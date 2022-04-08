What to Watch on Streaming This Week: April 8-14

In 2020, most festivals and fairs were canceled; museums were closed for a time. In 2021, we didn’t publish our annual spring arts guide because the pandemic was still disrupting our seasonal celebrations. And in 2022? As the world emerges from the pandemic, it takes time for life — and especially, big events — to get back to “normal.” Rather than a light switch turned on or off, think of it more like a sunrise: It moves slowly, but the sun — and its light — is something to be savored when it arrives.

Here, we have listed some of the events that are on, and some that are still off, as well as details about events at some local museums.

If you’d like an event or place included in the online version of our list, email Molly Guthrey at [email protected]

‘Shipwreck Adventures’ at the Minnesota Children’s Museum

Ongoing: Shipwreck Adventures, a new permanent exhibit at the Minnesota Children’s Museum, made its opening splash in April. The “sunken ship” at the center of the exhibit is based on the J.S. Seaverns, which sank in Lake Superior in 1884. Museum visitors can also explore “cliffs and coves” that mimic the North Shore, and examine the “shoreline canopy” of oversized plants inspired by the flora found along the lake’s northern shores. There’s also pretend scuba gear, a dive site, a pilot house with a working steering wheel and more.

Details: 10 W. Seventh St., downtown St. Paul. Museum general admission is $14.95 per person for ages 1 and up (museum members get in free; household memberships start at $139). Mcm.org.

Spring 2022 St. Paul Art Crawl

Starting April 22-24: The St. Paul Art Crawl is once again a sprawl! Just like last fall, the St. Paul Art Collective announced that the spring “crawl” will consist of a series of events over four weekends to give the public the opportunity to meet artists in each of St. Paul’s arts districts. As usual, this spring and fall tradition includes open art studios, live music, dance, performances and interactive demonstrations.

Details: April 22-24, Harriet Island Arts District and Cathedral Hill Arts District; April 29-May 1, West Seventh Arts District; April 30, a pop-up event from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Sunset Dance Art, 750 Laurel Ave., St. Paul; May 6-8, Raymond Arts District; May 13-15, Lowertown Arts District. Hours for each weekend: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays; noon to 8 p.m. on Saturdays; and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. All events are free and open to the public. Info: View some extended hours, a directory and more details at Stpaulartcollective.org.

Art in Bloom

April 28-May 1: This spring, fortunately, we get to smell the flowers again at the Minneapolis Institute of Art (Mia): For the first time in two years, the annual celebration that pairs flowers with art is back on site and in person.

In addition to a preview party and a presentation by former Mia curator Lisa Dickinson Michaux about floral themes in art, there will be free guided tours of the floral-and-artwork displays (both in person and virtually), live floral demonstrations by Bachman’s and a May Day family event with singing, dancing, storytelling and making May Day headpieces with flowers and ribbons.

Mia’s most popular event is presented by the Friends of the Institute and 2022 marks the Friends’ 100th anniversary. In honor of the centennial, the four-day flower festival will coincide with the opening of a new, free exhibit, “Floral Affair: A Bouquet for the Friends’ Centennial,” which revisits art featured in past Art in Bloom events and runs through Aug. 14 in the Cargill Gallery.

Also: This year’s signature floral work of art is a gift of the Friends: “Still Life with Dahlias, Zinnias, Hollyhocks and Plums,” an oil painting by 19th century French painter Eugene Delacroix, has been in a private collection until now.

Details: 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; free admission to view the art and floral arrangements. Prices for ticketed events vary. New.artsmia.org/art-in-bloom/art-in-bloom-2022.

Kickoff to Summer at the Fair

May 26-30: After a wildly popular debut in 2021, this “sampler” of the Minnesota State Fair is back for 2022. More good news about this preview of the 2022 Minnesota State Fair: There are still tickets available for all time slots.

Details: Times and dates: 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 26, and Friday, May 27; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, and Sunday, May 29; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, May 30 (Memorial Day). Tickets: Admission is $12.50 per person (fees and tax included); children 4 and younger get in free and do not require a ticket. The cost of food and beverages as well as activities are not included in the ticket price. Mnstatefair.org/kickoff-to-summer.

Flint Hills Family Festival

June 3-4 (Family Days): Since 2001, this festival has welcomed school groups and families to downtown St. Paul to show children the power of the arts. This year, the festival is back fully in person, with low-cost indoor performances, free outdoor entertainment, art-making activities and more.

Highlights this year: The majority of the events will be in downtown St. Paul in and around the Ordway, Landmark Center and Rice Park. There will be more than 50 free outdoor performances from more than 300 artists, including Squonk Opera’s “Hand to Hand” (giant puppet hands) and the stilt walking “Chicks on Sticks.” Activities will include face painting and balloon artists, a free dance party on Friday, June 3 (featuring Nunnabove), and food trucks as well as a beer garden.

Details: School Days begin May 31 and run through June 4. Family Days: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 3; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 4. Free outdoor events; $5 for performances inside the Ordway and Landmark Center. Ordway.org/festival.

Art-A-Whirl

May 20-22: Held throughout Northeast Minneapolis on the third weekend in May, this annual open studio tour is a way for the public to connect with local artists, watch demonstrations or try interactive activities, listen to live music and enjoy local restaurants and breweries. Held virtually in 2020 and both online and in person in 2021, it’s back to mostly in person for 2022 — but the robust platform that was built up for the artists because of the pandemic means that the public can go online to view and shop the art of Northeast Minneapolis year-round.

Details: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, May 20; noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 22. Art-A-Whirl is free and open to the public. Shop the art online right now, and get info about artists, galleries and food and beverage partners who will have in-person events and open studios, at Nemaa.org/art-a-whirl.

Art in the Hollow

June 4: Art in the Hollow, a one-day arts festival held in St. Paul’s Swede Hollow Park, is back in 2022, giving the public an excuse to explore this “hidden” park on the city’s East Side and support local artists, makers, performers and more.

Details: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 4. Admission is free. Parking and access to the park will be available through St. Paul Brewing, 688 Minnehaha Ave. E., St. Paul. Info at Artinthehollow.org.

St. Anthony Park Arts Festival

June 4: This free event at Como and Carter avenues is back, raising money for the beautiful Carnegie branch library at the heart of the St. Anthony Park neighborhood of St. Paul. The festival features juried artists, food, live music, a plant sale, art activities and “one of the best used-book sales in the metro area.”

Details: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 4; Admission is free. Anchored at Como and Carter avenues in St. Paul, the festival is set around the shops of St. Anthony Park and the grounds of the St. Anthony Park Branch Library, 2245 Como Avenue, St. Paul; Sapfest.org.

Deutsche Tage

June 11-12: Deutsche Tag (“German Days”), a cultural event, is held on the grounds of the Germanic-American Institute on Summit Avenue in St. Paul. Along with German beer, brats and polka, look for special programming related to the theme, “Fairy Tales: Medieval to Modern.” German folk wear or fairy tale attire is encouraged.

Details: Noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 12. Admission is free. Traditional German food and beer will be available for purchase from a variety of vendors. A $5 wristband will be required to purchase alcohol. Germanic-American Institute Haus and grounds, 301 Summit Ave., St. Paul. Gai-mn.org.

Northern Spark

June 11-12: Northern Spark is a late-night, participatory arts festival that lights up the Twin Cities in early summer. Northern Spark 2022 is taking place in-person along University Ave in St. Paul from 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, to 2 a.m. on Sunday, June 12. For the first time since 2017, a closing event will follow from 2 a.m. to 5:30 a.m. on Raspberry Island in downtown St. Paul. Art projects will include performance, art-making and sound and sculpture installation, all responding to the theme, “What the World Needs Now.”

Info: More details will be released later in April. 2022.northernspark.org.

Twin Cities Pride Festival

June 25-26: The 50th annual Twin Cities Pride Festival, a free celebration of the LGBTQ+ community, will be held at Loring Park in Minneapolis and will feature vendors, food courts, a beer garden and music stages. Highlight: The Twin Cities LGBTQ+ Pride March Honoring Ashley Rukes — formerly the parade — will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 26, starting at Seventh and Hennepin.

Info: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both Saturday, June 25, and Sunday, June 26, at Loring Park in Minneapolis. Free. Tcpride.org.

Uptown Art Fair

Aug. 5-7: Head to the intersection of West Lake Street and Hennepin Avenue in the Uptown neighborhood of Minneapolis on the first weekend of August to experience this juried arts festival. The crowds will be good practice for the Minnesota State Fair, since organizers claim it’s the second-most attended event in Minnesota after the Great Minnesota Get-Together.

Details: Noon to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7. Free. Uptownartfair.com.

Minnesota Scottish Fair Street Party

Aug. 5-6: The event known as the Minnesota Scottish Fair and Highland Games recently announced that this year, the Scottish get-together will happen as the 2022 Minnesota Scottish Fair Street Party. “Please join us as we close down Prior Avenue at the Celtic Junction Arts Center in St. Paul to celebrate all things Scottish on Saturday, August 6th with a Friday night Ceilidh to kick things off!” the Facebook post announced on March 26. “Save the date and be on the lookout for pre-sale ticket information and more details in the coming months.” Facebook.com/MNScottishFair.

Powderhorn Art Fair

Aug 6-7: The Powderhorn Art Fair, an artsy and eclectic event, is anchored at Powderhorn Park in Minneapolis. It’s back in person this year — but, after the success of virtual fairs during the pandemic, artists can opt to show and sell their work virtually as well as in-person.

Details: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Saturday, Aug. 6, and Sunday, Aug. 7. Powderhornartfair.com.

Irish Fair of Minnesota

Aug. 12-14: The annual three-day celebration of all things Irish — music, dance, culture, sports, food and beverage — is coming to Harriet Island in downtown St. Paul in 2022.

Details: 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14. Tickets on sale now at Tickets.irishfair.com/tickets. Early bird pricing — daily tickets for $12 for youth ages 13 to 17 and $15 for adults, or weekend passes at $30 for youth and $35 for adults — ends July 31. Irishfair.com.

Minnesota State Fair

Aug. 25-Sept. 5: In light of the continuing financial and planning obstacles posed by the pandemic, the State Fair board raised full-price general admission by $1 and reduced operating hours for the 2022 State Fair (opening one hour later and closing one hour earlier).

Details: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, through Sunday, Sept. 4, and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Labor Day, Sept. 5. $17 admission for those ages 13-64; $15 for ages 5-12 and 65 and older. Those under 4 are admitted free. Mnstatefair.org.

Not happening in 2022

Grand Old Day: The daylong parade and celebration typically held the first Sunday in June in St. Paul, won’t happen in 2022, but the new board of the Grand Avenue Business Association hopes to revive the single-day festival in 2023.

The daylong parade and celebration typically held the first Sunday in June in St. Paul, won’t happen in 2022, but the new board of the Grand Avenue Business Association hopes to revive the single-day festival in 2023. Festival of Nations : This multicultural celebration in St. Paul, featuring two days of student-only events that wrap with a weekend open to the public, will not happen in 2022 because of “the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the unpredictable nature of new COVID-19 variants,” a message on the festival’s website states.

: This multicultural celebration in St. Paul, featuring two days of student-only events that wrap with a weekend open to the public, will not happen in 2022 because of “the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the unpredictable nature of new COVID-19 variants,” a message on the festival’s website states. Cinco de Mayo — West Side St. Paul: On St. Paul’s West Side, the annual Cinco de Mayo parade is on hold again this year, the third year in a row that the May gathering has been waylaid by the pandemic and related organizational challenges. However, the St. Paul Festival and Heritage Foundation, which produces this event as well as the St. Paul Winter Carnival, plans to use its social media to spotlight individual businesses from May 1 to May 9. Info at Cincodemayosaintpaul.com.

On St. Paul’s West Side, the annual Cinco de Mayo parade is on hold again this year, the third year in a row that the May gathering has been waylaid by the pandemic and related organizational challenges. However, the St. Paul Festival and Heritage Foundation, which produces this event as well as the St. Paul Winter Carnival, plans to use its social media to spotlight individual businesses from May 1 to May 9. Info at Cincodemayosaintpaul.com. Dragon Festival: The Dragon Festival, usually held annually in Phalen Park in St. Paul, will not be held in 2022 because of “ongoing challenges caused by Covid-19,” according to the festival’s website.