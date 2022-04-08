News
Tylor Megill dazzles in Mets’ Opening Day win, offense backs him up with 12-hit game
WASHINGTON, D.C. – As an Opening Day replacement starter, Tylor Megill did his best Jacob deGrom impersonation.
Megill—who just over a week ago was unlikely to even break camp with the team—fired five shutout innings, allowed just three hits, and struck out six in the Mets’ 5-1 win over the Nationals on Thursday at Nationals Park. As Megill settled into a groove and retired his final eight straight batters, the absence of the Mets ace, who will be out until at least June with a right scapula injury, taking his usual menacing stance on the hill became that much easier to tolerate.
Buck Showalter earned his first win as Mets manager, and the Amazin’s improved to 40-21 to continue their streak owning the best record in Major League Baseball on Opening Day.
The Mets’ new-look lineup backed up Megill’s terrific 68-pitch outing by doing something it didn’t do last season: taking advantage with runners in scoring position. Mark Canha made an impact with an RBI single, Eduardo Escobar ripped a double to deep centerfield, and Starling Marte reached base twice. Robinson Cano, in his first game back following his 2021 PED suspension, went 2-for-3, including a leadoff bunt single against the shift, with a walk and two runs scored.
Eight of the Mets nine starters secured at least one hit on Thursday; the only batter that didn’t was James McCann, but he still collected an RBI after being hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the fifth inning. The Mets knocked left-hander Patrick Corbin out of his start after four-plus innings, amassing 12 hits in nine innings after all was said and done.
Megill, throwing harder than he ever has, displayed why Showalter and the Mets were right to give him the ball for Opening Day.
The right-hander pounded the strike zone with 99-mph fastballs, about three mph harder than his previous career-high, to open the first inning. It was obvious the young right-hander was amped for his Opening Day start, and Nationals hitters were completely flummoxed.
In the third inning, Megill got himself into a one-out jam with runners on the corners. Due up? None other than the dangerous Juan Soto. But Megill wasn’t thrown off by Soto’s threatening plate presence; the 26-year-old whizzed a 98-mph fastball upstairs to induce a swing-and-a-miss from Soto for the second out. Moments later, Megill got designated hitter Nelson Cruz to ground out to end the threat and the inning. All nails.
Soto, one of the best hitters in baseball, finally unleashed in the sixth inning, obliterating a solo shot 428 feet into the right-field second deck off Mets reliever Trevor May. The remainder of Mets relief arms put up zeroes in the runs column, with Adam Ottavino impressing with a pair of strikeouts in his perfect Mets debut. Mets closer Edwin Diaz, in a non-save situation, allowed a walk before shutting the door on the Nats.
Following a series of unfortunate events to close out spring training—deGrom’s shoulder injury, Max Scherzer’s now-absent hamstring tightness, Brandon Nimmo’s neck stiffness—Opening Day went as smoothly as it could go for the inauguration of the Showalter Mets.
Air conditioning units stolen from historic St. Louis church
ST. LOUIS — St. Alphonsus Liguori Rock Church is a landmark. The historic church is also a community fixture in north St. Louis. Church leaders said their outreach programs include providing meals and counseling.
Church leaders were shocked this week when maintenance crews spotted two air conditioning units gutted on the roof of the parish hall.
“It’s frustrating when we’re trying to do good for the community and feel taken advantage of, said Fr. Steve Benden.
Monica Huddleston has been a church member since 1990 and is the chairperson of the church’s finance and administration commission.
“If there are any people out there in the public who can help us with this, we would certainly appreciate it,” she said.
St. Louis police classify the crime as a burglary. The units were last seen intact Monday morning. The damage was noticed Wednesday afternoon.
One church leader said the initial estimate to replace the units will be approximately $20,000. He was not yet sure how much insurance will cover.
The church’s assistant pastor, Fr. Rodney Olive, has a message for anyone involved with the crime.
“Think about what you’re doing, because for the $500 you’re going to get for that as scrap metal, you just cost other people in the neighborhood a whole lot of time, effort, and money.”
He also hopes anyone with information will step forward.
“The only way we bring peace and justice to our neighborhoods is when all of us here stand up and raise our voice,” said Olive. “Otherwise, it just keeps ongoing.”
The church has also faced other recent challenges.
“A couple of months ago, we had all of our cars broken into in the backyard,” said Benden. “We had to replace all of the windows and I mean it’s just frustrating.”
Huddleston said the church is also working to replace funds used to restore the church’s stone wall to landmark requirements.
Met Department Srinagar Predicts Fresh Weather Advisory For Jammu and Kashmir
Srinagar, April 8 : Amid prevailing dry weather conditions, night temperature increased further in Jammu and Kashmir barring Qazigund and Pahalgam on Friday, officials said.
A meteorological department official told GNS that Srinagar recorded a low of 9.6°C against 9.3°C on the previous night. However, he said, the temperature was 2.7°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital.
Qazigund recorded a low of 6.4°C against 7.2°C on the previous night. The temperature was above normal by 0.7°C for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.
Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 9.8°C against 9.5°C the previous night. It was 4.4°C more than normal during this time of the season for the place, the official said.
Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 4.2°C, same as last night. The temperature was 2.0°C above normal for the place, he said.
Gulmarg recorded a low of 6.2°C against 5.5°C on the previous night, the official said. While 0.5°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 5.7°C above normal for the place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.
Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 6.1°C against 5.6°C the previous night. The temperature was 0.6°C above normal, the official told Global News Service.
Jammu recorded a low of 20.4°C against 20.1°C on the previous night, the official said. The temperature was 2.6°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.
Banihal recorded a low of 9.6°C, Batote 15.2°C and Bhaderwah 11.3°C, the official said.
Ladakh’s Leh recorded a minimum of 3.8°C against 3.3°C on the previous night, he said.
The MeT official said that no significant weather was expected in Jammu and Kashmir and it would continue to be “mainly dry” for now. (GNS)
The post Met Department Srinagar Predicts Fresh Weather Advisory For Jammu and Kashmir appeared first on JK Breaking News.
‘Cheesy’ TikTok challenge gets teens in trouble in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The consequences for doing a TikTok challenge ended with a real ticket for St. Louis County teens late Sunday night.
According to Lt. Joey Nickels with the Ellisville Police Department, three teenage boys were driving down Manchester Road, throwing cheese on unsuspecting drivers and filming it.
“They were young teenage boys, out bored, didn’t have anything else to do. So, they decided they’d film a TikTok, the one where you throw cheese on something. So, they decided to throw cheese on an unsuspecting passerby’s car,” said Lt. Nickles said. “It might seem like a joke. It might seem funny, and sometimes it is. But you just never know, and the potential for something bad happening is very very high.”
After the teens threw the piece of cheese on a 28-year-old man’s car around 10:30 Sunday night. The driver did not find it funny and ended up chasing the teen’s car.
“The person in the car didn’t know what was going on, so it upset them quite a bit. So they ended up chasing the vehicle down Hutchinson Road.”
The police said the driver chasing the teens was trying to get their license plate, but as the car got closer, they kept speeding away, and police said both cars were speeding down the small two-lane road and blowing through stop signs.
The teens turned on Clayton Road, but the driver chasing them didn’t make the turn and ended up crashing into a bush in front of Lifegate Baptist Church.
“The boys in the car were pretty scared at this point. So they thought it was in their best interest to seek shelter at the fire department headquarters,” Lt. Nickles said.
The teenagers drove into the back of the Metro West Fire Protection District Station 4 honking the horn with the hazard lights on to try and get help. They parked in the back parking lot and ran out of the car.
The other driver was able to get his car out of the bushes and drove to the back of the fire station a few moments later. The initial 911 call cameras a car crash, and police responded to the fire station.
Police were using their flashlights to search the grassy area behind the fire station for the three teens. A short while later, the teens walked back to the fire station when they saw police were at the scene.
Lt. Nichels said they were both in the wrong and both drivers were issued citations for careless and imprudent driving.
Fatima Gutierrez lives across Hutchinson Road and her security camera caught the cars speeding in front of her home.
“I think there’s a thin line because oh this is just for fun, and this is actually something I might get in trouble for, and I think a lot of time, that line is just crossed,” Gutierrez said.
