Chicago White Sox blow 2 late leads — and Lucas Giolito leaves with an injury — in a 5-4 loss to the Detroit Tigers

Sponsored by Fab Nutrition

Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

If you suffer from tough chronic or acute pain and have been wanting to try CBD oil but aren’t sure where to start, then our guide to the best CBD oil for pain will point you in the right direction. In addition to our top five brands, we’ll also give you some important information about pain relief along the way.

Millions of Americans deal with difficult conditions that bring about some type of discomfort. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, states that nearly 50.2 million Americans suffer from chronic pain. And while it’s been commonplace to take prescription or over-the-counter pain-relieving medications, more Americans are seeking out natural alternatives like CBD to help calm down and control the discomfort that plagues their bodies. If you’re thinking about buying CBD oil to help deal with your pain, then you’ve come to the right place. Our Best CBD Oil for Pain guide will help you choose the best brand for your unique goals and needs.

Top 7 CBD Oil Brands for Pain

Fab CBD — Most Potent

NuLeaf Naturals — High Grade Hemp Extracts

cbdMD — Potent Products

Hemp Bombs — Fun Flavor Options

Green Roads — Unique Product Options

Joy Organics — Solid Selection

Lazarus Naturals — Pure and Potent

How Did We Choose Our Best CBD Oil Brands for Pain?

As we were compiling our brands for the best high-quality CBD oils for pain, we decided to strictly include some of the best and most reputable brands in the industry. We purposely left cheaper and lesser known brands off of our list because, more often than not, these brands sell cheaply made products that are laden with harmful chemicals and additives. While these brands’ cheap prices may seem appealing, the average customer may not know that a lot of corners were cut during the product creation process. In fact, many less reputable brands sell products that aren’t tested by an independent lab, or they do not share their lab results, and the products may contain harmful pesticides, herbicides, heavy metals, fungicides, and solvents. In addition to being poorly made, the products are also less potent and effective. So, before we could compile our initial list of CBD companies, we needed to put together a list of guidelines to follow for the selection process. As we were going through various brands to add to our list, we closely looked at each one for:

How potent the CBD oil was

Where the brand sourced its hemp from

If the brand followed the strict guidelines set forth by the FDA

The type of oil the brand sold: full-spectrum, broad spectrum, or CBD isolate

Third-party lab reports

Brand reputation

Were the instructions on the products easy to read and comprehend

Overall THC levels in the brand’s oils

After thoroughly researching a wealth of brands, we whittled our list down to our top five brands that you see below. These brands create some of the highest quality CBD oils in the industry that are also pure, effective, and that are affordably priced.

5 Best CBD Oils for Pain and Inflammation

#1 FAB CBD — Most Potent

FAB CBD first made its way into the industry in 2017. Since that time, the brand has been crafting clean, potent, and effective products that customers love. The team at FAB CBD collectively has years of experience in the health and wellness arena, so they know what it takes to create popular products like the brand’s full-spectrum CBD oils, “Anytime” and “Nighttime” CBD gummies, Topical CBD Cream, Full Spectrum CBD Body Salve, CBD+CBG Oil, non-CBD Vegan Green Superfoods, and Calm & Cool Crunchy CBD Dog Treats.

Highlights

Hemp Source — Clean,non-gmo, organic hemp from Colorado

CBD Potency and Variety — Pure and potent full-spectrum CBD oils in a variety of flavors and strengths

Additional Ingredients — MCT oil (carrier oil), natural flavoring, and beneficial terpenes

Extraction Process — FAB CBD uses CO2 extraction to obtain all of its pure extracts

Third-Party Lab Reports — All products are tested by ProVerde Labs, and then the brand publishes those reports on its website

About the CBD Oil

Best Full-spectrum oils in delicious flavors of vanilla, berry, mint, natural, and citrus, and in potencies of 300mg, 600mg, 1200mg, and 2400mg

What We Liked

We like that FAB CBD has clean, potent oils in a nice selection of flavors and strengths that many customers consider to be a staple in their natural supplement routines. We also really like that the brand prides itself on being transparent and aims to please its customers. One way they do this is by offering a 30-day money-back guarantee.

What We Disliked

The only thing that we disliked about the brand was that it does not yet offer international shipping.

#2 Nuleaf Naturals — High Grade Hemp Extracts

NuLeaf Naturals works hard to produce top-quality CBD products that are both potent and affordable. The brand has been creating clean full-spectrum hemp products since its inception in 2014. In fact, NuLeaf Naturals is one of the first CBD brands in the industry to be ISO-compliant (International Organization for Standardization-compliant) and GMP-certified (Good Manufacturing Practices-certified). The brand, founded by a group of plant medicine lovers, creates CBD products that help encourage a healthy mind and body.

Highlights

Hemp Source — The brand sources its organic hemp from licensed Colorado farms

CBD Potency and Variety — Full-spectrum CBD oils in a solid selection of strengths

Additional Ingredients — Organic Virgin Hemp Seed Oil, terpenes

Extraction Process — CO2 extraction method

Third-Party Lab Reports — NuLeaf Naturals uses an independent lab to regularly test all of its products

About the CBD Oil

NuLeaf Naturals produces CBD oils in potencies of 300mg, 900mg, 1800mg, 3000mg, and 6000mg that are unflavored

What We Liked

We liked that NuLeaf Naturals believes in transparency. We also like the fact that the brand produces pure and robust full-spectrum CBD oils.

What We Disliked

The one thing that we disliked about the brand was that it doesn’t offer any flavor options for its full-spectrum CBD oils.

#3 cbdMD — Potent Products

cbdMD has an expansive line of products. Some of the brand’s more popular products include CBD tinctures, bath bombs, gummies, and topicals. The brand cares deeply about being transparent in the way that it creates its top-quality CBD products. Furthemore, cbdMD also cares about keeping its customers’ trust and loyalty. The brand also believes that everyone should have access to high-quality CBD products, therefore, it keeps its prices both affordable and competitive.

Highlights

Hemp Source — All of the brand’s hemp comes from farms located in the United States

CBD Potency and Variety — Broad spectrum oil in an array of strengths and flavors

Additional Ingredients — MCT oil, terpenes, and natural flavor

Extraction Process — CO2 extraction method

Third-Party Lab Reports — An ISO-certified independent lab tests all of the brand’s products on a routine basis

About the CBD Oil

Broad spectrum oil in delicious flavors like berry, natural, orange, and mint, and in potencies of 300mg, 750mg, 1000mg, 1500mg, 3000mg, 5000mg, and 7500mg

What We Liked

We really liked the fact that the brand gives customers a wealth of products to choose from.

What We Disliked

While it’s great that customers have lots of product options, we disliked the fact that new customers can become easily overwhelmed with all of those choices. nofollow sponsored

#4 Hemp Bombs — Fun Flavor Options

Hemp Bombs was first founded in Tampa, Florida in 2016. Since its inception, the brand has been on a mission to craft top-notch CBD products from only the cleanest industrial hemp. Hemp Bombs makes both broad spectrum and CBD isolate products that include CBD oils, topicals, capsules, and gummies. When it came to deciding on a product line, the brand wanted to make sure its customers had a strong selection to choose from.

Highlights

Hemp Source — Organic hemp from farms in Europe

CBD Potency and Variety — Full-spectrum CBD oils in a host of strengths and fun flavors

Additional Ingredients — MCT oil, grapeseed oil, natural flavors

Extraction Process — CO2 extraction process

Third-Party Lab Reports — Every product is thoroughly tested by an independent lab

About the CBD Oil

Full-spectrum CBD oils that come in fun, tasty flavors that include Chocolate Mint, Acai Berry, Watermelon, Natural, Orange Creamsicle, and Peppermint, and in strengths of 300mg, 750mg, 1500mg, 3000mg, and 5000mg

What We Liked

We really liked that the brand has many strengths and flavors for their top-quality CBD oils.

What We Disliked

We disliked that Hemp Bombs does not make full-spectrum CBD oils.

#5 Green Roads — Unique Product Options

Laura Fuentes, a licensed compounding pharmacist, started Green Roads in 2013 with the intention of helping her close friend, Arby, heal from his health issues. Arby’s strong belief in the healing benefits of CBD led Fuentes to begin formulating CBD products. After her formulations proved successful, the pair brought their products to a larger group of people. During this time, they founded Green Roads as a way to help both family and friends live healthy lifestyles. As word spread about the brand, it began to grow quickly throughout the years.

Highlights

Hemp Source — Green Roads partners with hemp farms throughout the United States

CBD Potency and Variety — Full-spectrum, broad spectrum, and CBD isolate products in a strong array of flavors and strengths

Additional Ingredients — Glycerine, MCT oil, natural flavorings, sunflower lecithin, sunflower oil, hemp seed oil

Extraction Process — CO2 extraction method

Third-Party Lab Reports — The brand enlists Kaycha Labs, an independent laboratory, to test its products for pesticides, herbicides, heavy metals, and other contaminants, as well as cannabinoid content

About the CBD Oil

Green Roads offers full-spectrum and broad spectrum CBD oils in 300mg, 750mg, and 1500mg potencies that come in flavors like Apple Kiwi Bliss, Mint Breeze, and unflavored. The brand also makes a 25mg strength single serving Daily Dose CBD oil and Sweet Sleep CBD Nightly Dose. The Sweet Sleep CBD Oil is also available in a bottled strength of 750mg

What We Liked

We liked that Green Roads offers a wide selection of CBD product options. We also liked that the brand offers its customers a large variety of oil strengths.

What We Disliked

We were not keen on the fact that the brand has a limited selection of flavors for its CBD oils. We also disliked that its website was somewhat difficult to navigate.

#6 Joy Organics — Solid Selection

Joy Organics employs excellence and innovation to thoughtfully craft high-quality CBD products. CEO and Co-Founder Joy Smith established the brand after dealing with her own difficult health issues. In fact, she tried a host of CBD products with very little success, and that’s how Joy Organics came to be. Today, the Joy Organics family consistently works hard to create new and innovative formulas while making its existing ones better.

Highlights

Hemp Source — The brand sources its hemp from Farm Bill-compliant American Farms

CBD Potency and Variety — Broad spectrum and full-spectrum CBD products in a nice selection of strengths

Additional Ingredients — Organic extra-virgin olive oil, organic natural flavorings

Extraction Process — Supercritical CO2 extraction method

Third-Party Lab Reports — Joy Organics uses a third-party lab to test all of its products, and then those reports are published on its websites where customers can easily find them

About the CBD Oil

Joy Organics creates both broad spectrum and full-spectrum CBD oils in potencies of 450mg, 900mg, 1350mg, and 2250mg, in flavors of Tranquil Mint, Orange Bliss, Natural Fresh Lime, Tropical Sunrise, and Summer Lemon

What We Liked

We really liked that the brand uses organic farming methods to obtain its hemp. We also liked that Joy Organics is transparent with customers, and also offers free shipping on every order.

What We Disliked

We disliked the fact that Joy Organics doesn’t internationally ship its products.

#7 Lazarus Naturals — Pure and Potent

Ever since the brand made it onto the scene in 2014, Lazarus Naturals has been crafting affordable, potent, and pure CBD products. To that end, the brand’s founders believe that CBD should be accessible to everyone despite their financial circumstances. Lazarus Naturals diligently works to lift up underserved communities by partnering with non-profit organizations and making donations to worthwhile and meaningful causes. Lazarus Naturals is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

Highlights

Hemp Source — Central Oregon-grown organic hemp

CBD Potency and Variety — Full-spectrum oils in a solid selection of potencies that also come in unique flavors

Additional Ingredients — Organic coconut MCT oil, natural flavor, terpenes

Extraction Process — Ethanol extraction process

Third-Party Lab Reports — The brand’s products are tested by Columbia Laboratories, an independent lab

About the CBD Oil

The brand makes full-spectrum CBD oils in unique flavors like Chai Tea Latte, Chocolate Mint, French Vanilla Mocha, Yuzu, Wintermint, Blood Orange, Flavorless, and Classic Flavor in potencies of 600mg, 750mg, 1200mg, 1500mg, 2400mg, 3000mg, 6000mg

What We Liked

We liked that Lazarus Naturals has a strong selection of CBD oil strengths. We also liked that the brand carries unique flavor options for its oils.

What We Disliked

We didn’t like that Lazarus Naturals only ships to select countries. We also disliked that verified customer reviews reported that not all of the brand’s flavor options were pleasing to the palate. For example, there were customers who disliked that there was an overwhelming molasses taste in the brand’s French Vanilla flavor.

What the Science Says About CBD for Pain

Many people have found success in treating their chronic and acute pain with CBD oil. In fact, promising research on CBD and pain management found that CBD oil may help decrease pain, inflammation, and discomfort that’s connected to various health issues. Moreover, CBD may offer a safe alternative treatment for those suffering with chronic pain who depend on dangerous habit-forming prescription medications like opioids. While more research needs to be conducted, a 2018 review looked at how well CBD works to alleviate chronic pain by examining studies that were conducted between 1975 and 2018. Some of the studies that researchers looked at focused on cancer pain, neuropathic pain, and fibromyalgia. Based on the review of these studies, researchers deduced that CBD was effective at managing pain without any negative side effects.

CBD Oil vs CBD Topicals: Which One is Best for Pain?

Different CBD products have different effects. Additionally, each type of CBD product enters the body in a different way. While all types of CBD can have a positive impact on chronic pain, CBD topicals offer more of a targeted treatment than CBD oils. Therefore, if you’re experiencing tough muscle or joint pain, then a CBD topical cream or CBD salve is best to use. If, however, your pain is more widespread, then you should opt for a CBD oil. When you take CBD oil under your tongue, the oil goes into your bloodstream to work with the body’s endocannabinoid system. In this way, the cannabinoids, terpenes, and phytonutrients in the hemp plant can have more of a larger impact on your entire body and body systems. Some people choose to use both products together, while others use one or the other. The choice is up to you.

How Does CBD Work?

In thinking about how CBD works, it’s best to first have an understanding of the body’s endocannabinoid system, or ECS. The ECS works to bring the body back into a state of balance, or homeostasis. It was first discovered by researchers in the 1990s while they were exploring how THC works in the body. Within the ECS, there are certain endocannabinoids, endocannabinoid receptors, and enzymes that work together.

ECS Endocannabinoids and Receptors

Your body makes its own endocannabinoids. The cannabinoids from the hemp and marijuana plant — which are both varieties of the cannabis plant — work with the ECS to help boost it up when it’s depleted. So far, scientists have identified two specific endocannabinoids. They are anandamide, or AEA, and 2-arachidonoylglycerol, or 2-AG, which both function to keep the body’s internal workings running as smoothly as possible. The body produces these endocannabinoids as needed.

Endocannabinoid receptors are located all throughout your body. Cannabinoids bind to these receptors so they can send a signal to the ECS to jump into action. The two main endocannabinoid receptors are the CB1 receptor, which are found in the central nervous system, and the CB2 receptors, which are found in the peripheral nervous system. Endocannabinoids can bind to both receptors and the effects that come about will differ depending on the location of the receptor and which type of endocannabinoid adheres to it. As an example, while some endocannabinoids bind to the CB2 receptor to tackle inflammation, others might bind to the CB1 receptor to help relieve pain.

ECS Enzymes

ECS enzymes break down endocannabinoids after they’ve done their jobs. The two main enzymes that do this are fatty acid amide hydrolase that breaks down AEA, and monoacylglycerol acid lipase that breaks down 2-AG.

How the ECS Functions

The ECS functions to help regulate and balance these processes and more:

Appetite

Digestion

Chronic pain

Mood

Inflammation

Sleep

Memory

Motor control

Metabolism

Learning

Stress

Liver function

Reproductive system function

If pain from a health issue, fever, or injury throws your body off balance, then the ECS swoops in to help your body return to its normal workings. Scientists believe that THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, works with the ECS by binding to the CB1 and CB2 receptors. This enables it to help reduce pain and stimulate appetite. Conversely, scientists think that CBD, or cannabidiol, works with the ECS to help prevent the endocannabinoids from being broken down too soon. When the endocannabinoids are allowed to work, they will have a better effect on your body.

Consequently, when all of these cannabinoids enter into your body, they evoke what’s known as the entourage effect. In this phenomenon, the cannabinoids work synergistically to boost up each other’s positive aspects while dampening their negative effects. For example, when taken in large quantities, THC can cause a euphoric “high” sensation as well as nausea. However, CBD works to counteract that.

How Can CBD Help with Reducing Different Kinds of Pain

CBD can help reduce different types of pain by working with the body’s ECS. Moreover, different types of CBD products work to help calm pain in different ways. While some people enjoy taking CBD oil, others like taking CBD gummies for their simplicity and ease. Still, others like to use CBD creams and salves to pinpoint sore spots on their skin, muscles, and joints. As we stated earlier, CBD oil and gummies are great for widespread issues like the pain that stems from arthritis, fibromyalgia, multiple sclerosis, migraine headaches and others. CBD topicals are nice to use on sore muscles and joints like those overworked leg muscles that you worked out at the gym, or a sore arm and elbow from golf, tennis, or gardening. Some people even find relief taking their CBD oil twice a day and then using a CBD topical on any sore areas on their body in between.

5 Quick Facts About Pain

Pain can take a physical and emotional toll on the body. Here are some little known facts about pain that can also help you make an informed decision about CBD.

The three types of pain are acute, sub-acute, and chronic pain. Acute pain is short-lived, while sub-acute pain persists beyond a normal healing period. Lastly, chronic pain lingers on and lasts for three months or more. Chronic pain can affect you physically and emotionally. People who live with chronic pain can also experience lack of energy, limited mobility, appetite changes, and muscle fatigue or tension. Some of the most common pain is felt in the back, shoulder, knee, hip, and foot. In fact, about 41 percent of the population lives with chronic back pain according to a review of a CDC report written by researchers at Harvard . There is around $80 billion a year in lost wages because of chronic pain. According to the CDC, people said chronic pain caused them to miss 10 work days a year, which added up to about $80 billion in lost wages. Women are more likely to suffer with chronic pain than men. Since 2003, studies have discovered that more women suffer with chronic pain. In 2020, the CDC found that women were 21.7 percent more likely to experience chronic pain over men.

CBD Oil Dosage: How Much CBD Oil to Take for Pain?

The amount of CBD oil that everyone will take is different because everyone’s body is unique. Therefore, a dose that works best for you may not work that well for someone else. Also, when it comes to CBD strengths, typically lower strengths like 300mg and 600mg are excellent for boosting and maintaining general health and wellness, while higher strengths like 1200mg and 2400mg are best for tougher health issues like severe arthritis, epilepsy, and other painful conditions. If you have more chronic pain, then you may find yourself using a higher dose. Also, you may need a higher strength. Finding the best dose and strength for your body’s needs and your health goals is a slow process. Therefore, you need to be patient, consistent, and allow yourself the time to find the right dose that helps your pain.

How to Use CBD Oil for Pain

If you’re just beginning to take CBD, it’s best to start low and go slow. This simply means that you should start at low concentrations and at the lowest possible dose and then slowly increase it over time. For example, if you’re using a 600mg bottle of FAB CBD, then begin by using half a dropperful once a day. This will equal 10mg of CBD. Stay with this dose for about one week before checking in with yourself to see how you feel.

After a week, if you need to increase your dose, move up to using half a dropper twice a day, or 20 mg of CBD a day. Stick with the new dose for one week, all the while journaling and documenting what you feel and notice. Keep on with this pattern until you find your best dose.

When taking CBD oil for pain or as an anti-inflammatory, you should drop the oil under your tongue and hold it there for around 60-seconds before swishing it around in your mouth and swallowing it. When you hold the oil sublingually and then swish it in your mouth, you’re giving the cannabinoids a chance to be absorbed into the bloodstream via the thin tissues under your tongue and in your mouth.

How Long Does it Take for CBD Oil to Work for Pain?

This is a complicated question. Some people feel the effects of CBD from anywhere between 30 to 90 minutes. However, it may take weeks for long-term results to be felt. This is why it pays to be consistent with taking your CBD oil for pain. Age, body weight, metabolism, and CBD quality all play a role in how long it will take for your CBD oil to work. Moreover, how you take your CBD matters too. For instance, CBD oil taken under the tongue will be felt faster than chewing and swallowing a CBD gummy or other edible that has to pass through the digestive tract. While CBD oil enters into the bloodstream fairly quickly, the effects do not last as long as the effects felt when you take a CBD gummy. So, even though it takes a while for you to feel your CBD gummy working, know that once you feel those effects that they will last for quite a while. This is called bioavailability, and you need to understand what it is so that you can best determine how much CBD you’ll need to feel its effects and how long those effects can last for.

What You Should Know When Purchasing CBD Oil for Pain

When purchasing CBD oil for pain, you should deeply research all that you can about both the CBD oil and the brand. For example, know where the brand sources its hemp from, look at any and all third-party testing, read verified customer reviews and published articles by industry experts. Research CBD oil in general and its benefits and potential side effects.

Furthermore, you should know the difference between the CBD oil varieties. Full-spectrum oils contain all of the beneficial cannabinoids, terpenes, and phytonutrients of the hemp plant. Broad-spectrum CBD oils are akin to full-spectrum oils, except that all of the THC has been filtered out of it. Lastly, CBD isolate oils contain only 99% CBD, as the rest of the plant parts have been filtered out using a special process. Full-spectrum CBD and broad spectrum CBD oils evoke the entourage effect, while CBD isolates do not because they are THC-free, as well as lacking any other cannabinoids aside from CBD. Moreover, all varieties interact with the body’s endocannabinoid system. The type of CBD oil variety you choose depends on your personal goals, needs, and preferences.

Other Benefits of CBD Oil?

CBD oil has additional benefits linked to it. Many new CBD users may not be aware that they can use CBD oil for anxiety and depression, or that they can use CBD oil for sleep and insomnia to help evoke a feeling of relaxation so that they can feel more rested. Anxiety can be debilitating if not treated properly. Thankfully, some who have been diagnosed with anxiety are finding relief and calming through regular and consistent use of CBD. Additionally, people who struggle with sleep issues or insomnia are finding that not only does CBD help them relax before bed, it also allows them to have a more restful and restorative sleep.

Some causes of poor sleep can include:

Mental health disorders like depression and anxiety

Medication

Chronic pain

Too much caffeine intake

Environmental factors like loud noises or an uncomfortable mattress

Interestingly, a study published in 2019 examined whether CBD could help with sleep or lower anxiety. In that study, 72 participants were involved, with a total of 47 of them experiencing anxiety and 25 of them having sleep issues. Each participant was given 25mg of CBD in capsule form each day. During that first month, a little over 79 percent of the participants reported less anxiety and over 66 percent reported improved sleep. Pain also causes problems with anxiety and sleep. In fact, in a 2018 review, scientists found evidence that CBD can calm pain. Therefore, they deduced that if pain is soothed, then sleep and anxiety can be improved.

CBD Oil Legality

Lots of new users have questions about the legality of CBD. Thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill, CBD is federally legal to buy and sell throughout the United States, providing it’s made from industrial hemp and contains 0.3% or less THC. Hemp naturally contains low levels of THC, while the marijuana plant contains elevated levels of the cannabinoid. Therefore, you cannot get “high” from using hemp-derived CBD, but you can feel a euphoria from using marijuana-based products. While hemp-based CBD is federally legal, marijuana-derived products are only legal in states that have medicinal and/or recreational marijuana laws on their books. In addition, some states have laws regarding hemp-based CBD, so it pays to look into your state laws before buying any type of CBD products made from hemp.

What are the potential side effects

The good news is that, when compared to prescription pain medications, CBD has relatively few side effects. Moreover, those side effects are fairly minor as well. Some of the side effects linked to CBD are:

Fatigue

Sleepiness

Diarrhea

Changes in appetite

Changes in weight

It’s important to note that CBD may interact with certain over-the-counter drugs, dietary supplements, and prescription medications that come with a grapefruit warning. Both grapefruit and CBD can interfere with the enzymes responsible for drug metabolism. CBD may, therefore, increase the potential for liver toxicity in drugs with a grapefruit warning. If you have been wanting to try CBD but are on a prescription medication, then you should consult with your primary care doctor, medical specialist, or prescribing physician before beginning a CBD regimen.

Final Thoughts on CBD Oil for Pain

CBD has been used for thousands of years by many cultures to help with pain, anxiety, depression, sleep issues, and other health ailments. To this day, many people are still turning to CBD to help calm down discomfort from various issues that bring about chronic or acute pain. When it comes to finding a brand and a product that’s best for your needs, it pays to take the time to do some research. If you’re unsure of where to begin, then you can start by trying some of the top seven brands that we’ve profiled in our guide. Once you’ve settled on a brand and product, the next step is to find the optimal dose of CBD for your needs. Remember that finding the best dose of CBD for your pain is a slow process that requires patience, consistency, and time. But, once you find that sweet spot for your body, you’ll be reaping all of the benefits that CBD has to offer.

While CBD oil is great for widespread and internal body pain, you should never underestimate the power that CBD creams and salves have to offer. If you’re looking to pinpoint a specific area of discomfort, then massaging some cream or salve into the area will help ease muscle tension and relieve any localized pain and soreness. And if you’re like most people who want to try to tackle multiple issues at once, then using a combination of CBD topicals and CBD oils will not only help quell that localized ache, but also help to relax and alleviate that widespread pain that radiates throughout your body. Before you try any type of CBD, however, it’s always best to consult with your primary care doctor or medical specialist, as he or she will be able to help guide you in the best direction.