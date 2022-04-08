United Hospital in St. Paul and Regina Hospital in Hastings to merge in August

Allina Health announced Thursday that United Hospital in downtown St. Paul and Regina Hospital in Hastings are joining to become one east metro hospital with two campuses.

The license merger, effective in August, will create United Hospital and the United Hospital-Hastings Regina campus in order to “reimagine care delivery in the east metro,” according to a written statement from Allina.

Patients in Hastings already choose United Hospital more than any other hospital for their specialty care needs, according to Allina, and patients who need a higher level of care are routinely transferred to United Hospital. The merger is intended to simplify processes like transfers and billing for patients, staff members and providers.

A key service has already gravitated. In November, Regina announced that expectant mothers would be sent to United Hospital or Children’s Minnesota to give birth.

Hospital mergers are not without precedent for Allina. In the north metro, the health network in 2017 combined Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids and Unity Hospital in Fridley to form Mercy Hospital and the Mercy Hospital-Unity campus.

“Through the challenges of COVID-19, we have learned the benefits and necessity of caring for our communities in new ways,” said Jill Ostrem, president of United Hospital and Mercy Hospital, in a statement. “It is our goal to make connections and improve access for patients entering our system at any of our locations.”

Helen Strike, president of Regina Hospital and River Falls Area Hospital, said patients and care teams will benefit from programs and services that will be shared between the two campuses, such as the Allina Health Cancer Institute.

The merger will not be without some obvious culture change. Regina Hospital is a Catholic hospital founded by the Sisters of Charity, Our Lady Mother of Mercy in 1953 and sponsored by the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis through a lay board of directors, Regina HealthCare. Priests are available around the clock for patients and families who wish to take part in the sacraments.

Despite the name change, Regina Hospital will continue to maintain and support its Catholic Stewardship Agreement, but the downtown United campus is not part of that arrangement.

“It will stay specific to Regina,” said Jenny Griswold Steingas, a spokesperson for Allina Health.

Allina maintains more than 90 clinics, 11 hospitals and additional retail pharmacies and specialty care centers throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin.