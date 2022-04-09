Blockchain
Axie Infinity Raises $150M to Repay Customers Affected by Ronin Hack
- Sky Mavis and Axie Infinity would donate their balance sheet cash to compensate.
- Cute virtual creatures may be bought as NFTs in the game Axie Infinity.
NFTs have become a worldwide sensation in recent years. Cryptocurrency may be used to purchase a wide variety of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), including art, music, video games, and other non-financial media assets. Cute virtual creatures may be bought as NFTs in the game Axie Infinity, or earned via gaming.
According to Sky Mavis, the Axie Infinity creator, a $150 million investment round was spearheaded by Binance to help recover part of the $625 million taken from last month’s crypto theft. Animoca Brands, a16z, and Dialectic, as well as Web3 investment firm Paradigm, are all participating in the money-raising effort. Additionally, Sky Mavis and Axie Infinity would donate their balance sheet cash to compensate customers who were affected by the colossal theft, which is regarded to be one of the greatest in the history of crypto.
Trung Nguyen, CEO of Sky Mavis, said:
“Sky Mavis is committed to reimbursing all of our users’ lost funds and implementing rigorous internal security measures to prevent future attacks.”
New security measures are being implemented and internal examinations are taking place, which may take several weeks. The Ronin Network Bridge, the blockchain protocol that the hacker attacked, will reopen after these processes have been performed and finished.
In addition, Ronin’s “validator nodes,” which are proof-of-stake mechanisms that verify transactions, will be increased, making them less susceptible to hackers. After temporarily restoring deposits and withdrawals on Ronin last week, Binance has now restored them entirely. The most popular NFT game is Axie Infinity. Axie NFTs are owned by more than 2.6 million people, according to Sky Mavis, making it four times as popular as the second most popular NFT project.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Plunges Despite Millions of SHIB Burnt in Last 24 Hours
- Burn tracker tweeted about the 1.3 billion SHIB burnt.
- Wallets with the most ETH holdings possess approximately $1.28 billion in SHIBs.
SHIB coins totaling 1,351,643,000 Shiba Inu have been burned off the market in the last twenty-four hours, according to the crypto burn tracker @shibburn. Burned meme coins are valued at $32,155 USD. Shibburn’s website provides a detailed breakdown of the company’s burn transactions, and a few, in particular, stand out. Three trades burnt more than 100 million SHIB, while another three burnt between 210 million and 270 million SHIB. There has been an increase of 25,000 percent in the previous 24 hours in the Shiba Inu burn rate.
Burn tracker tweeted about the 1.3 billion SHIB; then, within a few hours, the community was alerted to the removal of another 55,402,333, 1,000,000, 20,675,909, and 18,674,658 SHIB tokens from the circulating supply. This amounts to an additional 95.6 million Shiba Inu’s in total.
SHIB Overtakes FTX Token
Furthermore, the Shiba Inu (SHIB) token has overtaken the FTX token (FTT) to become the most popular currency among the top 100 Ethereum (ETH) whales. After the Shiba community revealed a metaverse effort to extend its ecosystem, demand for the coin rose significantly. A conclusion could be drawn for the meme cryptocurrency, with the price of SHIB falling and ETH whales acquiring SHIB.
Wallets with the most extensive ETH holdings possess approximately $1.28 billion in SHIBs, according to statistics published by WhaleStats, making up 14.17 percent of their overall holdings. SHIB overtook FTX, which had held the top rank for an extended period, thanks to the new holdings. ETH whales now own $1.15 billion worth of FTX coins or 12.82 percent of all the coins in the whales’ wallets.
According to CoinMarketCap, the Shiba Inu price today is $0.000024 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $558,928,751 USD. Shiba Inu has been down 0.85% in the last 24 hours.
IoTeX Price Prediction 2022 — Will IOTX Hit $0.5 Soon?
- Bullish IOTX price prediction is $0.08517 to $0.26127.
- The IOTX price will also reach $0.5 soon.
- IOTX’s bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $0.03268.
In IoTeX’s (IOTX) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and much other information about IOTX to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
IoTeX Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of IOTX is $0.079869 with a 24-hour trading volume of $33,967,031 at the time of writing. However, IOTX has decreased 4.3% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, IOTX has a circulating supply of 9,490,829,322 IOTX. Currently, IOTX trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, Bybit, DigiFinex, KuCoin, and Crypto.com Exchange.
What is IoTeX (IOTX)?
IoTeX (IOTX) is an Ethereum token that powers IoTeX, a platform that connects IoT devices (like cameras and sensors) and decentralized applications. IOTX can be used to pay for transactions, stake and govern the IoTeX network, and register new devices.
IoTeX is aiming to become like the spinal cord and nervous system of IoT systems.IoTeX is designed to connect the physical world of internet devices block by block and will be both fast and scalable. IOTX token is an ERC-20 token that will be swapped to a native token. Once swapped the native token will tale the ticker symbol IOTX and will be mineable for the next 50 years. IOTX can be stored in any ERC-20 compatible wallet, however, once it is swapped for the native IOX token that native IoTeX wallet will need to be used.
IoTeX (IOTX) Price Prediction 2022
IoTeX holds the 119th position on CoinGecko right now. IOTX price prediction 2022 is explained below with a weekly time frame.
A horizontal channel or sideways trend has the appearance of a rectangle pattern. It consists of at least four contact points. this is because it needs at least two lows to connect, as well as two highs. Buying and selling pressure is equal, and the prevailing direction of price action is sideways. Horizontal channels form in periods of price consolidation. Buying and selling forces are similar in a horizontal channel until a breakout or breakdown occurs.
Currently, IOTX is in the range of $0.079869. If the pattern continues, the price of IOTX may reach the resistance levels of $0.09011, $0.12124 & $0.16729. If the trend reverses, then the price of IOTX might fall to the support level at $0.06697.
IoTeX (IOTX) Support and Resistance Level
The below chart shows the support and resistance level of IOTX.
From the above daily time frame, it is clear the following are the resistance and support levels of IOTX.
|Resistance Level 1
|$0.08517
|Resistance Level 2
|$0.12039
|Resistance Level 3
|$0.17270
|Resistance Level 4
|$0.26127
|Support Level 1
|$0.06390
|Support Level 2
|$0.04812
|Support Level 3
|$0.03268
The charts show that IOTX has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, IOTX might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.26127.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the IOTX might plummet to almost $0.03268, a bearish signal.
IoTeX Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of IOTX is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of IOTX lies above the cutoff line, indicating stronger participants in the current trend.
More so, the IOTX’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart above. Currently, IOTX is in a bullish state. Notably, the IOTX price lies above 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in an upward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of IOTX at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the IOTX is at level 42.77. This means that IOTX is in a nearly oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of IOTX may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.
IoTeX Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at IoTeX’s Average Directional Index (ADX). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of IoTeX. Currently, IOTX lies in the range of 41.63631, so it indicates a strong trend.
From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of IOTX. RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time rather than price changes. The RVI of IOTX lies above the 50 levels, indicating that the direction of volatility is high. In fact, IOTX’s RSI is at 42.77. level thus confirming a potential high signal.
Comparison of IOTX with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and IoTeX.
From the above chart, we can identify the trend of the ETH and BTC is moving at the same level as the trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC increases or decreases, the price of ETH and IOTX also increases or decreases respectively.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the IoTeX network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for IOTX. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of IoTeX in 2022 is $0.26127. On the other hand, the bearish IOTX price prediction for 2022 is $0.03268.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades on the IOTX ecosystem, the performance of IOTX would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) $0.255593 very soon. But, it might also reach $0.5 if the investors believe that IOTX is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
IoTeX is a directed acyclic graph (DAG) smart contract platform providing decentralized finance (DeFi) services to developers using its own bespoke consensus algorithm.
IOTX has listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, Bybit, DigiFinex, KuCoin, and Crypto.com Exchange.
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the IOTX platform, it has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
On November 13, 2021, IOTX reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $0.255593.
IoTeX (IOTX) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of IOTX in the past few months, IOTX is considered a good investment in 2022.
IoTeX (IOTX) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its Bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then IoTeX (IOTX) will hit $0.5 soon.
IoTeX (IOTX) price is expected to reach $0.8 by 2023.
IoTeX (IOTX) price is expected to reach $1 by 2024.
IoTeX (IOTX) price is expected to reach $1.7 by 2025.
IoTeX (IOTX) price is expected to reach $3 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Ethereum Perpetual Future Price Analysis: April 9
- On April 9, the bullish ETH price analysis is at $3375.
- ETH’s bearish market price analysis for April 9, 2022, is $3140.
- Ethereum’s MA shows a downward trend.
In Ethereum Perpetual Future (ETH) price analysis on April 9, 2021, we use price patterns, and the Moving Average of ETH to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Ethereum perpetual Contract or any futures or perpetual contract as such, derive its value from the underlying currency of the contract, in this case, Ethereum. The price of the contract is a direct consequence of the price shifts in ethereum.
There are two kinds of margins involved in Ether Perpetual Contracts, namely Initial Margin and Maintenance Margin. In a Perpetual Futures Contract, like a futures contract, a buyer holds the long position by committing to buy Ether at a particular price while a seller holds a short position by agreeing to sell Ether at a predetermined price in the future.
Ethereum (ETH)
Ethereum is a platform powered by blockchain technology that is best known for its native cryptocurrency, called ether, or ETH, or simply ethereum. The distributed nature of blockchain technology is what makes the Ethereum platform secure, and that security enables ETH to accrue value. Ethereum is transitioning to an operational protocol that offers incentives to process transactions to those who own the largest amounts of ETH.
Blockchain technology creates distributed consensus about the state of the Ethereum network. New blocks, added to the very long Ethereum blockchain to process Ethereum transactions and mint new ether coins or to execute smart contracts for Ethereum dApps.
Ethereum’s transition to the proof of stake protocol, which enables users to validate transactions and mint new ETH based on their ether holdings, is part of a major upgrade to the Ethereum platform known as Eth2. Moreover, Ethereum is not a centralized organization that makes money. Miners and validators who participate in operating the ethereum network, usually by mining, earn ETH rewards for their contributors.
Furthermore, the Ethereum platform can support many more applications than ETH and other cryptocurrencies. The network’s users can create, publish, monetize, and use a diverse range of applications on the Ethereum platform.
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis
ETH price analysis on April 9, 2022, is explained below with an hourly time frame.
The price action contained between two parallel upward-sloping lines is defined as an ascending channel. Higher highs and lower lows distinguish this price pattern. An ascending channel, formed by connecting the swing lows with a lower trend line and the swing highs with an upper channel line.
A breakout above an ascending channel may indicate that the upward trend will continue. Whereas a breakdown below an ascending channel may indicate that the trend will change.
When the price is around the bottom trendline, look for long opportunities, although aggressive traders could trade long and short at both trend lines looking for a bounce or pullback. The breakout above the upper trendline generates a strong buy signal, while a break down below the lower trendline generates a strong sell signal.
Currently, the price of ETH is $43,539. If the pattern continues, the price of ETH might reach the resistance level of $3375 and the buy level of ETH is $3310. If the trend reverses, then the price of ETH may fall to $3140.
Ethereum (ETH) Moving Average
The ETH’s Moving Average (MA) shown in the chart below.
Currently, BTC is in a bearish state. However, BTC’s price touches 50 MA (short-term), and it has a high chance of moving above the 50-MA level. Possibly, BTC can also move above 200 MA (long-term) soon. Once it moves above 50 MA and 200 MA levels, it completely goes to a bullish state. Moreover, there is a high possibility of a Trend reversal at any time.
