10 Tips to Renegotiate and Restructure Equipment Leases and Loans
If your business cash flow is tight and you need some breathing room, consider restructuring your equipment leases and loans. It is always possible to negotiate your existing lease contracts. The biggest reason leasing companies don’t change contract terms is because they are never asked to make modifications. If you don’t ask, you don’t get.
Here are 10 tips to renegotiate your equipment leases and loans.
1. Call the leasing company if you are behind in making payments. Keep communication lines open.
2. Avoid late payment penalties. They can be as high as 10% of the lease payment. They add up quickly and are cumulative.
3. Negotiate late payment penalties if assessed. Sometimes leasing companies will forgive them if requested as long as paying late has not been standard practice during the entire lease term.
4. Be proactive, not reactive, in the restructure process. Have a plan. Make sure your financial statements and tax returns are ready to support your refinance request. Lenders will want to see your most recent year-end tax return and a current interim statement with comparative periods for the previous year’s performance.
5. Discuss the possibility of restructuring the payments. Options may include lowering payments by adding months to the end of the finance term. Support the longer term with information regarding the equipment useful life.
6. Propose an interest only payment option for a few months to get through a tight cash flow period.
7. Deal with a leasing company manager or bank officer. The customer service person is instructed to say, “We do not restructure leases.”
8. Know your contract options. This means read your current lease contract document cover to cover. If pages are missing, request that they are sent to you.
9. Understand what will put your lease into default. Often a default on one lease schedule means that all leases with the same financial institution will go into default too even though they are paid on time. Understand that a lease default will be very expensive.
10. Refinancing and restructures usually come with fees. The fee should be less than one-half percent of the total amount of the equipment acquisition cost.
IRA Charitable Rollover Opportunity Rolls on Through 2009
As part of the Emergency Economic Stabilization Act of 2008, Congress allowed an important window of opportunity to remain open-one that enables IRA owners age 70 1/2 or older to directly transfer up to $100,000 tax-free to charity in both 2008 and 2009. Because this provision applies to every individual IRA holder, a husband and wife who both meet the minimum age threshold could effectively move $400,000 out of their taxable estate over the next two tax years.
Is Transferring Money from Your IRA to a Charity Right for You?
The ability to transfer money tax-free from your IRA to contribute to a charity can be an excellent way to advance both your philanthropic and estate plans. While you will not receive a charitable deduction for a transfer from your IRA to a charity, the amount of your transfer will never be included in your gross income.
If you fit any of the following profiles, we encourage you to contact your financial and tax advisor before year-end to help determine if this provision is appropriate for you.
- Are you 70 1/2 and already receiving your required minimum distributions (RMDs)? Any IRA holder who has reached the age of 70 1/2 is eligible to make the tax-free transfer of funds from his or her IRA to a public charity. Also at 70 1/2, the IRA holder starts to receive the taxable required minimum distributions (RMDs) from his or her IRA. Accordingly, at year-end, many charitable-minded IRA holders with excess RMD amounts would prefer to use these funds for charitable contributions. The 2006 Pension Act permits an IRA holder to distribute either a portion or all of his or her RMD tax-free directly from his or her IRA by transferring any amount up to a total of $100,000 to a favorite qualified public charity. The IRA holder reduces his or her taxable income by the amount distributed and the charity receives a contribution.
- Do you have a large IRA that likely will be subject to estate taxes at death? IRA assets are subject to estate taxes and estate beneficiaries may have to pay income taxes on IRA assets they inherit. Using the IRA charitable distribution provision permits an IRA holder to reduce the size of his or her estate, thereby reducing the total amount of taxes imposed.
- Do you take the standard deduction when calculating your taxes or do you itemize? Many retirees take the standard deduction when calculating their income-tax liability because they don’t generate enough deductible expenses or income to make itemizing worthwhile. As a result, they could be losing out on the tax advantages of deducting their charitable donations. An IRA holder who uses the tax-free IRA charitable-distribution provision as a way to make charitable contributions will be able to obtain the tax benefit of the contribution without having to itemize his or her deductions.
- Are you collecting Social Security? An IRA holder who collects Social Security is also required to receive the RMD from his or her IRA at age 70 1/2. The amount of the RMD could increase income to a level where a portion of your Social Security benefit is taxable. By using the IRA charitable distribution provision, the IRA holder may reduce total income and thereby reduce the taxes imposed on Social Security benefits.
- Are you interested in donating more than 50% of your annual income in 2008 or 2009, or both years? Typically, a donor may only deduct a cash contribution to a charity up to 50% of his or her adjusted gross income (AGI) in any given year. Any excess charitable contribution deductions are carried over to the following five years. By using the tax-free IRA charitable-distribution provision to transfer money directly from an IRA to a charity, the donor effectively “skips” the 50% AGI charitable deduction limitation. Therefore, an IRA holder may donate up to $100,000 per year in 2008 and 2009 from his or her IRA without having to worry about the 50% AGI charitable deduction limitation. An IRA holder who has a large IRA may use this method to reduce its size during his or her lifetime leaving less exposed to income and estate taxes at death.
- Did you wish to complete a gift to a charity for a particular purpose? Charitable-minded individuals may have in mind ambitious programs such as underwriting a research project or sponsoring a scholarship program at their alma mater, but had been hampered from making any contributions by current tax laws such as the 50% AGI charitable contribution limitation for cash contributions discussed in the previous paragraph. The IRA charitable-distribution provision may be an ideal strategy that would enable an IRA holder who wishes to make a substantial donation in 2008 or 2009 to fulfill these charitable goals in a tax-advantageous manner.
- Do you live in a state with unfavorable tax rules for charitable deductions and RMDs? The ability to make a tax-free transfer to charity from an IRA could be especially appealing to residents in states that impose state income tax on IRA distributions and don’t allow any offsetting charitable deductions. The 2006 Pension Act permits the IRA holder to make the charitable contribution directly to a qualified charity from his or her IRA and not have to treat the contribution as a taxable IRA distribution, thereby avoiding any state or local tax imposed on IRA distributions.
Additional Requirements
Any IRA holder who takes advantage of the tax-free IRA charitable distribution must send a letter to the qualified charity informing the charity of the donation. Here are some important points to keep in mind:
- You must be 70 1/2 on or before the date of the charitable transfer.
- Contact us before making a donation to arrange for the proper transfer of funds from your IRA to the charitable organization.
- You may not write a check to the charity from another account into which you transferred your IRA funds. Doing so would eliminate the tax-free treatment and would cause the amount distributed to be included in your taxable income.
- Donor advised funds and most private foundations are prohibited from receiving IRA rollover gifts.
- You cannot receive anything of value in return for your donation. For example, you cannot get tickets to a charitable event for your donation.
- The transfer must come from a traditional or a Roth IRA. Transfers to a charity from other retirement plans, such as a SEP or SIMPLE IRA, or from a 401(k) or 403(b) plan will not qualify under this provision. It may be possible, however, to roll over funds from these accounts into a traditional IRA or a Roth IRA and then make an eligible transfer to charity.
- A qualified charitable distribution is treated as coming first from deductible contributions and earnings. If you have made non-deductible contributions to your IRA, have your tax advisor determine how much of the donation is considered tax-free under this provision.
After the IRA Charitable Distribution: Written Documentation Requirement
Cash donations, regardless of whether the contributions are made from an IRA or another source, must be backed up by “proper” records, such as a check, bank copy of the check, electronic funds transfer record, credit card or credit union statement, payroll stub or W-2 (in the case of a payroll deduction). These must show the name of the charity, the donation amount and the date paid or transaction posting date. A written acknowledgment from the charity showing that information also will suffice.
Private Equity 100 Day Plans Vs Strategic Plans
Most private equity firms give at least lip service to some version of a 100-Day Plan upon closing the investment transaction in a new portfolio company. Given the laundry list of post-close action items, the effort makes sense. Even so, does the 100-Day Plan actually create value? Not likely. However, the 100-Day Plan mitigates risk, so chalk this up to good defense.
Whereas defense may keep teams from losing the game, offense scores the points that win the game. This reality should shift leadership focus to strategic planning. But wait a minute! Doesn’t the investment thesis cover strategy? Of course, but the investment thesis does not “operationalize” strategy. Strategy is only vindicated when it results in accelerated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) growth. “Operationalizing” strategy (the investment thesis) is tactical and must be owned by the portfolio company leadership team. Middle Market Methods suggests a planning session for the benefit of the portfolio company leadership team-not the private equity firm deal team. Using a different moniker for the endeavor also precludes confusion. How about calling it the “Value Creation Roadmap?”
What should the Value Creation Roadmap accomplish? The first objective is introducing the key process owners of the business model to the investment thesis. Depending on who negotiated the deal for the portfolio company, these leaders and their subordinates may still be in shock about the change of ownership, much less the expectations of them for EBITDA growth. When business model process owners initially encounter the typical “3X in 3” investment thesis, they often reflexively emote-followed by awkward moments toward reestablishing composure. This reaction, however, may be the best due diligence the private equity firm deal team encounters. This is the second objective the Value Creation Roadmap: identifying what the leadership team knows that the investors do not know about the scalability of the business model. By engaging those who actually run the core processes of the company, valuable insights are gleaned, including (i) corroborated due diligence, (ii) clarified due diligence, (iii) invalidated due diligence, and (iv) missed due diligence.
Okay. Now what? Given a finite resource pool, leadership teams need to prioritize the initiatives that, in colloquial terms, accomplish “the mostest with the leastest” (sic). This is the third objective of the Value Creation Roadmap: establishing the “vital few” accretive initiatives. As Larry Bossidy and Ram Charan remind leaders in Execution: The Discipline of Getting Things Done, less is more, i.e., teams do better in knocking out a choice few deliverables at a time. What happens when the “vital few” require bandwidth or skills beyond the realm of reality for the portfolio company leadership team? The answer addresses the fourth objective of the Value Creation Roadmap: identifying capabilities vs. necessities. This is a “moment of truth” for the private equity deal team. By sourcing among the private equity firm’s subject matter expert network, the deal team builds relational bridges with the portfolio company leadership team while simultaneously supporting the value creation endeavor. Of course, some private equity firms have operating partners who may cover the supplemental skill sets needed by the portfolio company initiative. Even so, a bullpen of relievers is advisable for three reasons. First, the operating partners may also have exhausted their bandwidth. Second, some types of deliverables are so infrequent that the firm is better served by outsourcing than staffing. Third, an outsider may occasionally have more situational flexibility than a member of the firm.
Initiatives invariably have a bevy of tasks-including a critical path for those tasks. Additionally, there is an optimal execution order across initiatives and their requisite tasks. This is where good project management pays off. The execution recipe should be codified in a Microsoft Project plan. Project plans have tremendous utility. Not only do they facilitate choreography and coordination, but they also aid general management, performance management, meeting agendas, and communications. This is the fifth objective of the Value Creation Roadmap: execution leadership.
Did we forget the 100-Day Plan items? Of course not! They are in the mix. The point is that when 100-Day Plans are done independent of strategic exercises, potential dysfunction ensues. Why? Both draw from a common resource well. What about timing? After the letter of intent (LOI), there is a tipping point at which stakeholders deem deal closure to be imminent. This is when planning should commence. “Homework” assignments kick off in a two-week window on either side of the projected closing date. Ideally, the Value Creation Roadmap session occurs within 30 days of closure.
In summary, a corollary to Harvey MacKay’s (Swim With the Sharks Without Being Eaten Alive) line reminds us that we don’t plan to fail; rather, we fail to plan. The best timing window for the Value Creation Roadmap suggested above is an 80-20 scenario. Keep in mind, however, that 80% is more than twice Ty Cobb’s lifetime baseball batting average. The results of prioritized planning are potent.
Business Analyst Finance Domain Sample Resume
This is just a sample Business Analyst resume for freshers as well as for experienced job seekers in Finance domain of business analyst or system analyst. While this is only a sample resume, please use this only for reference purpose, do not copy the same client names or job duties for your own purpose. Always make your own resume with genuine experience.
Name: Justin Megha
Ph no: XXXXXXX
your email here.
Business Analyst, Business Systems Analyst
SUMMARY
- Accomplished in Business Analysis, System Analysis, Quality Analysis and Project Management with extensive experience in business products, operations and Information Technology on the capital markets space specializing in Finance such as Trading, Fixed Income, Equities, Bonds, Derivatives(Swaps, Options, etc) and Mortgage with sound knowledge of broad range of financial instruments.
- Over 11+ Years of proven track record as value-adding, delivery-loaded project hardened professional with hands-on expertise spanning in System Analysis, Architecting Financial applications, Data warehousing, Data Migrations, Data Processing, ERP applications, SOX Implementation and Process Compliance Projects.
- Accomplishments in analysis of large-scale business systems, Project Charters, Business Requirement Documents, Business Overview Documents, Authoring Narrative Use Cases, Functional Specifications, and Technical Specifications, data warehousing, reporting and testing plans.
- Expertise in creating UML based Modelling views like Activity/ Use Case/Data Flow/Business Flow /Navigational Flow/Wire Frame diagrams using Rational Products & MS Visio.
- Proficient as long time liaison between business and technology with competence in Full Life Cycle of System (SLC) development with Waterfall, Agile, RUP methodology, IT Auditing and SOX Concepts as well as broad cross-functional experiences leveraging multiple frameworks.
- Extensively worked with the On-site and Off-shore Quality Assurance Groups by assisting the QA team to perform Black Box /GUI testing/ Functionality /Regression /System /Unit/Stress /Performance/ UAT’s.
- Facilitated change management across entire process from project conceptualization to testing through project delivery, Software Development & Implementation Management in diverse business & technical environments, with demonstrated leadership abilities.
EDUCATION
- Post Graduate Diploma (in Business Administration), USA
- Master’s Degree (in Computer Applications),
- Bachelor’s Degree (in Commerce),
TECHNICAL SKILLS
Documentation Tools UML, MS Office (Word, Excel, Power Point, Project), MS Visio, Erwin
SDLC Methodologies Waterfall, Iterative, Rational Unified Process (RUP), Spiral, Agile
Modeling Tools UML, MS Visio, Erwin, Power Designer, Metastrom Provision
Reporting Tools Business Objects X IR2, Crystal Reports, MS Office Suite
QA Tools Quality Center, Test Director, Win Runner, Load Runner, QTP, Rational Requisite Pro, Bugzilla, Clear Quest
Languages Java, VB, SQL, HTML, XML, UML, ASP, JSP
Databases & OS MS SQL Server, Oracle 10g, DB2, MS Access on Windows XP / 2000, Unix
Version Control Rational Clear Case, Visual Source Safe
PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE
SERVICE MASTER, Memphis, TN June 08 – Till Date
Senior Business Analyst
Terminix has approximately 800 customer service agents that reside in our branches in addition to approximately 150 agents in a centralized call center in Memphis, TN. Terminix customer service agents receive approximately 25 million calls from customers each year. Many of these customer’s questions are not answered or their problems are not resolved on the first call. Currently these agents use an AS/400 based custom developed system called Mission to answer customer inquiries into branches and the Customer Communication Center. Mission – Terminix’s operation system – provides functionality for sales, field service (routing & scheduling, work order management), accounts receivable, and payroll. This system is designed modularly and is difficult to navigate for customer service agents needing to assist the customer quickly and knowledgeably. The amount of effort and time needed to train a customer service representative using the Mission system is high. This combined with low agent and customer retention is costly.
Customer Service Console enables Customer Service Associates to provide consistent, enhanced service experience, support to the Customers across the Organization. CSC is aimed at providing easy navigation, easy learning process, reduced call time and first call resolution.
Responsibilities
- Assisted in creating Project Plan, Road Map. Designed Requirements Planning and Management document.
- Performed Enterprise Analysis and actively participated in buying Tool Licenses.
- Identified subject-matter experts and drove the requirements gathering process through approval of the documents that convey their needs to management, developers, and quality assurance team.
- Performed technical project consultation, initiation, collection and documentation of client business and functional requirements, solution alternatives, functional design, testing and implementation support.
- Requirements Elicitation, Analysis, Communication, and Validation according to Six Sigma Standards.
- Captured Business Process Flows and Reengineered Process to achieve maximum outputs.
- Captured As-Is Process, designed TO-BE Process and performed Gap Analysis
- Developed and updated functional use cases and conducted business process modeling (PROVISION) to explain business requirements to development and QA teams.
- Created Business Requirements Documents, Functional and Software Requirements Specification Documents.
- Performed Requirements Elicitation through Use Cases, one to one meetings, Affinity Exercises, SIPOC’s.
- Gathered and documented Use Cases, Business Rules, created and maintained Requirements/Test Traceability Matrices.
Client: The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation, Parsippany, NJ May’ 2007 – Oct’ 2007
Profile: Sr. Financial Business Analyst/ Systems Analyst.
Project Profile (1): D&B is the world’s leading source of commercial information and insight on businesses. The Point of Arrival Project and the Data Maintenance (DM) Project are the future applications of the company that the company would transit into, providing an effective method & efficient report generation system for D&B’s clients to be able purchase reports about companies they are trying to do business.
Project Profile (2): The overall purpose of this project was building a Self Awareness System(SAS) for the business community for buying SAS products and a Payment system was built for SAS. The system would provide certain combination of products (reports) for Self Monitoring report as a foundation for managing a company’s credit.
Responsibilities:
- Conducted GAP Analysis and documented the current state and future state, after understanding the Vision from the Business Group and the Technology Group.
- Conducted interviews with Process Owners, Administrators and Functional Heads to gather audit-related information and facilitated meetings to explain the impacts and effects of SOX compliance.
- Played an active and lead role in gathering, analyzing and documenting the Business Requirements, the business rules and Technical Requirements from the Business Group and the Technological Group.
- Co – Authored and prepared Graphical depictions of Narrative Use Cases, created UML Models such as Use Case Diagrams, Activity Diagrams and Flow Diagrams using MS Visio throughout the Agile methodology
- Documented the Business Requirement Document to get a better understanding of client’s business processes of both the projects using the Agile methodology.
- Facilitating JRP and JAD sessions, brain storming sessions with the Business Group and the Technology Group.
- Documented the Requirement traceability matrix (RTM) and conducted UML Modelling such as creating Activity Diagrams, Flow Diagrams using MS Visio. Analysed test data to detect significant findings and recommended corrective measures
- Co-Managed the Change Control process for the entire project as a whole by facilitating group meetings, one-on-one interview sessions and email correspondence with work stream owners to discuss the impact of Change Request on the project.
- Worked with the Project Lead in setting realistic project expectations and in evaluating the impact of changes on the organization and plans accordingly and conducted project related presentations.
- Co-oordinated with the off shore QA Team members to explain and develop the Test Plans, Test cases, Test and Evaluation strategy and methods for unit testing, functional testing and usability testing
Environment: Windows XP/2000, SOX, Sharepoint, SQL, MS Visio, Oracle, MS Office Suite, Mercury ITG, Mercury Quality Center, XML, XHTML, Java, J2EE.
GATEWAY COMPUTERS, Irvine, CA, Jan 06 – Mar 07
Business Analyst
At Gateway, a Leading Computer, Laptop and Accessory Manufacturer, was involved in two projects,
Order Capture Application: Objective of this Project is to Develop Various Mediums of Sales with a Centralized Catalog. This project involves wide exposure towards Requirement Analysis, Creating, Executing and Maintaining of Test plans and Test Cases. Mentored and trained staff about Tech Guide & Company Standards; Gateway reporting system: was developed with Business Objects running against Oracle data warehouse with Sales, Inventory, and HR Data Marts. This DW serves the different needs of Sales Personnel and Management. Involved in the development of it utilized Full Client reports and Web Intelligence to deliver analytics to the Contract Administration group and Pricing groups. Reporting data mart included Wholesaler Sales, Contract Sales and Rebates data.
Responsibilities:
- Product Manager for Enterprise Level Order Entry Systems – Phone, B2B, Gateway.com and Cataloging System.
- Modeled the Sales Order Entry process to eliminate bottleneck process steps using ERWIN.
- Adhered and practiced RUP for implementing software development life cycle.
- Gathered Requirements from different sources like Stakeholders, Documentation, Corporate Goals, Existing Systems, and Subject Matter Experts by conducting Workshops, Interviews, Use Cases, Prototypes, Reading Documents, Market Analysis, Observations
- Created Functional Requirement Specification documents – which include UMLUse case diagrams, Scenarios, activity, work Flow diagrams and data mapping. Process and Data modeling with MS VISIO.
- Worked with Technical Team to create Business Services (Web Services) that Application could leverage using SOA, to create System Architecture and CDM for common order platform.
- Designed Payment Authorization (Credit Card, Net Terms, and Pay Pal) for the transaction/order entry systems.
- Implemented A/B Testing, Customer Feedback Functionality to Gateway.com
- Worked with the DW, ETL teams to create Order entry systems Business Objects reports. (Full Client, Web I)
- Worked in a cross functional team of Business, Architects and Developers to implement new features.
- Program Managed Enterprise Order Entry Systems – Development and Deployment Schedule.
- Developed and maintained User Manuals, Application Documentation Manual, on Share Point tool.
- Created Test Plansand Test Strategies to define the Objective and Approach of testing.
- Used Quality Center to track and report system defects and bug fixes. Written modification requests for the bugs in the application and helped developers to track and resolve the problems.
- Developed and Executed Manual, Automated Functional, GUI, Regression, UAT Test cases using QTP.
- Gathered, documented and executed Requirements-based, Business process (workflow/user scenario), Data driven test cases for User Acceptance Testing.
- Created Test Matrix, Used Quality Center for Test Management, track & report system defects and bug fixes.
- Performed Load, stress Testing’s & Analyzed Performance, Response Times. Designed approach, developed visual scripts in order to test client & server side performance under various conditions to identify bottlenecks.
- Created / developed SQL Queries (TOAD) with several parameters for Backend/DB testing
- Conducted meetings for project status, issue identification, and parent task review, Progress Reporting.
AMC MORTGAGE SERVICES, CA, USA Oct 04 – Dec 05
Business Analyst
The primary objective of this project is to replace the existing Internal Facing Client / Server Applications with a Web enabled Application System, which can be used across all the Business Channels. This project involves wide exposure towards Requirement Analysis, Creating, Executing and Maintaining of Test plans and Test Cases. Demands understanding and testing of Data Warehouse and Data Marts, thorough knowledge of ETL and Reporting, Enhancement of the Legacy System covered all of the business requirements related to Valuations from maintaining the panel of appraisers to ordering, receiving, and reviewing the valuations.
Responsibilities:
- Gathered Analyzed, Validated, and Managed and documented the stated Requirements. Interacted with users for verifying requirements, managing change control process, updating existing documentation.
- Created Functional Requirement Specification documents – that include UML Use case diagrams, scenarios, activity diagrams and data mapping. Provided End User Consulting on Functionality and Business Process.
- Acted as a client liaison to review priorities and manage the overall client queue. Provided consultation services to clients, technicians and internal departments on basic to intricate functions of the applications.
- Identified business directions & objectives that may influence the required data and application architectures.
- Defined, prioritized business requirements, Determine which business subject areas provide the most needed information; prioritize and sequence implementation projects accordingly.
- Provide relevant test scenarios for the testing team. Work with test team to develop system integration test scripts and ensure the testing results correspond to the business expectations.
- Used Test Director, QTP, Load Runner for Test management, Functional, GUI, Performance, Stress Testing
- Perform Data Validation, Data Integration and Backend/DB testing using SQL Queries manually.
- Created Test input requirements and prepared the test data for data driven testing.
- Mentored, trained staff about Tech Guide & Company Standards. Set-up and Coordinate Onsite offshore teams, Conduct Knowledge Transfer sessions to the offshore team.
Lloyds Bank, UK Aug 03 – Sept 04
Business Analyst
Lloyds TSB is leader in Business, Personal and Corporate Banking. Noted financial provider for millions of customers with the financial resources to meet and manage their credit needs and to achieve their financial goals. The Project involves an applicant Information System, Loan Appraisal and Loan Sanction, Legal, Disbursements, Accounts, MIS and Report Modules of a Housing Finance System and Enhancements for their Internet Banking.
Responsibilities:
- Translated stakeholder requirements into various documentation deliverables such as functional specifications, use cases, workflow / process diagrams, data flow / data model diagrams.
- Produced functional specifications and led weekly meetings with developers and business units to discuss outstanding technical issues and deadlines that had to be met.
- Coordinated project activities between clients and internal groups and information technology, including project portfolio management and project pipeline planning.
- Provided functional expertise to developers during the technical design and construction phases of the project.
- Documented and analyzed business workflows and processes. Present the studies to the client for approval
- Participated in Universe development – planning, designing, Building, distribution, and maintenance phases.
- Designed and developed Universes by defining Joins, Cardinalities between the tables.
- Created UML use case, activity diagrams for the interaction between report analyst and the reporting systems.
- Successfully implemented BPR and achieved improved Performance, Reduced Time and Cost.
- Developed test plans and scripts; performed client testing for routine to complex processes to ensure proper system functioning.
- Worked closely with UAT Testers and End Users during system validation, User Acceptance Testing to expose functionality/business logic problems that unit testing and system testing have missed out.
- Participated in Integration, System, Regression, Performance, and UAT – Using TD, WR, Load Runner
- Participated in defect review meetings with the team members. Worked closely with the project manager to record, track, prioritize and close bugs. Used CVS to maintain versions between various stages of SDLC.
Client: A.G. Edwards, St. Louis, MO May’ 2005 – Feb’ 2006
Profile: Sr. Business Analyst/System Analyst
Project Profile: A.G. Edwards is a full service Trading based brokerage firm in Internet-based futures, options and forex brokerage. This site allows Users (Financial Representative) to trade online. The main features of this site were: Users can open new account online to trade equitiies, bonds, derivatives and forex with the Trading system using DTCC’s applications as a Clearing House agent. The user will get real-time streaming quotes for the currency pairs they selected, their current position in the forex market, summary of work orders, payments and current money balances, P & L Accounts and available trading power, all continuously updating in real time via live quotes. The site also facilitates users to Place, Change and Cancel an Entry Order, Placing a Market Order, Place/Modify/Delete/Close a Stop Loss Limit on an Open Position.
Responsibilities:
- Gathered Business requirements pertaining to Trading, equities and Fixed Incomes like bonds, converted the same into functional requirements by implementing the RUP methodology and authored the same in Business Requirement Document (BRD).
- Designed and developed all Narrative Use Cases and conducted UML modeling like created Use Case Diagrams, Process Flow Diagrams and Activity Diagrams using MS Visio.
- Implemented the entire Rational Unified Process (RUP) methodology of application development with its various workflows, artifacts and activities. Developed business process models in RUP to document existing and future business processes. Established a business Analysis methodology around the Rational Unified Process.
- Analyzed user requirements, attended Change Request meetings to document changes and implemented procedures to test changes.
- Assisted in developing project timelines/deliverables/strategies for effective project management.
- Evaluated existing practices of storing and handling important financial data for compliance.
- Involved in developing the test strategy and assisted in developed Test scenarios, test conditions and test cases
- Partnered with the technical areas in the research, resolution of system and User Acceptance Testing (UAT).
Environment: Windows XP/2000/NT, SOX, MS Office Suite, SQL, MS SQL Server, XML, HTML, Java, J2EE, JSP, Oracle, WinRunner, Test Director
