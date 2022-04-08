Finance
The Smartest Money Book You’ll Ever Read by Daniel R. Solin – Book Review
Synopsis of Content:
Similar to his prior books in The Smartest Book You’ll Ever Read Solin provides a succinct and short chapters on how to manage your money and plan your finances.
Solin begins with a discussion of the bad things that can happen to us all that will lead to financial problems or even crisis. This section is no doubt influenced by the severe economic recession of the past four years. After that the book covers and basics for smart money management including:
- The importance of managing your money and saving;
- Understanding your financial position through focus on net worth and budgeting;
- The importance of paying off and avoiding debt;
- The pros and cons of investing in your home, or what he calls the Home Dilemma;
- The pros and cons of insurance;
- The pros and cons of the investment industry;
- Avoiding counter-productive investment strategies including day trading and creating a well balanced portfolio for the long term;
- Assessing your risk capacity in light of probably returns;
- Realistic retirement planning;
- Estate planning basics;
- A summary at the end to pull all these things together in one checklist of what to do and not do.
Solin repeats throughout this book many of the lessons he provides in his earlier books, The Smartest Investment Book You’ll Ever Read and The Smartest 401k Book You’ll Ever Read however to the extent there is some duplication it is not a bad thing. Much of the hard hitting financial wisdom Solin imparts is worth repeating for one thing and this last book serves as both a great introduction to the more specialized topics in his earlier books and as a means of tying it all together if you’ve already read them.
I recommend this book for several reasons:
If you do not know much about financial planning and managing your money this book provides excellent introductory material to bring anyone up to speed on all the critical areas you need to know.
The book is tightly written and easy to follow. It should be easily understood by nearly anyone.
For those who do have some education in this area the book serves as a great reminder of some basics we all need to remember and brings some simplification to areas that other authors often over complicate.
Solin takes on the major financial institutions including banks, financial advisors, brokerage houses, and the insurance industry – he tells you what you need to know about how these industries put their interest in taking your money first and help you avoid getting fleeced.
Solin also provides the reader with many links to Mint.com articles and other sources for further reading. In fact he highly recommends Mint.com both to manage your finances and for additional information. Not surprisingly Mint.com recommends the book. Solin insists he has no financial arrangement with Mint.com.
Usefulness:
This book is tremendously useful both as a thorough primer on financial planning and management as well as containing some excellent warnings about the pitfalls of placing blind trust in the financial industries. Even those who think they know a lot about finance and planning can benefit from this book.
Readability/Writing Quality:
This book is very readable. It is written in relatively simple English with thorough explanations of the terms used in the financial industry. The chapters are well organized and follow a logical progression. Chapters are very short, many no more than 2 or 3 pages in length and are followed by a crisp summary he calls, “What’s the point?”
Notes on Author:
Daniel Solin is vice president of Index Fund Advisors, a for fee financial advisory company. He is a law school graduate who is also a certified financial planner. He is a regular writer for Huffington Post and USNews.com.
He is author of The Smartest Money Book You’ll Ever Read: Everything You Need to Know About Growing, Spending, and Enjoying Your Money, The Smartest Portfolio You’ll Ever Own: A Do-It-Yourself Breakthrough Strategy, The Smartest 401(k) Book You’ll Ever Read, and The Smartest Investment Book You’ll Ever Read. He is also the author of Does Your Broker Owe You Money?
Three Great Ideas You Can Use:
1. Understanding the basics of financial planning and management can be within the grasp of almost anyone and everyone needs to understand these basics. Those who do not educate themselves about the basics are at the mercy of an industry which can exploit them.
2. Long proven financial management and investing principles remain sound and should be followed rather than jumping from one new idea to the next marketed by those who ignore the basics.
3. You must take control over your finances beginning with sound budgeting, planning, and keeping track. Once you’ve done that the next step is to understand what do to and what not to do to save and invest wisely.
Publication Information:
Copyright: 2012 by Daniel R. Solin. Published by Penguin Group USA, Inc.
How To Choose The Right Bank When Planning To Open An Account
When saving money, most individuals look for safe places to store their money. However, some individuals prefer to open an account. Fortunately, most banking institutions offer such solution. But, you need to make sure that you have opted for the right bank. To help you, below are some tips on how to choose the right bank when opening an account.
Bank account options
First and foremost, when choosing banks where you can open an account, it is important for individuals to check bank account options. As of now, there are numerous types of bank accounts. These include savings, basic checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit as well as business. Therefore, it is important determine which type you need since these account provide different features and benefits that can match your needs.
Safety and security solutions
The next thing individuals need to consider when looking for banks when opening accounts is its safety and security. Surely, most banking institutions have reliable security features on their establishment. However, you also need to consider the safety and security of the solutions. This is vital in order to make sure that your savings are protected. Other than that, checking bank account safety can also reduce risks that can affect your hard-earn money.
Online features
When searching for banks where you can open accounts, it is also imperative that you check if they offer online features. Most of the time individuals especially business owners do not have sufficient time in going to banks to make transactions. So, opting for banks that offer online services can be a good option. With regard to online features, business owners can monitor their finances. In addition, some banking institutions can also provide you with comprehensive details about your transactions to allow you to ensure that you can manage your finances efficiently. Plus, some banking institutions also make use of mobile solutions in order to update their clients about their financial needs.
Investment services
Finally, it is also ideal to look for banks that offer investment options. There are banks that offers investment options that can help individuals make use of their saving to earn some profits. These investments are most likely used in stocks. Luckily, since banks will be doing the investment for you, you are rest assured that risks are prevented properly to attain the best results.
Considering these simple tips when choosing banks where you can open an account can help individuals obtain the best features for their finances.
Do You Know What You’re Really Measuring?
At face value, measuring the success of your business is easy. You’re either in the red or the black at year end. Measuring the success of each marketing program ultimately ties in to your business’ overall success. If your marketing plan isn’t working, you’ll see a lot of red ink. More and more VARs are finally realizing they must have a way to measure the return on investment of every marketing program. It’s no different than having a “checks and balances” system in place. If it works well, why? If it doesn’t, why not?
Do you really understand the meaning and value of ROI? Sure, you measure the success of your co-op programs/Marketing Development Funds (MDF) and base its ROI on activity. You communicate your ROI through your channel partners. You realize there is a need for better ROI tracking and want to measure your business’ success on ROI, based on revenue. You even acknowledge that you should have a way to track ROI for every program and promotion. Yet at the end of the day, you may actually have a lack of clear ROI!
Why is this? Based on the constant buzz about it, we know that ROI is important, but simply attaching a way to measure effectiveness to each program doesn’t guarantee that you will produce clear results. Do you understand what you are actually (or should be) measuring? Have you planned and executed programs so that you can truly measure them? If you are being asked to justify your programs and promotions, do you have the tools and resources to show off your program’s objectives, activities, and results in a positive light? If not, you need to create something pretty quick to keep those programs off the chopping block.
Their survival may just depend on how well you can measure their success.
Here are a few steps to setting up a simple ROI scenario for your marketing pieces:
– Determine the cost of the individual program, promotion, brochure, or marketing item-and do this for every marketing piece and program. Include all the expenses involved in bringing this program to fruition, such as labor costs and branding costs (public relations, advertising, website initiatives); and print, web/email, and direct mail costs.
– Determine the potential number of impressions of each piece in the plan. How many brochures will you mail out? How many people will receive your email? What is the circulation of the newspaper or magazine that you’re advertising in or sending your press release to? If you can’t quantify something, use “0” impressions, but include the cost for this in your equation.
– Gauge the response rate you might receive for each piece of the program. Based on past history, you might have this information. Otherwise, take an educated guess (i.e., an average of 15 percent of recipients open their email blasts). Check out the Direct Marketing Association’s Response Rate Trends Report for more detailed information.
– What are each customer’s’ annual sales with you? Know the dollar value your customer has within your company based on annual sales.
With this information, you can now create a formula, based on how the expenses of the program stack up against the number of impressions and perceived response rate. Create estimated total revenue, subtract your expenses, and-voilà!-you have your ROI.
The Perks of GSuite Options
If you are still thinking about upgrading to GSuite, consider the paid version. It has quite a few perks you aren’t going to obtain with the free version. You will be able to benefit from Google for work migration services. The process is streamlined and it makes it very simple for you go make the move smoothly. It doesn’t matter if you have 10 employees or 10,000 employees.
Professional Email
With Google for work migration services, you will have professional email with your domain. You can set up an email account there for every person that works with you. Don’t worry; they won’t miss anything because the current email that is in place can be integrated into it for each of them. The result will be a solid email system that is secure and updated.
They can rely on it for business communications. This includes in-house contacts, communication with customers, information with vendors, and gathering information from a variety of other companies. Keeping it all in the same network also means they can use that email when they are traveling for work. It isn’t limited to only their desktop at the office.
Additional Storage
It is a good idea to have the additional storage with Google for work migration services. As your business grows, so will the demand for the amount of storage capacity. It can be stressful if you feel you are cutting it too close. It is a good feeling to know you have such a surplus of extra room for any additional storage that may develop as your business progresses with time.
Paying for storage is an option, but it doesn’t make sense to do so when you can get more of it included with this type of offer. The more you can eliminate those unnecessary overhead costs, the better financial position your business will be in.
Support
With Google for work migration services, you will get support around the clock. You can call or email any time of the day or night. You will be connected with professionals who have the expertise to help you. They are fast, friendly, efficient, and they will work with you until the issue is completely resolved.
Their assistance can help you to get everything back on track in very little time. There is no limit to the amount of support help you can ask for either. If you are afraid to try this on your own, their help can be the safety net you have longed for. This is some of the best support around so you don’t have to be worried at all. It will all fall into place!
Guaranteed Uptime
When your system is down in part or in whole, it is a serious problem for your entire organisation. With Google for work migration services, you are offered a 99.9% uptime. There is very little reason to worry about your system going down. As a result, you will appear both professional and reliable in the eyes of your customers.
Security
The enhanced security benefits you gain with Google for work migration services are also an incentive. You can’t have too many safeguards in motion when it comes to protecting your information. This includes your customer’s details and financial information that you never want to have compromised.
One of these security measures is you can monitor and control all user accounts. If you need to give someone more access than others, you can do so. This limits those in the business who have access to higher level security details. You can also end user accounts if they quit or they are fired so they can’t continue to access them.
