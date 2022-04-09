Finance
Business Analyst Finance Domain Sample Resume
This is just a sample Business Analyst resume for freshers as well as for experienced job seekers in Finance domain of business analyst or system analyst. While this is only a sample resume, please use this only for reference purpose, do not copy the same client names or job duties for your own purpose. Always make your own resume with genuine experience.
Name: Justin Megha
Ph no: XXXXXXX
your email here.
Business Analyst, Business Systems Analyst
SUMMARY
- Accomplished in Business Analysis, System Analysis, Quality Analysis and Project Management with extensive experience in business products, operations and Information Technology on the capital markets space specializing in Finance such as Trading, Fixed Income, Equities, Bonds, Derivatives(Swaps, Options, etc) and Mortgage with sound knowledge of broad range of financial instruments.
- Over 11+ Years of proven track record as value-adding, delivery-loaded project hardened professional with hands-on expertise spanning in System Analysis, Architecting Financial applications, Data warehousing, Data Migrations, Data Processing, ERP applications, SOX Implementation and Process Compliance Projects.
- Accomplishments in analysis of large-scale business systems, Project Charters, Business Requirement Documents, Business Overview Documents, Authoring Narrative Use Cases, Functional Specifications, and Technical Specifications, data warehousing, reporting and testing plans.
- Expertise in creating UML based Modelling views like Activity/ Use Case/Data Flow/Business Flow /Navigational Flow/Wire Frame diagrams using Rational Products & MS Visio.
- Proficient as long time liaison between business and technology with competence in Full Life Cycle of System (SLC) development with Waterfall, Agile, RUP methodology, IT Auditing and SOX Concepts as well as broad cross-functional experiences leveraging multiple frameworks.
- Extensively worked with the On-site and Off-shore Quality Assurance Groups by assisting the QA team to perform Black Box /GUI testing/ Functionality /Regression /System /Unit/Stress /Performance/ UAT’s.
- Facilitated change management across entire process from project conceptualization to testing through project delivery, Software Development & Implementation Management in diverse business & technical environments, with demonstrated leadership abilities.
EDUCATION
- Post Graduate Diploma (in Business Administration), USA
- Master’s Degree (in Computer Applications),
- Bachelor’s Degree (in Commerce),
TECHNICAL SKILLS
Documentation Tools UML, MS Office (Word, Excel, Power Point, Project), MS Visio, Erwin
SDLC Methodologies Waterfall, Iterative, Rational Unified Process (RUP), Spiral, Agile
Modeling Tools UML, MS Visio, Erwin, Power Designer, Metastrom Provision
Reporting Tools Business Objects X IR2, Crystal Reports, MS Office Suite
QA Tools Quality Center, Test Director, Win Runner, Load Runner, QTP, Rational Requisite Pro, Bugzilla, Clear Quest
Languages Java, VB, SQL, HTML, XML, UML, ASP, JSP
Databases & OS MS SQL Server, Oracle 10g, DB2, MS Access on Windows XP / 2000, Unix
Version Control Rational Clear Case, Visual Source Safe
PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE
SERVICE MASTER, Memphis, TN June 08 – Till Date
Senior Business Analyst
Terminix has approximately 800 customer service agents that reside in our branches in addition to approximately 150 agents in a centralized call center in Memphis, TN. Terminix customer service agents receive approximately 25 million calls from customers each year. Many of these customer’s questions are not answered or their problems are not resolved on the first call. Currently these agents use an AS/400 based custom developed system called Mission to answer customer inquiries into branches and the Customer Communication Center. Mission – Terminix’s operation system – provides functionality for sales, field service (routing & scheduling, work order management), accounts receivable, and payroll. This system is designed modularly and is difficult to navigate for customer service agents needing to assist the customer quickly and knowledgeably. The amount of effort and time needed to train a customer service representative using the Mission system is high. This combined with low agent and customer retention is costly.
Customer Service Console enables Customer Service Associates to provide consistent, enhanced service experience, support to the Customers across the Organization. CSC is aimed at providing easy navigation, easy learning process, reduced call time and first call resolution.
Responsibilities
- Assisted in creating Project Plan, Road Map. Designed Requirements Planning and Management document.
- Performed Enterprise Analysis and actively participated in buying Tool Licenses.
- Identified subject-matter experts and drove the requirements gathering process through approval of the documents that convey their needs to management, developers, and quality assurance team.
- Performed technical project consultation, initiation, collection and documentation of client business and functional requirements, solution alternatives, functional design, testing and implementation support.
- Requirements Elicitation, Analysis, Communication, and Validation according to Six Sigma Standards.
- Captured Business Process Flows and Reengineered Process to achieve maximum outputs.
- Captured As-Is Process, designed TO-BE Process and performed Gap Analysis
- Developed and updated functional use cases and conducted business process modeling (PROVISION) to explain business requirements to development and QA teams.
- Created Business Requirements Documents, Functional and Software Requirements Specification Documents.
- Performed Requirements Elicitation through Use Cases, one to one meetings, Affinity Exercises, SIPOC’s.
- Gathered and documented Use Cases, Business Rules, created and maintained Requirements/Test Traceability Matrices.
Client: The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation, Parsippany, NJ May’ 2007 – Oct’ 2007
Profile: Sr. Financial Business Analyst/ Systems Analyst.
Project Profile (1): D&B is the world’s leading source of commercial information and insight on businesses. The Point of Arrival Project and the Data Maintenance (DM) Project are the future applications of the company that the company would transit into, providing an effective method & efficient report generation system for D&B’s clients to be able purchase reports about companies they are trying to do business.
Project Profile (2): The overall purpose of this project was building a Self Awareness System(SAS) for the business community for buying SAS products and a Payment system was built for SAS. The system would provide certain combination of products (reports) for Self Monitoring report as a foundation for managing a company’s credit.
Responsibilities:
- Conducted GAP Analysis and documented the current state and future state, after understanding the Vision from the Business Group and the Technology Group.
- Conducted interviews with Process Owners, Administrators and Functional Heads to gather audit-related information and facilitated meetings to explain the impacts and effects of SOX compliance.
- Played an active and lead role in gathering, analyzing and documenting the Business Requirements, the business rules and Technical Requirements from the Business Group and the Technological Group.
- Co – Authored and prepared Graphical depictions of Narrative Use Cases, created UML Models such as Use Case Diagrams, Activity Diagrams and Flow Diagrams using MS Visio throughout the Agile methodology
- Documented the Business Requirement Document to get a better understanding of client’s business processes of both the projects using the Agile methodology.
- Facilitating JRP and JAD sessions, brain storming sessions with the Business Group and the Technology Group.
- Documented the Requirement traceability matrix (RTM) and conducted UML Modelling such as creating Activity Diagrams, Flow Diagrams using MS Visio. Analysed test data to detect significant findings and recommended corrective measures
- Co-Managed the Change Control process for the entire project as a whole by facilitating group meetings, one-on-one interview sessions and email correspondence with work stream owners to discuss the impact of Change Request on the project.
- Worked with the Project Lead in setting realistic project expectations and in evaluating the impact of changes on the organization and plans accordingly and conducted project related presentations.
- Co-oordinated with the off shore QA Team members to explain and develop the Test Plans, Test cases, Test and Evaluation strategy and methods for unit testing, functional testing and usability testing
Environment: Windows XP/2000, SOX, Sharepoint, SQL, MS Visio, Oracle, MS Office Suite, Mercury ITG, Mercury Quality Center, XML, XHTML, Java, J2EE.
GATEWAY COMPUTERS, Irvine, CA, Jan 06 – Mar 07
Business Analyst
At Gateway, a Leading Computer, Laptop and Accessory Manufacturer, was involved in two projects,
Order Capture Application: Objective of this Project is to Develop Various Mediums of Sales with a Centralized Catalog. This project involves wide exposure towards Requirement Analysis, Creating, Executing and Maintaining of Test plans and Test Cases. Mentored and trained staff about Tech Guide & Company Standards; Gateway reporting system: was developed with Business Objects running against Oracle data warehouse with Sales, Inventory, and HR Data Marts. This DW serves the different needs of Sales Personnel and Management. Involved in the development of it utilized Full Client reports and Web Intelligence to deliver analytics to the Contract Administration group and Pricing groups. Reporting data mart included Wholesaler Sales, Contract Sales and Rebates data.
Responsibilities:
- Product Manager for Enterprise Level Order Entry Systems – Phone, B2B, Gateway.com and Cataloging System.
- Modeled the Sales Order Entry process to eliminate bottleneck process steps using ERWIN.
- Adhered and practiced RUP for implementing software development life cycle.
- Gathered Requirements from different sources like Stakeholders, Documentation, Corporate Goals, Existing Systems, and Subject Matter Experts by conducting Workshops, Interviews, Use Cases, Prototypes, Reading Documents, Market Analysis, Observations
- Created Functional Requirement Specification documents – which include UMLUse case diagrams, Scenarios, activity, work Flow diagrams and data mapping. Process and Data modeling with MS VISIO.
- Worked with Technical Team to create Business Services (Web Services) that Application could leverage using SOA, to create System Architecture and CDM for common order platform.
- Designed Payment Authorization (Credit Card, Net Terms, and Pay Pal) for the transaction/order entry systems.
- Implemented A/B Testing, Customer Feedback Functionality to Gateway.com
- Worked with the DW, ETL teams to create Order entry systems Business Objects reports. (Full Client, Web I)
- Worked in a cross functional team of Business, Architects and Developers to implement new features.
- Program Managed Enterprise Order Entry Systems – Development and Deployment Schedule.
- Developed and maintained User Manuals, Application Documentation Manual, on Share Point tool.
- Created Test Plansand Test Strategies to define the Objective and Approach of testing.
- Used Quality Center to track and report system defects and bug fixes. Written modification requests for the bugs in the application and helped developers to track and resolve the problems.
- Developed and Executed Manual, Automated Functional, GUI, Regression, UAT Test cases using QTP.
- Gathered, documented and executed Requirements-based, Business process (workflow/user scenario), Data driven test cases for User Acceptance Testing.
- Created Test Matrix, Used Quality Center for Test Management, track & report system defects and bug fixes.
- Performed Load, stress Testing’s & Analyzed Performance, Response Times. Designed approach, developed visual scripts in order to test client & server side performance under various conditions to identify bottlenecks.
- Created / developed SQL Queries (TOAD) with several parameters for Backend/DB testing
- Conducted meetings for project status, issue identification, and parent task review, Progress Reporting.
AMC MORTGAGE SERVICES, CA, USA Oct 04 – Dec 05
Business Analyst
The primary objective of this project is to replace the existing Internal Facing Client / Server Applications with a Web enabled Application System, which can be used across all the Business Channels. This project involves wide exposure towards Requirement Analysis, Creating, Executing and Maintaining of Test plans and Test Cases. Demands understanding and testing of Data Warehouse and Data Marts, thorough knowledge of ETL and Reporting, Enhancement of the Legacy System covered all of the business requirements related to Valuations from maintaining the panel of appraisers to ordering, receiving, and reviewing the valuations.
Responsibilities:
- Gathered Analyzed, Validated, and Managed and documented the stated Requirements. Interacted with users for verifying requirements, managing change control process, updating existing documentation.
- Created Functional Requirement Specification documents – that include UML Use case diagrams, scenarios, activity diagrams and data mapping. Provided End User Consulting on Functionality and Business Process.
- Acted as a client liaison to review priorities and manage the overall client queue. Provided consultation services to clients, technicians and internal departments on basic to intricate functions of the applications.
- Identified business directions & objectives that may influence the required data and application architectures.
- Defined, prioritized business requirements, Determine which business subject areas provide the most needed information; prioritize and sequence implementation projects accordingly.
- Provide relevant test scenarios for the testing team. Work with test team to develop system integration test scripts and ensure the testing results correspond to the business expectations.
- Used Test Director, QTP, Load Runner for Test management, Functional, GUI, Performance, Stress Testing
- Perform Data Validation, Data Integration and Backend/DB testing using SQL Queries manually.
- Created Test input requirements and prepared the test data for data driven testing.
- Mentored, trained staff about Tech Guide & Company Standards. Set-up and Coordinate Onsite offshore teams, Conduct Knowledge Transfer sessions to the offshore team.
Lloyds Bank, UK Aug 03 – Sept 04
Business Analyst
Lloyds TSB is leader in Business, Personal and Corporate Banking. Noted financial provider for millions of customers with the financial resources to meet and manage their credit needs and to achieve their financial goals. The Project involves an applicant Information System, Loan Appraisal and Loan Sanction, Legal, Disbursements, Accounts, MIS and Report Modules of a Housing Finance System and Enhancements for their Internet Banking.
Responsibilities:
- Translated stakeholder requirements into various documentation deliverables such as functional specifications, use cases, workflow / process diagrams, data flow / data model diagrams.
- Produced functional specifications and led weekly meetings with developers and business units to discuss outstanding technical issues and deadlines that had to be met.
- Coordinated project activities between clients and internal groups and information technology, including project portfolio management and project pipeline planning.
- Provided functional expertise to developers during the technical design and construction phases of the project.
- Documented and analyzed business workflows and processes. Present the studies to the client for approval
- Participated in Universe development – planning, designing, Building, distribution, and maintenance phases.
- Designed and developed Universes by defining Joins, Cardinalities between the tables.
- Created UML use case, activity diagrams for the interaction between report analyst and the reporting systems.
- Successfully implemented BPR and achieved improved Performance, Reduced Time and Cost.
- Developed test plans and scripts; performed client testing for routine to complex processes to ensure proper system functioning.
- Worked closely with UAT Testers and End Users during system validation, User Acceptance Testing to expose functionality/business logic problems that unit testing and system testing have missed out.
- Participated in Integration, System, Regression, Performance, and UAT – Using TD, WR, Load Runner
- Participated in defect review meetings with the team members. Worked closely with the project manager to record, track, prioritize and close bugs. Used CVS to maintain versions between various stages of SDLC.
Client: A.G. Edwards, St. Louis, MO May’ 2005 – Feb’ 2006
Profile: Sr. Business Analyst/System Analyst
Project Profile: A.G. Edwards is a full service Trading based brokerage firm in Internet-based futures, options and forex brokerage. This site allows Users (Financial Representative) to trade online. The main features of this site were: Users can open new account online to trade equitiies, bonds, derivatives and forex with the Trading system using DTCC’s applications as a Clearing House agent. The user will get real-time streaming quotes for the currency pairs they selected, their current position in the forex market, summary of work orders, payments and current money balances, P & L Accounts and available trading power, all continuously updating in real time via live quotes. The site also facilitates users to Place, Change and Cancel an Entry Order, Placing a Market Order, Place/Modify/Delete/Close a Stop Loss Limit on an Open Position.
Responsibilities:
- Gathered Business requirements pertaining to Trading, equities and Fixed Incomes like bonds, converted the same into functional requirements by implementing the RUP methodology and authored the same in Business Requirement Document (BRD).
- Designed and developed all Narrative Use Cases and conducted UML modeling like created Use Case Diagrams, Process Flow Diagrams and Activity Diagrams using MS Visio.
- Implemented the entire Rational Unified Process (RUP) methodology of application development with its various workflows, artifacts and activities. Developed business process models in RUP to document existing and future business processes. Established a business Analysis methodology around the Rational Unified Process.
- Analyzed user requirements, attended Change Request meetings to document changes and implemented procedures to test changes.
- Assisted in developing project timelines/deliverables/strategies for effective project management.
- Evaluated existing practices of storing and handling important financial data for compliance.
- Involved in developing the test strategy and assisted in developed Test scenarios, test conditions and test cases
- Partnered with the technical areas in the research, resolution of system and User Acceptance Testing (UAT).
Environment: Windows XP/2000/NT, SOX, MS Office Suite, SQL, MS SQL Server, XML, HTML, Java, J2EE, JSP, Oracle, WinRunner, Test Director
Finance
Online Cash Loans – An Easy and Hassle-Free Way to Obtain Instant Cash
A variety of loans are available in the market. These cash loans vary in the time period of processing and interest rates. Every one of us knows about the low rate loan for personal loans and car loans. But very few of us are aware of the option of online cash loans. This discussion describes the pros and cons of cash in loans, comparing them to the low rate loan.
For people in an urgent need of big money, online cash loans could be the best way to satisfy those needs efficiently within a short period of time, even overnight. Here are some of the benefits of this loan type compared to personal loans.
1. Safe and secure: many people hesitate to use online loan processing out of fear of disclosing personal information to unauthorized personnel. These fears can be forgotten with online cash loans, as all the processing is done through electronic transfer of information. Hence, there is no room for illegal activities. However, loan seekers have to know about the lender. User reviews are the best way to judge the authenticity of the lenders.
2. Faster processing: unlike other cash loans, loan seekers do not have to visit the physical stores to hand over the documents. Obtaining online cash loans is very simple. All anyone has to do is to fill out an online application form from the comfort of home, and approval could arrive overnight.
3. 24 hour services: with the help of online support groups associated with online cash lenders, needs can be satisfied and questions answered at any time of the day or night.
4. Easy access to services from any part of the country: it is possible to shift to a new location in the middle of the loan period. In such cases, making loan payments from any part of the country is feasible, as all of the processing is done online.
5. Zero paperwork: while applying for personal loan, people are asked by the lender to fill out a number of forms and submit a number of documents as a surety to repay the loan. All the hassle of paperwork is reduced to one single online application form in the case of online cash loans.
Separate from all of the above benefits offered by online cash lents is the fact that they help in hiding a critical financial status from family members and friends. With with cash from online loans, all of the information is shared online. Hence, no documents pertaining to loan payments are sent to the house.
However, online cash loans do have a major disadvantage. Because the loan seeker’s needs are being satisfied in a hassle-free way within a short period of time, the processing fees as well as the interest rates of these loans are very high. Thus, people who miss making their payments continuously will be caught in the lent cycle for a very long time.
As the above discussion reveals, online cash loans should be used only when a person’s cash needs are of a high priority. A low rate loan is recommended if those needs can wait for the period of time it can take for regular loan processing to complete.
Finance
Don’t Let Your Six-Month Review Turn Into Window Dressing
A six-month review of your new financial planning investment services program is an essential element in its long-term success. A quick discussion at the partner meeting will not get at the real issues. The review needs to be a serious project with a commitment to address any issues discovered.
Many firms have asked how we do it and what should we look for. The following is a breakdown of some of the key issues to review and test.
• Is everyone on board? Have all partners and associates been introduced to the program? At this point, at least 75% of the likely partners and associates should have made at least four to 10 referrals and have several customers engaged in the financial planning process. Take an accurate measure of where the referrals are coming from and where they are not; ask the appropriate questions of those with either high or low participation. There may be a need for more – or better – internal communication.
• Are you mining your whole client base or just looking for diamonds on the surface? You should have contacted all of your clients in writing to let them know about the new services and suggested a time to talk about starting a plan. By the six-month mark, you need to be following up with most of your “A” clients and prospects who look like potential “A” clients. In the first six months, about 75% of your time dedicated to the new efforts should be spent on getting started with “A” clients.
• How does revenue look? The annual goal of a 10% increase in gross billings cannot be divided by two and used as a measure for the six-month review. The startup phase of the program requires time to build momentum, and effort now will pay off in the second half of the year. You should, however, start to see some increases in the first billing total of, say 2% to 3%. Look at the mix of the billings; if all of it is fee-generated (e.g. asset management) and none of it is from product sales, you will fall below the 10% target and you will have to adjust the mix to stay on target. The number of complete financial plans will have a direct correlation with revenues. Part of the implementation plan should have included a per-partner target for the number of plans. Now is the time to compile a report of client plans completed by partner and compare it to the goal.
• Is the leader still leading? The managing partner/partner that either assumed or was given “ownership” of the program should by now be clearly owning and leading. He or she should be managing the cultural fit and making the necessary changes to ease the integration. This person should be reporting and/or posting results and should make the program a focus at appropriate partner meetings. It’s important at this point to evaluate the role and responsibility of the person in this role: What have they done? Do they need help?
These are real issues and need to be addressed early and often for the program to succeed and should be the focus of every firm’s six-month review.
Finance
Choice Of Law In Syndicated Loans And Bonds
INTRODUCTION:
Any relationship between two entities, either persons or institutions, cannot be established except in accordance with some set of rules. These rules may be unenforceable norms or customs of a group or society, or some explicit laws having a binding and enforceable authority. A contract is a formal structure of a relationship between two or more parties, binding them together into a contractual relationship; and imposing upon them certain obligations and granting them certain rights over each other. In case of any problem with these obligations or rights, law of the land would come into action. But if the contracting parties belong to different lands, then there would arise a question as to law of which land should come into force. If the contracting parties have no earlier consensus over this issue, then it is more likely that the problem would remain unresolved; and one or more parties would suffer the loss. Hence, the need to decide at the time of making contract, as to which law would be followed.
CHOICE OF LAW IN SYNDICATED LOANS AND BONDS:
Similar is the case of the financial contract. ‘Every legal issue under a financial contract must be determined in accordance with a system of law. An aspect of a contract cannot exist in a legal vacuum.'(1) Syndicated loans and bonds are mostly international in their character. They usually involve borrowers and lenders from various countries; and ‘the greater the number of countries involved the greater the number of municipal systems of law which have to be considered.'(2) As there is not single set of International laws that could effectively govern the syndicated loans and bonds, it is necessary for the parties to these contracts to choose an agreed system of law.
A syndicated loan agreement normally is contracted between the highly sophisticated institutions like banks, corporations, state corporations, and even the sovereign states themselves. It involves a number of systems of law (even a single bank operating internationally can be subject to different systems of law)(3). The international bond issues, too, involve issuers and investment banks from different countries. In some respects, international bonds (Eurobonds) are even more ‘international’ than the syndicated loans, as they are sold to the public at large, and the individuals and other entities buy and sell them in numerous jurisdictions. During this course of business a number of transactions involving numerous legal documents take place. With these transactions rights and liabilities shift from one entity to another very frequently. When it happens in different systems of law, it creates ambiguity about which law should apply in which case. This ambiguity makes the business vulnerable to unpredictable situations. Eventually the whole business market suffers serious damage.
“In order to reduce such uncertainty to a minimum, an attempt is made in practice to apply one system of law to the transaction and to exclude as far as possible the applicability of other systems of law with which the transaction may have some connection. This is generally sought to be achieved in practice by a ‘choice of law’ clause which subjects to one governing system of law _ ‘the proper law’ _ the validity, enforceability and interpretation of the contractual and other legal documents which constitute the transaction.”(4)
The practicality provides the opportunity to the lender to have preference in ‘choice of law’, as in case of a dispute, it is his money that would need to be recovered. In case of the Euro bonds, where an investment bank helps in selling securities(5), the situation becomes different, as the lenders appear on scene after the bond is issued under certain terms including the matter of choice of law. In any case, while exercising the choice, it is preferred that such system is chosen that is familiar to the parties, so that the tendency of using certain type of financial transactions needs not to be changed. Further, the dealing with legal as well as business issues could be convenient. It is also important that the system chosen is greatly mature and the relevant jurisdiction enjoys good reputation for its impartiality. Political stability in that specific jurisdiction and convenience of language are also important factors in choosing a certain system of law(6). The incident of freezing of foreign currency accounts following imposition of emergency after the atomic tests in 1998(7), the stock market suffered such a huge loss that it took years to recover. In such a situation no serious financial activity can grow without fear of the unseen. While the enforcing forum is not less important a factor; the most significant factor of having the choice of law clause is the “insulation of the loan contract from legal changes in the borrower’s country.”(8)
While outlining the contract some of the essential documents would be prepared; for example, in case of a bond issue, the subscription agreement, the trust deed, the agreement between managers, the selling group agreement and the bond instruments themselves, and in case of the syndicated loan, the loan agreement. All of these legal documents would require validity, enforceability and when needed interpretation.(9) This could only be done under an agreed system of law.
Determination of rights and liabilities and interpretation of the legal documents would involve a number of laws relevant to the different issue. These may include the securities law, principles of contract, interpretation of contracts law, insolvency law, negotiable instruments law, and the like. All these laws should relate to one system of law, so as to make their interpretation and implementation possible.(10)
There are more than 310 jurisdictions in the world, which are grouped into nine classes i.e. Traditional English, American Common Law, Mixed Roman/common law, Germanic and Scandinavian, Mixed Franco-Latin/Germanic, Traditional Franco-Latin, Emerging Jurisdictions, Islamic Jurisdictions and Unallocated Jurisdictions(11). These categories are further combined into three major types: Common Law, Napoleonic and Roman-Germanic jurisdictions.(12) This much number of jurisdictions naturally has a potential to create problems in case of international syndicated loans and bonds where different systems of law would be involved. So, it becomes imperative to have ‘choice of law’ clause in the legal documents.
CONCLUSION:
The term international, in the syndicated loans and bonds, entails multiple laws, forums and jurisdictions. The conflict of laws, in such a case, is natural. Combination of laws, given their different approaches, is not a workable proposition. Harmonization of financial laws at international level is still an idealistic suggestion. So, to form, interpret and execute the international contracts, there is a need to adopt a single system of law. This, the parties to a contract can choose at the time of the concluding of the contract. This is done to ensure the validity, enforceability and interpretation of all the legal documents relevant to the contracts of syndicated loans and bonds. It helps eliminate the uncertainty and unpredictability of the fate of a contract. Most ideally, it is an external law, having a potential to insulate the loan contract from legal changes, especially, in the borrower’s country. English law worthy of playing such a role. There is another advantage of choosing it: it doesn’t demand any connection of the lender or borrower with England.
The fundamental importance of the inclusion of ‘choice of law clause’ in the international syndicated loan agreements and the legal instruments of the bonds, is to get rid of the uncertainty concerning the expectations about the contract, by providing a workable legal mechanism to resolve all the legal issues which would arise from time to time.
REFERENCES:
1). Wood, P R (1995) International Loans, Bonds and Securities Regulation; London: Sweet & Maxwell P-61
2). Slater R (1982) “Syndicated Bank Loans” presented to the Conference on ‘The Transnational Law of International Commercial Transactions’ at Bielefeld, W. Germany, October 5-7, 1981, in the Journal of Business Law pp 173-199
3). Cranston R (2003) Principles of Banking Law; 2nd Ed. Oxford: Oxford University Press; p 438
4). Tennekoon R (1991) The Law and Regulation of International Finance; London: Butterworths; p 16
5). Mishkin F (1992) The Economics of Money, Banking, and Financial Markets; 3rd Ed. New York: HarperCollins Publishers; p 286
6). Paul C & Montagu G (2003) Banking and Capital Markets Companion; 3rd Ed. London: Cavendish Publishing; p 94
7). Washingtonpost.com, at http://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-srv/inatl/longterm/southasia/stories/pakistan052998.htm visited on 14-05-2005
8). Wood P R (1995) International Loans, Bonds and Securities Regulation; op cit
9). Tennekoon R.. op cit
10). Slater R (1982) op cit
11). Wood P R (1997) Maps of World Financial Law; London: Allen & Overy; p 9
12). Wood, P R (2005) Oxford and Cambridge Introductory Lectures of Financial Law, op cit
Business Analyst Finance Domain Sample Resume
What’s Next For Bitcoin As Prices Encounter Difficulty Reclaiming $43,000?
Online Cash Loans – An Easy and Hassle-Free Way to Obtain Instant Cash
Don’t Let Your Six-Month Review Turn Into Window Dressing
The future of the Orioles’ infield is in Double-A Bowie, and they already have championship aspirations
Choice Of Law In Syndicated Loans And Bonds
How to Find TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) of Custom Software Applications
Jack White gets engaged, then married at his Michigan concert
Google AdSense Drives Income
The Tradition of Magic Realism in American Letters
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
Where next for Westbrook?
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Body found on sidewalk in downtown St. Louis
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
Chris Pine jokes his shaggy bearded look is ‘mostly laziness’
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
News4 weeks ago
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
-
News4 weeks ago
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
Body found on sidewalk in downtown St. Louis
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Chris Pine jokes his shaggy bearded look is ‘mostly laziness’