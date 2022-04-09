Connect with us

Blockchain

BNB Beacon Chain (BNB) Upgrade & Hard Fork Will be Supported by Binance

Published

41 seconds ago

on

Binance Exchange Temporality Halts Solana Withdrawals Citing Network Concerns
Exchange News
  • Binance has invested more than $1 billion in the BSC ecosystem.
  • Binance will manage all technical needs for all users during this time.

The Binance Smart Chain (BSC) is now the BNB Chain. BSC, crypto exchange Binance’s layer-1 blockchain, recently announced the merger of the Binance Smart Chain and the Binance Chain to form the BNB Chain. The reactivation of Binance’s layer-1 or basic blockchain is part of a strategy to connect it to the protocol’s governance token, BNB to grow and build on decentralization.

Binance has invested almost $1 billion in the BSC ecosystem to help it compete with the Ethereum network and other layer-1 blockchain systems, a fight that is only going to become more intense. BSC’s centralization has been criticised, and this move aims to address that.

Token For BSC Ecosystem

Binance envisions positioning BNB as a token for the BSC ecosystem, which serves several sectors, including GameFi and the non-fungible token (NFT) industry. That should help make BNB essential to developing what Binance calls “MetaFi.”

According to Binance CEO Chanpeng Zhao, “BNB” is an abbreviation for “Build’ N Build.” The recently released BNB Chain comprises the BNB Beacon Chain for BNB Chain governance (i.e., staking and voting) and the BNB Smart Chain, which remains Ethereum Virtual Machine-compatible.

BNB hard fork and upgrade will be supported by Binance, according to the most recent updates. At approximately around 06:00 UTC on April 12th, 2022, the BNB Beacon Chain (BNB) upgrade and a hard fork will occur (UTC). The BNB network’s deposits and withdrawals will be halted at 2022-04-12 05:55 (UTC).

The update will bring a slew of new features. The trading of tokens placed over the BNB network will not be impacted by the network update and hard fork, as stated by Binance. However, Binance will manage all technical needs for all users during this time. When Binance determines that the updated network is stable, it will reopen the BNB network’s deposits and withdrawals without notifying users again.

Blockchain

Elrond (EGLD) Recent Developments Opens Way For Wider Global Impact

Published

33 mins ago

on

April 9, 2022

By

Elrond (EGLD) Recent Developments Opens Way For Wider Global Impact
Editors News
  • MEXC Global will help initiatives in the Elrond Network ecosystem.
  • Elrond Network purchased Twispay, a Romanian payments startup.

Elrond is a blockchain technology that uses sharding to provide lightning-fast transaction times. Fintech, decentralized banking and the IoT are all part of the project’s technical ecosystem. Its smart contracts execution technology is capable of 15,000 transactions per second, six-second latency, and a transaction cost of $0.001 per transaction.

Strategic Partnership and Acquisitions

As recently as last month, Elrond CEO Beniamin Mincu tweeted about cooperation between Elrond and MEXC Global. MEXC Global will help initiatives in the Elrond Network ecosystem get finance, direction, and access to new markets in more than 200 countries, including the United States, as part of the agreement.

Elrond Network purchased Twispay, a Romanian payments startup, earlier last month with the authority of the National Bank of Romania to issue electronic money. In addition, Elrond Network (EGLD) purchased Utrust, a renowned cryptocurrency payment service. When it comes to e-commerce and cross-border payment processing, Elrond Network hopes this purchase of Utrust will enable it to make a major impact. Famous crypto analyst Lark Davis recently tweeted about how Elrond is definitely going to surprise everyone.

Elrond Network (EGLD) is primarily focused on improving its services for businesses that take both cryptocurrency and fiat money. Elrond will be able to give practically immediate settlements at absolutely no cost because of Utrust’s processes. Elrond-based Itheum, the world’s first decentralized multi-chain data brokering platform, revealed in March that it had received financing from Elrond, Mechanism Capital, and other notable investors in the digital asset market.

According to CoinMarketCap, the Elrond price today is $165.23 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $112,186,945 USD. Elrond has been down 2.83% in the last 24 hours.

Blockchain

What’s Next For Bitcoin As Prices Encounter Difficulty Reclaiming $43,000?

Published

49 mins ago

on

April 9, 2022

By

Bitcoin
Recently, bitcoin prices have struggled, often dipping below the $43,000 mark and then failing to post substantial gains.

Around 9:20 a.m. EDT, the world’s most popular crypto asset retreated to $42,777.20, CoinDesk data show, Saturday.

The majority of cryptocurrencies traded lower early Saturday. Global crypto market market capitalization fell nearly 3% to $1.15 trillion in the last 24 hours, while total crypto market volume was up 9.3 percent to $89.50 billion.

Suggested Reading | Ark CEO Cathie Wood Is As Bullish As Ever, Sees Bitcoin Hitting $1 Million By 2030

Bitcoin Short Stay At Near $44K

Bitcoin was able to inch back slightly shortly thereafter, reaching $43,962.01 at approximately 10 a.m. EDT. Following this comeback, it retreated again, falling to around $42,840 at 1:30 p.m.

On the other hand, the overall volume of stablecoins was $74.34 billion, or 83.06% of the total 24-hour volume of the cryptocurrency market.

Bitcoin was recently trading at an average price of around $43,500, roughly where it was 24 hours ago and well below the $47,000 barrier it crossed just a few days earlier, as investors continued to weigh in on the Federal Reserve’s new hawkish zeal and the ongoing twist of economic developments sparked by Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

BTC total market cap at $805.46 billion on the weekend chart | Source: TradingView.com

Unease Over Fed’s Monetary Policy Tightening

According to an email from Oanda Senior Market Analyst Americas Edward Moya:

“Bitcoin is unsure of its direction as Wall Street gets concerned about the central bank’s aggressiveness in tightening monetary policy.”

Following these recent price swings, various experts expressed their predictions for the cryptocurrency’s future direction.

Ben McMillan, chief information officer at IDX Digital Assets, weighed in, indicating critical levels of support and opposition.

“$43k is a critical support level in the near term as bitcoin attempts to build on its recent relative strength,” he noted.

Suggested Reading | Bitcoin Helps Market Hover Past $2 Trillion As BTC Nears $48,000

Containing Inflation

Cryptocurrency prices deviated somewhat from the performance of the main equities markets, which were marginally positive. The Nasdaq, which is heavily weighted toward the tech sector, gained less than a tenth of a percentage point.

The US central bank has communicated strongly over the last week, both collectively and through individual governors, that it will step up efforts to contain inflation, which has hit about 8%, a four-decade high.

The correlation coefficient between Bitcoin and US equities has increased in the last 90 days as investors have become more risk averse in response to the Federal Reserve’s withdrawal of the pandemic-era intervention that is attributed with catalyzing the ascent of cryptocurrency.

Featured image from Research Affiliates, chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain

Ark CEO Cathie Wood Is As Bullish As Ever, Sees Bitcoin Hitting $1 Million By 2030

Published

3 hours ago

on

April 9, 2022

By

Bitcoin
Cathie Wood repeated her positive view on bitcoin this week at the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami, Florida.

The Ark Invest chief executive forecasts the crypto will reach $1 million by 2030 in a presentation, Thursday.

“We believe bitcoin has only just begun,” she told CNBC. “Institutions are only now catching up to individuals in terms of BTC adoption,” she explained.

In recent weeks, BTC prices have fallen below $43,000 on many occasions and subsequently failed to make meaningful gains.

The world’s top digital currency dropped to $42,534.90, down 8.1% in the last seven days, Coingecko data show, Saturday.

Wood relayed the high-level prognosis from her company’s Big Ideas 2022 report during her Miami appearance. This contained the cryptocurrency’s lofty price target.

The Vaunted Bitcoin Price Goal

“Bitcoin’s price target for 2030 is greater than a million dollars per bitcoin,” Wood stated.

Bitcoin 2022 Miami is the world’s largest gathering of crypto intellectuals and entrepreneurs. It is being held from April 6 to 9 at the Miami Beach Convention Center and has already attracted more than 35,000 registrants and over 7 million livestream watchers from around the world.

According to Wood, bitcoin is the world’s first open-source, private digital rules-based monetary system.

“It’s a pretty big notion,” the investor stated during her “The Future is Bright” conference, which she co-hosted with MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor, another major crypto proponent.

Suggested Reading | BTC Helps Market Hover Past $2 Trillion As BTC Nears $48,000

BTC total market cap at $805.70 billion on the weekly chart | Source: TradingView.com

Hedge Vs. Inflation

Wood, 66, referred to the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency as a “hedge strategy against inflation.”

She omitted, however, to note that the digital asset has fallen 27% in value over the last year, while inflation has soared.

Consumer prices increased by about 8% in the 12 months to February of this year. Wood’s projection would imply a 25-fold gain in BTC’s recent price of $38,094.

Wood noted that 70% of crypto investors keep their positions for the long term, which equates to approximately 13.6 million units out of over 20 million units of the cryptocurrency.

The Best Is Yet To Come?

Additionally, she noted that bitcoin, with a market capitalization of $830 billion, has seen a tenfold increase in liquidity. “That is only a preview of what is to come,” she remarked.

While its market valuation surpassed the $1 trillion milestone in 2021, Ark’s analysis suggested that the cryptocurrency’s network fundamentals “remained healthy,” Ark analyst Yassine Elmandjra disclosed in a recent report.

Meanwhile, institutional investors are increasing their exposure to BTC, according to Elmandjra.

After the launch of more regulated instruments and adoption by enterprises and nation-states, Bitcoin’s institutional holder base appears to be expanding, she added.

Suggested Reading | BTC Retakes Robust Position As Price Nears $45,000

Featured image from Forbes, chart from TradingView.com

Bitcoinist @ Bitcoin 2022 Miami

