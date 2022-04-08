News
Wild get some good news regarding Matt Dumba’s injury status
The moment Matt Dumba left the ice on Tuesday night at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, many immediately started to fear the worst. He appeared to favor his right shoulder following an open-ice hit he put on 6-foot-6, 230-pound Michael McCarron, and did not return to the game.
To make matters worse, coach Dean Evason looked rather somber postgame when talking about Dumba’s injury status. Asked about the severity, Evason confirmed it was an upper-body injury, then took a long pause before replying, “It did not look good.”
A couple of days later, the Wild appear to have gotten some good news. Not only is Dumba still on the road trip with the team, a good sign in and of itself, Evason told reporters that the injury is not as serious as originally expected.
When will he be back in the lineup? That’s still unclear.
The only update Evason would provide is that Dumba will not play against the Blues in St. Louis on Friday night. He will be reevaluated after that.
TEAM BONDING
After a humbling loss to the Predators earlier this week, the Wild decided to ditch practice on Wednesday and instead, hit the links for some team bonding. No better way to get the sour taste out of their mouth.
“These things are important,” Evason said. “It’s good to get together away from the rink in social atmospheres so that they can have some fun.”
While this is already a close-knit group, according to Evason, sometimes something as simple as a few hours on the golf course can bring a team even closer together.
“We think it was a very positive thing for us,” Evason said. “The guys had a lot of fun.”
OTHER INJURIES
Matt Boldy (upper-body injury) and Jon Merrill (upper-body injury) both skated on Thursday afternoon in St. Louis. Neither will suit up for the Wild against the Blues.
Still, the fact Boldy and Merrill are skating is more good news for the Wild as they finish up a tough road trip. In fact, there’s a chance both players could be ready for the game against the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday night at Xcel Energy Center.
In the meantime, Nick Bjugstad will continue to fill in up front, and Jordie Been will play for the first time since a Feb. 26 game against the Calgary Flames.
“We have talked to all of them, like, ‘Just stay ready,’ ” Evason said. “You never know what happens. The guys that have gone in have conducted themselves very well. We expect Jordie to do the same thing.”
News
Rep. Angie Craig tests positive for COVID-19
Minnesota U.S. Rep. Angie Craig has COVID-19, she announced Thursday, adding to a list of Washington Democrats who have tested positive for the coronavirus since spending time together maskless.
Craig, who is vaccinated and boosted, said on Twitter that she is “experiencing mild symptoms” and is isolating herself.
Craig, who represents the 2nd District south of the Twin Cities, said she got tested after learning “several of my colleagues” tested positive earlier in the week.
Craig’s announcement followed news earlier in the day that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had tested positive. On Tuesday, Craig and Pelosi were together in the East Room of the White House, where they were among a group huddling around President Joe Biden as he signed a health care executive order. Also in that group: U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Vice President Kamala Harris, House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., and former President Barack Obama.
A string of positive cases that has included Attorney General Merrick Garland, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, and U.S. Reps. Joaquin Castro of Texas and Adam B. Schiff of California has been suspected of being tied to a recent black-tie affair among journalists and politicians at the Gridiron Club in Washington. Craig, however, didn’t attend that event, her office said.
News
April 14 public meeting on future of St. Paul’s Crosby Farm Park river center
The city of St. Paul will host a virtual community meeting from 7 to 8 p.m. on April 14 regarding a planned river learning center at Crosby Farm Regional Park.
The community meeting will be held hand in hand with the Great River Passage Conservancy and focus on the schematic design for the learning center, a city-led project intended to improve public access to the river. Among other offerings, the center will serve as the Mississippi River headquarters for the National Park Service.
The community meeting is intended to be the first in a series of several public discussions on the project. W Architecture has drawn up the initial design, including site analysis and potential basic features and programming. The design team has hosted site tours and in March met with focus groups. A final schematic design is expected this fall.
For more information, visit greatriverpassage.org under “projects.”
News
Loons forward Adrien Hunou takes big-picture approach to no playing time
The case of Adrien Hunou grows more curious with each passing Minnesota United game.
The Loons’ second-leading scorer last season (seven goals) and their highest-paid player ($2.58 million) is healthy and available to take the field, but the French forward has rode the bench in the last four matches. Hunou hasn’t played since a seven-minute substitute appearance in the season opener Feb. 26.
The Designated Player said in an interview Wednesday with the Pioneer Press that he’s taking a big-picture approach.
“Football is not easy every day, so I don’t give up,” Hunou said in English. “I’m focused every day. I work hard and I do my best every day and push myself, so (I) keep going with my teammates. Of course, I’m not happy with my situation. It’s normal because I want to play. I want to start every game, but football goes fast. (A teammate) can go hard and (might) go down, so I can go in.”
With a lack of playing time — including being an unused sub in the 2-1 loss to Seattle on Saturday — Hunou sought to play for MNUFC2, the club’s new developmental team, but the nascent league’s tight roster compliance deadline kept that from happening against Sporting Kansas City II on Sunday.
“Because it (was) a long time I didn’t play,” Hunou explained of his desire to play in the lower level. “… I don’t want to take some rest because, for me, I didn’t deserve some rest.”
When asked about Hunou’s situation a few weeks ago, Loons manager Adrian Heath only said Hunou needed to stay ready in case starter Luis Amarilla wasn’t available. Amarilla, who returned to the Loons this season, is the favored option atop Heath’s attack and the Paraguayan has played a part in four of the team’s five total goals this season, scoring two.
The Loons (2-1-2, 8 points) have scored one goal in each of their five games, but their two open-play goals is tied for third-worst in MLS.
While Hunou scored seven goals a season ago, his expected goals was 10.2, which means he under performed to a tune of minus-3.2. That mark was third-worst in the league a year ago. In his one appearance of 2022, Hunou made a penetrating run against Philadelphia and got on the receiving end of a stunning pass from Robin Lod, but Hunou’s open shot was saved by all-MLS caliber goalie Andre Blake.
Hunou, 28, has experience on the outside looking in. On Wednesday, he mentioned how as a 20-year-old he was loaned from Rennes in France’s Ligue 1 to Clermont in Ligue 2. “I’ve already known this situation,” Hunou said.
But he clearly doesn’t want it to persist. “I hope I can play,” he said.
Minnesota plays at Austin FC (2-1-2, 8 points) at 6:30 p.m. Sunday in a nationally televised game (FS1).
RIGHT ON ROSALES
While the Loons don’t have to make a decision until December, the club is currently trending toward picking up the purchase option on midfielder Joseph Rosales from Independiente in Panama’s first division.
The 21-year-old Honduran signed an 18-month loan to Minnesota in August 2021 and has since impressed his new team. After making seven total appearances last season, he played a season-high 45 minutes in the 2-1 loss to Seattle on Saturday and drew the penalty that set up Emanuel Reynoso’s PK goal.
Rosales — whose guaranteed compensation was a paltry $81,375 in 2021, per MLS Players’ Association — also made his debut with the Honduran men’s senior national team in a World Cup qualifier versus Jamaica on March 30.
TESTS FOR ACADEMY
Two Loons academy teams drew Manchester United in each of their groups for the Generation Adidas (GA) Cup in Frisco, Texas, from Saturday to April 17.
In the premier tournament, MNUFC’s under-15 team will play Man United on Saturday, and the U17 side will play the English giants on Tuesday.
“Easy,” academy director Noel Quinn joked about the highest-level competition.
The U15 team also has San Jose Earthquakes and Columbus Crew in its group. The U17 team also faces Orlando City and Chicago Fire in its group. Other international teams included in the event include AS Roma (Italy), Celtic (Scotland), Porto (Portugal), Valencia (Spain), Flamengo (Brazil), River Plate (Argentina) and a handful from Mexico.
BRIEFLY
The Loons will learn their draw for the U.S. Open Cup on Friday morning; they enter the national tournament in the third round and will play a lower-level team between April 19-21. That window is between home MLS games vs. Colorado (April 16) and Chicago (April 23). … MNUFC will face its former winger Ethan Finlay on Sunday. The Duluth-born player was a Loon from 2017-21 and signed as a free agent with Verde in December. He has two goals in 211 minutes across five games this season. … Besides two longer-term absences, the Loons didn’t list a single player on their availability report Thursday. It’s the healthiest the club has been so far this season.
Wild get some good news regarding Matt Dumba’s injury status
Developing Your Money Life And Long Term Finances Through The Fallen Angels
Rep. Angie Craig tests positive for COVID-19
Common Personal Loan Myths
April 14 public meeting on future of St. Paul’s Crosby Farm Park river center
Loons forward Adrien Hunou takes big-picture approach to no playing time
Jada Pinkett Smith’s ‘entanglement’ lover finally addresses ‘sex life’ rumors
A Guide to Help You Prepare Better for CFP Examination
UN assembly suspends Russia from top human rights body
Sarah Jessica Parker tests positive for COVID-19, ‘Plaza Suite’ shut down
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
How Beneficial Is A Bachelor’s Degree In Fashion Designing?
Where next for Westbrook?
Kelly Clarkson settles divorce from Brandon Blackstock
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
The importance of cyber security for managers and stakeholders
Is Product Designing a wise career option to choose?￼
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Body found on sidewalk in downtown St. Louis
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
How Beneficial Is A Bachelor’s Degree In Fashion Designing?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Kelly Clarkson settles divorce from Brandon Blackstock
-
News4 weeks ago
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
-
Tech4 weeks ago
The importance of cyber security for managers and stakeholders
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Is Product Designing a wise career option to choose?￼