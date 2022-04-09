Finance
Building Cash Flow Without Cash – Formula 5 “Flipping Paper”
You’ve heard of flipping houses, haven’t you? This has become well-known over the past years, mainly because of many Real Estate “Gurus” teaching seminars, writing books, selling tapes, etc. There’s even been some bad connotations from various forms of government; primarily because they don’t understand it, instead they believe & do whatever the Banking Industry tells them to do. I don’t mean to get off on a political soapbox; however, the kind of house flipping I know about and have written about is perfectly legal and if done right, benefits all parties.
So what about this “Flipping Paper” thing? Well, it’s a lot like flipping houses. It is also quite similar to being a Bird Dog for house-buyers, as I discussed with you in one of last week’s articles.
What I’m going to discuss with you now is exactly what I did when I first got in the paper business. I took a seminar taught by Mike Meeker, a well-known and excellent teacher, who I believe is now retired from teaching. I also believe he is living in Florida, or was when I last had contact with him.
Anyway, back to our story. This was back in the late 1980′s and I had no money available for investing. Here is the concept: You want to find Real Estate “paper” (Land Contracts, Trust Deeds, Mortgages, Notes) that is “For Sale” or will become for “For Sale”. To make it simple, let’s just call all these different types of paper, “Notes”. You are looking for Notes that were created in an Owner-Financed sale of Real Estate. Because of today’s market, these types of notes are plentiful; however, in any kind of market there will always be these “Private” Notes available because many buyers can’t qualify for Bank Financing and many properties won’t qualify for Bank Financing. To give you an idea of today’s market, just take a look at any major newspaper’s “Real Estate For Sale” section, and look for those ads that state “Owner Financing”, “No Bank Qualifying”, “Special Financing”, etc.
Trust me on this point; there will ALWAYS be Private Notes available and many of the owners of these notes would rather have a large chunk of cash Now rather than monthly payments over X number of years. Also, there are and always will be Private Investors (and sometimes big company investors) who buy these notes. Why? Because almost ALL Private Notes can be bought at a substantial discount. Why? Because of the greater risk involved in these non-qualifying buyers and/or properties. In fact, I have never seen or heard of anyone who would pay 100% on the dollar for a note.
So let’s start putting this together. Remember, you are going to function as a “Middle Man”, not-unlike the “Bird Dog” mentioned earlier. Here’s how we get started:
Find the Notes. There are numerous sources; such as Realtors, Title Companies, Real Estate Attorneys, etc. You can run a short ad in your local paper, such as – “I Buy Real Estate Notes” or “Top Dollar For Your Real Estate Note”. If you scan the ads you may see other people looking for notes. Don’t worry – There are enough to go around.
You could also look for ads offering “Owner Financing” in order to sell a property. Call the person, then ask them if they might want to sell their note after they close on the sale.
So let’s say you find a note for sale, what now? You need to have funds available to buy the note. Where do we get that? How do we know how much to pay for the note?
Just as we discovered how to find and buy Real Estate paper, which we will refer to as “Notes”, we will more or less use the same tactics to find someone whom we can flip these notes to, for a profit. Good sources are Realtors, Real Estate Attorneys, CPAs, Financial Planners, Stock Brokers, Loan Officers, etc. However, the best probable way is the old “Ad in the Newspaper” formula. You could advertise with words like “Real Estate Note For Sale” or “Investor Needed To Purchase Real Estate Notes”. Check the newspapers and Yellow Pages for ads like “We Buy Notes” and/or “Top Dollar For Your Notes”. In other words, look for the same ads we saw and used to find Notes to buy & flip.
When you find an Investor or Note Buyer, you need to determine the requirements and perimeters of the Note Buyer, such as:
What kinds of properties will they accept as security for the note? For example, Single Family houses, Land or Lots, Apartments, Commercial Property, or Mobile Homes with or without Land.
What kinds of minimum yields do they want from the notes they buy? This will vary based on many factors, such as security for the note.
Investors will want greater yields on higher risk notes. For example, a note secured by a Single Family, Owner-Occupied (with excellent pay history) would probably require the lowest yield, let’s say 12% return on the investment. On the other end of the scale might be Raw Land, wherein an investor may require 18% or 20%. In this article I’m not going to get into how to calculate yield. I will, however, recommend that anyone interested in these types of deals purchase a good financial calculator or software.
Examples of other things an investor may require are Title Insurance, Appraisals, Credit Reports, Casualty Insurance, etc. These things discussed above need to fit the investor which you may be dealing with.
OK, so now we have found a note to buy on a Single Family house. The face amount of the note is $80,000 with 10% interest payable monthly over 20 years. You know that the “Going” investor yield requirement for this type of note is 12%, which you could sell this note for $70,115. So for you to make a profit of, say $4,000, you offer and get accepted a bid of $66,115. You should actually get a written contract to buy the note from the owner, preferably an “Option To Purchase”. You have to keep in mind who is going to pay things like Title Insurance, Closing Costs, etc. If you are going to pay for these costs, you better subtract the amount of these costs from your offer to the owner of the note. Investors do not normally pay these costs.
What you are going to do is have a “Double” or almost simultaneous closing wherein you will close with the owner of the note first. Then a few minutes later you close with your investor who is buying the note. The closer(s) will then disburse the funds; $4,000 to you, and $66,115 (less Title Insurance fees & Closing costs) to the note seller. Actually, I found it works better if I paid these costs and bought the note at a lesser price, say $64,500. Sometimes when people go to a closing they become unhappy when they realize they’re receiving less money that they thought they were going to.
I know I’ve covered a lot here that seems complicated, and it is – a little; however, once you’ve done a few deals it becomes routine. I remember when I first started trying this. I became discouraged and it took me a few months to close my first deal; however, since that time I would estimate that I’ve bought and sold over 6,000 notes – And most of those, one at a time. Of course once my volume increased I hired people to help me.
The note business is a great and very interesting career; Something new or different all the time. One thing I want to stress is that it is very important to have that double closing so that you actually own the note, even if only for a few minutes, before you sell it to your investor.
I will be publishing a book in the future, showing in detail how to thrive in this great business. I will be selling the book for a nominal price, which at this time I haven’t determined. It will depend on how much time I put into it; however, I want it to be as complete as I can make it. I’ll tell you this, if a person enthusiastically gets into this business, the business will always be there with excellent financial returns.
What Are IRA Permitted Investments?
In order to make self directed IRA investments, you first have to find the right custodian, if you want the most options. Under the law, there are numerous IRA permitted investments, but many brokers do not offer them.
Before you decide to make self directed IRA investments, you might need a little education. The right custodian can offer some guidance, concerning the law, but otherwise is merely an account manager, responsible for filing the appropriate paperwork.
If you are unaware of the legalities, you could be forced to liquidate your account. There are many IRA permitted investment types, but there are some types of transactions that are prohibited. First let’s look at those.
Self directed IRA investments that are not allowed include artwork, rugs, antiques metals, gems, stamps, coins, alcoholic beverages and other collectibles. So, you cannot put your original Picasso in the name of the custodian of your retirement account. It makes sense, if you think about it.
A bottle of thirty year old scotch may be very valuable, but in order to get the best price, it would have to be put on an auction block or a buyer would have to be located. IRA permitted investments are easier to “liquidate” or sell.
There are a few other self directed IRA investments that are not allowed, because they are considered “self-dealing”. You cannot use the account to purchase property that you will live in now or plan to live in after retirement. Neither can you allow your family members to live in a property held within your account.
IRA permitted investments include residential and commercial real estate, as well as raw land or vacant lots. You may also hold notes, foreign currency, gold bullion and private stock offerings, as long as you are not the majority stock holder in the company. And of course, there are the more tradition stocks, bonds and mutual funds.
Certificates of deposit may also be self directed IRA investments, but the return or yield is considered very low. Most people who choose to go the self-directed route are looking to grow their balance quickly, but if you need some security, CDs are the lowest risk.
As you can see there are more IRA permitted investments than those that are not allowed. Some accountants find the whole thing a bit confusing. Some brokerages are not familiar with all of the choices that you have available.
It’s best to get help from professionals that are experienced in self directed IRA investments. When it comes to real estate, if you need help finding the right deals, there are a few investors willing to teach you the ins and outs of the business.
You can never have too much education. Learning through trial and error is very risky. Remember, you are trying to fund your retirement. This is just a brief overview of what you should know about self directed IRA investments. It’s probably just enough to get you to the next step.
7 Tips on Good Investment Decisions From Financial Experts
Investment can be explained as a process where people put money into something for gaining a profit. In a more specific way, it can be explained as spending money to buy different items so that you could gain profitable returns in the form of income, interest, capital gains of the total value of the said items. Investment can be done in various fields like finance, business management, no matter whether it is for firms, governments and households. Savings are very important for retirement years when your income will be zero but your expenses will only increase. The best way to create a healthy nest egg for retirement years so, you may relax and enjoy a leisurely lifestyle is to invest with care. Investment can double or triple your savings and guarantee a golden retirement.
An investment comes with many risks involved in it. An investment plan that has not been analyzed properly can be risky for the investment owner because in this the chances of losing money are not under the control of the owner. There is always the chance of loosing all your money in some bad investment and coming up a loser. One way to avoid that is of course is to spread out your investment in different ventures. It is always a good idea to spread your eggs in many baskets than keeping it at one place. So invest in different kind of ventures, stocks, funds, annuities, insurance etc to reduce risks. Multiple investment vehicles mean distribution of risk so loss in one venture can be made up by profits in another.
An asset is generally purchased or equally a deposit is made in a bank, for getting a future interest from it. Investment is different in both economics and finance. Economists prefer a real investment like for example, house or machine whereas financial economist prefer financial asset like money which is invested in bank or market, which can be then used to purchase a real asset. Mentioned below are some of the types of investment:
•Cash investments: In these investments bank accounts, treasury bills and certificates of deposit are included.
•Debt Securities: This particular form of investment gives returns in the form of fixed periodic payments. This investment when compared to other forms is risk free. However, the returns you will get are lower when compared to other securities.
•Stocks: Purchasing stocks or equities will make you a part-owner of the business and provides you with a share of the profits delivered by the company. If we compare stocks with bonds we will find it more risky.
•Mutual funds: This type of investment can be explained as a collection of bonds and stocks which involves in it paying a professional to select a proper security for you. The main advantage is that you do have to think of tracking the investment.
•Derivatives: These can be explained as financial contracts, the cost of which are derived from the value of assets like commodities, equities and bonds which forms their basis. It can be in the form of options, swaps etc. These are used for minimizing the risk of losing results from fluctuations in the cost of underlying assets
The success in rental property largely depends on the buying of a property. If you make a bad choice at the time of buying it will affect the time period of the investment. The following points are considered important during the search of the property for investment.
There are some tips that should be remembered for making good investment decision. The following tips mentioned below are applicable to conservative investors who want to be safe with their money:
•Consider the size of the enterprise in which you are going to buy stock. Generally, large companies are stable and can easily handle fluctuations in the market in a better way when compared to small companies.
•The company in which you are investing should have an overall strong financial condition. You should keep one thing in mind that a stock’s current ration should not be less than 2. The long term debt should not cross the total working capital for industries and utilities debt should not be more than twice the stock equity. If the stocks that you are investing are under these guidelines, it will work great as a defense against any type of default or bankruptcy.
•As far as the earnings are concerned the company should be stable. If a company does not report a loss for a period of more than 10 year, the chances of its being stable in the near future is quite favorable.
•Research about the company you are investing in is very important. You should gather information about the ability of the companies to pay dividends for the last several years. If the company has a fixed paid investment on common stock for the last 20 years or more then chances of it remaining stable in future is strong.
•It is really important to look into companies which earn growth. Their record in the past is considered as a good indicator, but the question that remains is that will that growth continue or will it dwindle out?
•Does the stock in which you are investing have a moderate cost to earnings ratio? Find out whether the stock has exceeded 15x its average earning in the past three years.
•You should determine that if your stock has a moderate ratio of costs. To determine if the stock pick matches with the requirement, consider that the cost of the stock should not go beyond 1 to half times the value that was last reported.
Trade Finance: Mistakes In Creating A Letter Of Credit
More and more businesses are expanding their business most especially in trading. Of course, when trading goods, owners have better opportunities in gaining better profits and improving their reputation. However, not all business owners have the finances to do so. Because of this, they usually opt for trade finance options.
As of now, there are numerous type of finance options to improve trading. These include cash advances, documentary collection, open accounts and letter of credit. And, the safest option for both seller and buyer is the letter of credit.
When using a letter of credit as a method to attain trade finances, importers and exporters need to work with a bank that will issue and confirm the guarantee of payment from the importer and exporter. Because of this, you can trade easily and efficiently. However, there are cases when individuals make mistakes in creating a letter of credit which can affect their trade finance. Below are some of the mistakes.
Not knowing the real purpose of the letter of credit
One of the main mistakes that business owners make when creating a letter of credit is they do not know its real purpose. Of course, financing experts can help you find the best options. However, it is the job of the business owner to understand the method. Sadly, some business owners let their financial advisers deal with this issue which cause serious damages to your business when neglected. So, it is best to understand the option first before using.
Not considering other options
As mentioned above, a letter of credit is the best and safest method to obtain finances for trading. But, it is still important for business owners to consider other options. This is important since there are cases when businesses can obtain better benefits from other payment options.
Failing to negotiate
When creating a letter of credit, there are also some business owners who fail to negotiate. In order to get the best out of the agreement, you need to make sure that all agreements are balanced. In case that there are any issues that can affect the contract, you need to negotiate and look for the best solution. In this way, you can both parties can attain better results.
Neglecting to review contracts
There are also times when business owners neglect to review contracts. This simple negligence can turn agreements into disputes most especially if some details on the contracts are not clarified during the agreement.
Opting for the wrong banking institution to work with
Finally, there are also some instances when business owners work with the wrong banking institution. Surely, most institutions offer effective and reliable trade finance options. But, not all institutions can provide you with the benefits. Therefore, it is vital to spend time and check institutions before opting for their services to avoid problems that can affect business opportunities and finances.
These are only some of the mistakes business owners need to be aware of when creating a letter of credit.
