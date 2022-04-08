Finance
What Are Binary Options?
What are binary options, while they seem relatively new, they have been traded for well over a decade, though they were originally traded over the counter usually between two institutional investors, mostly hedge funds and investment banking prop desks. Retail traders had to wait until 2008 before they were granted the right to trade binary options, and since then the popularity of this asset class has gone through the roof.
What are binary options and how do they work? Let’s take a look:
It can best be summed up as a trade that offers only two distinct outcomes, either your trade finishes in the money (winner) or out of the money (loser). This is in stark contrast to traditional vanilla options where concepts such as time decay (theta), volatility, strike price, time to expiration and the like all go into the pricing.
They are a simple risk-reward proposition, which is known and clearly stated prior to entering the trade. A lot of the trading sites place a return percentage of anywhere between 60% to 90% for winning trades and a 0% to 15% return of capital for losing trades.Binary Options signals are usually offered on a variety of underlying assets across most trading platforms.
Stocks (otherwise known as equities) are offered across most platforms, but usually the number of stocks is limited. Stock are typically only offered on the largest, most liquid names such as Apple, Google, Microsoft, Intel, JP Morgan, and the like. Technology stocks make up the majority of stock based binary options. Foreign exchange (Forex) are also well represented across platforms with most major currency pairs making up the bulk of trading.Popular commodities such as Gold, Silver, Oil, Natural Gas, and Copper and Major Indexes across the globe can also be found on most of its trading platforms.
One of the most important thing you need to be careful about, is choosing your broker. A good platform can help you to read and understand the market. You just need to follow the trend. If you use a good analysis and strategy, you can make lot of profit. One more important thing, Never go against the trend.
There are few terms which are used in its trading.
Call Option – this is the type of options that traders buy when they think that the asset price will be higher than the strike price at the time when the option expires.
Put Option – just the opposite of a Call Option. Binary options traders buy it when they expect the price of the underlying asset to go below the strike price at the time of expiry.
Fundamental Analysis – a basic financial analysis method that takes into consideration global indicators (also known as macroeconomic factors) like unemployment, GDP, interest rates etc. It also examines factors that are specific for the particular company like management, underlying value and others.
Technical Analysis – this is a method that predicts future movements of asset prices in relation to historical market data. The Technical analysis uses various charts that may have different chart patterns like triangles, gaps, double tops and bottoms etc.
In-the-Money is used when your trade is successful at the time of expiry.
Out-of-the-Money means that the trader has not managed to predict correctly the movement of the asset price and the trade is unsuccessful.
At-the-Money is used in the rare occasions when the asset price at expiry is equal to the initial price.
Index – this is a portfolio of stocks that represent a market or a part of a market. Each index has its own calculation methodology and usually traders can read a short description of all trad-able indices in the Asset Index presented on the website of every broker.
Payout is the profit that is credited to the binary options trading account if the option has expired In-the-Money. The maximum payout for the High/Low binary options is in the range 65% – 85% for most of the brokers, while the maximum payout for the One Touch options can get as high as 500%.
Option Builder – a special binary options trading tool that allows investors to build a binary option, based on their own preferences. When you use Option Builder you choose an asset, an expiry time and a profit/loss ratio that depends on the risk you are willing to take.
Buy Me Out – an exclusive binary options trading feature that allows you to close the position before expiration time. It is used to minimize losses in cases when the market is not favorable.
One common misconception about it revolves around expiration. Most people believe it have a one-hour expiration time; this simply is not true. Over the past few years we’ve seen expiration range anywhere between 15 minutes on the low end all the way up to one month. While I don’t know many people who trade one-month binary options. I’m sure some have found a use for them. One of the major advantages of it is the short time frame and simplified payout structure so you are likely to see traders gravitate more to the one-hour trade.
Now you know What Are Binary Options
Top 10 Training Metrics
Is it time for you to measure the effectiveness of your training programs? If you’re not sure where to start, these Top Ten Training Metrics can help.
Measuring the effectiveness of training is a very difficult task, for stakeholders, training departments and end users. If you are a training manager or company stakeholder looking for ways to measure the effectiveness of your programs, these ten metrics are a great place to start.
One: Increased retention. Most Human Resources departments measure the rate of retention in all or various jobs. Many times, the front line, high turnover jobs are the ones that receive the most attention. If newly trained employees feel ill-equipped for the job, they are more likely to leave within their first 90 days. When you measure training success this way, higher retention points to a successful training program.
Two: Increased sales. Many organizations can track efficiency based on sales. If training is heavily geared toward a sales or customer service force, an effective program will eventually increase sales numbers. You can also measure product knowledge training as part of a sales number – poorly educated sales people usually do not make the sale. Dollar figures and unit sales make good metrics, but be sure to balance any metric with other factors that can influence sales numbers.
Three: Increased operational efficiency. In highly regulated or production-oriented businesses, managers look for more efficiency, which raises the bottom line. If your training programs teach skills, look to management’s efficiency metrics, as a baseline, before and after the training intervention. If you are building a new program or product, look at the efficiency numbers to obtain direction on training course content.
Four: Customer service results. Any organization can link training to customer service, which can be both internal and external. Customer service is also one of the easier place to start: one well-written survey can identify a host of customer related issues that can be addressed by training programs. Remember that training may not be the only solution to those issues. If your organization already has a customer survey in place, use those metrics to cross check your programs. When your programs impact the survey items, you can correlate an increase in customer satisfaction back to training.
Five: Company-defined scorecards. Training outsourcers tend to use client-defined criteria to determine training effectiveness. If your organization has a wide variety of possible measurements, sit down with management, and stakeholders, to create a custom scorecard based on expectations and the training programs that need to be in place.
Six: Cost of training. This is an internal training department measurement. In high turnover organizations, lowering cost per student can be used as an effectiveness measurement. Cost of training could also relate directly back to retention – if you’re spending less on new hire training, your retention may be higher. Work with your stakeholders and the HR department to determine training costs and where you want those numbers to be.
Seven: Return on Investment. ROI has long been a “catch all” metric. In some cases, it’s easy to define ROI, but in more cases it’s increasingly difficult. If you deliver soft skills training, it’s hard to put a dollar figure on the return. There are numerous ROI calculations available, so if you’re thinking about using an ROI metric, look for the formulas and plug in what you can. If you are part of a numbers-driven organization, you’ll be able to make friends with the stakeholders by defining and measuring concrete ROI.
Eight: Revenue generation. This metric appears most likely as a combination of sales numbers, operational efficiency, and customer service. If an organization shows increased revenue, a solid training program can be part of that increase. If your organization is rolling out a new revenue generator, such as a product or service, that is generally the best time to use revenue generation as training metric.
Nine: Instructor performance. Instructor evaluation is an important internal measurement. The results can come from student and manager evaluations, and must take into account the instructor’s presentation skills, knowledge of the subject, projection of organizational values, and adherence to instructional guidelines. The good part about instructor performance as a metric is that it can also be used as an external measure. When training is under discussion, training managers should be the first to praise their instructors for delivering quality instruction in every course – and instructor evaluations provide the supporting evidence.
Ten: End-user satisfaction. Your audience can measure effectiveness quicker than anyone else, both immediately following training and after a given time period, such as 30 or 60 days. The immediate results, sometimes referred to as “smile sheets”, can give you a picture of what happened in the classroom. The delayed results can tell you if the material is useful or not. Plus, end-user surveys are great tools for proving effectiveness with management.
Remember that training metrics may take time to put into place and show results. It’s also important to obtain buy-in from your stakeholders while you’re determining how to measure results. Use these metrics to start with – and use them whenever you’re developing or revamping training programs. Once you can prove bottom-line effectiveness, your credibility will go a long way.
Home Computing in "The Cloud"
The trends lead me to believe the computing we do at home will soon predominately reside “in The Cloud.” This means the applications we use and rely on everyday are not on our computer at home but in an application out on the Internet and accessed by your browser.
Move Yourself To “The Cloud”
Many folks have already made the move. Here are some of the typical things others have done and what you can do to make the switch yourself:
- Use Google Docs as your basic productivity tools. Not only are they very effective and free tools, but they are on-line and available wherever you go (docs.google.com). You don’t need to buy Microsoft Office or even download the free Open Office at OpenOffice.org. I find that on my six year old PC, Google Docs will launch an application (e.g., Documents, Spreadsheet, GMail, etc.) in The Cloud faster than I can launch a Microsoft Office product (e.g., Word, Excel, Outlook, etc.) on my PC. Also, there is freedom in not being tied to that one PC sitting someplace where you can’t always get to it. A notebook works pretty well in this regard, but what happens when that notebook breaks or it goes missing? It kind of feels the same as when you lose your wallet or your keys. It does not feel good at all. With home computing in The Cloud, it is a problem to lose your equipment, but little of what you had been working on is lost.
- Use Mint.com, Quickenonline.com or other online financial tracking programs. First, they are currently free. That is one big advantage. They are not as good, in my opinion, as an installed program such as Quicken, at least not yet. However, if you are doing nothing other than wanting to track your current balances to ensure your cash flow is positive (i.e., not overspending), then these look like great tools.
- Use Facebook, LinkedIn or other social networking sites. These sites provide a powerful place to manage your social and professional life. This includes keeping in touch with family and friends and showing your photos, to staying networked with business associates and looking for that next big opportunity.
- Get your news from CNN.com, USAToday.com or get more focused news of interest from more specialized sites. For example, I pour through consumerist.com and pcmag.com for practical information I can use every day.
Access “The Cloud” From Anywhere
Because I’ve moved much of my mainstream computing to The Cloud, I find I can access it from just about any PC and from my mobile phone. Having my Cloud in my phone, which can browse the Internet, is a phenomenal tool. If the Palm Pre or the iPhone were to work with my wireless service provider, I would upgrade and give up my trusty Motorola A1200.
Use “The Cloud” But Backup Your Critical Data
Do keep backups of your data, especially data you need to access your sites on the web.
For passwords I use Password Safe which is free from sourceforge.net. This way I have all my passwords in one place. Consequently, I also have all those key sites I access in this same place. (This, I discovered, was very handy when I changed my e-mail account recently.) I backup the password file everyday to The Cloud using IDrive.com. I also do a monthly backup of the password file to a USB drive which I keep stored in a fire safe.
Be Secure In “The Cloud”
The scariest part of moving to the Cloud deals with the protection of your privacy and with security of your information. I admit this still worries me a bit. Can I really trust Google? Or how about trusting QuickenOnline.com with my financial data? We hear about data breaches every day. Some hacker broke in and stole personal information from thousands of customers. I have been notified more than once that this has happened at a company with which I do business. I have free credit monitoring right now due to a recent incident at an investment company.
I have also been called by my bank asking about charges made to my credit card. They turned out to be fraudulent and the bank removed the charges from my account. What was interesting is that I had just downloaded my most recent bank transactions into Quicken. I did not see these fraudulent charges. I immediately did another download of my bank transactions. There they were, along with transactions reversing the charges. My bank had detected and responded very quickly to these illegitimate activities.
My confidence in reasonable security in The Cloud is based upon my doing business over the Internet since the early 1990s when the Internet opened to commercial sites. The examples with my bank and with my investment company have helped reassure me that they are proactively trying to minimize the risk of loss. There is no guarantee of security. However, it is not obvious that your risk of loss is any greater in The Cloud than it is anywhere else.
“The Cloud” Is Here And Advertising Will Pay For It
I do believe that what we know as personal computing is moving into The Cloud. In the near future we will have much less reliance on a single piece of equipment loaded down with lots of pricey software, much of which we will never use.
Of course, like the broadcast media for decades, this Cloud is driven by advertising. So just as we once watched TV for free, before cable, and still listen to radio for free, it looks like we are going to a personal computing Cloud paid for by advertising. The personal computer will be needed to access The Cloud, but your software applications and information will be in The Cloud and not on your personal computer.
Screenwriters & Filmmakers – Pitching the Cold Heart of the Banker
Can a creative pitch alone get your script produced? Pitching the script is an art that is much talked about, put into college curriculums and lauded by the Pop Culture. But, there’s a big factor missing from creative pitches. It’s fundamental; but broadly ignored by key creative people.
For over 20 years I’ve been hired by Film Financiers (Studio Exec’s, Bonding Companies, etc.) to watch over their investment during the film’s production. I’ve also had more than a few independent filmmakers ask me for help in getting their film off the ground. So, I’ve been rubbing elbows with the elusive Film Financier (of one stripe or another) for some time.
Creative screenwriters, directors and filmmakers, especially when they’re new at the game of film production, conceive that the money for wonderful scripts should be found – like apples dropping from a tree. ‘Fraid not. Filmmaking is as much about the money as it is about the creative.
The person who you’re pitching may be wearing blue jeans and topsiders, but he’s still a Financier (or his immediate superior is). When pitching your script, think – I’m looking into the cold heart of a banker.
Learn to be familiar enough with the costs of your script to defend it in the language of money. Then, you’ll be able to look any Studio Exec in the eye and mean what you say in his/her language.
But, you say, I’m creative! What do I know about money, and financing, and accounting, and, and….. Take heart. It’s a heck of a lot easier than you may think.
Pitch the Script…But Don’t Forget The Money
Independent screenwriters, directors and producers are fervently connected to their scripts and can pitch them anywhere, at anytime. But can a creative pitch alone get the film made?
It’s very rare. Think about it. You’re dealing with the M word….MONEY! So, yeah, pitch your heart out. But, hey, isn’t it reasonable to learn some of the language of the person you really want to work with? To my mind, that’s the only way to be credible in the eyes of the Financiers. Remember that we’re talking about INDEPENDENT Film Financing and not about getting swept through the red carpet of the major studios.
There’s a two step process going on here:
1. Pitch the script
2. Create confidence that the film CAN be produced within defined dollar limits.
Translate Creative Ideas Into ‘Money Talk’
Being bright and creative is pretty much the norm in the film industry. But, being bright and creative, AND knowing how to translate creative ideas into ‘money talk’ elevates you way ahead of the pack.
To deliver a good pitch, have answers to these key questions about your screenplay:
– How you will achieve and produce your vision, yet still stay within a predetermined budget.
– What’s important about money in film production, and what’s not, and how to bring it up in the pitch.
– What are some of the ‘Insider’ secrets about film budgeting and reporting that YOU can use to your advantage?
– Regardless if you’re a film director/ producer/screenwriter/ crew/ film student/ etc., film budgets and cost reports have something to do with you and your goals. Be prepared to bring this topic up when you pitch your screenplay.
You get the idea. Learn to be familiar enough with the costs of your script to defend it in the language of money. Then, you’ll be able to pitch your script in a very powerful language – the language of MONEY.
Sign up for a series of seven articles – all only about 3 to 5 pages each which will give you insight into most of your ‘pitch the money’ problems, at http://www.talkfilm.biz.
Here are the article titles:
1. MAKING IT! In Film Production
2. Introduction to ‘Directing the Money’
3. Translating Ideas Into ‘Money Talk’
4. Your Participation In Above-the-Line Budgeting
5. Your Participation In Below-the-Line Budgeting
6. Your Report Card – The Internationally Recognized Cost Report
7. Presentation of the Weekly Cost Report – It’s As Important As the Dailies
(Copyright 2005)
