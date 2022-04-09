Connect with us

Blockchain

A Cosmic Guide to Phemex Universe

Phemex continues to celebrate all it’s achieved so far, making it their mission to help everyone Break Through and Break Free. It is well-known that the conventional frameworks for financial services are often inefficient and unfair. As blockchain technology continues to digitize and decentralize the world, fresh opportunities for financial freedom are gradually emerging. With a successful past, Phemex now keeps a vigilant and hopeful eye on the future and the platform is no stranger to adopting nascent concepts.

This time, Phemex is bringing the Phemex Universe to everyone and  is now opening its doors for crypto enthusiasts who want to become a Citizen X.

With a vision to delve into different business areas: new currencies, financial tools, investing opportunities, games, NFTs, and a lot more, Phemex is looking into a freer tomorrow, where every crypto user is empowered. The recently launched Phemex Universe will allow users to receive grand prizes and potentially even win their very own NFT. Enjoy the opportunity of winning up to $15 trading bonus!

Ten lucky winners will be chosen at random and be awarded their Citizen X cards as NFTs.

The campaign period will start 6:00 UTC on April 8 to 6:00 UTC on May 7, 2022, while the winners will be announced on May 30.

Jump into the universe

Launched in 2019, Phemex is now one of the most prominent and comprehensive cryptocurrency exchanges in the world.

Over the past two years, its user-base has grown exponentially as a result of its exceptional and user-friendly features. The Singapore-based platform intends to position itself as the world’s most trustworthy and efficient cryptocurrency derivatives exchange.

In addition, Phemex’s user-base has grown tremendously over the past two years, thanks to its unique approach of prioritizing user-oriented features and community feedback.

Currently, Phemex hosts over 2 million traders and over 200+  spot trading pairs. What makes Phemex stand out amongst other platforms is that it offers a variety of services for both newbies and experts in the crypto space. Phemex aims to provide users with the best trading experience by making transactions simple and managing risks efficiently.

Learn and Win Prizes

The “Phemex Universe Campaign”  aims to educate the public about the emerging industry.

Here’s how to begin your journey in the universe:

  1. Visit the Phemex website
  2. Explore the four planets – BTC, ETH, SAND, and DOGE to learn how the Phemex universe works
  3. Fun minigames can earn you points that can be exchanged for trading bonuses, so play them!
  4. During the promotion period, enter your email address and sign up for Phemex.
  5. The trade bonus you earned from the minigame will be yours if you complete KYC verification during the campaign duration
  6. Your own Citizen X card can be created by uploading an image or by connecting to your social media accounts
  7. Continue by downloading and sharing your Citizen X card on social media.

Winners at random will be awarded Citizen X cards as NFTs after the event has concluded.

With the Phemex universe, users will not only learn more about crypto but also win rewards and prizes. This campaign is beginner-friendly and offers a quick and easy way to earn money for everyone.

Terms and Conditions

  • Qualifiers must complete the tasks on the official page in order to participate in this competition.
  • The promotional benefits of this event are only open for new users who create an account during the event’s duration (April 8, 2022 – May. 7, 2022).
  • On May 30, 2022, at 06:00 UTC, the NFT winners will be announced.
  • Although trading bonuses cannot be withdrawn immediately, they can be used to initiate trades, pay fees, and cover losses.
  • Attempting to withdraw trading bonuses straight from your trading accounts will result in the loss of any remaining bonuses. Profits earned from trading the bonus, on the other hand, can be withdrawn.
  • Each email address is only eligible for one bonus claim. Your bonus will be calculated based on your score.
  • Please keep in mind that in order to receive your bonus, you must register your Phemex account using the email address you provided.
  • India, Venezuela, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Philippines, and Vietnam users are not eligible to participate in or get bonuses from the event.
  • KYC verification is required before a user may claim prizes.
  • Participants may only use one account to participate.
  • Every account that shares the same IP address or UID will be instantly removed from consideration.
  • The following activities will immediately disqualify you: Profits via market manipulation, self-dealing, or wash trades.
  • Only main-accounts are allowed, sub-accounts will not be counted.
  • These rules are subject to change at Phemex’s sole discretion.

For more information on terms and conditions, visit the Phemex Universe Campaign Announcement.

