The Tennessee Titans Becomes the First NFL Team to Accept Bitcoin Payments

Early today, exciting news from the Tennessee Titans, a professional American football team announced to accept payments via Bitcoins. As a remarkable momentum, the Tennessee Titans became the first NFL team to initiate the acceptance of Bitcoins as payments through the external source services.

So it is a great excitement for all NFL fans additionally also being a crypto users. However, the integration of the Tennessee Titans with the third-party service enables the fans to make payments in BTC. Some of the services include, reserving seasonal tickets, suites, PSLs and sponsorship opportunities with the Titans and Nissan Stadium events.

Besides, as of now, Titans team announces that the partnership works only for large and recurring payments or valuable services. Thereby, Titans are planning to escalate the use of bitcoin payments for even small purchases. Like single tickets, merchandise and also at purchases of food, beverages and games.

Bitcoin Payments for NFL fans!

Moreover to promote and enhance the reach to the NFL fans and followers, a notable partnership is also in existence. Yes, a Nashville-based digital assets fund investing system, Bitcoin Magazine and UTXO Management partners with the Tennessee Titans honoring the release of BTC payments.

In regards rendering the support to the NFL team, the CEO of BTC Inc and partner of UTXO Management, David Bailey shares a remarkable quote. He states, our team is proud to initiate a partnership with the Tennessee Titans. As it is their first journey to accept Bitcoins as payment services for their users.

In addition, Bailey says