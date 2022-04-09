49 Best Face Washes of 2022

Share Pin 0 Shares

Sponsored by Blu Atlas

Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

If you’re still using bar soap to wash your face, you should consider switching one of the many different face washes on the market. The right face wash can improve the look and feel of your skin with beneficial ingredients that support your skin type, whether you have dry, oily, sensitive, or combination skin.

The key is finding the right face wash, and this might take a bit of trial and error. Consider the ingredients in a product to see if it’s suitable for you, and check out customer reviews to see what others have to say about its effectiveness.

Need some help narrowing down your options when it comes to face washes? Continue reading for a list of the best face washes of 2022.

1. Blu Atlas Volcanic Ash Face Cleanser

First up on our list of the best face washes is the Volcanic Ash Face Cleanser from Blu Atlas. With ingredients like volcanic ash and lactobacillus ferment filtrate, it thoroughly cleans your skin, balances pH, and exfoliates all at the same time. Plus, it’s a good option for every skin type, it’s 100% vegan and contains natural ingredients, and you won’t find any artificial fragrances in this product.

2. CeraVe Foaming Facial Cleanser

Another great face wash to consider is the Foaming Facial Cleanser from CeraVe. It’s a good option for those who have normal to oily skin. If you want to cleanse your face of daily dirt while also removing your makeup and controlling the amount of oil on your skin, this gentle and fragrance-free product might be just what you need. Ingredients include hyaluronic acid and ceramides, so it also helps with moisture and will not adversely affect the natural barrier of the skin.

3. Desert Essence Thoroughly Clean Tea Tree Oil Face Wash

Desert Essence is a good brand to turn to when you want to find skincare products that contain natural ingredients. The Thoroughly Clean Tea Tree Oil Face Wash contains—you guessed it—tea tree oil, to gently clean your face. Also, if you have skin that tends to get quite oily, this will help you achieve a healthier complexion because it works on removing the excess oil without drying out the skin.

4. Neutrogena Naturals Fresh Cleansing + Makeup Remover

Neutrogena is known for its wide range of skincare products. The hypoallergenic Fresh Cleansing + Makeup Remover removes all of the dirt that ends up on your skin daily as well as all of the excess oil that your skin produces. And it can do it all without any phthalates, parabens, dyes, sulfates, or petrolatum. After use, your skin will feel completely clean, but it should also feel smooth and soft because this face wash is designed to help your skin stay moisturized.

5. Olay Gentle Foaming Face Wash

Olay is another popular brand in the world of skincare products. Their Gentle Foaming Face Wash can help your skin feel fresh, and it is gentle enough that it will not dry it out. It features beneficial ingredients like birch water and niacinamide (vitamin B3). Plus, it is oil-free and fragrance-free, does not contain any parabens, sulfates, or synthetic dyes, and won’t clog the pores.

6. Bioré Deep Pore Charcoal Cleanser

You’re probably already familiar with the Bioré Pore Strips that remove unsightly blackheads, but did you know that this brand also makes a fantastic Deep Pore Charcoal Cleanser that helps you achieve clearer skin? This gentle product, which is a good option for those who have oily skin, contains charcoal that works on removing oil, dirt, and bacteria from the face. You can use it daily to keep your skin looking and feeling incredible.

7. Burt’s Bees Natural Acne Solutions Purifying Gel Cleanser

If you want to go with a face wash that contains more natural ingredients and is more eco-friendly, it is worth looking into the products offered by Burt’s Bees. The Natural Acne Solutions Purifying Gel Cleanser contains ingredients like salicylic acid and cica.

It works gently to get rid of embarrassing acne and excess oil, including blackheads. And it can do it all without causing irritation. Plus, it is Leaping Bunny Certified and does not contain any phthalates, SLS, parabens, or petrolatum.

8. Curél Foaming Facial Wash

The Foaming Facial Wash from Curél is another product that cleans your skin completely, even if you have sensitive skin. And because it is pH-balanced and does not remove moisture, it is also a good choice if you have dry skin. Use this face wash to get rid of impurities so your skin can feel refreshed and soft.

9. Pacifica Vegan Cream Creamy Cleanser

The Pacifica Vegan Cream Creamy Cleanser can be used on all types of skin. It cleans your face without the use of any phthalates, mineral oil, parabens, or SLS, and it effectively removes excess oil and makeup to balance and moisturize your skin. What’s nice about this product, too, is that it contains vegan collagen, so it is ideal for those who want to avoid ingredients derived from animals.

10. Every Man Jack Skin Revive Face Wash

A great facial cleanser for men is the Skin Revive Face Wash from Every Man Jack. It contains ingredients like green tea, caffeine, and peppermint oil, so you can imagine how refreshing and energizing it is. It also contains hyaluronic acid to ensure your skin remains hydrated and soft. Plus, you are sure to love the fact that it does not contain dyes, parabens, gluten, or phthalates, and it is cruelty-free and vegan, too.

11. Bogavia The Essential Facial Cleanser

The Essential Facial Cleanser from Bogavia is another vegan and cruelty-free face wash that should be on your radar. It is made without unwanted ingredients like phthalates, parabens, dyes, or artificial fragrances.

How does it work, though? Well, this is a gentle and fragrance-free product that cleanses your skin without drying it out. It gets the job done with ingredients like jojoba, sea kelp, cucumber, coconut, and more. Unlike other face washes, this one is non-foaming.

12. Alba Botanica Hydration Sensation Micellar Cleanser

Alba Botanica is a great brand to check out if you want to shop for animal-friendly products, making this is one of the best face washes for conscientious consumers. Their Hydration Sensation Micellar Cleanser is dermatologist tested, contains 100% vegetarian ingredients, and is free of artificial colors, artificial fragrances, phthalates, parabens, and sulfates. It works by washing away dirt while moisturizing your skin so it will feel nice and soft. It is a great option for those who have sensitive skin, too.

13. Derma E Anti-Wrinkle Cleanser

The Derma E Anti-Wrinkle Cleanser exfoliates your skin, but it works gently, so it’s a good choice if you want to get rid of oil and dirt, clean away makeup at the end of the day, and reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines as well. Plus, it is sulfate-free, and it contains ingredients like glycolic acid, vitamin A, and papaya fruit extract.

14. Trilogy Active Enzyme Cleansing Cream

The Trilogy Active Enzyme Cleansing Cream can be used to clean, brighten, and smooth your face. It can gently exfoliate the skin as well, and it contains ingredients like vitamin E, papain, bromelain, jojoba esters, mulberry, and licorice. Plus, it does not contain petroleum ingredients, is vegan friendly, and boasts natural ingredients, so there is a lot to love about this product.

15. innisfree Clarifying Cleansing Foam

Are you looking for a face wash that can hydrate, soothe, and exfoliate? Then the Clarifying Cleansing Foam from Innisfree is the ideal choice. It contains ingredients like bija seed oil, rose extract, and plant-derived salicylic acid, so it works on removing dead skin cells and excess oil, and it can even be a good option for those who have acne.

16. Black Wolf Charcoal Face Wash

For a deeper clean, check out products like the Black Wolf Charcoal Face Wash, which is a great choice if you have acne that you want to remove and prevent. This product is designed for men, and it gets rid of grime and oil without drying the skin. Ingredients include salicylic acid and activated charcoal, which work on removing dead skin cells, exfoliating gently, and removing impurities.

17. Paula’s Choice Omega+ Complex Cleansing Balm

Paula’s Choice has an Omega+ Complex Cleansing Balm that is worth putting on your radar when you are ready to upgrade your face wash. It cleans the skin thoroughly, and it helps you achieve softer skin that is nicely hydrated. This product contains fatty acids that are derived from coconut, along with ingredients like meadowfoam seed oil and jojoba oil. And it’s fragrance-free.

18. Garnier SkinActive Deep Pore Face Wash with Green Tea

The SkinActive Deep Pore Face Wash with Green Tea from Garnier cleanses your skin by removing the buildup that accumulates throughout the day. A good option for those with sensitive skin, this product might even help reduce the appearance of your pores, it removes excess oil, and it rinses clean. Plus, it contains ingredients like green tea to get the job done.

19. L’Oréal Paris Ideal All Skin Types Foaming Gel Cleanser

The Ideal Clean Cleanser from L’Oreal is appropriate for all skin types, and it might be just what you need if you have sensitive eyes. This product works on cleansing the face, removing debris and makeup without drying the skin out. Also, it is non-comedogenic, and it even reduces the size of your pores to help your skin look clearer and healthier.

20. Bulldog Original Face Wash

Another great option for men is the Bulldog Original Face Wash. The formula does not dry out your skin, is mild, and provides hydration all while cleaning and refreshing your face. Appropriate for normal skin, you are sure to like the masculine fragrance. And if you are the type of person who prefers using products that contain natural ingredients, this one might be just right with its green tea and camelina oil.

21. Urban Hydration Bright & Balanced Aloe Vera Leaf Face Wash

The Urban Hydration Bright & Balanced Aloe Vera Leaf Face Wash does several things to help you achieve clearer and smoother skin. It detoxifies and moisturizes, and it may even cause your dark spots to fade over time.

And the best part is that it works gently, using ingredients like fruit extracts and vitamins, so you can wash your face with it every day. Whether you have a skin condition like eczema or your skin is oily, this face wash might be just what you have been looking for.

22. Andalou Naturals Men Refreshing Face Wash

Another gentle face wash for men is this one from Andalou Naturals. Its lather will get to work removing oil, sweat, and dirt that accumulates on your skin throughout the day. And you will love that it contains natural and vegan ingredients. Regardless of what skin type you have, this face wash helps you maintain healthy, smooth skin with ingredients like organic hemp seed oil and aloe.

23. Shea Moisture African Black Soap Bamboo Charcoal Detoxifying Foaming Facial Wash

Shea Moisture’s African Black Soap Bamboo Charcoal Detoxifying Foaming Facial Wash is one that should be on your radar if you want a product that not only cleans but also detoxifies the skin. This gentle and sulfate-free face wash removes dirt and makeup by using ingredients like bamboo charcoal, aloe, shea butter, and tea tree oil. The result? Skin that is smoother and softer as well as clearer and less oily.

24. Mineral Fusion Ultimate Moisture Cleanser

Mineral Fusion is a brand that you might already be familiar with if you’ve been shopping for eco-friendly and animal-friendly skincare products and makeup. You can use Their Ultimate Moisture Cleanser daily to clean the skin completely, including removing makeup.

It contains ingredients like sea kelp, lavender, sea clay, aloe, and rosemary to provide moisture and nourishment. Plus, it is a good choice for those with sensitive skin, it’s vegan and cruelty-free, and it’s free of fragrances, parabens, and phthalates.

25. 100% Pure Argan Oil Creamy Cleanser

When you want to buy a product that has an ingredient list you can easily read and understand, check out 100% Pure. Their Pure Argan Oil Creamy Cleanser is a good place to start if you are searching for a face wash that provides moisture and thoroughly removes impurities so your skin looks and feel amazing. Great for dry skin, this face wash works gently, and it uses ingredients like argan oil, rosehip, and acai.

26. Earth Science Clarifying Fragrance Free Facial Wash

The Clarifying Fragrance Free Facial Wash from Earth Science is a great option for those who don’t like to use products that contain any fragrance. It’s also vegan, cruelty-free, oil-free, and gluten-free, and it does not contain any parabens.

Made especially for those with combination skin or oily skin, you can use this to clean away the excess oil and various impurities that accumulate on your skin. Ingredients include hyaluronic acid, birch bark, aloe vera, lavender, sea kelp, and cucumber so your face feels moisturized and fresh.

27. Zion Health Clay Face Wash

The Zion Health Clay Face Wash not only cleans away oil and impurities but also gently exfoliates your face to remove dead skin cells. Ingredients include jojoba oil, ionic minerals, chamomile, and sage, so your skin feels hydrated, refreshed, and clear.

28. Alaffia Everyday Coconut Face Cleanser – Purely Coconut

Alaffia offers their Everyday Coconut Face Cleanser for anyone who is looking for a gentle face wash that will help moisturize the skin while cleansing it of pollutants, dirt, impurities, and makeup. It contains ingredients like coconut oil, and it is appropriate for all skin types.

29. Weleda Clarifying Gel Cleanser

The Weleda Clarifying Gel Cleanser deeply cleans the skin, and it makes your face feel refreshed and invigorated as well. With botanical ingredients that help balance the skin, it is especially good for those who have combination or oily skin. Put simply, if you want to use a face wash that clears your skin and improves your complexion, this might be it. And you won’t find any parabens, fragrances, synthetic preservatives, or phthalates in this formula either.

30. ShiKai Healthy Glow Microbiome Facial Cleanser

The Healthy Glow Microbiome Facial Cleanser from ShiKai might be your go-to face wash if you want to use a product that’s designed to protect your skin and maintain its pH balance. By supporting the microbiome of the skin, this product improves its look and feel. Using ingredients like orange essential oil, chicory root, and vitamin C, this can be used daily if you want to brighten and moisturize your face. Plus, this product helps if you have aging skin, too.

31. Beauty Without Cruelty Aromatherapy Skin Care Herbal Cream Facial Cleanser

This facial cleanser from Beauty Without Cruelty is good for normal to dry skin. It is soap-free and paraben-free, as well as pH-balanced. If you are a vegetarian or a vegan and you are looking for a face wash that is suitable for you, this one might be it. You can use it daily to cleanse the skin without harsh ingredients.

32. Nourish Organic Moisturizing Face Cleanser

The Nourish Organic Moisturizing Face Cleanser boasts a host of benefits and great features. First off, it has the USDA Organic label, so you know it contains an organic formula, with ingredients like cucumber, coconut oil, watercress, and neem leaf oil. In addition to that, this face wash is gentle yet it works well. While it gently washes your skin to remove dirt and makeup, this product also helps with detoxifying the skin and providing hydration.

33. La Roche-Posay Toleriane Purifying Foaming Facial Wash

The Toleriane Purifying Foaming Facial Wash from La Roche-Posay contains ingredients like ceramide-3, glycerin, and niacinamide, along with La Roche-Posay prebiotic thermal water. If your skin is sensitive or anywhere from normal to oily, you can use this product every day.

34. Oxy Advanced Care Gentle Strength Sensitive Skin Acne Cleanser with Prebiotics

If you have acne or your skin is sensitive and you haven’t been able to find a product that works well for you, perhaps this face wash from Oxy is for you. It is dermatologist tested and fragrance-free, and it clears your skin with 5% benzoyl peroxide. Plus, the prebiotics in this formula are plant-based, and they help balance the microbiome of the skin. In other words, even though this face wash helps you get rid of breakouts, it is soothing at the same time.

35. Vichy Pureté Thermale Gel Cleanser

The Pureté Thermale Gel Cleanser from Vichy helps your skin look and feel better after just one use. It cleanz deeply while also supporting the skin barrier. And if you have hard water that has taken a toll on your skin, you might even notice that this product makes a difference. Overall, your skin should feel softer and completely clean, regardless of your skin type.

36. Tree of Life Vitamin C Cleanser

The Tree of Life Vitamin C Cleanser is a good option for all skin types. It clears the pores while providing much-needed nourishment and moisture. After use, you might notice that your skin feels clean and fresh, thanks to ingredients like vitamin C, tea tree oil, and rosehip oil.

37. RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Serum Cleanser

The RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Serum Cleanser removes everyday dirt and oil, but it can also be a great choice if you use long-wear makeup. With ingredients that help your skin look smoother and younger, it is also a fantastic product to consider if you have aging skin. In fact, after a couple of weeks of using this cleanser, you might notice that your wrinkles and fine lines aren’t as obvious and that your skin is a bit firmer.

38. Philosophy The Microdelivery Daily Exfoliating Face Wash

The Microdelivery Daily Exfoliating Face Wash from Philosophy does more than just clean away impurities because it also exfoliates the skin gently. You can use it every day to cleanse, hydrate, remove dead skin cells, and improve skin tone.

39. Fresh Soy Makeup Removing Face Wash

The Fresh Soy Face Cleanser is pH-balanced and works well on all skin types, including sensitive skin. It can wash away dirt and impurities, but it is particularly helpful if you tend to have a lot of trouble removing all of your makeup without irritating the skin. Ingredients include rosewater, soy proteins, and cucumber extract, which leave your face feeling fresh, balanced, and soft.

40. First Aid Beauty Face Cleanser

With the First Aid Beauty Face Cleanser, you can soothe, hydrate, nourish, and calm your skin,thanks to ingredients like glycerin, allantoin, aloe, and extracts of feverfew and licorice root. This gentle face wash can work well on a variety of skin types, including normal, combination, dry, oily, and sensitive.

It is pH-balanced, fragrance-free, and free of various unwanted ingredients. In addition to helping to protect your skin, it can effectively remove dirt and makeup daily, so it’s certainly worth trying.

41. Botanic Tree Glycolic Acid Exfoliating Facial Cleanser

The Botanic Tree Glycolic Acid Exfoliating Facial Cleanser is another great choice when you want something that will not only clean your skin but also provide gentle exfoliation. In addition to that, this also works well if you want an anti-aging product. It cleans deep to help you get rid of acne, and it also helps reduce the appearance of spots and wrinkles. Just keep in mind that this product should not be used every day, so follow the directions closely.

42. Insta Natural Vitamin C Cleanser

The Vitamin C Cleanser from Insta Natural is yet another option to consider if you want a product that also helps you look younger and is good for all skin types. Its ingredients include vitamin C, aloe, chamomile, sugar cane, coconut water, and green tea, so this face wash can hydrate and protect the skin, while also helping you combat enlarged pores, fine lines, wrinkles, and spots.

43. Botanic Hearth Tea Tree and Mint Face Wash

Botanic Hearth’s Tea Tree and Mint Face Wash works on removing impurities, but it will do so gently and in a manner that won’t leave your face feeling dry, even if it tends to get irritated or you have acne. Ingredients include botanical extracts that can provide hydration and soothing relief.

44. Nourishing Biologicals Miracular Hydrating Cleanser

When you use the Nourishing Biologicals Miracular Hydrating Cleanser, you might notice that your face feels softer and smoother, thanks to the hydration that it provides. It also helps restore the moisture barrier of the skin, and it nourishes your skin if it is dry and irritated.

Plus, it effectively removes makeup and excess oil as it cleans gently, so your face will surely feel refreshed. Ingredients include cucumber extract, green tea extract, and shea butter. And this face wash does not contain any sulfates.

45. Estée Lauder Soft Clean Moisture Rich Foaming Cleanser

The Soft Clean Moisture Rich Foaming Cleanser from Estée Lauder is dermatologist-tested, making it a fantastic choice if you have dry skin because it can clean and moisturize your face as well as support the moisture barrier of the skin. You are sure to love the rich lather and the fact that this product includes ingredients like passion flower. You might be surprised by how soft your skin feels after using this face wash regularly.

46. Advanced Clinicals Tea Tree Face Cleanser

Do you want a face wash that can help remove impurities, excess oil, and dirt that tend to accumulate on your skin from morning to night? Of course you do! Well, the Advanced Clinicals Tea Tree Face Cleanser might be just what you need. It works gently, with ingredients like vitamin E and tea tree oil. And it does not contain any sulfates, dyes, synthetic fragrance, gluten, or parabens.

47. Era Organics Moisturizing Face Wash for Sensitive Skin

If you want a plant-based cleanser for your face, check out the hypoallergenic Moisturizing Face Wash for Sensitive Skin from Era Organics. It can work well on skin that is dry, irritated, or sensitive, and it can also be a great choice if you have aging skin or you are fighting blemishes or conditions like eczema or psoriasis. Botanical ingredients work on cleaning, moisturizing, and restoring the skin gently. Plus, you don’t need to worry about parabens or sulfates.

48. Glo Phyto-Active Enzyme Cream Cleanser

A good option for all skin types, the Glo Phyto-Active Enzyme Cream Cleanser removes impurities and repairs and nourishes the skin on your face. And it works on exfoliating and smoothing the skin, too. Ingredients include papaya enzymes and plant stem cells, which make this face wash a stellar addition to your anti-aging routine because it can help reduce fine lines and wrinkles.

49. WOW Skin Science Aloe Vera Face Wash with Brush

Last on our list is the WOW Skin Science Aloe Vera Face Wash, which is different because it comes with a brush that features soft, silicone bristles. If you want a face wash that will help you tackle and prevent breakouts and blackheads without causing irritation, this might be it, especially since you can use the brush to cleanse your skin more effectively.