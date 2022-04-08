News
With play-in fate sealed, Timberwolves ‘super confident’ success will follow
While the Timberwolves’ realistic aspiration since January was to climb into the top-six seed in the Western Conference and avoid the play-in tournament altogether, this was always the likely result: the No. 7 seed in the play-in.
It means the Timberwolves (46-35) still have work to do to achieve a playoff berth. But it’s as good a position as a team could ask for in such a spot. Minnesota will have two chances to punch its ticket to the playoffs, with the first coming at home at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday against the Los Angeles Clippers (40-40). Win that, and the Wolves will be the No. 7 seed in the West and get a first-round matchup against Memphis.
Lose that game, and Minnesota will host either San Antonio (34-46) or New Orleans (36-44) on Friday in a win-or-go-home game in which the loser’s season is over, while the winner gets the No. 8 seed and a first-round date with top-seeded Phoenix (63-17).
The Wolves’ chances of advancing past the play-in are good, and they seem to know it.
“Super confident. We like where we’re sitting right now,” second-year guard Anthony Edwards said. “Can’t do nothing but thank God. Last year we won like 17 games (actually, 23). We happy.”
Surely, there was some disappointment Thursday after their win over San Antonio, when the Wolves learned of Denver’s dominance over the Grizzlies that sealed Minnesota’s play-in fate. But they didn’t show it.
“We knew that it could be a possibility, that the fifth or sixth seed may not happen, just because of the game of basketball and how it is,” center Karl-Anthony Towns said. “We’re very confident, as you can see. Little too much swagger. We’ll calm that down the next games, but we feel good, so I’m not too worried about the play-in. We’re going to go in there, play Timberwolves basketball, fight the fight, get the win and find ourselves playing for the real thing.”
Minnesota took a strong swing at the No. 6 seed. After a 16-20 start to the season, the Wolves have since gone 30-15 heading into their regular-season finale Sunday against Chicago. But in that same span, Dallas is 32-12 and Denver is 30-17. Ground was nearly impossible to make up. Minnesota only spent about a day in the position of No. 6 seed in that entire time frame.
“All credit to the teams that are in front of us. They kept winning at a high rate while we were winning at a high rate. Nothing we can do about that,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. “We had our chances when we were there for a moment. Didn’t get the wins in Toronto and Boston and Dallas when we needed to, which really would’ve flipped the script a little bit.
“We’re proud of our season. We’ve got nothing to be ashamed of. We’ve won as much as we could, and we tried every night.”
And it led to stellar results. Minnesota can reach 47 wins with a win Sunday, matching the number it achieved in the 2017-18 season. As of Friday afternoon, the Wolves were 5.5 ahead of the Clippers, 9.5 games north of New Orleans and 11.5 games in front of San Antonio.
There are those who will bemoan the fact the Wolves have to compete against these teams next week when they had such a superior season to their fellow play-in competitors.
“I have mixed feelings on the play-in situation, obviously sitting in it,” Finch told Paul Allen on KFXN, 100.3 FM this week. “It’s intention was to give more teams more things to play for, and I kind of like that. But as a team that’s 10 games over .500, having to play a game where anything could happen, it feels like we devalue the regular season a bit through that process.
“But overall I’d say it was a success last year, so I could see why (the league) decided to stick with it.”
No matter what happens next week, veteran guard Patrick Beverley noted the Wolves have “done some special things this year,” including doubling their win total from the pervious season. Heading into the climax of the season, Beverley said the Wolves are focused on improving themselves, particularly when it comes to defensive rebounding and transition.
“We’re trying to control those two things, which if we do really well, it controls our destiny,” Beverley said. “We have a lot of room to improve, and we will.”
Added Finch: “We’ve got a lot of important basketball to play yet.”
‘The Crown’ may develop prequel series about sordid 20th-century scandals
Heat has uneven playoff history as No. 1 seed; tip time for April 17 opener up in air
Other than the Miami Heat’s best-of-seven opening-round NBA Eastern Conference playoff series being locked into an April 17 start at FTX Arena, now that they are the No. 1 seed in the Eastern conference, much of what comes next remains up in the air.
That includes the tip-off and airtime for that postseason opener.
The NBA currently has four windows for playoff games on April 17, an afternoon tip at 3 p.m. on ABC, and then games on TNT at 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.
A Heat game in any slot but the ABC excusive window would be televised in South Florida by Bally Sports Sun. The latest slot will go to a Western Conference playoff game.
Impacting the Heat’s tip-off time could be the potential for a marquee opening-round matchup against Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets, with the Nets’ playoff status to be determined by next week’s play-in round, possibly as soon as Tuesday night.
The Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets and Cleveland Cavaliers are the Heat’s other potential playoff opponents.
As the No. 1 seed, the Heat first-round opponent will not be determined until next Friday’s close of the East play-in round.
This is the fourth time in the franchise’s 34 seasons that Heat have completed a regular season as the conference’s No. 1 seed.
In 1999, the Heat finished first in the East in a lockout-shortened season at 33-17 and lost 3-2 in the first round to the New York Knicks.
In 2005, the Heat finished first in the conference at 59-23 and lost 4-3 in the Eastern Conference finals to the Detroit Pistons.
And in 2013, the Heat was the No. 1 seed at 66-16 and won 4-3 in the NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs, for the franchise’s third and most recent championship.
When it comes to potential playoff opponent, the Heat have never met the Cavaliers in the postseason. Their most recent series against the Hornets was a 4-3 victory in the 2016 first round. Their most recent series against the Nets was a 4-1 win in the 2014 Eastern Conference semifinals. And their most recent series against the Hawks was a 4-3 loss in the 2009 first round, in Erik Spoelstra’s first playoff series as Heat coach.
