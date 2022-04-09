News
Benches and bullpens clear after Francisco Lindor drilled by Steve Cishek fastball
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Benches and bullpens cleared in the fifth inning of the Mets-Nationals game after Steve Cishek threw a fastball up and in at Francisco Lindor that appeared to hit him in the jaw.
Lindor fell to the ground as Mets manager Buck Showalter was the first man out of the dugout, visibly livid as he barked his disapproval at the Nationals. With Lindor still down, a skirmish formed off the third-base line, with Nationals manager Dave Martinez and several other Mets players right in the center of it.
The Mets shortstop soon got up on his feet and joined the skirmish, but was shaken up by the hit-by-pitch. Moments later, Lindor left the field with a trainer and Cishek was ejected, apparently without warning. Cishek voiced his displeasure before walking off the field.
Luis Guillorme replaced Lindor at first base. Nationals reliever Sean Doolittle took over for Cishek.
Showalter was furious because that was the fourth time a Nationals pitcher drilled a Mets hitter in this series alone. James McCann was hit by a pitch twice on Thursday, and Pete Also was plunked on his shoulder/helmet that resulted in a bloody lip on Thursday, as well.
“It’s dangerous,” Showalter said pregame Friday on the topic of his hitters getting drilled. “If he (the pitcher) doesn’t have command, you can’t let him pitch in there, or you can’t let him make your club.”
News
Chris Paddack, Emilio Pagán get settled in; Twins move to six-man rotation
Emilio Pagán knew a trade was likely coming three or four days before the deal went down, thanks to a heads up from San DIego Padres general manager A.J. Preller. Chris Paddack had heard his name in rumors — he was connected to the New York Mets earlier in the week — and his agent, Scott Boras, had told him to be aware a trade could be coming.
But Paddack, unlike Pagán, didn’t have explicit advanced notice, and he had a tough time sleeping over the past week, trying to avoid social media and rumors the best he could.
It all culminated in a Thursday morning trade that brought the pair of pitchers to Minnesota for reliever Taylor Rogers and outfielder Brent Rooker, where they were reunited with Twins bench coach Jayce Tingler, their former manager in San Diego.
“It definitely helped kind of being in a package deal with Pagán, being able to know somebody,” Paddack said. “(It) lets you be a little bit more comfortable in the clubhouse, knowing Tingler, but everybody’s welcomed me with open arms. I’m very blessed for that.”
The Twins are set to welcome Paddack into their rotation, too, which manager Rocco Baldelli said will feature six pitchers for the foreseeable future. Paddack is scheduled to start the fifth game of the season, April 13 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, after getting a few days to settle in, throw a bullpen and fall into his routine.
Coming off a shortened spring training in which starters didn’t have an opportunity to get fully stretched out, the Twins are being especially mindful of their workloads.
“We’ll know a lot more just exactly where we’re at after the first couple of weeks,” Baldelli said. “We always continue to learn and kind of alter our plans a little here and there, but I think getting through the first couple of weeks of the season with a six-man rotation, seeing how the guys react to it, seeing how they perform with it and how it’s all fitting together, we’ll be able to sort things out as time goes on.”
That plan was good with Paddack, who missed time last season with an oblique injury and then an elbow injury, which he believes was a result of tweaking his mechanics to compensate for the oblique injury.
Now healthy, he says he feels great and is ready to go and is ready for a “fresh start,” a phrase he repeated five times in the span of a seven-minute media scrum.
Paddack, whom the Twins have targeted since 2017, has not been able to replicate the success he had in his rookie season in 2019 — a 3.33 earned-run average, a 0.981 WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) and 153 strikeouts in 140 2/3 innings — but he said he believes he’s a better pitcher now than he was back then.
“Numbers might not say it, but I know I am. And I’m excited to kind of put all that stuff together and work with (pitching coach) Wes (Johnson) and this new team,” Paddack said.
Pagán, like Paddack, said he was excited about his new home and opportunity.
The Twins are his fifth team in the past six seasons, and he joked he needed to pick peoples’ brains to figure out how to stick on a team for an extended period of time. With two years of club control remaining, he hopes that comes in Minnesota.
Pagán said he was told to be ready to pitch towards the end of games, and he, along with Joe Smith and Tyler Duffey, are among the pitchers who are expected to be counted on late in games in Rogers’ absence. Baldelli also mentioned Caleb Thielbar, Jorge Alcala and Danny Coulombe as relievers who could be counted on in such situations.
“It’s not a situation where we’re just going to fill that role with someone and say, ‘That’s how it’s going to work,’ ” Baldelli said. “We will use the quality arms in the back end of our ‘pen to match up, try to put them in position to get outs.”
Pagán, who used to pitch for the Tampa Bay Rays, is used to not having a defined role, and is perfectly OK with that — he’s got something much more important on his mind.
“More than anything, I just want to win games,” Pagan said. “I’ve been in the playoffs for most of my seasons in the big leagues, and so I’m hungry to get back and hopefully get deeper this time.”
News
RJ Barrett suffers scary knee injury in victory over Wizards
WASHINGTON – The Knicks won at basketball but lost at ping pong and, more importantly, lost their best player.
RJ Barrett, the emerging face of the franchise, suffered a “sprained knee” in the second quarter of Friday night’s 114-92 victory over the Wizards, according to the team.
Barrett was injured while driving on two Wizards defenders, landing awkwardly as his right leg bent inward. He picked up an impressive assist on the play to center Jericho Sims, but quickly walked off the court while clutching his knee. Barrett never returned to the bench as the Knicks ran away with the victory behind Obi Toppin’s career-high 35 points, moving them one game ahead of the Wizards for 11th in the East.
The victory could decrease their lottery odds, but the more important question is Barrett’s health. He finished with 14 points in 15 minutes and will likely join teammates Julius Randle and Derrick Rose on the inactive list for the season’s final game Sunday against the Raptors. Since MRIs aren’t typically administered on the scene of games, Barrett could still undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury.
It’s a disheartening end to an otherwise encouraging third season for the 21-year-old. He averaged over 20 points per game and began to embrace his status as team leader since Randle’s downward spiral.
Barrett is also eligible for a contract extension after the season, with the Knicks weighing whether to offer a max deal worth five years, $181 million.
“I’ve said it since day one that I wanted to come here. I didn’t work out for any other team (in the draft),” Barrett said. “This is where I want to be. I love playing for the Knicks. I love playing in the Garden. I love how we got to the playoffs last year and looking to do that again. I love everything about being a Knick. Yeah, 100 percent the place I want to be.”
Adding frustration to the injury, the game meant nothing except for ping pong balls (with the Wizards, not the Knicks, now in position to get in the top-10 of the lottery). Both teams are eliminated from the playoffs, and the Wizards took advantage of the circumstances by sitting three starters – Kristaps Porzingis, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kyle Kuzma – trotting out a lineup unappreciative of the paying fans for their Fan Appreciation Night at Capital One Arena.
The Knicks countered by sitting their usual suspects — Randle, Derrick Rose and Mitchell Robinson – but Barrett was determined to finish his season on the court.
Now he won’t.
News
John Shipley: On a team full of new additions, Twins’ Byron Buxton could still be the biggest
Byron Buxton has come a long way since he made his major-league debut on June 14, 2015, roughly three years after being taken second overall in the 2012 amateur draft, which is good news for the Minnesota Twins.
Once a promising young outfielder struggling to find the hitting stroke to keep him in the majors, Buxton starts 2022 from one the four corner clubhouse lockers reserved for the team’s veteran leaders — Joe Mauer, Justin Morneau, Joe Nathan, Nelson Cruz and Brian Dozier among them.
“Nothing’s changed,” Buxton insisted.
Same Buck. Same glove, same quick bat, fast legs and work ethic.
It’s a combination that finally came together early last season, when he hit an astonishing .370 with nine home runs and 17 RBIs in the first 24 games before he was sidelined a combined 101 games by a hip strain and a broken hand. Yet he still finished hitting a career-best .306 with 19 home runs and a 1.005 OPS.
Imagine having that, and another well-liked veteran leader, for an entire season.
“If he comes anywhere near that,” Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said Friday, “then he is one of the top players in the game in aggregate, not just as a rate stat.”
That’s the dream, and the reason the Twins signed Buxton to a seven-year, $100 million contract extension last November.
That deal has been overshadowed by a tsunami of post-lockout maneuvers that added three starting pitchers and superstar shortstop Carlos Correa over the past three weeks alone, but if Buxton can play, say, 140-plus games and finish the season healthy, he could in a very real way be the biggest addition of 2022.
“He’s into his prime,” said Morneau, now the Twins’ lead broadcast analyst. “Mentally, physically, he knows what he does well, and now it’s just a matter of him getting 550 plate appearances under his belt.”
In Friday’s season opener against the Seattle Mariners at Target Field, Buxton fanned three times and was 0 for 4. It was a cold spring start, 45 degrees at first pitch, with shadows on the grass and 2021 Cy Young winner Robbie Ray on the mound for the Mariners. The teams combined for nine hits and the Twins lost, 2-1.
The question isn’t whether Buxton will hit this season, it’s whether he’ll remain healthy. He’s done it only one season, playing a career-high 140 games in 2017. Otherwise, he’s never played more than 92 in a season. He changed his diet this offseason — “foods to keep inflammation down, foods to keep soreness down” — and “changed my workout a little bit.”
But that’s it.
“I didn’t want to change the way I play the game,” he said. “I knew if I felt if I tried to change the way I play, it would lead to me getting hurt more, and maybe worse.”
Buxton has never been sidelined long by nagging injuries; like, say, the way Donaldson was often sidelined by lower-leg issues. His big absences have been largely because of accidents — breaking his foot on a foul tip, dislocating his shoulder on the wall of Miami’s LoanDepot Park, a stray fastball breaking his hand. It’s not as if he has weak knees or a bad back.
And Buxton seems reinvigorated by the front office’s work this spring to almost completely reshape a roster that finished last in the American League Central in 2021.
“We know how dangerous we can be. We’ve got the group to win it,” Buxton said before Friday’s game. “You look around our clubhouse, and at the acquisitions we got, it’s going to be fun and exciting.”
He is particularly excited about the addition of Correa, who has played in the past five AL Championship Series and three World Series. “That’s where I can get better, as far as trying to be a leader,” he said.
That desire comes with that corner locker. Yes, he’s the same Buck, but he’s hungry for more.
“I hear it a lot about it being my team, but to me it’s more our team,” Buxton said. “I still have a lot to learn as far as getting us to the playoffs, keeping us in the playoffs — day in, day out — and every year have people worried about us. That’s our goal in here.”
