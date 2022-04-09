Connect with us

Blockchain

Ark CEO Cathie Wood Is As Bullish As Ever, Sees Bitcoin Hitting $1 Million By 2030

Published

2 mins ago

on

Bitcoin
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Cathie Wood repeated her positive view on bitcoin this week at the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami, Florida.

The Ark Invest chief executive forecasts the crypto will reach $1 million by 2030 in a presentation, Thursday.

“We believe bitcoin has only just begun,” she told CNBC. “Institutions are only now catching up to individuals in terms of BTC adoption,” she explained.

In recent weeks, BTC prices have fallen below $43,000 on many occasions and subsequently failed to make meaningful gains.

The world’s top digital currency dropped to $42,534.90, down 8.1% in the last seven days, Coingecko data show, Saturday.

Wood relayed the high-level prognosis from her company’s Big Ideas 2022 report during her Miami appearance. This contained the cryptocurrency’s lofty price target.

The Vaunted Bitcoin Price Goal

“Bitcoin’s price target for 2030 is greater than a million dollars per bitcoin,” Wood stated.

Bitcoin 2022 Miami is the world’s largest gathering of crypto intellectuals and entrepreneurs. It is being held from April 6 to 9 at the Miami Beach Convention Center and has already attracted more than 35,000 registrants and over 7 million livestream watchers from around the world.

According to Wood, bitcoin is the world’s first open-source, private digital rules-based monetary system.

“It’s a pretty big notion,” the investor stated during her “The Future is Bright” conference, which she co-hosted with MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor, another major crypto proponent.

Suggested Reading | BTC Helps Market Hover Past $2 Trillion As BTC Nears $48,000

BTC total market cap at $805.70 billion on the weekly chart | Source: TradingView.com

Hedge Vs. Inflation

Wood, 66, referred to the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency as a “hedge strategy against inflation.”

She omitted, however, to note that the digital asset has fallen 27% in value over the last year, while inflation has soared.

Consumer prices increased by about 8% in the 12 months to February of this year. Wood’s projection would imply a 25-fold gain in BTC’s recent price of $38,094.

Wood noted that 70% of crypto investors keep their positions for the long term, which equates to approximately 13.6 million units out of over 20 million units of the cryptocurrency.

The Best Is Yet To Come?

Additionally, she noted that bitcoin, with a market capitalization of $830 billion, has seen a tenfold increase in liquidity. “That is only a preview of what is to come,” she remarked.

While its market valuation surpassed the $1 trillion milestone in 2021, Ark’s analysis suggested that the cryptocurrency’s network fundamentals “remained healthy,” Ark analyst Yassine Elmandjra disclosed in a recent report.

Meanwhile, institutional investors are increasing their exposure to BTC, according to Elmandjra.

After the launch of more regulated instruments and adoption by enterprises and nation-states, Bitcoin’s institutional holder base appears to be expanding, she added.

Suggested Reading | BTC Retakes Robust Position As Price Nears $45,000

Featured image from Forbes, chart from TradingView.com

Bitcoinist bitcoin 2022 miami banner
Bitcoinist @ Bitcoin 2022 Miami

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Terra Price Analysis: April 9

Published

3 hours ago

on

April 9, 2022

By

Terra Price Analysis: April 9
google news
  • On April 9, the bullish LUNA price analysis is at $117.420.
  • LUNA’s bearish market price analysis for April 9, 2022, is $92.440.
  • Terra’s MA shows a downward trend.

In Terra (LUNA) price analysis on April 9, 2021, we use price patterns, and Moving Average about LUNA to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency. 

Terra (LUNA)

Terra is a blockchain network built using Cosmos SDK specializing in stablecoin creation. Rather than use fiat or over-collateralized crypto as reserves, each and individual stablecoin is convertible into the network’s native token LUNA. It enables users to pay network fees, participate in governance, stake in the Tendermint Delegated Proof of Stake consensus mechanism, and peg stablecoins.

Stablecoins on the Terra network use a different method to maintain price parity than collateralized fiat-backes stablecoins and crypto-backed stablecoins. However, Terra’s stablecoins, use algorithmic methods to control their supply and maintain the peg. The LUNA token is integral to Terra’s algorithmic stablecoins as it absorbs the stablecoin’s demand volatility. with an elastic monetary policy, LUNA carefully controls the supply of Terra’s currencies. 

Terra Station is the official Terra crypto wallet and dashboard that allows LUNA holders to access their funds,take, and participate in governance. It’s available as both an app for mobile devices and as a browser extension. It is a non-custodial wallet, which means, only you have access to your private keys. 

Terra (LUNA) Price Analysis

LUNA price analysis on April 9, 2022, is explained below with an hourly time frame.

LUNA/USDT Descending Channel Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

A descending channel is drawn by connecting the lower highs and lower lows of a security’s price with parallel trendlines to show a downward trend. A more potent signal occurs with a breakout, which is when a security’s price breaches an established channel’s boundaries, either on the upper or lower side. The breakout to the downside is again often overlooked as a method for trading this setup. A break below the lower trend channel line is a signal that the stock is experiencing significant weakness. 

Currently, the price of LUNA is $98.65. If the pattern continues, the price of LUNA might reach the resistance level of $117.420 and the buy level of LUNA is $100.8. If the trend reverses, then the price of LUNA may fall to $89.525 and the sell level of LUNA is $97.055.

Terra (LUNA) Moving Average

The LUNA’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below. 

Currently, LUNA is in a bearish state. Notably, the LUNA price lies below 50 MA (short-term) and 200 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of LUNA at any time.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

How Landshare Real Estate NFTs Will Let Your Earn Yield From Real-World Assets

Published

3 hours ago

on

April 9, 2022

By

How Landshare Real Estate NFTs Will Let Your Earn Yield From Real-World Assets
google news

Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) have created new opportunities for investors. As a new asset class, it has the potential to attract billions in capital from multiple sectors and revolutionize its business model by empowering its owners.

This is the objective of Landshare Real Estate NFTs, powered by its Asset Tokenization Technology. A first in the NFT sector, Landshare enables its holders to own real-world property on the blockchain and generate a yield.

In that way, investors can generate double value by owning a real-world asset, collecting monthly income, and generating a yield by earning LAND NFTs. The extra rewards can amount to as much as a 40% extra Annual Percentage Rate (APR).

In contrast, an investment in the traditional real estate sector could yield around 4% annually. In addition to the 40% APY mentioned, Landshare NFTs provides its users with a staking system that can boost rewards to as much as 57%.

This represents a 1225% increase in terms of a typical real estate investment. As a bonus, users can skip management fees, third parties, and maintenance fees, and make their investment more efficient in terms of capital by leveraging Landshare’s NFTs.

The company is set on creating a new mechanism to invest in a real state by bringing these two sectors. This will make it more accessible for investors around the world to access the market.

In the current macro-economic environment, with a U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) recording a multi-decade high, suggesting persistent inflation, an investor’s capacity to generate yield will be critical. Landshare Real Estate NFTs have opened the door to combining both the digital and the physical world.

Maximizing Your Rewards With Landshare’s Real Estate NFTs

An investment on Landshare can cost you as little as $50 by taking advantage of the blockchain, you can access the property via fractional real estate investment. In other words, you don’t have to risk millions on a single property, investors can diversify their real estate portfolio and own a fraction of multiple real-world assets on the blockchain.

Moreover, Landshare Real Estate NFTs yields can be compounded with their Play-to-Earn model. This will allow users to generate LAND tokens which can be multiplied by upgrading the digital property with resources provided by the Landshare ecosystem.

This Play-to-Earn model (P2E) will maintain this real-world-like feature. In that way, an owner can generate more yield for improving and owning a nice property. The P2E incentivizes them to do so.

The model will follow popular games builders and managers, such as The Sims. This will require owners to use limited resources to produce, repair, or renovate their properties and multiply their LAND token production.

The Landshare ecosystem will have its own entities that will produce the resources, a Lumber Mill, a Brick Factory, a Concrete Plant, and more. This will add up to the bringing of the physical into the digital world and will keep owners on their feet to generate more rewards.

 

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Polkadot Price Analysis: April 9

Published

3 hours ago

on

April 9, 2022

By

Polkadot Price Analysis: April 9
google news

11 mins ago |