’ll “kick off the Bitcoin circular economy in a massive way. I think few understand that the inability to easily use BTC is what makes it difficult to accept as a daily driver.” For his part, podcaster Anthony Pompliano said, “Hundreds of millions of people can now spend bitcoin or dollars across the Lightning Network instantaneously, completely for free at every major US retailer.”
Strike CEO @jackmallers and Strike just announced partnerships with Shopify and other leading payment providers.
Hundreds of millions of people can now spend bitcoin or dollars across the Lightning Network instantaneously, completely for free at every major US retailer.
— Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) April 7, 2022
In a phenomenal thread, Economist Lyn Alden explains the implications. “The more places that accepted BTC at point of sale (on-chain or Lightning or otherwise), the more permissionless the whole network is. This is because, if all you can do with BTC is convert it back into fiat on a major exchange, then it’s easy to isolate it, effectively blacklist addresses, etc.”
This is because, if all you can do with BTC is convert it back into fiat on a major exchange, then it’s easy to isolate it, effectively blacklist addresses, etc.
But if you can directly spend it on goods and services across companies and jurisdictions, it’s harder to isolate.
— Lyn Alden (@LynAldenContact) April 7, 2022
On the other hand, notorious YouTuber Bitboy Crypto misses the point completely and says. “Michael Saylor: Never Sell your Bitcoin (crowd goes WILD) Jack Mallers: Here’s a great way to spend your Bitcoin (Crowd goes WILD) Like does no one see the disconnect here?”
Michael Saylor: Never Sell your Bitcoin (crowd goes WILD)
Jack Mallers: Here’s a great way to spend your Bitcoin (Crowd goes WILD)
Like does no one see the disconnect here?
— Ben Armstrong (@Bitboy_Crypto) April 7, 2022
Matt Ahlborg, head of research at Bitrefil, gives Bitboy the 411. “What Jack Mallers is really saying is that you will be soon be able to offload your Bitcoins in the real world without KYC’ing through an exchange first.” While Jack Dorsey keeps it short and sweet by saying, “thank you Jack Mallers. you’re an incredible inspiration.”
What Jack Mallers is really saying is that you will be soon be able to offload your Bitcoins in the real world without KYC’ing through an exchange first.
If this is true, it is actually an extremely substantive and important development for Bitcoin.
— Matt Ahlborg (@MattAhlborg) April 7, 2022
The whole world changed after that Strike announcement. It might feel similar, but we’re living in bitcoin world now. Make of that what you will.
Featured Image: Jack Mallers at Bitcoin 2022 taken from this tweet | Charts by TradingView
Bitcoinist @ Bitcoin 2022 Miami
Bitcoinist will be at Bitcoin 2022 Miami in Miami Beach, FL from April 6th through 10th reporting live from the show floor and related events. Check out exclusive coverage from the world’s largest BTC conference here.
Good PPC Plans Are a Prerequisite to Getting Good ROI
The NFL’s First Team To Accept Crypto? The Tennessee Titans
How to Improve Your Google Rankings – Priceless Secrets From an SEO Expert
Ethereum Corrects Losses, Why 100 SMA Is The Key
Great Gatsby – Is Daisy Buchanan Retarded?
Bitcoin Price Analysis: April 8
Petrol Diesel Prices: Petrol-Diesel costlier by Rs 10.20 till now, check latest rate
Investor Fraud – Anatomy of a Con – Identifying a Ponzi Scheme and Scam Artists – Part II of III
Strike Brings The Lightning Network To Every US Merchant. The Market Yawns
Indian Railways IRCTC Update: Today Railways cancelled 174 Important trains, Before leaving home check the complete list of trains
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
How Beneficial Is A Bachelor’s Degree In Fashion Designing?
Where next for Westbrook?
Kelly Clarkson settles divorce from Brandon Blackstock
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
The importance of cyber security for managers and stakeholders
Is Product Designing a wise career option to choose?￼
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Body found on sidewalk in downtown St. Louis
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
How Beneficial Is A Bachelor’s Degree In Fashion Designing?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Kelly Clarkson settles divorce from Brandon Blackstock
-
News4 weeks ago
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
-
Tech4 weeks ago
The importance of cyber security for managers and stakeholders
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Is Product Designing a wise career option to choose?￼