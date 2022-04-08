News
This new reality show is coming to help you die
News
Michael Neidorff, longtime CEO of Centene, dies
ST. LOUIS — Michael Neidorff, the longtime CEO of Centene, has died after battling a lengthy illness, the company announced Thursday. He was 79.
Neidorff led the St. Louis-based health care corporation for more than 25 years. He took medical leave in February 2022, and vice-chairman Sarah London was appointed CEO the following month.
“Today, the company he built provides healthcare for nearly 1 in 15 vulnerable Americans, and his life’s work has transformed the delivery of care in our country,” London said in a statement.
“On behalf of the 75,000 employees of Centene, I want to express our deepest condolences to Michael’s family and loved ones. Michael’s passion lives within the women and men of Centene, and his commitment to the mission of transforming the health of America’s most vulnerable citizens lives on.”
Neidorff supported hundreds of nonprofit organizations, including the National Urban League, where he served as a chairman on the board of trustees.
Memorial donations in his name can be sent to the Siteman Cancer Center, the Opera Theatre of Saint Louis, the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, the Jewish Federation of St. Louis, or a charity of your choice.
News
Math education standards committee adds more references to MN tribes, other cultures
The committee writing new K-12 math standards for Minnesota schools is looking to add even more cultural references for its second draft, despite overwhelming criticism of its first.
Seven of the 11 anchor standards in the most recent version include references to “cultural perspectives,” “historical and contemporary Dakota and Anishinaabe communities” or both, according to materials from Thursday’s meeting of the state-appointed standards review committee.
Despite that emphasis, Minnesota math classes still are going to focus on math, said May Vang, a committee member and math coach at a metro charter school.
Public comments the committee received on its first draft in February indicate “there’s fear that half of our curriculum will be about historical contributions or Native American math,” Vang said during a committee meeting Thursday.
But once the committee agrees on the hundreds of specific, grade-level benchmarks within the anchor standards, she said, it will be clear what they really expect students to learn.
“It’s misleading because we see it in so many multiple places” in the anchor standards, she said. “I think once we write the benchmarks, it’ll be clearer.”
Sara VanDerWerf, math specialist for the Minnesota Department of Education, agreed the new benchmarks should look a lot like what schools are working with today. Unlike the anchor standards, she said, the benchmarks released later this year should reflect a “revision” of the benchmarks already being taught in schools, not a “complete rewrite.”
Additions figure to fall into six areas where a Bemidji researcher found cultural differences in the application of math, VanDerWerf said: counting, locating, measuring, designing, playing and explaining.
STATE LAW
Since 2007, state law has required the Minnesota Department of Education to “include the contributions of Minnesota American Indian tribes and communities” in its standards for all subject areas. This is the first time the math standards have been updated since that law took effect.
The vast majority of parents, teachers and others who submitted public comment on the committee’s first draft complained that the tribal and cultural references seemed out of place in math.
Jane Harstad, director of the Indian Education office with the education department, disagrees. She said it’s good for American Indian students to see themselves in the curriculum, but the content benefits other students, too.
“All students in Minnesota should know the history and the contributions from the tribal nations that existed here long before Minnesota was a state,” she said.
Harstad said she understands teachers will need help with unfamiliar standards. To aid in standards implementation, the department is hiring two people with expertise in indigenous education.
The committee plans to publish its second draft, with hundreds of specific learning benchmarks, on May 16.
Schools likely will be expected to implement the standards in fall 2027.
LANGUAGE ARTS APPROACH
The math committee’s first draft contained 20 anchor standards, five of which referenced the state’s American Indian tribes.
A document the committee was working with on Thursday showed just 11 anchor standards, six of which reference the Dakota and Anishinaabe tribes; a seventh refers to “cultural perspectives.”
Vang said state standards for science refer to tribal communities in just one of its anchor standards, but for English language arts, those references appear throughout. The math committee is taking the language arts approach.
She said the group wrote the tribal and cultural references into anchor standards wherever they could “definitely see this in my classroom.”
The language appears in anchor standards titled number sense, proportional reasoning, patterns and relationships, measurement, geometry, data sciences, and financial literacy.
Although there are more tribal references in the latest document, the new wording gives them less prominence relative to other cultures.
The first draft repeatedly asked students to apply concepts to examples found in “historical and contemporary Dakota and Anishinaabe communities and in other communities.”
The latest version rearranges that line to say “in various cultures, especially in historical and contemporary Dakota and Anishinaabe communities.”
The group is moving from 20 anchor standards to 11 because they felt computer science and the eight mathematical practices found in the Common Core – the standards adopted by 41 states – should be embedded throughout the document rather than getting their own anchor standards.
Here are the 11 anchor standards the state’s K-12 math standards committee is proposing, according to a working copy presented during a meeting Thursday. Shown in bold are words the committee highlighted as complying with a 2007 state law requiring standards to reflect the contributions of Minnesota’s American Indian tribes. The final anchor standards, along with hundreds of specific learning benchmarks, will be released in May:
- NUMBER SENSE: Determine quantities, relationships between quantities and number systems and their representations, in various cultures, especially in historical and contemporary Dakota and Anishinaabe communities; relate to the properties of operations; assess reasonableness of the results.
- FLUENCY: Select and apply procedures accurately, efficiently, and flexibly to solve mathematical and real-world problems; explaining one’s solution pathway. Analyze results, evaluate progress, and check answers. Transfer procedures to different problems and contexts; and recognize when one is more strategic to apply than another.
- PROPORTIONAL REASONING: Represent proportional relationships in mathematical and real world situations, using graphs, diagrams, tables, symbols and verbal descriptions, in various cultures, especially in historical and contemporary Dakota and Anishinaabe communities.
- EQUIVALENCE & RELATIONAL THINKING: Use concepts and properties of equivalence and relational thinking to represent and compare numerical expressions, algebraic expressions, or equations.
- PATTERNS AND RELATIONSHIPS: Represent and connect mathematical patterns and relationships using verbal descriptions, generalizations, tables and graphs. Use representations to solve mathematical and real world situations, in various cultures, especially in historical and contemporary Dakota and Anishinaabe communities.
- MEASUREMENT: Investigate measurement using a variety of tools, units, systems, processes and techniques, in various cultures, especially in historical and contemporary Dakota and Anishinaabe communities. Explain and reason with attributes, estimations, and formulas. Justify decisions and consider the reasonableness of results.
- GEOMETRY: Analyze characteristics of geometric shapes to make mathematical arguments and justifications about geometric relationships. Use visualizations and geometric modeling to solve problems, in various cultures, especially in historical and contemporary Dakota and Anishinaabe communities.
- SPATIAL REASONING: Develop mental images and spatial sense of quantity, shape, location, and orientation to make estimates, distinguish patterns, and reason with relationships. Apply concepts and properties of space, tools of representation, processes of reasoning and communicate solutions.
- DATA SCIENCES: Identify, formulate and investigate statistical questions by collecting data considering cultural perspectives, analyzing and interpreting data and and communicating the results.
- CHANCE & UNCERTAINTY: Apply and explain the concepts of probability to interpret data and make informed decisions to solve mathematical and real world problems.
- FINANCIAL LITERACY: Explore and analyze financial problems using appropriate technology tools. Apply mathematical concepts to make informed decisions about how to earn, track, save, borrow, share and invest money, while considering a range of acceptable solutions as well as constraints which may affect individual and generational wealth, in various cultures, especially in historical and contemporary Dakota and Anishinaabe communities.
News
What to Watch on Streaming This Week: April 8-14
All the Old Knives.”>
It’s another movie heavy week for streaming services, but don’t let slightly longer runtimes keep you from bingeing all that these platforms have to offer. There are plenty of recent(ish) releases getting their streaming dues this week, so read on for the best picks and flicks to watch!
What to watch on Netflix
Nightcrawler
For an alternative to the much-promoted Michael Bay flick Ambulance, Netflix is giving you the opportunity to watch another, better Jake Gyllenhaal vehicle that involves morally dubious L.A. chases. Nightcrawler follows Lou Bloom, a highly motivated and increasingly unhinged man who gets work as a stringer—a freelance videographer who sells footage to news stations. The late-night, early morning news Lou targets makes it clear that sex and violence sell, leading him down a more-than-questionable path when it comes to journalistic ethics. Aside from a career-best performance from Gyllenhaal, the movie features fantastic supporting turns from Riz Ahmed and Rene Russo. Nightcrawler starts streaming Sunday, April 10th.
What to watch on Hulu
The Hating Game
No genre trope hits quite as hard as a romcom’s enemies-to-lovers narrative, and what better place to set that story than an office elevator? In The Hating Game, Lucy Hale stars as an ambitious executive assistant who happens to be going for the same promotion as her standoffish coworker-slash-archnemesis. This rivalry, of course, turns into a rather complicated romance. While the movie may hit on familiar beats, it is an R-rated update to the more buttoned-up romcoms we’ve become used to (helped along by Hale and her co-star Austin Stowell’s chemistry). The Hating Game will be available to stream starting Sunday, April 10th.
Looper
With the sad news about Bruce Willis’ retirement, audiences may want to return to some of the actor’s greatest hits. Along with action classics like Die Hard and The Fifth Element and indie fare like Pulp Fiction and Moonrise Kingdom, the sci-fi thriller Looper is a must-watch. Written and directed by Knives Out filmmaker Rian Johnson, Looper concocts a complicated story of time travel that poses challenging moral questions. It’s a hard plot to condense into a short blurb, but it involves Joseph Gordon-Levitt as a younger version of Willis, as well as Emily Blunt as a fiercely protective mother. Looper is available to stream now.
What to watch on Amazon Prime
All the Old Knives
There’s nothing wrong with a good, old-fashioned steamy spy thriller, and All the Old Knives knows it. When a CIA mole leaks information that costs the lives of over 100 people, a veteran agent played by Chris Pine must travel across the world to find the traitor. Along the way, he’s reunited with his former partner (professionally and romantically), played by Thandiwe Newton. Together, they navigate the morally complex and highly dangerous world of modern espionage in a riveting redux of a tried-and-true genre. It certainly doesn’t hurt that Pine and Newton generate some electric sparks, either. All the Old Knives premieres Friday, April 8th.
What to watch on HBO Max
Tokyo Vice
This fascinating neo-noir taps a new vein of true crime. Tokyo Vice is based on the memoir of the same name that told the story of an American reporter working at a Japanese newspaper, uncovering sordid details about gangsters and cops alike. Turning this tale into an outright mystery and crime drama is an interesting genre shift, and the series’ attention to noir details should win over any film fanatic. It’s a change of pace (and place) from similar shows like Ozark or True Detective, making it a great addition to crime dramas on streaming. The first three episodes of Tokyo Vice premiere Thursday, April 7th.
The Night House
Between The Prestige, The Gift, and now The Night House, actress Rebecca Hall has carved out a real niche for herself in mystery thrillers. This latest film features Hall as Beth, a grieving widow who encounters the supernatural secrets of the house her late husband built for her. It’s immersive and eerie, taking the concept of the haunted house to an all new level. As the walls of the home and Beth’s own mind begin to close in, The Night House forces viewers to confront the reality (or lack thereof) of grief. The Night House starts streaming on Friday, April 8th.
What to Watch is a regular endorsement of TV and movies worth your streaming time.
This new reality show is coming to help you die
Michael Neidorff, longtime CEO of Centene, dies
7 Ways to Reduce Spending Without Feeling Deprived
The Tennessee Titans Becomes the First NFL Team to Accept Bitcoin Payments
Math education standards committee adds more references to MN tribes, other cultures
What to Watch on Streaming This Week: April 8-14
New Book Offers Wall Street an Ethical and Conscious New Life
Crypto Market Fumbles as Major Coins Continue to Trade in Red
Video shows deadly Illinois police chase after sister slaying
Screening of unseen 1992 Prince concert among Celebration attractions
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
How Beneficial Is A Bachelor’s Degree In Fashion Designing?
Where next for Westbrook?
Kelly Clarkson settles divorce from Brandon Blackstock
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
The importance of cyber security for managers and stakeholders
Is Product Designing a wise career option to choose?￼
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Body found on sidewalk in downtown St. Louis
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
How Beneficial Is A Bachelor’s Degree In Fashion Designing?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Kelly Clarkson settles divorce from Brandon Blackstock
-
News4 weeks ago
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
-
Tech4 weeks ago
The importance of cyber security for managers and stakeholders
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Is Product Designing a wise career option to choose?￼