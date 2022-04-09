News
Bob Raissman: With baseball now spread across streaming services, consider the humble radio
There is only one certainty when it comes to locating the broadcast of a Mets or Yankees game this season:
You can always find it on the radio.
That’s 162 dates of consistency for the Mets, on WCBS-AM, and the Yankees on WFAN AM/FM. Or as one of the mouths who works the Mets on the radio, Howie Rose, likes to say, you can “put it in the books.” Count on it. Just like death, taxes, and stupidity on sports-talk radio (or what’s left of it).
Major League Baseball, and some of its member clubs like the Mets and Yankees, have found new markets for their TV rights and new ways to gouge fans. They are selling everything that isn’t nailed down. MLB’s television Gnomes have cut deals with multiple streaming services. Checking your “local baseball TV listings” is now akin to reading Tolstoy’s War and Peace.
On any given night or day, Yankees or Mets games could air on YES, SNY, Fox (Ch.5), WPIX-TV (Ch. 11), FS1, ESPN, TBS, MLBN, Amazon, AppleTV+, Peacock, YES app, SNY app. So, baseball fans, already paying through the nose for cable subscriptions, are also being asked to pay more monthly to subscribe to the streaming services. Then, they have to deal with the technology it takes to access those services and pray that it all works.
There is a segment of both fan bases who won’t want to either 1) Pay up, especially with inflation running rampant 2) Install 3) Hunt down the games.
Radio games are easy to find and free. You can even listen without a password, night or day. Guess what? It’s always on the same stations. It’s anxiety — and glitch — free. Most of the time, baseball on the radio is a beautiful thing.
And after two years where COVID forced the voices — Rose, Wayne Randazzo (Mets); Suzyn (Ma Pinstripe) Waldman, John (Pa Pinstripe) Sterling (Yankees) — off the road, instead calling games delivered by a TV monitor, it’s reasonable to expect they will be re-energized. Normalcy has been restored. The voices are actually looking forward to the grind of the longest season.
What you hear is what you get. These are both veteran crews who have well established styles. Rose and Randazzo, both play-by-play practitioners, like having some fun and rarely disagree during a game. They have similar baseball sensibilities.
Ma and Pa present a quirkier broadcast. And that’s being kind. Sterling puts more emphasis on his “signature” home run calls than on accurately naming the players turning a 6-4-3 double play. He stopped clearly seeing the field years ago making his “It is high….It is far….it is…caught at the warning track” HR call a nightly guessing game. Some find Sterling’s gaffes charming; we doubt they’ve ever heard him call a full nine innings. Now is their chance.
Waldman knows as much, or more, about the Yankees than anyone on the beat. She has been encumbered by cleaning up after Sterling’s mistakes and her hesitancy to totally spill the pinstriped beans. Nonetheless, with all their quirks, mistakes, and Broadway references, Ma and Pa are a unique listen, baseball’s version of a funhouse mirror.
And unlike their Mets/Yankees TV broadcast counterparts, you, the baseball fan, will always know where to find them.
ALL EYES ON KAY-ROD
When they debut the Kay-Rod alternative ESPN baseball broadcast Sunday night (Red Sox-Yankees), Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez will be working at a distinct disadvantage. One that will dog them during their eight-game schedule.
Everything Big Head and Professor PED do will be compared to the ManningCast, the alternative “Monday Night Football” ESPN2 broadcast that was a runaway hit. No matter how well Kay, the TV voice of the Yankees, knows the scandal-scarred A-Rod, they will be hard-pressed to duplicate the chemistry the Manning Brothers generated.
When asked about this on a recent media conference call, Kay said: “Well, we’re presently in the legal maneuverings to get adopted by a pair of people so we can actually be brothers, so that will give us more of a ManningCast feel.”
Smart answer. Better for Kay to kid about the situation than take himself seriously.
The Manning Brothers have set the bar sky-high. After all, they grew up together on parallel tracks. Compared to Peyton and Eli, Rodriguez and Kay are total strangers. Seeing how these two huge egos handle themselves, on the fly over the course of three hours of live baseball, will either be must-see TV or cringe-worthy crud.
OOPS!
Carlos Beltran’s debut in YES booth Monday won’t soon be forgotten.
Beltran, who was accused by MLB of masterminding the Astros cheating scandal in 2017, told viewers that Aaron Judge’s new contract extension was a done deal. Sources said YES’ production crew thought Beltran had received info they did not know about. When they found out that wasn’t the case, Beltran was told to clarify his remarks. He then said he “hoped” Judge and Bombers brass would come to an agreement on a contract extension for the slugging outfielder, which they failed to do by Friday’s deadline.
Beyond the premature Judge verdict, Beltran seemed to get more into a rhythm, and comfort zone, as the game went on working with John Flaherty (p-b-p) and David Cone. Beltran talked a lot about hitting and how he used spring training to get ready for the season.
During the telecast, another potential broadcaster was discovered: Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo. He was miked, answering questions while playing first base. Rizzo even “interviewed” Philly players who reached the bag safely. This was a memorable performance by Rizzo.
FAREWELL EDDIE
A few thoughts about Eddie (C No Evil) Coleman, who recently “retired” from WFAN after over three decades of yapping, mostly as the station’s Mets reporter.
Coleman never took himself all that seriously. This, in a great way, differentiated himself from most of his colleagues who believe they are dealing in nuclear physics rather than fun and games. He could sniff out and decipher Mets dysfunction like nobody else in the market.
And no one could deliver a line with Coleman’s deadpan effectiveness.
When he was working FAN’s midday show with Dave Sims, the two got into a spirited discussion about a particular baseball player. Sims was trying to find the location of said player.
“Where is he? Where is he now?” an exasperated Sims asked Coleman.
“He’s dead,” a calm-as-could-be Coleman replied.
If you want more of the Coleman style, check out the solid hour-long interview Kimberly Jones did with him on FAN last Sunday evening.
AROUND THE DIAL
The Mayor of Panic City, Sal Licata, has completed his takeover of SNY’s Baseball Night in New York show, becoming host of the nightly soiree. Licata’s presence will bring doses of explosiveness and unpredictability to the show…..Licata’s former road-dog, Ch.11′s Marc Malusis, is doing commentary during his ‘cast. We checked out the one on Gerrit Cole. Malusis had all the info down but needed to punch it up and bring some emotion to his delivery.
Does the new SNY app air the old Kiner’s Korner post game shows? If it doesn’t, it should…..Michael Kay went overboard casting aspersions on Anthony Rizzo for telling Aaron Judge there is “no loyalty” on the business side of baseball between a player and a team. Sure sounds like Rizzo was speaking the truth. Then again, Kay essentially works for the Yankees….Because he’s a fan of private jet travel, we’re wondering if Al (El Exigente) Michaels is going to travel on Jeff Bezos’ rocket ship to the sites of Amazon’s “Thursday Night Football?”
DUDE OF THE WEEK: SUE BIRD & DIANA TAURASI
The pairing of these two formidable WNBA stars on an ESPN MegaCast for the women’s Final Four was a brilliant move. They were smart, engaging, bold and irreverent. A perfect blend.
DWEEB OF THE WEEK: TODD McSHAY
Standing out from the mountain of NFL draft experts is hard work. However, with his varied background in the sport it’s beneath McShay to refer to Atlanta’s NFL roster as “trash.”
DOUBLE TALK
What Kyrie Irving said: “I’ve dealt with just East Coast type of attitude since I was 7, 8 years old.”
What Kyrie Irving meant to say: “I know a jackass when I see one.”
News
Vicky Kaushal’s Father Sham Kaushal Reacts To Bahu Katrina Kaif’s Swimsuit Pictures
Bollywood sensational couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif who got married in December last year have recently went on a vacation together to an undisclosed location. While they were at the bay, Katrina decided to treat her fans and her Instagram feed with some breathtakingly beautiful pictures from her latest vacation apparently with her hubby. The actress has 63.1 million followers on Instagram with Sham Kaushal, her father-in-law being one of them.
The Sooryavanshi actress shared a few pictures in a black monokini where she is looking stunning. She paired the fit with an oversized black and white hat and accessorized with hoop earrings. She came up with a perfect beach look with natural makeup, nude lips, and open hair. She just put a few emojis in the caption.
View this post on Instagram
As soon as the image was posted, it became the talk of the town. From actress Janhvi Kapoor to Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, they were all hearts as they liked Katrina’s fresh post. Anaita Shroff Adjania, who happens to be Katrina’s best friend commented on the post writing, “Oo la la!”, and Vani Kapoor dropped some fire emojis.
After dating each other for a while, Vicky and Katrina tied the knot in December last year. The couple got married in Rajasthan in an intimate wedding ceremony which was attended by family members and close friends only.
Meanwhile, Katrina’s upcoming projects include Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, and Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. She will also be seen in Jee Le Zaraa directed by Farhan Akhtar with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.
The post Vicky Kaushal’s Father Sham Kaushal Reacts To Bahu Katrina Kaif’s Swimsuit Pictures appeared first on MEWS.
News
Virender Sehwag Strongly Reacts To Yuzvendra Chahal’s Shocking Allegations Against MI Player
Yuzvendra Chahal, the Indian cricketer, who is currently a player of Rajasthan Royals revealed a shocking story of physical harassment that has left the fans and cricketers in dismay and concern. He revealed that in 2013 when he was young he was once hung from a 15th-floor hotel balcony by one of his drunk Mumbai Indians teammates. Luckily, and thankfully, others came in to take the situation under control and helped him back to his feet.
The cricket fraternity was in absolute shock, which included Former India opener Virender Sehwag. Sehwag requested Yuzvendra to name the cricketer who had allegedly hung the leg-spinner on a balcony, in a drunken state of mind during his Mumbai Indians days.
When Chahal revealed this incident on Thursday, some may have taken it funny at first, but it soon became a serious topic of conversation, Virender Sehwag took to Twitter and asked Chahal to reveal the name of the cricketer who attempted this life-threatening act and demanded detailed information from the 31-year-old cricketer.
With a picture from a Bollywood movie Lage Raho Munna Bhai in which Sanjay Dutt is seen hanging a man upside down from the balcony, Virender Sehwag wrote on Twitter:
“Important to reveal name of player who as per Chahal did this to him in a drunk state. If true, this cannot be treated as fun, important to know what happened and what action was taken considering the seriousness of this”
In a video published on April 7, by Rajasthan Royals about how players handle tricky off-field situations:
“This dates back to 2013, when I was with Mumbai Indians. We had a match in Bengaluru and there was a get-together after that. So there was a player who was very drunk – and I won’t take his name – he was very drunk, he just called me aside, and he took me outside and he hung me out from the balcony.
He also added:
“I was holding on to him, with my arms around his neck. If I had lost my grip, we were on the 15th floor… Suddenly many people who were there came and handled the situation. I kind of fainted, and they gave me water. Then I realised how responsible we need to be when we go anywhere. So that was one incident where I made a narrow escape. Had there been a small mistake there, I would have fallen down.”
Besides Virender Sehwag, many fans also requested the spinner to reveal the identity of the player who bullied him. Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri has also reacted to the same, and remarked that the incident is “not funny at all”.
He also said added that “it is a big worry” if the player involved in the incident was not in a “conscious state of mind”. The offender should be given a life ban is what Shastri said.
Meanwhile, Chahal’s performance has been excellent so far for RR, picking up 7 wickets in 3 matches, and has bowled at a brilliant economy of 5.25.
The post Virender Sehwag Strongly Reacts To Yuzvendra Chahal’s Shocking Allegations Against MI Player appeared first on MEWS.
News
Avian flu in Minnesota: Where did it come from, and how can it be stopped?
Minnesota poultry farms are being hit by an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza that has already affected more than 1 million birds at more than 20 sites across the state.
As of this week, 23 million birds have been affected in 24 states in the worst avian influenza outbreak in U.S. poultry flocks since 2015. Here’s what we know so far:
What is HPAI?
Highly pathogenic avian influenza — or HPAI — is caused by a highly contagious virus that is generally lethal to domesticated birds. There are other strains of avian influenza that are considered low pathogenic where birds either show mild signs of illness or none at all. Once exposed to infection, birds die within about 48 hours, according to Beth Thompson, state veterinarian and executive director of the Minnesota Board of Animal Health.
The virus is of particular concern in Minnesota, as the state is the top turkey producer in the U.S. Each year, producers raise about 40 million birds. In the 2015 outbreak farmers lost millions, and nationally the federal government response cost billions of dollars.
Thompson said the H5N1 influenza virus currently affecting U.S. flocks was present in Europe more than a year ago. It eventually spread to North America, where migratory birds have been spreading it to poultry operations across the U.S. and Canada.
During the 2015 outbreak, 23 counties and more than 100 farms were affected by the virus. While it’s too early to say how severe the current outbreak could become, as of Thursday officials had confirmed the virus’s presence in about a dozen Minnesota counties.
As of this week, it is affecting about half of the states in the U.S. and has resulted in the death of 23 million birds in states including Iowa and Wyoming. Thompson said the current outbreak already appears much more widespread than the one in 2015 when more than 50 million birds died of disease or were euthanized.
Transmission
The current outbreak of avian influenza virus is being spread by migrating birds, which can be infected without appearing sick. Geese and ducks are on the move as winter ends, and when they land, they can leave fecal matter containing the virus. Avian influenza is so contagious that small amounts of contamination on a farmer’s boots could trigger an outbreak in a coop.
“The lakes are starting to open up, the ponds are starting to open up,” Thompson said. “All it takes is just a little bit of that fecal matter, and it could be something as simple as walking through a puddle.”
There are multiple migratory corridors in the continental U.S. including the East Coast wild waterfowl pathway, one that comes up the Mississippi River, and one just west of Minnesota known as the Central Flyway. There is also a west coast pathway called the Pacific Flyway. The virus is present in all of them, Thompson said.
How this outbreak plays out depends on many factors, but warmer weather could be a big help.
“We need the sunshine. We need summer to come, we need the environment to dry out, we need the environment to warm up and we need the wild waterfowl and migratory birds to complete their path up to their northern nesting grounds so they stop flying over the state,” Thompson said. “As soon as we can get into some warmer weather I think we’ll be moving in a better direction.”
Stopping the spread
When HPAI is identified in the flock, the standard procedure is to euthanize all the birds in order to prevent the virus from spreading more. The virus is extremely lethal to domesticated birds, and most will die shortly after infections are identified.
The standard procedure for “depopulating” a coop is to use a machine that spreads foam over the birds and prevents them from breathing. Thompson said the practice is in accordance with guidelines from the American Veterinary Medical Association.
Farmers can take biosecurity measures to prevent their flocks from getting infected. University of Minnesota Extension poultry educator Abby Schuft said federal officials require larger operations to have a biosecurity plan in place that gets audited by state authorities every two years.
“The USDA spent billions of dollars in 2015 with depopulating birds and the recovery of those commercial flocks and they decided they didn’t want to do that again,” she explained.
Many of the steps to prevent the spread are fairly simple. Wearing clean boots when entering a coop and ensuring hands are clean before handling birds are two central rules. It also helps to make farming spaces unattractive to migratory birds by eliminating puddles and ponds and not leaving feed out in the open. Some who raise chickens in urban areas like to leave grain strewn about their yards to allow their chickens to roam and graze, but this can attract unwanted visitors who may bring infection, Schuft said.
Can humans get HPAI?
Public health officials closely monitor farmers and crews sent out to eliminate infected flocks for signs of animal to human transmission of the virus, Schuft said. So far there have been no reports of the current H5N1 strain infecting humans.
Avian influenza viruses rarely infect humans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Animal to human infections typically happen when humans have unprotected contact with infected birds or virus-contaminated surfaces. It is even rarer for a human infected with avian influenza to spread the virus to another human.
Federal agriculture officials say it is not possible to get avian influenza from eating poultry or eggs. The chances of infected poultry entering the food supply are extremely low, as birds are typically destroyed.
