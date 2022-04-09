Finance
Can You Safely Sell Your Home and Rent It Back?
Plans that allow homeowners to sell their property and then rent it back are often referred to as sale and lease back or buy back schemes. Simply put, the property owner sells the home and then continues renting it from the new owner. This means that the home will no longer be theirs, but they will continue to live in the same home without being forced to move.
One major contributing factor with regards to why people choose this kind of scheme is that of financial pressures. Although we have grown accustomed to many luxuries and a certain way of life, this has in no way eased up the pressure on our pockets! In fact, many homeowners feel a bigger pinch today than they did years ago. These financial hardships affect a large majority of the population and can make it difficult or impossible to continue making monthly mortgage payments.
When a homeowner can’t afford to pay their mortgage, for whatever reason, there is the instant worry that the bank is going to “come knocking”. Rather than remaining homeless, these struggling property owners choose to sell their property instead. By choosing to sell and rent back the property, rather than simply selling, the whole hassle of packing and moving is eliminated. There’s no need to downsize, pay professional movers to transport your precious belongings, or hunt desperately for a home that you can afford. Selling your home and trying to find a new place to live while managing your usual daily responsibilities is not only stressful and tiring but also unnecessary. In addition, when you sell your home, you will enjoy some instant financial relief, and you can use the funds to pay off your other debts or fund another investment perhaps.
It’s important to note that such schemes are run by individuals and private companies. Just like any financial decision, it is best to take some time to consider all of your options and read all the fine print in the agreement before you sign. Try to consult with at least three different individuals or companies who are willing to offer this scheme and don’t be afraid to obtain legal advice to make sure that the terms are in fact legit. An independent financial adviser will be best equipped to lay out your various options after taking your financial situation into account. It is important to seek such advice and make sure that selling and renting back your property is indeed the best option.
Finance
The Great Gatsby – Is Nick Carraway Gay?
In The Great Gatsby Scott Fitzgerald presents a study of wealth and ambition through the prism of pathetic characters for which one can find almost no socially redeeming values.
What The Great Gatsby portrays is the sordid story of small band of feeble characters engaged in cheating, adultery, deception, and debauchery. The lavish parties -Jazz-age style- that Jay Gatsby throws to recover Daisy Buchanan (his lost illusions and perfidious lover) are all but wild bacchanalians.
When one thinks about of the rest of the nation, we can breathe a sigh of relief to see that the rest of Americans are engaged in productive enterprise, in rebuilding the nation after the waste of resources that was the First World War. The sordidness of the story applies, almost in its entirety, to that small band of marginal, misguided, and unsavory characters. It isn’t a book about the spiritual dismemberment of America (as many have interpreted the book to be) that came in 1927 with the Great Depression.
While in Ernest Hemingway’s short story “The Killers” we experience the objective voice of a disinterested narrator, in the Great Gatsby we are deceived by the relentless biases of Nick Carraway, a likable character –and narrator– who not only has an interesting story to tell, but also has an agenda. His agenda is a laundry list of things “to clean up,” events to smooth over, and a guilty consciousness to cleanse. In a similar vein as the Confessions penned by Augustine, Rousseau, and Ben Franklin, Nick exacerbates other people’s crimes and misdemeanors while obscuring and diminishing his own.
From the outset of the narration, Nick Carraway makes it clear that the story he’s about to tell is a very personal story, and that he is going to be a protagonist. So, with these words: “In my younger and more vulnerable years…” he begins to tell the story about himself and about young people coming of age, people who at present are in the midst of finding their own identity, groping for goals and a more certain future. It is a generational story in which ambitious Dough Boys-having returned from fighting a world war–vie for position under the sun, vying for a spot not in the tedium of poverty or disenchantment, but for a share of splendor in wealth and love.
Although Nick makes the calculated decision to come East to pursue a career in Wall Street, his heart moves him in a different direction; his heart is in literature, and he lets us know what his intentions are: “I was rather literary in college-one year I wrote a series of very solemn and obvious editorials for the Yale News-and now I was going to bring back all such things into my life and become again that most limited of all specialists, the ‘well rounded man.'” (GG, 4).
Having attended Yale University, he is justified in calling himself a ‘well rounded man’ who is fully equipped by experience, education, and talent to become a writer, a literary man.
As he commences the narrative, he even indulges in the author’s pleasure of even knowing the title of his book: “Only Gatsby, the man who gives his name to this book, was exempt from my reaction.” (GG, 2). He also engages in moments of meta-narration. When in the second book of Don Quijote the hero learns that he is the subject of spurious adventures by a spurious author, we can only enjoy the pleasures of meta-narration. Nick Carraway also engages himself in bits of meta-narration as when we read that he is reviewing his work as he progresses with the writing:
“Reading over what I have written so far, I see I have given the impression that he events of three nights several weeks apart were all that absorbed me. On the contrary, they were merely casual events in a crowded summer, and, until much later, they absorbed me infinitely less than my personal affairs.” (GG, 56).
Indeed they were but mere casual events, yet very much intertwined with his own personal life. Though Nick presents the Gastby life as the main thread, his own autobiographical strands of data are weaved into the fabric of the story.
While Meursault-Camus’ absurd-man narrator of The Stranger chooses a stark, hallucinatory jargon to depict his alienation from the world, Nick Carraway chooses a lyrical and often incantatory language to embellish the sordid world of a low-level American tragedy.
Nick takes licenses and reports hearsay, a narrator’s sin that endangers his credibility. What is disgusting is that in the end, Nick doesn’t denounce his cousin Daisy, even though he’s privy to the knowledge that Daisy was the driver that fated night, and that Daisy kills Myrtle Wilson (Tom’s mistress). Was this really an accident? Or did Daisy actually run over Mrs. Wilson intentionally? We can only go by Gatsby’s recollection of the accident as he recounts it to Nick.
That Daisy was driving and that she was maneuvering to pass a car coming the other way is clear. What follows is that Daisy first attempts avoid hitting Myrtle, but it is possible that as she recognizes Myrtle she changes her mind and runs over her. After all Myrtle Wilson has been a constant thorn in her flesh throughout the summer, causing her much pain, anxiety, and depression.
While Nick tells us there was an inquest, he omits telling us that he didn’t testify, despite the fact that his truthful testimony would have implicated his cousin Daisy. Nick then is complicit in the cover up of a hit and run crime. Furthermore, the night of the accident when Nick plays peeping Tom, he observes Daisy and Tom in a conspiratorial tete-a-tete:
“The weren’t happy, and neither of them had touched the chicken or the ale-and yet they weren’t unhappy either. There was an unmistakable air of natural intimacy about the picture, and anybody would have said that they were conspiring together.” (GG, 145).
In Garcia Marquez’s novel One Hundred Years of Solitude, when Remedios the Beauty ascends to heaven, the reader accepts this fact because the woman in her simple mindedness never sees that her beauty hurts people; or even kills them. But when Nick Carraway paints Daisy as a southern beauty filled with charm and innocence, he scratches a discordant note, for her actions belie that.
Is Nick Gay or Bisexual? Nick has a fixation with noses and we see this under-text surface throughout the narration, and the only way to break the habit is by actually “breaking” it violently just as Tom Buchanan does when he breaks his mistress’s nose. In addition, Daisy compares Nick to a flower: “Nick, you remind me of a–of a rose, an absolute rose.” Is she implying Nick is a closeted gay? Well, Nick never pursues Jordan with the vigor of a male in heat. And there’s a scene in which another male removes his garments.
During a get-together in New York, Nick meets Mr. McKee, a photographer: “Mr. McKee was a pale, feminine man from the flat below. He had just shaved, for there was a white spot of lather on his cheekbone (30).” Afterwards McKee takes Nick to his home where they spend the night. Nick later remembers: “I was standing beside his bed and he was sitting up between the sheets, clad in his underwear.”
To confirm McKee’s homosexuality and by implication Nick’s, we see a phallic image as the elevator boy warns “hands off the lever.” To which McKee responds “I beg your pardon…I didn’t know I was touching it.” Was McKee touching the lever or the elevator boy? Early in the Twentieth Century, American literature had certain taboos that an author could only approach and conquer as the Jew conquered Jericho-around and around and with noise. The noise being the carefully selected word-codes and phallic imagery.
Can anyone imagine a heterosexual man obssessing about another man?:
“Mr. McKee was asleep on a chair with his fists clenched in his lap, like a photograph of a man of action. Taking out my handkerchief I wiped from his cheek the remains of the spot of dried lather that had worried me all the afternoon.” (p.36)
Nick Carraway, the narrator, never acknowledges that he is an amiable pimp. Nick rents his West Egg house with a male, “when a young man at the office suggested that we take a house together in a commuting town, it sounded like a great idea. He found the house, a weather-beaten cardboard bungalow at eighty a month, but at the last minute the firm ordered him to Washington, and I went out to the country alone.” (p3).
If Nick isn’t gay, then he is bisexual: “I even had a short affair with a girl who lived in Jersey City and worked in the accounting department, but her brother began throwing mean looks in my direction, so when she went on her vacation in July I let it blow quietly away.” (p56).
And as he meanders through midtown Manhattan, he fantasizes: “I liked to walk up Fifth Avenue and pick out romantic women from the crowd and imagine that in a few minutes I was going to enter into their lives, and no one would ever know or disapprove. Sometimes, in my mind, I followed them to their apartments on the corners of hidden street, and they turned and smiled back at me before they faded through a door into warm darkness.” (p56).
Notice Nick’s self-examination that carry the despairing musings of old maids, spinsters, and old bachelors: “I was thirty. Before me stretched the portentous, menacing road of a new decade (p135).” As he looks down the lane of bachelorhood at this point in his life, Nick considers a life-presumably a sexual life with single men only: “The Thirty-the promise of a decade of loneliness, a thinning list of single men to know, a thinning briefcase of enthusiasm, thinning hair.” (p135). This is a poignant remark that confirms his loneliness and how he will comfort himself in his bacherlohood.
Nick Carraway presents himself as a simple, unassuming, and likeable character, who thrives in gaining the confidence of friends and strangers alike. Yet, there’s nothing simple about him. As his narrative progresses and we get to know him better, we conclude that he is a complex character with many facets.
While many sides of his personality are interesting, the reader cannot help being seduced by the moralistic preponderance of his judgments. On the surface, Nick presents himself as the voice of measure, reason, and virtue, but as we scrutinize his deeper strata we find an array of wild emotions, impulses, desires, and irrationalities that border on an unstable, sexually confused life, as he himself acknowledges: “Conduct may be founded on the hard rock or the wet marhes, but after a certain point I don’t care what’s founded on.” (GG, 2).
Finance
Invest or Pay Off Debt?
The one financial question that everyone wants to know the answer to is: Am I better off investing my money or paying off debt? The answer is not as hard as one would assume. Although, it can get murky, depending on how comfortable you are with debt.
The 6% Rule
To make this analysis as simple as possible, be sure to follow this rule: If your debt costs you (meaning the interest rate you pay is) 6% or more, you should always pay off the debt before investing. A 6% return is a conservative number to expect from the stock market. Many experts will say that historically the market has returned 8-10% per year. While I do not disagree with those experts, no one can predict the future. We do not know what the market will do going forward. As a result, I will be conservative and use 6% as the average market return per year.
Now, what do you do with any debt that you have that is less than 6%? This answer can be easy as well. You must ask yourself this: how comfortable are you in carrying your debt? This question does not simply ask if you are able to make your monthly debt payment, although that is part of the question. The bigger part of the question is asking yourself if you are able to handle carrying debt emotionally. Does the debt load keep you up at night? If you answered yes, then you are not comfortable with your debt and you should pay it off. If you worry at random times about your debt, again, you are not comfortable with your debt and should pay it off. If neither of these scenarios describes you, then you may want to take a step further and truly analyze if you are better off investing or paying off your debt.
The Deciding Formula
To determine which is right for you, you will have to do a little math. But don’t worry, the math is not difficult. The first step is to take your debt (in this case you will calculate each debt you have separately) and compare that to your after tax return on investing. In this first example, we will assume you have $5,000 in credit card debt at 4%. Since you cannot write off the interest you pay on your taxes, we do not need to calculate your after-tax cost for the debt. For all debt that you cannot write off the interest, the rate you pay is your after-tax cost. In this case, 4%. Next, we will assume that you are in the 25% tax bracket. You can determine your tax bracket by looking at last year’s tax return. Take the 6% investment return assumed above and multiply it by 1 minus 25%. The formula looks like this:.06(1-.25). The answer is 4.5%. In English, this means that after-tax, you earned a 4.5% return on your investments. Compare that to the 4% you pay in credit card interest. Mathematically, you are better off investing your money since you earn a higher return.
But, the greater return that you earn is only of a percent. Is that worth it? Here is where we go back to what matters to you more? Technically speaking, in this example, the difference is not material, meaning it is too small to matter. Whichever option you choose, it’s the right choice for you. After all, personal finance is just that, personal. You decide what is best for you and your situation.
Now let us assume you have a mortgage at 6.50%. Since the interest you pay on this debt is tax deductible, we have to complete the calculation for both the after-tax cost of the debt and the after-tax cost of the investments. We will assume the same facts as above regarding the 25% tax bracket. Here, you will take the 6.50% interest from your mortgage and multiply it by 1 minus your tax bracket. The formula is.065(1-.25). The answer is 4.88%. Effectively, your after-tax cost of you mortgage is 4.88%. By investing, you will earn 4.5% (as seen in the after-tax investment example above). In this case, you should pay off your mortgage rather than invest.
If you go through this process and the answer you come to is to invest and after a few months you are having second thoughts, then by all means, stop investing and pay off your debt. That uneasiness you feel is your gut telling you this isn’t right. Listen to your gut.
If you have multiple sources of debt, simply perform this calculation for each one that has an interest rate under 6%. You can then see which debts you should pay off and which ones you should pay the minimum and invest instead.
Conclusion
To recap, if any of your debt is over 6%, there is no math involved. You are better off paying the off your debt. On the opposite end, any debt that is 2% or less, you should invest your money. You can easily earn more than 2%, even in bond funds. You would be better off investing rather than paying down the debt. Of course, this also goes back to the earlier point that personal finance is personal. If you would still rather pay off the 2% debt, go for it.
For any debt that is between 2-6%, you need to do the quick math above to come to your conclusion.
Finance
10 Tips to Renegotiate and Restructure Equipment Leases and Loans
If your business cash flow is tight and you need some breathing room, consider restructuring your equipment leases and loans. It is always possible to negotiate your existing lease contracts. The biggest reason leasing companies don’t change contract terms is because they are never asked to make modifications. If you don’t ask, you don’t get.
Here are 10 tips to renegotiate your equipment leases and loans.
1. Call the leasing company if you are behind in making payments. Keep communication lines open.
2. Avoid late payment penalties. They can be as high as 10% of the lease payment. They add up quickly and are cumulative.
3. Negotiate late payment penalties if assessed. Sometimes leasing companies will forgive them if requested as long as paying late has not been standard practice during the entire lease term.
4. Be proactive, not reactive, in the restructure process. Have a plan. Make sure your financial statements and tax returns are ready to support your refinance request. Lenders will want to see your most recent year-end tax return and a current interim statement with comparative periods for the previous year’s performance.
5. Discuss the possibility of restructuring the payments. Options may include lowering payments by adding months to the end of the finance term. Support the longer term with information regarding the equipment useful life.
6. Propose an interest only payment option for a few months to get through a tight cash flow period.
7. Deal with a leasing company manager or bank officer. The customer service person is instructed to say, “We do not restructure leases.”
8. Know your contract options. This means read your current lease contract document cover to cover. If pages are missing, request that they are sent to you.
9. Understand what will put your lease into default. Often a default on one lease schedule means that all leases with the same financial institution will go into default too even though they are paid on time. Understand that a lease default will be very expensive.
10. Refinancing and restructures usually come with fees. The fee should be less than one-half percent of the total amount of the equipment acquisition cost.
Can You Safely Sell Your Home and Rent It Back?
Virender Sehwag Strongly Reacts To Yuzvendra Chahal’s Shocking Allegations Against MI Player
The Great Gatsby – Is Nick Carraway Gay?
Avian flu in Minnesota: Where did it come from, and how can it be stopped?
Invest or Pay Off Debt?
10 Tips to Renegotiate and Restructure Equipment Leases and Loans
BNB Beacon Chain (BNB) Upgrade & Hard Fork Will be Supported by Binance
IRA Charitable Rollover Opportunity Rolls on Through 2009
Thrust into new role, Orioles’ Jorge López embracing reliever mentality: ‘I like the challenge’
ASK IRA: Is Heat’s Erik Spoelstra being overlooked for NBA Coach of the Year?
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
Where next for Westbrook?
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Body found on sidewalk in downtown St. Louis
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
Chris Pine jokes his shaggy bearded look is ‘mostly laziness’
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
News4 weeks ago
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
-
News4 weeks ago
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
Body found on sidewalk in downtown St. Louis
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Chris Pine jokes his shaggy bearded look is ‘mostly laziness’