8 Simple Ways To Save Money
Sometimes the toughest issue regarding saving money is simply getting started. It may be tough to work out easy ways that to save lots of money and the way to use your savings to pursue your monetary goals. This bit-by-bit guide to money-saving habits will assist you develop a practical savings set up.
1. Record Your Expenses
The first step to saving money is to work out how much you spend. Keep track of all of your expenses-that suggests that each coffee, newspaper and snack you purchase. Ideally, you’ll be able to account for each penny. Once you have got your information, organize the numbers by categories, like gas, groceries and mortgage, and total every amount. think about using your credit card or bank statements to assist you with this. If you bank on-line, you’ll be able to filter your statements to simply break down your spending.
2.Create A Budget
Once you’ve got a plan of what you spend during a month, you’ll be able to begin to prepare your recorded expenses into a possible budget. Your budget should outline how your expenses serve to your income-so you’ll be able to set up your spending and limit overspending. additionally to your monthly expenses, make sure to consider expenses that occur frequently however not monthly, like car maintenance. find a lot of info concerning making a budget.
3.Plan on Saving Money
Now that you’ve created a budget, create a savings category inside it. attempt to put away 10-15 % of your income as savings. If your expenses are so high that you simply can’t save that a lot of, it would be time to chop back. To do so, determine non-essentials that you simply will spend less on, like amusement and eating out. We’ve place along concepts for saving cash each day as well as cutting back on your fixed monthly expenses.
Tip: Considering savings a daily expense, like groceries, could be a good way to strengthen good savings habits.
4. Choose Something to Save For.
One of the simplest ways to save lots of money is to set a goal. begin by thinking of what you might need to save lots of for-anything from a deposit for a house to a vacation-then find out how long it’d take you to save for it. If you would like help determining a timeframe, try Bank of America’s savings goal calculator ( https://www.bankofamerica.com/deposits/savings/savings-goal-calculator/ ).
Here are some examples of short- and long-term goals:
Short-term (1-3 years)
– Emergency fund (3-9 months of living expenses, just in case)
– Vacation
– Down payment for a car
Long-term (4+ years)
– Retirement*
– Your child’s education*
– Down payment on a home or a remodeling project
*If you’re saving for retirement or your child’s education, think about putting that money into an investment account. While investments go along with risks and may lose money, they also produce the chance for compounded returns if you intend for an event far earlier.
5. Decide on your Priorities
After your expenses and income, your goals are probably to possess the most important impact on how you save money. make sure to remember long-term goals-it’s necessary that planning for retirement doesn’t take a back seat to shorter-term needs. Prioritizing goals will provide you with a transparent idea of wherever to begin saving. for instance, if you recognize you’re planning to got to replace your car within the near future, you may begin putting money away for one.
6. Pick the Right Tools
If you’re saving for short-term goals
– Regular savings account
– High-yield savings account, which regularly features a higher interest rate than a regular savings account
– Bank money market savings account, that features a variable interest rate that would increase as your savings grow
For long-term goals consider:
– Securities like stocks or mutual funds. These investment products are accessible through investment accounts with a dealer. keep in mind that securities, like stocks and mutual funds, aren’t insured by the corporation, aren’t deposits or alternative obligations of a bank and aren’t bonded by a bank, and are subject to investment risks, together with the possible loss of principal investment.
7. Making Saving Automatic
Almost all banks provide automatic transfers between your checking and savings accounts. you’ll be able to select when, how much and where to transfer cash to, or maybe split your direct deposit between your checking and savings accounts. automatic transfers are an excellent way to save cash since you don’t need to think about it and it usually reduces the temptation to spend the money instead.
8. Watch Your Savings Grow
Check your progress each month. Not only will this assist you keep on with your personal savings plan however it additionally helps you determine and fix issues quickly. These simple ways to save lots of money may even inspire you to save more and hit your goals quicker.
What Is a 401k?
A 401k plan is typically offered through your employer. You will be able to make a contribution to your plan from your paycheck. This contribution can be made either before taxes or after taxes, depending on the options offered through your plan. In some cases, your employer will match a portion of your contribution.
Once you have a good amount of money saved, you can roll your 401k into a Gold IRA, Traditional IRA, or a Roth IRA. This can give you a bigger pay out when you retire.
Most people make it their number one priority to save for their retirement. With the way the country is today, by the time many adults reach the age of retirement, there may be no Social Security left; therefore, it is important to start saving for your retirement on you own. The best way to save the money that you need is through a 401k plan.
What are the Benefits of Having a 401k Plan?
There are several advantages to using a 401k plan to save for your retirement.
Matching contribution:
When you set up a 401k plan through your employer, most will match a portion of your contribution. One of the most common matches employers make is 50 percent of the first 6 percent of the money which you have saved. By not taking advantage of your 401k plan, you are basically giving up free money.
Tax advantages:
If your employer does not offer matching contributions, there are tax advantages which make having a 401k plan worthwhile. When you contribute a portion of your salary to your plan, you will be paying less money in taxes. This is because when your money goes into your 401k, it is taken before taxes have been deducted. This makes your taxable income lower, which benefits you greatly.
Loans:
One huge advantage of having a 401k plan, is that you can borrow from your account. You can borrow from your plan to purchase a new home, to pay for your education, to cover medical expenses, or if you are experiencing serious financial hardship. Most plans require that you repay your loan within 5 years with interest.
If you have borrow against your 401k to purchase a new home, you will have more than 5 years to repay your loan. All the interest that you pay, goes right into your account. This makes borrowing from your 401k better than getting a traditional bank loan.
When you have a bank loan, you will be required to pay interest to the lender. The only stipulation of borrowing against your 401k loan is that you must remain employed by your company until the loan is paid off.
Investment opportunities:
Most plans offer a variety of investment opportunities where you can do a 401k rollover. When you do a 401k rollover, you can invest in money mutual funds, bond mutual funds, stock mutual funds, or your own company’s stock. You can do a 401k rollover, and invest in a Gold IRA, Traditional IRA, or a Roth IRA.
What are the Steps to Convert a 401k into a Gold IRA Through a 401k Rollover?
Many people choose to convert their 401k plan into an IRA plan, because it will protect their savings against market loss. The process of converting your 401k to a Gold IRA is very easy and straightforward. It can be very beneficial for you to consider rolling your 401k into a Gold IRA rollover.
1. Make sure that your particular plan is eligible for a 401k rollover. If you are no longer working for your employer, or you are older than 59 years and 6 months, you should be eligible for the 401k rollover without any issues.
2. If you want to have the same tax benefits that you would with any other government approved retirement account, you should set up a precious metals IRA Account.
3. You need to decide how much of your plan you want to invest in gold. You can invest all of it if you wish; or you can diversify. You can do this by investing only part of your 401k in gold, and the rest in other investments.
4. In order to have your 401k transferred into your name from the 401k plan administrator to the IRA administrator, you would need to sign paperwork to liquidate funds from your 401k and transfer them to your Gold IRA rollover account.
5. To finalize your investment, you need to decide which type of gold you want to invest in. Some people choose to invest in gold coins, others invest in gold bars.
6. Finally, ask your IRA agent to purchase gold at the current market price. After it has been purchased, it would be sent for secure storage in a metal depository or a vault. At this point, your Gold IRA rollover is complete.
401k rollover into a Traditional IRA and or a Roth IRA
You will be eligible for a 401k rollover to a Traditional IRA or a Roth IRA once you have left your job. Some plans offer in-Service 401k distribution. This plan allows you to do a 401k rollover to a Traditional IRA or a Roth IRA while you are still working for your employer.
This makes investing in a Traditional IRA or a Roth IRA possible earlier. Doing a 401k rollover to a Roth IRA, a Traditional IRA, or a Gold IRA rollover will give you more security in the future. When you look into a 401k rollover to a gold rollover or a traditional IRA rollover, the worst thing that you can do is to cash out your plan first. This leads to huge tax penalties. What you should do, is use a trustee to trustee transfer, also known as a direct transfer.
This will make the Gold IRA rollover and the Traditional IRA rollover simple with no tax issues. If you do a 401k rollover to a Roth IRA, it will increase your taxable income. A Roth IRA rollover can also bump up your marginal tax rate into the next tax bracket.
This makes the Roth IRA less appealing than the Traditional IRA or the Gold IRA rollover. If you had to choose between the Traditional IRA and the Roth IRA, you should stick with the Traditional IRA. There are very few cases where a Roth IRA is the better option.
Why are Companies Getting Rid of Pension for 401k Plans?
Many companies these days are trying to get rid of employees’ pension for 401k plans. These employers no longer want to be obligated to sending monthly checks to employees. They just can’t afford them or they just don’t want the responsibility.
They are placing more of the responsibility on the employees for their own retirement savings and financial future. What several companies are doing these days, is offering employees a lump sum payment on their pension. When the offer is accepted, workers cannot go back on it.
I know a few people who have taken the lump sum option that their company offered. They turned their money over to a reputable investment company and they have regretted their decisions. Their money was invested in the stock market. With the turmoil of the market over the years, their lump sum retirement has vanished. So be very careful if you choose the “lump sum” option.
What are the Penalties for Early Money Withdrawal?
When you withdraw your money from your plan before you turn 59 years and 6 months old, your money will be taxed as ordinary income. Also, you could be subject to a 10 percent Federal tax penalty. If you leave your job when you turn 55, or a year later, you might not be subjected to the 10 percent early withdrawal penalty. It depends on your particular plan.
What are the Restrictions of a 401k loan to Yourself?
1. The IRS can set limits on how much money you can put into your 401k plan. This amount is adjusted each year due to inflation. When you turn 50 years old, the limit increases by $5,000.
2. You cannot defer more money to your 401k than you earn from your employer that year. If you have more than one job with a 401k, you can put money from each job into your 401k, as long as it does not exceed the annual limit.
3. The Internal Revenue Service caps the total annual additions of your 401k. This amount goes up each year for inflation.
When Can I Invest in My Plan?
You can invest in a 401k plan when you begin working for an employer who offers a 401k plan. Some employers allow you to sign up right away, while others require that you wait for the next enrollment date.
The sooner you begin investing in a 401k rollover plan, the more you will have to invest in a Gold IRA, a Traditional IRA, or a Roth IRA.
How Much Can I Invest in My Plan?
The IRS sets limits on how much money you can invest in your plan. As of 2014, you can invest a maximum of $17,500. If you are over 50 years old, you can contribute $23,000 provided you earned enough to make that contribution.
How Much Should I Invest in My 401k Plan?
Because of the excellent tax breaks that you are entitled to through your plan, you should invest the maximum allowed by the IRS.
If your financial situation does not allow you to invest the maximum, you should at least contribute enough so that you qualify for your company’s matching contribution. Each company is different.
You would need to contact your Human Resources Department to find out what that amount is. The more you invest, the more you will have to reinvest later in a Gold IRA, Traditional IRA, or Roth IRA.
In your retirement, you should know how much money you will need and where the money will come from to maintain a desired life style.
Who Administers My 401k Plan?
The person who administers your plan is the custodian. Your employer will appoint a custodian, who is usually an employee of the company. Companies can also hire an outside service to handle the custodial duties.
The custodian is responsible for operating your plan according to regulatory requirements. When it comes time to do a 401k rollover into a Traditional IRA or Roth IRA, if you choose to do so, you would need to find out from your custodian to whom you could speak in order to get the ball rolling.
Having a 401k plan is a great way to invest in your future. Before you invest in a 401k plan, it is a good idea to do as much research as possible (due dilligence) so that you make a wise investment.
Financial Planning to Meet Your Future Goals
All of us do some bit of planning to manage our income, savings, expenses, future liabilities (money we expect to spend in the future) whether we understand anything about financial planning or not. While we may be managing it well for now, it may not be the best way to do or it may not give us the best results. While financial planning may sound technical, all it means is how do you recognize your future earnings and liabilities today, list down your current earnings and expenses, see if there is shortfall between what you’ll need in the future and what can get to with current means and then plan your savings and investments to overcome that shortfall.
List Current Income & Expenses:
Start with your current income which should include your salary, salary of other working members in the family, any other income like rent, business income etc. Add it all up and remember to also deduct the taxes you’ll pay on each of the income to finally arrive at the net income for your family at present.
After having arrived at your family’s net income, deduct all expenses like household expenses for the year, tuition fees, loan EMIs or any other short-term liabilities (expected within next 3-5yrs) you foresee like renovating the house or a medical treatment etc. Post this deduction what you now get is the savings you have that you need to invest wisely for the future.
Setting Future Life Goals
The next step in financial planning should be putting down all your future financial liabilities, the time when they will arise, the amount you will need etc.
Goal 1: For instance, if you are a 40 yr old man and expect your daughter’s college education to be due after another 8 yrs and anticipate this may cost around 30 lakhs then, will you have the money to finance it? Decide on an investment and the amount that you need to make today to achieve this goal 8 yrs later.
Goal 2: Similarly, if you intend to retire at 60 yrs, you need say 1 lakh p.m to maintain your current lifestyle which is INR 50,000 in today’s value. Given the advances in healthcare, you can easily expect a 25-30 year long retired life. The money you need to live your retired life can be funded by a long-term low risk investment (like debt mutual funds, pension plans) made today. Set aside some money for such an investment to be made today.
Goal 3: You may set aside money for buying some health insurance that you’ll need during your retired phase or even earlier. The insurance premium needs to be funded from your current savings.
The goal setting process helps in understanding your future requirements, quantifying them and making investments in the right asset class to fund each of the goals when they become due.
Asset Allocation:
While asset allocation can be done along with goal setting, it is better to understand how asset allocation can impact the success of your financial plan. You can invest your savings in various asset classes like equity, debt, gold, real estate etc. Look at the investments you have already made like if you own a PPF or EPF account, money you have invested in bank FDs, home loans you are paying etc. From the current savings and investments, you have already made, calculate the percentage of allocation made to each asset class. For instance, all bank FDs, PF amounts, govt bonds, debt-oriented pension plans should be classified as debt. Any money invested in IPOs, company stocks, equity mutual funds should be classified as equity, loan EMIs should be classified as real estate etc.
As a thumb rule, 100 minus your current age should be allocated to equities and equity like product. If you are 40 yrs old, 60% of annual savings should be invested in equity like products and the balance in debt products. If your current investments don’t seem to reflect this, try balancing your investments by reducing the money you put in debt products like FDs and bonds and divert that money towards equity mutual funds or stocks.
Most people are not comfortable investing in stocks as it requires special research, constant monitoring and a lot of undue stress. Hence equity mutual funds are a better option since your money is professionally managed by fund managers who do all the research on companies before investing and continuously monitor the performance of the fund by buying good stocks and selling underperforming stocks.
Start Early
You must start your financial planning early because this will give you the advantage of compounding example whichever option you choose to invest in, your money will get to grow for longer duration with returns compounded every year.
Annual Review & Rebalancing
While a sound financial plan is a good starting point, following it with discipline and rebalancing your portfolio every year is very important. Since life circumstances change frequently, you must relook at your plan along with your financial advisor and make changes to reflect your new circumstances.
Cash Buyer – The Good and Bad for Equipment Financing
“I pay for everything in cash, I never finance anything” or “I’ve never had to take out a loan, I don’t believe in it”. Every so often, I encounter this type of feedback from a business owner. The attitude usually goes along with a strong, hands-on work ethic for an owner which has built their business from the ground up. They have worked long hours, suffered through the ups and downs and sacrificed family time and vacations to make their business survive. Their belief is, if they cannot pay for something with cash then they do not need it.
I respect the energy and devotion but I also take note that the strategy seems to apply to small, family owned businesses with a small number of employees which have remained flat in their growth and have stopped expanding years ago. Expansion and reaching new markets are not typically part of their business plan and they are happy with a fixed income often servicing the same clientele they have for years.
The downside of never financing anything is the limited amount of expansion which can occur. In essence, they cannot grow beyond what is in their bank account at any moment in time. For example, a small business with $100,000 of capital desires to purchase a new $40,000 machine which will speed up production or bring them into a new market or simply replace an old machine; if they decide to pay cash that will leave them with $60,000 in cash reserves. If they encounter an emergency which requires $30,000 then that will leave them with little cash cushion in their account. They have also limited themselves in the case if another opportunity should surface at the same time they would not be able to take advantage of it like paying early for inventory to get a good discount.
The other negative of never borrowing is that your business will not have any established comparable credit so in the case when you do decide to finance anything, the likelihood of getting approved is marginal. A lender will not be able to assess your ability to pay back debt since you have never had any. Some business owners feel it should be viewed positively that you have never had to borrow but in the finance world it is not a positive. No credit history equals no loan.
The mantra in financing is ‘it is easier to finance equipment than it is money’ which is primarily true. Yes, you can get low cost capital from your bank if you have an established credit line but that line will have a limit. It is not a good move to use your credit line to finance an asset or equipment because that line should be used as either a last emergency resort or for short term borrowing. Finance rates are now in the 4-6% which can be stretched out to 5 years and sometimes longer. Many times, when expanding in a careful and planned manner, the finance payment will be less than the added revenue of your new equipment. This is true of energy and cost efficient industrial machines, solar systems and LED lighting.
Financing equipment for your business offers you the opportunity to expand, create more profit and reach new markets and clients. For those that want to know the benefits of never financing anything it is this; you will never owe anybody anything, no monthly payments, no interest and no chance of borrowing more than you can pay back but in that perceived safety there is also some risk and missed opportunity.
