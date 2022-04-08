Finance
Wall Street to Main Street: News, Views and Commentary: May 22, 2006
It’s Monday May 22, 2006, and it looks like the NYSE Group (NYSE: NYX) has taken the first steps to becoming a truly global market place as they have submitted a $10 billion offer to merge with Euronext. Such a merger would create the first trans-Atlantic stock market, valued at $21 billion. While the Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ) has increased their stake in the London Stock Exchange to over 25% which may put them in a position to force a merger with the LSE. The world is getting smaller and the financial markets are right in the middle of it.
Political Front
Vietnam is making headway as they are seeking to become part of the World Trade Organization. Their first step is the preparation to sign a trade agreement with the United States in June, this would be a first step in them reaching their goal of joining the World Trade Organization.
Even though Germany and China both agree that a diplomatic resolution must be attained in the Iran uranium enrichment situation, Iran is not open to suggestions. They have adamantly stated that they are not only going to continue the enrichment but they intend to increase it on an industrial level. This just makes a tense situation worse.
The U.S. Attorney General Gonzales has commented that he believes that any journalist that publishes classified information could be prosecuted. What ever happened the First Amendment, if the government begins to dictate what can or cannot be reported on then how can journalist actually be credible?, that’s a question that the people should bring to capital hill.
President Bush is pushing for congress to pass the immigration bill, but many think that the plan may do little or nothing to prevent illegal immigrants from crossing the Mexican border. I guess if there is a will there is a way but it should reduce the attempts.
Movers and Shakers
Some major movers in Fridays trading session included Titanium Metals (NYSE: TIE) which traded up $4.06 to close at $35.05, Western Digital (NYSE: WDC) which traded up $2.43 to close at $21.70, Advanced Micro Devices (NYSE: AMD) a stock that we have featured on “Wall Street to Main Street” as a stock on the move, it traded up $3.60 to close at $34.95 after a Dell (NASDAQ: DELL) deal was struck, Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) traded up $2.44 to close at $24.58, British Airways (NYSE: BAB) flew upward as it traded up $5.61 to close at $66.16, First Avenue Networks (NASDAQ: FRNS) traded up $2.93 to close at $15.44, Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) another stock that we featured on “Wall Street to Main Street” traded up $6.51 to close at $56.22, Focus Media (NASDAQ: FMCN) which we mentioned may be looking to have a presence in the Untied States and one suitor may be Impart Media Group (OTCBB: IMMG) the stock traded up $7.46 to close at $69.18, Supertex (NASDAQ: SUPX) traded up $3.30 to close at $39.91 and Darwin (AMEX: DR) traded up $2.76 to close at $18.76.
Analyst Upgrades/Downgrades
Recent Analyst upgrades include Microchip Technology (NASDAQ: MCHP) which was upgraded to a Buy from a Neutral by UBS, Mattel (NYSE: MAT) was upgraded to an Outperform from a Market Perform by Ryan Beck & Co, United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) was upgraded to a Buy from a Hold by Stifel Nicolaus, Cypress Semiconductor (NYSE: CY) was upgraded to a Buy from a Neutral by UBS and Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: ERTS) was upgraded to an Outperform by Piper Jaffray.
Recent Analyst downgrades include Ann Taylor (NYSE: ANN) which was downgraded to an Equal Weight from an Overweight by Lehman Brothers, St Jude Medical (NYSE: STJ) was downgraded to a Hold from a Buy by Deutsche Bank Securities, American tower (NYSE: AIV) was downgraded to an Outperform from a Buy to a Neutral by Merrill Lynch and Midwest Express (AMEX: MEH) was downgraded to a Market Perform from an Outperform by Raymond James.
Analyst Coverage Initiations include Allegheny Energy (NYSE:AYE) which was initiated with a Hold rating by AG Edwards, Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE: ARE) was initiated with an Under Perform rating by RBC Capital, Embarq (NYSE: EQ) was initiated with a Hold rating by AG Edwards and an Equal Weight rating by Merrill Lynch and Formfactor (NASDAQ: FORM) was initiated with a Buy rating and a $47 price target by Citigroup Investment Research.
Tid Bits
Wal-Mart (NYSE: WMT) is exiting stage left from the competitive South Korean market as they have agreed to sell its 16 stores to South Korea’s largest discount store chain Shinsegae Co. for 825 billion won, or $882 million. Wal-Mart said the decision to withdraw was part of its global growth strategy.
Barron’s ran a feature on Yahoo (NASDAQ: YHOO) over the weekend and stated that Yahoo has a massive audience online at a time when advertisers are shifting to online marketing or increasing their online marketing efforts. They also made mention of the fact that Yahoo has been overshadowed by Googles (NASDAQ: GOOG) success and this has led Yahoo to its 52 week low. There is no doubt that Yahoo is cheap at this point, it is definitely a $45 stock disguised as a $29 or $30 stock, but that may not be realized until they show their current efforts adding to their bottom line.
Last Week Home Depot (NYSE: HD) announced that they were looking to acquire a small bank called EnerBank USA from CMS Energy Corp. (NYSE: CMS). This acquisition would allow Home Depot to issue uncollateralized loans to contractors to keep the revenues flowing. This is something similar to what Wal-Mart (NYSE: WMT) is trying to do but on a different scale, you can expect Lowe’s (NYSE: LOW) to follow suit in the near future.
And the beat goes on…., more companies are being investigated in the ever growing stock options probe that we continue to hear about. The latest to join the party is KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ: KLAC), they are citing that back in 2001, that’s right they are going back in time on all of these companies, but back in 2001 the cite that KLA-Tencor issued stock options to their top executives twice during the year both at the stocks low point for the first and second half of the year. They also add that the Chairman of KLA, Ken Levy received 10 stock optin grants from 1994-2001 and all preceded recent rises in the stock price. So I think that Levy has a slight problem now. Another added to the list was Boston Communications Group (NASDAQ: BCGI), as they join the likes of Comverse Tech (NASDAQ: CMVT), UnitedHealth (NYSE: UNH) and others.
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is tying in with Lenovo Group to offer pay as you go computer service to those people living in developing countries. They are beta testing “FlexGo”, which is a pay per hour computer use service. They plan on launching this service in Brazil shortly and in the coming months expanding into Mexico, China, Russia and India. This is an effort on Microsoft’s part to get a strong footing in the up and coming nations that would eventually be users of their products. They are nurturing a market that they will try to dominate in the years to come.
Since satellite radio was introduced, with Sirius Satellite Radio (NASDAQ: SIRI) and XM Satellite Radio (NASDAQ: XMSR) leading the pack, you needed to be plugged in to your home or car stereo system to use it. But XM has changed all that recently as they introduced the world’s first portable XM Radio/MP3 Player portable device, it’s called “XM2go”, no computer is required You will now be able to take your XM radio with you to the gym, on your jog or on the bus or train ride to work. Pioneer is the technology company behind the unit, and the unit is set to work with Napster (NASDAQ: NAPS) and not the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPod. So companies that should be looked at are flash memory makers, as this is what drives the unit and not a hard drive. I wonder if Advanced Micro Devices (NYSE: AMD) will be supplying the chips.
FURIOUS FIVE
This is the Firstof our “Furious Five” companies that we see excelling in their industry in 2006. The company to kick off this weeks “Furious Five” is Gymboree Corp (NASDAQ: GYMB) it trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol GYMB.
NAMC Newswire Note
Louis Victor
NAMC Newswire
888-463-9237
Finance
Good PPC Plans Are a Prerequisite to Getting Good ROI
With increasing competition in digital marketing, the race to get a good search engine ranking is now red hot. Websites may not be able to maintain good search engine ranking in-spite of scrupulously adhering to all the facets of search engine optimization. Moreover, search engine optimization demands continuous monitoring and tweaking of optimization parameters. In this respect PPC can be a game changer for you.
What is it
When you go for PPC, the web crawler will show advertisement about your products or services in its search page. When users search for products or services in Google they come across advertisements marked in yellow. The advertisements are placed away from the search results, on the side pane, above or below the search results. If the user’s query matches your portfolio of products or services then your PPC ad will come up in these areas marked in yellow. If the user clicks on the advertisement you have to pay a fee to the web spider such as Google.
Benefits of PPC
Prominent ads
Away from the clumsy search results your ad will gain a prominent place among fewer ads and the yellow label. This evokes the interest of users. Moreover, being few in number, people are more inclined to click on them rather than on the search engine results.
More visitors
The curiosity of the visitors coupled with prominence translates to visits. As the user clicks on your PPC ad he or she lands directly on the landing page of your website. The same user may be directed to an affiliate website if he or she clicks on a search engine result. This makes it a more effective plan in comparison to plain vanilla SEO.
Targeted traffic
Effective PPC plans drive targeted traffic to the website. The user is directed to the landing page of the website directly from the search engine page. He or she will get the hang of your product or service by going through the website. If they like it they will make a purchase, or decide to make a purchase in future.
A good PPC plan
A good PPC plan is a prerequisite for reaping the dividends of pay per click. The plan must incorporate stuff like keyword research, keyword selection, list of negative keywords, long tail keywords, analysis of competition, identification of landing page, Geo analytic, conversion tracking etc. The PPC plan from Google AdWords should be such that your ad comes up in various places such as dynamic search ads, competitor campaigns, Google search partners, mobile etc. The plan must also incorporate price for playing PPC ads placed in Bing.
The cost
The benefits of a good PPC plans always surpasses its cost. You just need a good PPC plan to reap the dividend.
Finance
How to Improve Your Google Rankings – Priceless Secrets From an SEO Expert
Ignorance is not bliss in online marketing. Common errors by inexperienced entrepreneurs can result in poor sales largely because few people visit their website. Why? Because little or no effort has been invested in the website’s search engine optimization, probably the most important aspect of having a website to date.
If you have a website, you are probably aware that where it comes up in everyday Google searches can make or break you. If I’ve lost you already, let me explain. Everyone using the Internet nowadays has particular interests and at one time or another will type a short phrase into the Google search field in order to find websites that represent their interests. For instance, if they have been invited to attend a baby shower, they may search the Internet by using the phrase “baby shower gifts.” What happens next is critical to your website if you happen to sell baby gifts. Listed on page one of the Google search results will be the most popular websites offering baby gifts, ranked mysteriously by a Google algorithm which takes into account the amount of traffic a site may get, how many outside links connect with this site, how relevant its domain name, page title, page description and actual content are to the phrase that was searched, how “rich” or all-encompassing that content may be, how often that content is updated, how many internal site links relate to the search, as well as the fulfillment of a gamut of other search engine optimization parameters.
While most people with a website have heard of search engine optimization or SEO, the majority of business owners I have worked with regard it as a non-essential service designed to rob them of their precious marketing funds for no apparent benefit. And it doesn’t help that their Spam filters are brimming over with emails on a daily basis from SEO “experts” promising them the top spot in Google rankings. I admit that does get a little tedious and hard to swallow!
For that reason, I include SEO as part of my website design services which removes any reason for my clients to bristle about its expense. In fact, it is with relief that they applaud this decision since they’d prefer to work with someone they trust. From my standpoint, it gives me a chance to show them an improvement in their rankings which in turn increases traffic and sales. Many of them say I am a magician. But I know it is just being aware of what Google is looking for.
One Big Reason Your Rankings May Be Suffering
If you happen to be part of an extremely common category of websites such as baby gifts, for instance, the likelihood of your website appearing as the number one search result, not to mention even appearing on page one of the first twenty search results, is pretty remote. In fact, it would not be surprising if your website came up on page 1,056 of all search results when you realize that a Google search for baby gifts just returned 24,200,000 results in 0.22 seconds.
Wow! That’s some steep competition! And which lucky website appears at the top of the list? I clicked on it and found it to be extremely well-represented in the category of baby gifts, with many choices, and lots of buying options presented in a professional and attractive manner. I also found it was hosted by Yahoo Stores which probably facilitated cutting-edge, sophisticated functionality in terms of shopping cart performance, in addition to advanced assistance in search engine optimization.
This did not surprise me. Since I have clients who have stores on eBay and Amazon in addition to an e-commerce website of their own which uses an excellent shopping cart powered by ShopSite, I am well aware that you can easily reap the benefits of relationships with such Internet behemoths in boosting your Google ranking. Whether the additional registrations I have conducted for all my clients’ websites with Google Webmaster Tools and Google Analytics also contribute to excellent search rankings is not a confirmed fact, I would venture to say that if the associations with Google doesn’t positively affect their rankings, certainly the knowledge gleaned from them does!
My daily foray deep into the visitor analysis for each and every one of my websites gives me a definite competitive edge in understanding what affects visitations, searches, rankings and results. Further, each of the Internet giants I have mentioned has a financial stake in the success of its stores by sharing in a percentage of sales, charging listing fees or charging a monthly shopping cart fee, all of which I consider well worth the money! You definitely get what you pay for.
Of course, I can’t argue with the value of using PayPal as your store’s payment gateway which allows you to utilize their wonderfully complete functionality to accept credit cards for free! Years ago, some of my clients were paying exorbitant monthly fees to banks for such services, many of which were deficient in performance and pitifully weak in back-office support. It is truly refreshing to have found some of today’s Internet giants to be both easily accessible and wonderfully responsive to user needs!
And I should add that the ultimate leader of the pack, Google, offers unbelievable options in terms of a knowledge base on practically every possible subject, at no charge…yet is one of the richest companies in the cosmos.
What To Do To Improve Your Google Rankings
But back to your baby gift website and its less-than-stellar Google search rankings. What can you do to improve your ranking if you are competing with the entire world? First, just as I would recommend in any marketing effort, your e-commerce website would perform better in Google rankings if it were appealing to a special segment of a market rather than an entire generic category worldwide. Instead of targeting “gifts,” or even “baby gifts,” better to try to narrow the category down to describe a more unique aspect of baby gifts, thematically, geographically or some other way which makes your effort different from all the rest. While you will still be competing with a huge number of other websites, if by chance someone is more specific in their search terms to include your specialty, your Google ranking may be positively affected. Another helpful strategy is to include a blog as part of your website because that content gets updated more regularly and will attract Google’s attention. Generally, while I continue to advise being frugal with your marketing expenditures during this economic downturn, I urge you to be sure to promote your website everywhere you can to increase traffic on your own. In addition to adding your website’s URL (www.yourwebsite.com) to every mode of marketing you use including your email signature, your business cards, letterheads, advertising, newsletters, flyers, conversational networking opportunities, etc., it is also your responsibility to scour the Internet for the endless array of sites that will include free listings about your business such as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Yellow Pages, Yahoo and Google Free Local Listings, etc., as well as Forums and Blogs on appropriate subjects where comments can be posted including linkbacks to your website.
In analyzing your Google rankings, don’t put too much emphasis on your fear that perhaps it is your web designer’s fault for not having a facility for beautiful graphics because Google doesn’t even see the artwork on your website. And if it did, Google search rankings place no importance on how innovative, striking, appropriate or tasteful your artwork may be, sad to say. Rather, search engine optimization techniques required for successful ranking rely more on strategies which can ironically serve to denigrate a website’s aesthetics if not controlled by a web designer who has a complete understanding of what is necessary to achieve Google’s parameters while keeping a grasp on what maintains professionalism and viewer allure in website design.
Often, when I conduct a search on Google in a particular subject just to see what competition may exist for a client I am working for, I am disgusted by the look of some of the websites which have made it to the tops of the search return lists because clearly they have achieved their enviable position in the returns by nothing related to graphic design sophistication! Yet, their SEO specialists (if not the web owners themselves) have cracked Google’s code for ranking superiority by virtue of simply comprehending what defines a properly optimized website regardless of how it looks! I often wonder if there is a certain bonding that occurs among computer geeks that gives them a universal commonality making it a cinch to master the voodoo of SEO unlike others of us who focus more on the importance of appearances and branding excellence.
In any case, I am happy to report that both aspects can peacefully coexist to the benefit of the owner of the website who can enjoy an outstanding presence at the top of the search charts while winning the hearts of shoppers with the glamour, guile and glitz Google has missed altogether.
Finance
Great Gatsby – Is Daisy Buchanan Retarded?
Nick Carraway, the narrator, makes much of Daisy’s beauty and her sultry voice. But it is through dialogue and action –through her own words and duplicitous behavior– that we can detect her mental flaws.
Lord Francis Bacon in his essay on Beauty said, “There is no excellent beauty that hath not some strangeness in the proportion.” This quality of strangeness is the fact that she’s “slow.” As the story progresses it becomes clear that some things go over her head and as a result she tends to distrust and doubt what to others are acceptable events. In one instance Nick perceives this flaw when he says, “She saw something awful in the very simplicity she failed to understand.” (GG, 107).
Understanding doesn’t come easy to Daisy, and when she offers an opinion, it is always an inane opinion that often verges on absurdity. Notice how she deals with one single idea by repeating the same idea three times:
“In two weeks it’ll be the longest day in the year.” She looked at us all radiantly. “Do you always watch for the longest day of the year and then miss it? I always watch for the longest day in the year and then miss it.”
If you count the pronoun “it” you will realize that she has mentioned the longest day of the year five times. Now, how many of us-unless we are physicists or meteorologists– entertain the idea to “always watch” for the longest day of he year only to miss it? Is it possible that she associates the summer solstice (June 20-21) with a personal date that she should both simultaneously remember and forget? June seems to be an ill-starred month in that summer of her discontent.
For, “In June she marries Tom Buchanan of Chicago, with more pomp and circumstance than Louisville ever knew before,” Jordan Baker tells Nick. Since she married Tom in June, then Daisy may be alluding to her wedding anniversary date; a date that she watches for with painful expectancy only to dismiss it. One should also recall that on the eve of her wedding day she receives a letter (presumably from Gatsby) which distresses her immensely, moving her to the point of drunken stupor. As the story unfolds, we learn that Daisy is unhappy in her marriage to Tom, knowing that he is not only a womanizer but also a violent and abusive man.
A character that not only repeats the same words with each utterance, but also repeats trivialities and stutters has to be slow, or a least limited, if not feeble-minded. The British philosopher John Locke said of humans, “in their thinking and reasonings within themselves, make use of Words instead of Ideas.” In our own times, the linguist Noam Chomsky sees language as something that grows in the brain. In this light, when Nick portrays Daisy’s with a paucity of speech, we have no choice but to see her as an empty-headed beauty with little or no intellectual acumen.
The Renaissance scholar Erasmus of Rotterdam, in his Copia of Words and Ideas-a treatise on the varying of speech-says,
“In particular, however, it will be useful in avoiding tautology, that is repetition of the same word or expression, a vice not only unseemly but also offensive. It not infrequently happens that we have to say the same thing several times, in which case, if destitute of copia we will either be at a loss, or, like the cuckoo, croak out the same words repeatedly, and be unable to give different shape or form to the thought. And thus betraying our want of eloquence we will appear ridiculous ourselves and utterly exhaust our wretched audience with wariness.”
But let’s return to Daisy’s repetitions: “I looked outdoors for a minute, and it’s very romantic outdoors.” Daisy’s idealized world is a chimerical, fabulous, enchanted dimension where she hopes-with enough faith-she might find love in the form of a rescuing prince.
She sees in her cousin Nick as a pleasant, unthreatening figure, who is fun to be with, who is discreet, and who seems loyal to her. Nick for Daisy is someone who will not cause hurt to her as Jay Gatsby did with their separation, and as Tom Buchanan does in their unhappy marriage.
“Ah,” she cried, “you look so cool.”
“You always look so cool,” she repeated.
As she repeats the word ‘cool’ she emphasizes her sentiments that she finds in Nick a benign soul. When Daisy accepts Nick’s invitation to visit with Gatsby, little did she know that Nick would be opening the flood-gates of adultery, misery, crime and evasion, and much unhappiness.
“Come back in an hour, Ferdie.” Then in grave murmur: “His name is Ferdie.”
When she repeats the name Ferdie in a “grave murmur,” what the narrator signals is the gravity of her unennobling actions; we know that has sealed her fate to committing adultery.
Once Daisy enters Gatsby’s mansion, there’s no escape from that castle of doom. Once in Gatsby’s inner sanctum, dazzled by the opulence, she can only spew trivial observations, as when she sees the collection of shirts:
“They’re such beautiful shirts,” she sobbed, her voice muffled in the thick folds. “It makes me sad because I’ve never seen such–such beautiful shirts before.”
Oxford shirts were imported from London, and were the expensive uniform that people in Wall Street would wear. Since Nick was a bond trader, he presumably knew about such beautiful shirts. We can also note a symbolic connection to Gatsby, as he was referred to as an “Oxford man.”
What is surprising is that she blurts out not only platitudes, but also absurdities as in the following examples: “I’ll tell you a family secret,” she whispered enthusiastically. “It’s about the butler’s nose. Do you want to hear about the butler’s nose?”
But again, what appears an absurdity (to talk about noses in a serious book) may be pseudo symbols to depict “the help,” just as the houses (Daisy’s, Jay’s, and Tom’s) are representative of the “upper crust.” (p.13).
Nick refers to Daisy’s laugh as “an absurd, charming little laugh.” (p.8)
Daisy also stutters: “I’m p-paralyzed with happiness.” (p8.)
But much unhappines she reveals when the nurse informs her that her baby is a little girl. Acknowledging the plight of the American woman of her times she says: “I am glad it’s a girl. And I hope she’ll be a fool–that’s the best thing a girl can be in this world, a beautiful little fool.” This poignant remark shows Daisy’s little self-esteem and resignation to a life of utter dependency. The French moralist, La Rochefoucauld, writes in maxim 207: “People do not grow mentally after age 25, nor do they grow older mentally. There is little wisdom based on understanding – most wisdom consists of prettified disillusions and is based on bitter experience.” Within the realm of the story, the heroine is then reduced to one more in that mass of women who live by the light of prettified disillusions and bitter experience.
When Garcia Marquez’s character (in One Hundred Years of Solitude) Remedios the Beauty ascends to heaven, the reader accepts this fact because the woman in her simple mindedness never sees that her beauty hurts people; even kills them. But when Nick Carraway paints Daisy as a southern belle, an innocent ingenue–that is asking too much of a reader; especially when we know that she is the driver in the fated hit-and-run death.
When Hamlet said, “Frailty thy name is woman,” he meant, “Frailty thy name is Daisy.”
