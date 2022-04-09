News
All about Jennifer Lopez’s green engagement ring from Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez has accepted her second proposal from actor Ben Affleck, taking to her “On The JLo” newsletter Friday night to share the news and to flaunt her latest engagement ring, a green stone set in a silver band. “If that is indeed a green diamond, then I am stunned,” Diamond Pro CEO Mike Fried…
Mike Lupica: Tiger Woods is a story beyond fiction
In so many ways, good and bad and just about everything in between, Tiger Woods has turned himself into the most compelling sports story of them all. Yeah. He really has. Now he has come back. Again. He has gotten back up. Again. People know how he got here, and that does mean all the good and bad and everything in between. But they don’t really care, the way they didn’t appear to care how his car ended up at the bottom of the hill last year. All they care about is that he is still here. That the story continues all the way to another Masters weekend, against all odds.
“It’s beyond fiction,” a producer friend of mine said on Friday. “It’s Biblical.”
When Woods came back to win the 2019 Masters, to get another major title after going more than a decade without one, when he came back from his fall from his very public fall from grace and all his surgeries, you heard that it was the greatest comeback in the history of golf, as if Ben Hogan coming back after his car was hit by a Trailways bus to play the best golf of his storied career somehow didn’t count because it happened nearly 70 years before, and didn’t happen to Tiger Woods.
But now Woods has even added a wrecked car to the amazing narrative, a wrecked car not terribly far from Hollywood as he tries to write yet another Hollywood ending. They got him out of the car and they saved his leg and now here he is, 13 months later back at Augusta. It is why he looks bigger than all of the other contemporary and iconic sports stars. All of them. Bigger than Michael or LeBron or even Tom Brady, who has made a little news of his own lately, and who shocked the world by winning a seventh Super Bowl at the age of 43 not long ago.
This week, just by making it to the first tee on Thursday, before he put that 1-under round up on its own legs, Woods was treated like the biggest sports star we’ve had since Ali, who wrote his own comeback narrative again and again, from the time they stripped him of his title for refusing to enter the draft and go fight in Vietnam. But then we have always been a sucker for the one about the big guy who falls and gets back up.
Jack Nicklaus won his sixth Masters at the age of 46. That was 1986 and for nearly a quarter-century that looked like the Hollywood ending for them all in golf, until Tiger came back to win the ‘19 Masters. So of course Tiger shows up at 46 saying he’s there to win. Trying to be Nicklaus and Hogan all at once, at the same major.
“I’m right where I want to be,” he said after shooting that 71 on Thursday, before following it up with a crazy, six-bogey 74 in Round 2.
He showed up in 1997 and shocked the world by running away with the Masters like some golfing Secretariat, winning it by 12 shots. Michael was leaving the stage by then and LeBron hadn’t arrived. And now here came this thrilling kid, a golfer of color. He didn’t just change golf at that point. It was as if he’d changed everything.
But he’s never been bigger than he has been this week, going from telling us that teeing it up at this Masters was going to be a “game-time decision” before it was actually game on. He had already done his best to 86 Jack Nicklaus’ ‘86 Masters three years ago, still one for the ages. But he wanted more. They always do. Tom Brady still wants to be Tom Brady. Michael came back and played with the Wizards. Ali was still fighting Trevor Berbick in 1981 when he was too old, and too much of a shot case. You think Tiger Woods, despite everything that has happened to him, has forgotten that he plays a sport where Tom Watson nearly won one more British Open at Turnberry at the age of 59? He hasn’t. If he can continue to get around major courses, he is going to be around.
However painful his rehab has been after nearly losing a leg, no matter how painful the prep work he has to do now before and after each round, Woods still wants to breathe that air. He still wants to be Tiger Woods.
All of the things that happened to him between his Open win at Torrey Pines with a broken bone in his leg and the ‘19 Masters, they will always be part of his permanent history. But somehow the way he ended up at the bottom of his driveway one Thanksgiving night, snoring when the cops got there, has become a sidebar, the way rehab – for what we still do not know – has become a sidebar and driving under the influence has, and all the women back in the day have become sidebars. Because he is still here.
And all the surgeries he endured before his car somehow ended up at the bottom of the hill at 7 in the morning, an epic amount of surgeries in a non-contact sport, they are just like vocals being buried underneath a powerful instrumental, the one the roar of the media and the roar of the crowd has provided this week at Augusta, so overwrought sometimes you thought the story was about an actual Second Coming.
Tiger Woods keeps coming. We weren’t sure he would ever win again, then there he was winning the Tour Championship. More surgery after that. Then the fifth green jacket. Then a one-car crash never properly investigated or explained. Then he came back up the hill again, in all ways. The falling star who gets back up. Gets us every time.
Jack has won more majors. He never held all four major titles at the same time the way Tiger did. He never ran away with a Masters, a British Open, a US Open, the way Woods did. Think about this: On the three most iconic courses in the world, Augusta and Pebble Beach and St. Andrews, Tiger Woods won three majors by a total of 35 shots. We thought he was going to win 20 majors at least. But it was the prophet Dan Jenkins who once said that the only things that could stop him were injuries and a bad marriage.
Tiger showed up at Augusta this week thinking about making it to 16. And the story got even bigger. You still don’t have to love him, as much of a lovefest as this Masters became as soon as he drove up Magnolia Lane. It’s still golf, which only feels like a mainstream sport when he’s playing it. Greatest story ever told. Still being told.
Aaron’s eternal negotiation, Durant’s sixth gear, and
The best team won in college basketball this season.
It doesn’t always happen that way in college hoops.
It did with Kansas this time.
I was starting to think that I’d just graduated from Boston College when the Yankees and Aaron Judge began talking about a contract extension.
Here is what we sort of found out on Friday when Brian Cashman tried to get out in front of his own story:
Maybe the Yankees don’t know the best way to spend Hal’s money any longer.
Kevin Durant continues to be one of the unique talents in the history of the NBA.
As soon as the Knicks had the Nets by 21 in the third quarter the other night, I had this feeling that the Nets might have them right where they wanted them.
The Knicks are about to trick themselves into believing some of these kids are better than they actually are, wait and see.
The way they convinced themselves after last season that their whole team was better than it really was.
My pal Stanton points out that if Bruce Arians was going to stump for his offensive coordinator, Byron Leftwich, maybe he should have done it before Todd Bowles got Arians’ old job with the Bucs.
You know who was at the Mets opener in Washington the other night?
My man Mike Breen, Mets fan.
It is completely fair to celebrate the Yankees being contenders, in some form or fashion, going into each season, the way they are once again.
Except for this:
Except that’s not what they sell up there on 161st St.
What they sell, year after year, is World Series or bust.
In an era when they don’t win their division anymore, and don’t go to the World Series, despite what they spend on baseball players.
Year after year.
After year.
This is the year Mike Trout makes it back to the postseason, right?
Right?
Always worth a reminder:
Three postseason games for Trout in his career.
One hit, which happened to be a home run.
The Knicks ought to remember Dr. Kyrie Irving waving goodbye to them the other night.
I was in Los Angeles over the past few days and, man oh man, do you see Dodgers caps wherever you.
Lakers?
Not so much.
They’re like a Will Smith of a basketball team.
Except that they just kept slapping themselves until they were out of the playoffs.
Wait, now it’s baseball going to Apple TV and Amazon that’s going to be more a sign of the apocalypse than ghost runners at second in extra innings?
If you still aren’t getting enough football talk, go spend a night at the Greenwich Street Tavern with an old Daily Newser named Gary Myers, who’ll host a pre-NFL draft party on April 26 with Tiki Barber.
Have you come to terms yet with Coach K not making it all the way to “One Shining Moment?”
What, too soon?
Obi Toppin is forcing another Julius Randle question
With each impressive outing from Obi Toppin, with each new career high in points or explosion of the crowd into ‘Obi’ chants, the question gets louder:
Can this happen with Julius Randle?
Through two seasons, it hasn’t. Coach Tom Thibodeau, who prioritizes tall centers for rim protection, has viewed Toppin and Randle as too much of a defensive liability as a frontcourt tandem. And with Randle averaging about 36 minutes since last season, Toppin has frequently occupied the bench.
But the teammates have discussed their potential as a duo.
“Me and Jules actually talked about it, we definitely feel in today’s game that’s a big thing, just because a lot of teams are playing small, lot of teams want to play fast, shoot threes, run the floor and just get out in transition,” Toppin said. “And I feel like when me and Jules are on the court, we’re definitely playing a lot more faster. Either me or Jules can be in the paint or we can screen and roll. There are so many different things we can do when we’re on the court. We’ve definitely talked about it and hopefully we’re both back here next year and we can see that stuff.”
Thibodeau wasn’t as enthusiastic, again expressing hesitancy about playing smallball after Randle returns next season.
“I like having a component of being able to downsize,” the coach said. “But the thing is, we lose our defense, and so it’s gonna be hard because once you do that, you’re basically committing to outscoring somebody.”
Whether or not the double power forward lineup becomes a staple, it will be difficult to justify playing Toppin so sparingly in Year 3. He has surged to end this season while Randle rests, with Friday’s 114-92 victory over the Wizards as the latest example of the 24-year-old’s improved game and confidence.
He dropped a career-high 35 points off six 3-pointers and 14-of-22 shooting overall, elevating his last 10-game averages to 16.8 points on 57% shooting.
Last season, Toppin struggled to hit the rim on 3-pointers. Now he’s knocking them down with regularity.
“Before, I was thinking, ‘Don’t mess up,’” Toppin said. “Now I’m thinking, ‘Shoot first,’ and then go backside, dribble-handoff with guys and just playing with a different type of confidence now.”
Still, Toppin can’t help but to worry about getting pulled when he makes a mistake. It happened frequently when Randle was available, when Thibodeau had a quick hook for Toppin.
“I still look at the bench, I’m not going to lie,” Toppin said.
Lately, however, the subs aren’t coming. If Randle isn’t traded and returns next season, Toppin’s improvement will apply more pressure to get him on the court. And even Thibodeau seems more sold than ever.
“Everyone loves Obi,” the coach said. “We were all worried when he got sick that he was going to get us all sick because nobody gives out more (hand slaps) than Obi. Every day, the thing that you love about him is he walks in the gym and he’s got energy. He walks onto the bus; he’s got energy. Your team can feed off that. He reminds me, in some ways, not in the way they play, but in the way they bounce in their attitude is Taj (Gibson). That was a young Taj. In the middle of winter, he’ll come in the gym and that’s what you’d feel from Obi when he walks in the building. You’re like, ‘OK, Obi’s here.’ You feel it.”
Bob Raissman: With baseball now spread across streaming services, consider the humble radio
There is only one certainty when it comes to locating the broadcast of a Mets or Yankees game this season:
You can always find it on the radio.
That’s 162 dates of consistency for the Mets, on WCBS-AM, and the Yankees on WFAN AM/FM. Or as one of the mouths who works the Mets on the radio, Howie Rose, likes to say, you can “put it in the books.” Count on it. Just like death, taxes, and stupidity on sports-talk radio (or what’s left of it).
Major League Baseball, and some of its member clubs like the Mets and Yankees, have found new markets for their TV rights and new ways to gouge fans. They are selling everything that isn’t nailed down. MLB’s television Gnomes have cut deals with multiple streaming services. Checking your “local baseball TV listings” is now akin to reading Tolstoy’s War and Peace.
On any given night or day, Yankees or Mets games could air on YES, SNY, Fox (Ch.5), WPIX-TV (Ch. 11), FS1, ESPN, TBS, MLBN, Amazon, AppleTV+, Peacock, YES app, SNY app. So, baseball fans, already paying through the nose for cable subscriptions, are also being asked to pay more monthly to subscribe to the streaming services. Then, they have to deal with the technology it takes to access those services and pray that it all works.
There is a segment of both fan bases who won’t want to either 1) Pay up, especially with inflation running rampant 2) Install 3) Hunt down the games.
Radio games are easy to find and free. You can even listen without a password, night or day. Guess what? It’s always on the same stations. It’s anxiety — and glitch — free. Most of the time, baseball on the radio is a beautiful thing.
And after two years where COVID forced the voices — Rose, Wayne Randazzo (Mets); Suzyn (Ma Pinstripe) Waldman, John (Pa Pinstripe) Sterling (Yankees) — off the road, instead calling games delivered by a TV monitor, it’s reasonable to expect they will be re-energized. Normalcy has been restored. The voices are actually looking forward to the grind of the longest season.
What you hear is what you get. These are both veteran crews who have well established styles. Rose and Randazzo, both play-by-play practitioners, like having some fun and rarely disagree during a game. They have similar baseball sensibilities.
Ma and Pa present a quirkier broadcast. And that’s being kind. Sterling puts more emphasis on his “signature” home run calls than on accurately naming the players turning a 6-4-3 double play. He stopped clearly seeing the field years ago making his “It is high….It is far….it is…caught at the warning track” HR call a nightly guessing game. Some find Sterling’s gaffes charming; we doubt they’ve ever heard him call a full nine innings. Now is their chance.
Waldman knows as much, or more, about the Yankees than anyone on the beat. She has been encumbered by cleaning up after Sterling’s mistakes and her hesitancy to totally spill the pinstriped beans. Nonetheless, with all their quirks, mistakes, and Broadway references, Ma and Pa are a unique listen, baseball’s version of a funhouse mirror.
And unlike their Mets/Yankees TV broadcast counterparts, you, the baseball fan, will always know where to find them.
ALL EYES ON KAY-ROD
When they debut the Kay-Rod alternative ESPN baseball broadcast Sunday night (Red Sox-Yankees), Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez will be working at a distinct disadvantage. One that will dog them during their eight-game schedule.
Everything Big Head and Professor PED do will be compared to the ManningCast, the alternative “Monday Night Football” ESPN2 broadcast that was a runaway hit. No matter how well Kay, the TV voice of the Yankees, knows the scandal-scarred A-Rod, they will be hard-pressed to duplicate the chemistry the Manning Brothers generated.
When asked about this on a recent media conference call, Kay said: “Well, we’re presently in the legal maneuverings to get adopted by a pair of people so we can actually be brothers, so that will give us more of a ManningCast feel.”
Smart answer. Better for Kay to kid about the situation than take himself seriously.
The Manning Brothers have set the bar sky-high. After all, they grew up together on parallel tracks. Compared to Peyton and Eli, Rodriguez and Kay are total strangers. Seeing how these two huge egos handle themselves, on the fly over the course of three hours of live baseball, will either be must-see TV or cringe-worthy crud.
OOPS!
Carlos Beltran’s debut in YES booth Monday won’t soon be forgotten.
Beltran, who was accused by MLB of masterminding the Astros cheating scandal in 2017, told viewers that Aaron Judge’s new contract extension was a done deal. Sources said YES’ production crew thought Beltran had received info they did not know about. When they found out that wasn’t the case, Beltran was told to clarify his remarks. He then said he “hoped” Judge and Bombers brass would come to an agreement on a contract extension for the slugging outfielder, which they failed to do by Friday’s deadline.
Beyond the premature Judge verdict, Beltran seemed to get more into a rhythm, and comfort zone, as the game went on working with John Flaherty (p-b-p) and David Cone. Beltran talked a lot about hitting and how he used spring training to get ready for the season.
During the telecast, another potential broadcaster was discovered: Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo. He was miked, answering questions while playing first base. Rizzo even “interviewed” Philly players who reached the bag safely. This was a memorable performance by Rizzo.
FAREWELL EDDIE
A few thoughts about Eddie (C No Evil) Coleman, who recently “retired” from WFAN after over three decades of yapping, mostly as the station’s Mets reporter.
Coleman never took himself all that seriously. This, in a great way, differentiated himself from most of his colleagues who believe they are dealing in nuclear physics rather than fun and games. He could sniff out and decipher Mets dysfunction like nobody else in the market.
And no one could deliver a line with Coleman’s deadpan effectiveness.
When he was working FAN’s midday show with Dave Sims, the two got into a spirited discussion about a particular baseball player. Sims was trying to find the location of said player.
“Where is he? Where is he now?” an exasperated Sims asked Coleman.
“He’s dead,” a calm-as-could-be Coleman replied.
If you want more of the Coleman style, check out the solid hour-long interview Kimberly Jones did with him on FAN last Sunday evening.
AROUND THE DIAL
The Mayor of Panic City, Sal Licata, has completed his takeover of SNY’s Baseball Night in New York show, becoming host of the nightly soiree. Licata’s presence will bring doses of explosiveness and unpredictability to the show…..Licata’s former road-dog, Ch.11′s Marc Malusis, is doing commentary during his ‘cast. We checked out the one on Gerrit Cole. Malusis had all the info down but needed to punch it up and bring some emotion to his delivery.
Does the new SNY app air the old Kiner’s Korner post game shows? If it doesn’t, it should…..Michael Kay went overboard casting aspersions on Anthony Rizzo for telling Aaron Judge there is “no loyalty” on the business side of baseball between a player and a team. Sure sounds like Rizzo was speaking the truth. Then again, Kay essentially works for the Yankees….Because he’s a fan of private jet travel, we’re wondering if Al (El Exigente) Michaels is going to travel on Jeff Bezos’ rocket ship to the sites of Amazon’s “Thursday Night Football?”
***
DUDE OF THE WEEK: SUE BIRD & DIANA TAURASI
The pairing of these two formidable WNBA stars on an ESPN MegaCast for the women’s Final Four was a brilliant move. They were smart, engaging, bold and irreverent. A perfect blend.
DWEEB OF THE WEEK: TODD McSHAY
Standing out from the mountain of NFL draft experts is hard work. However, with his varied background in the sport it’s beneath McShay to refer to Atlanta’s NFL roster as “trash.”
DOUBLE TALK
What Kyrie Irving said: “I’ve dealt with just East Coast type of attitude since I was 7, 8 years old.”
What Kyrie Irving meant to say: “I know a jackass when I see one.”
