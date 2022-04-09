Bitgert (BRISE) Is Listed on India’s Leading Crypto Exchange – SunCrypto

Here is an interesting and exciting announcement for all the millions of crypto users chilling in India. With an overall population of more than 1.4 billion in India, we can clearly observe the rise of the users, investors, fans and followers of the trending crypto space.

Recently, the Indian crypto market is the one which is booming in operating the cryptocurrency services in the world. In that case, SunCrypto is one the largest and leading Bitcoin cryptocurrency exchange in India. The exchange listed the trending crypto asset Bitgert (BRISE) which is considered as a remarkable scope for the coin.

In addition, there is an exciting offer for the users, as they can trade the coin using India’s native currency, INR. Thus, it is massively great news for both the digital asset, Bitgert and the entire Indian crypto space.

Indian Crypto Users are on High!

Moreover, Bitgert is one of the fastest growing digital currencies in the crypto market at present. Additionally, it ranks for building “The Fastest Blockchain” which operates at a speed of 100K TPS with near zero transaction fee. Further, Bitgert produced more than 4 amazing products in just 200 days from its launch. Significantly, it is ranking as the Fastest blockchain of the year 2022 as well.

However, SunCrypto planned to serve its users, listing an exciting and productive crypto asset in its exchange. More so, SunCrypto is also remarkable at its services and it is one of the best Bitcoin exchanges in India with a massive user base. Now, the biggest advantage available in the SunCrypto is, the users can buy or sell their crypto assets using the Indian Rupee (INR).

Furthermore, SunCrypto owns a pleasure of listing the best and the top cryptocurrencies in its exchange. And, BRISE is one among the 100+ digital currencies listed in the Indian crypto exchange. Besides, the listing of Bitgert coin in the exchange gave a tremendous opportunity for the SunCrypto community to invest in one of the most promising cryptocurrencies of 2022.

According to CoinMarketCap, the current market price of Bitgert is $0.0000009779. In recent days, the graph of the digital asset is performing a bullish trend, remarking a surge of 7.73% even in the last 24 hours. Now the trading pair of Bitgert is BRISE/INR and is currently on LIVE for all the users.