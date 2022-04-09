Finance
A Step-by-Step Guide to Building Your Own Horse Racing System
What is the best way to develop your own horse racing system? Well, there is no best way – there is a way – but it needs to make sense for you.
The first thing you need to do is write down a specific objective. I want to win a lot of money is not specific.
Here’s one that is much better: I want to make $500 a day betting sprint distance horse races at XX race track.
What you have done here is narrow down your expectations and determine how you plan to reach that goal. The next thing you need to do is get a bunch of old racing forms, a pen and lots of notebook paper and start backtracking. (I’m assuming you’ve chosen the goal of making money betting horse racing, because you know something about it. If you are clueless about horse racing, you need to educate yourself or your long-term plans will fail).
To find past results for old races in the USA and Australia I use racingchannel.com. You will need to evaluate at least 1,000 races for this to be valid. Make sure you look at the same track, and the same distance. This will add a solid foundation for your data mining experiment.
Next, you need to determine what trait the majority, if not all, of horses that won those races had in common. What percentage of horses finished 1st in their last race? What percentage moved up in class? What percentage moved down in class? What percentage had more weight? etc.
You need to build out about 10 -20 pieces of criteria to measure against one another. Once you do this you will start to see a picture appear of what traits the majority, or a good percentage of winning horses had.
Now you need to take that data and back test it again. See what your win percentage would be, and how much your ROI would be. ROI means return on investment. For example if in the long term, betting $10 per race, I bet on 200 races and collected $3,000 in winnings, my ROI would be 50%. Or for every dollar I wagered, I’d expect to get back $1.50 on average.
Many “expert” players toss that number around to sound smart, but don’t even know what it truly means. Basically APR in a bank the same as ROI. If you put money an Bank X offering a CD at 3.5% interest…your ROI is about 3.5% less fees etc. So no, it’s not a mystery number and don’t let horse racing system sellers throw it around like it means more than it really does.
So you repeat these steps until you find your niche betting system. One that you understand, feel comfortable using, and that shows a good ROI. Remember also, ROI means over the LONG TERM. Don’t expect to make $1.50 every single time you go to the races. This is gambling and it does involve risk and losing and winning streaks.
Be wise. Bet smart.
Finance
Importance of XML Sitemap in SEO
It is important to understand what XML Sitemap is and why significance it has for SEO. The website is considered as the house and the pages of the site are considered as the rooms of the house. The XML Sitemap is like a blueprint of the house or the Map of the House. It works as the sitemap of the so-called house and the web pages as its rooms. It helps Google to make it easy for the proverbial home inspector for the web-enabling it to rapidly and effortlessly discover all the rooms within your house. It is significant and plays an important role in SEO because the sitemaps help to make it at ease for Google to catch your site’s pages. It is very important as Google gives ranking to the web pages also not merely websites.
There is no disadvantage and drawback at all of using the Sitemap and it helps in improving the SEO of your website, therefore, they are highly advocated and recommend to be used.
Sitemap.xml file is particularly and especially important in cases of:
All the websites and its pages are fashioned dynamically especially on e-commerce sites and financial sites.
It has been observed that in case the site is not well-structured it will not generate well-linked or internal links. Many of the sites have got fewer external links or are a new or newly developed site just started “live”.
In case of large or the heavy sites, they are many archived contents and they may not be well-linked and well-connected.
Other XML Sitemap Properties and Considerations
XML Sitemap Configuration and Formatting:
the content management systems of the websites provide the facility to inevitably generate an XML Sitemap. In case, one uses these programs or in other words an auto-XML Sitemap generator, it is important to ensure that the output remains in the desired and correct format and is also error-free. E.g. Google lays down the guidelines and requires all XML Sitemaps are in compliance and adherence to the specific protocol or the Sitemap Protocol. For the purpose of Sitemap Verification, after a generation or the creation of the XML Sitemap and needs to be uploaded to the web server, you will be looking for the search engines. Google enables and makes its easier with the help of
Google Webmaster Tools. One needs to ensure that the Sitemaps are in the appropriate and correct format and are properly uploaded on the web server before verifying the attempt to upload.
Finance
Watch Your Blind Side!
“Blind Side” the movie is based on the true story of Michael Oher, now with the Baltimore Ravens, who earlier in life was befriended by a school friend’s mother, played by Academy Award-winning actress Sandra Bullock. Other plays offensive tackle for his school’s team and does a truly impressive job protecting his quarterback’s blind side.
There’s another kind of blind side worthy of our attention: “blind sides” that are responsible for the demise of leaders and their institutions, families and friends, communities and economies – like blind sides that contributed to the latest recession, our worst in decades. It’s pretty frightening to hear the likes of Alan Greenspan, past and current secretaries of our treasury and the heads of world-wide banks – no doubt pretty smart people in many respects – admit that they were blind to the forces at play that triggered the collapse of world-wide real estate and financial markets and that nearly took down our economy. There are other kinds of blind sides that get us into trouble too – blindness to our own or our organization’s strengths or vulnerabilities, to others’ contributions or limitations, to the impact of our behavior or decisions on others, to “bad news” or our inability to hear it, and myriad other realities that impact our lives and organizations without any awareness of them.
We’ve heard a lot about the merits of “authentic” leaders, organizations, experiences and people. Authenticity means to be real, and an important part of that is for leaders, organizations, experiences and people to be in reality what they claim or present themselves to be. Another important part of being real, however, is the capacity to face and articulate reality – something apparently in very short supply as CEOs, investment bankers and government officials missed or ignored warning signs of the market’s collapse leading up to 2008. The signs were surely there; Michael Lewis’ new book, The Big Short*, chronicles the work of Michael Burry, one investor who correctly read the signs. Mr. Burry studiously read all of the real estate investment descriptions laced with legal language and strange acronyms; he paid attention to the increasing ease for homeowners of acquiring credit, and noticed by 2005 that lending standards had hit bottom. Adding it all up, Burry bet that millions of dollars worth of securities would lose money by “short-selling” them; he made billions.
Why did Michael Burry pay attention to what was happening when so many others didn’t? He jokes about how it might be due to seeing things differently since the childhood loss of one eye; whether that’s true or not, certainly “seeing things differently” is one way to protect our “blind side.” A way to do that just on our own is to simply adopt a different perspective and see things from as many different angles as we can; examples include “playing devil’s advocate,” waiting a day to see things in a different light, or changing locations or going on a retreat to gain perspective. An even better way is to seek and use the input of others, and the more and more different the perspectives usually, the better; here’s a case where there truly is strength in numbers.
The road to failure is paved with blind spots, including organizations and entire industries blind to market or competitive dynamics. After dominating the auto market, Henry Ford lost significant market share to General Motors early in the twentieth century because he was blind to shifting consumer tastes; demand for “basic transportation” gave way to preferences for different models with more features and more colors. The entire American automotive industry was blind to the encroaching Japanese auto makers’ inroads, eventually losing nearly half of their collective market share. IBM was thrown off balance in the 1970s and 80s, blind to the possibility that small personal computers, and Apple in particular, would amount to much. Sometimes rapid growth, success or size contributes to blind spots, as was apparently true with giant organizations in 2008 believed to be “too big to fail.” Richard Tedlow does an excellent job of documenting classic cases of denial, a close cousin of blind sides, in his new book Denial.*
A scary thing about blind sides is that whatever they’re obscuring is still there, impacting our lives and organizations whether we’re aware of them or not; that’s why they’re called “blind sides!” Unfortunately, sometimes we learn about blind sides when it’s too late – after a crisis, traumatic losses or digging a hole that’s too big to escape. I know that I’ve been blind at times to the reality of what was going on or to my situation when a better understanding of what was blocking my view would have paid many dividends. Things “just not going our way” again and again or finding ourselves falling into the same predicaments consistently are usually signs of blind sides and our inability or unwillingness to face certain truths. These are times when we need to take some time for serious reflection, seek feedback that we really attend to, and open ourselves up or seek experiences to help us see things from a different perspective; valid personality surveys, skills inventories or “360°surveys for individuals, especially when accompanied by coaching, can help here. Perhaps at times like these we need what the Buddhists refer to as a Kalyana mitra, or “noble friend”, who as John O’Donahue tells us in Anam Cara* “will not accept pretension but will gently and firmly confront you with your own blindness.” Organizations and teams can be blind to their strengths and vulnerabilities as well; here again periodic organization assessments, especially accompanied by skillful interpretation by a consultant, can significantly reduce dangerous blind spots.
We all likely have sufficiently serious personal, professional, organizational and community challenges to resolve without being handicapped by blind spots.
- Are there any indicators that blind spots may be impacting your life or work; how could you find out? What are some steps you could take to compensate for potential blind spots?
- Might there be blind spots impacting others around you – perhaps acquaintances, your organization, industry or community? How could you call attention to them and reduce their impact?
“Ninety percent of the world’s woes come from people not knowing themselves, their abilities, their frailties and even their real virtues.” (Sydney Harris)
Finance
How to Buy House and Land Package
So, you are in the market for purchasing a house and land package. If you’re an investor you will be looking at return on investment as well as suburb growth. It is always a good idea to do some research first on suburbs, make sure that you look at the last 10 years of statistics as some suburbs maybe volatile. Gather as much information as possible so you can make an informed decision. Look into the growth of the suburb and see what new infrastructures are being done, this would give you a good indication on the future of the suburb in question. Make sure your near schools, shops, hospitals, and transportation.
The first thing to determine would be your budget, as your budget will determine where you can buy! So, before you start hunting and spending lots of your valuable time, it might be worth speaking to a mortgage broker first. Nothing worse than spending time finding the right property, only to be told you cannot borrow the money.
As an investor you may decide you want to get more on your return (ROI), you can do this by purchasing a dual occupancy as you may get at least 2% more than a single dwelling. However, when it comes to on selling your audience will not be as high, but then you only need one buyer!
There are 2 kind of contracts when you buy a house and land package, one is a single contract and the other is a 2 contract. If you are buying from a SMSF, then you will need to purchase with a single contract. This means the builder covers the cost of the build and you purchase when complete. In such a hot market you may find it extremely hard to find a single contract, however, does not mean that it is not impossible, but most probably not the area that you are after. With a 2-part contract, which is more common you will purchase the land then as the builder builds there are 6 drawdown payments as the builder progresses with the build.
Make sure with the package you are purchasing that the land is registered or has a registered date, as you do not want to be waiting too long before they start to build.
Remember investing in a house and land package you will get the benefits of depreciation value but remember it is always good be in this investment for the long haul, so keep hold and try not to sell within 5 years.
49 Best Face Washes of 2022
A Step-by-Step Guide to Building Your Own Horse Racing System
Bitgert (BRISE) Is Listed on India’s Leading Crypto Exchange – SunCrypto
Column: Chicago Bears add CB Tavon Young and TE Ryan Griffin, but GM Ryan Poles still has plenty of work to do
Importance of XML Sitemap in SEO
Top 3 Greatest BTC Holders!
The 10 safest Missouri cities for 2022
Whitmer kidnap plot: 2 men acquitted, hung jury for 2 more
Cards Home Opener most-watched in 5 years
Watch Your Blind Side!
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
Where next for Westbrook?
Kelly Clarkson settles divorce from Brandon Blackstock
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Body found on sidewalk in downtown St. Louis
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
Chris Pine jokes his shaggy bearded look is ‘mostly laziness’
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Kelly Clarkson settles divorce from Brandon Blackstock
-
News4 weeks ago
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
-
News3 weeks ago
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
Body found on sidewalk in downtown St. Louis
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022