Bitgert (BRISE) Is Listed on India’s Leading Crypto Exchange – SunCrypto

- BTC holders and accumulators are on the rise now.
- MicroStartegy owes to be the biggest BTC holder.
- High hopes for BTC to spiral up.
Since the start of the month of April, 2022, the Bitcoin (BTC) market has indeed been flourishing. Though the performance of BTC is not the point we are taking here into consideration, but rather the way many giants and gobbling up with as much as BTC their mouths can fit in.
Recently, a non-custodial wallet, which is the world’s richest non-exchange wallet, accumulated about 3,241 BTC within 24 hours. Apart from that, many other firms are also in the process of accumulating BTC drastically. Even though BTC went to a rock bottom about months back, there was not as much stocking up as that’s being done currently.
Accordingly, it seems BTC is about to sprout up for high times within the second half of 2022, and the hopes are getting higher and higher with more BTC getting accumulated. In spite of this, let’s take a look at the top three BTC holders at present.
- MircoStrategy- 125,051 BTC
The first top BTC holder at present is MicroStrategy, which amounts to a whopping 125,051 BTC in its hold. This approximates to more than $53.68 Billion. The cloud base software company is well known throughout the crypto industry as being one of the largest BTC holders.
- Tesla- 43,200 BTC
Elon Musk’s Tesla electric vehicles manufacturer, holds up about 43,200 BTC upon its account, under the firm. This approximates to about $18.5 Billion. Though directly not under Elon Musk, Tesla’s BTC holding will continue on, and it won’t be sold as of anytime soon, states Elon Musk.
- Terra- 30,727 BTC
Terraform Labs, being an open source blockchain protocol firm, holds about 30,727 BTC. This translates to being the third largest BTC holding firm. The total value approximates to about $13.16 Billion.