Chicago White Sox blow 2 late leads — and Lucas Giolito leaves with an injury — in a 5-4 loss to the Detroit Tigers
As season openers go, the final moments for the Chicago White Sox-Detroit Tigers game Friday ranks as one of the stranger ones in recent history.
The Sox allowed two runs in the ninth, falling 5-4 in front of 43,480 at Comerica Park.
The Tigers tied the game on a one-out home run to left by Eric Haase off All-Star closer Liam Hendriks. Austin Meadows reached on a two-out triple to right. And then the game got really wild.
New Tigers shortstop Javier Báez hit a fly ball to deep right field. AJ Pollock appeared to make an amazing juggling catch near the wall. But after a review, it was clear the ball first hit the wall just above Pollock’s glove.
Báez was credited with a game-winning single, handing the Sox a tough loss.
“I had no idea (initially) if the ball hit the wall first or if it hit my glove,” Pollock said. “I felt it hit the glove, so maybe I was hoping it hit the glove, hit the wall and popped straight up. Those things happen kind of quick. Unfortunately it didn’t work out.
“It was just a crazy game.”
The Sox squandered two leads.
They led 3-0 after two innings, getting two-out RBIs from Eloy Jiménez in the first and Pollock and Luis Robert in the second. Pollock, acquired in an April 1 trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers for Craig Kimbrel, finished with three hits, an RBI and a run in his Sox debut.
With starter Lucas Giolito dealing, the Sox appeared to be in good shape.
But the right-hander left after the fourth inning with abdominal tightness on his left side. He is being evaluated, according to the team.
Giolito allowed one hit, struck out six and walked two in four scoreless innings. He exited after throwing 61 pitches.
“I’m concerned because knowing him he won’t want to come out, drag him out of there,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “I’m concerned because he felt something, and he was smart, didn’t feel well. Didn’t go back out because who knows what’s going to happen. We’ve got a lot riding on him getting checked and seeing what it is.”
Giolito, starting the opener for the third straight season, struck out one in the first, two in the second and three in the third. He twice fanned Báez.
“(He was) throwing the ball so well, when he came out he felt a little tug in there, didn’t want to take any chances,” La Russa said.
The Tigers scored once in the sixth, an inning that concluded when Jeimer Candelario was called for interference for his hard slide into second base, resulting in an inning-ending double play instead of a second run.
The Tigers loaded the bases against reliever Aaron Bummer with two outs in the eighth. Hendriks entered against future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera, who dropped a single in front of center fielder Luis Robert. Two runs scored on the bloop hit, tying the game at 3.
“Exactly where I wanted (the pitch), up and in off the plate, and he broke his bat and it just landed in there,” Hendriks said. “I made the pitch I wanted to ,but it’s not the result I wanted, and that’s the thing that hurts the most today. Yes, the loss hurts, but it’s the inherited runs and not picking up another teammate, and that’s what really irks me.”
Designated hitter Andrew Vaughn came through with one out in the ninth, homering to left against Gregory Soto to put the Sox ahead 4-3.
“Faced Soto last year, he likes to quick pitch,” Vaughn said. “Got a hard fastball and a hard sinker and I just saw a pitch up and I thought it was a slider and I put a good swing on it.
“It was a pretty good feeling to quiet the crowd down a little bit and get the momentum in our favor. It just didn’t turn our way in the end.”
Hendriks looked at the bottom of the ninth as a “redemption” opportunity.
“Obviously I made the pitches when I needed to in the eighth after the first single, it went exactly as I wanted it to,” Hendriks said. “It was just Haase put up a good battle, and I left that one leaking over middle in and that’s the pitch he hits, especially after I threw him seven or eight straight fastballs.
“I’ve just got to make better pitches. I’ve got to make better pitch selection. And that’s something that needs to happen really quickly.”
As for the last play of the game, Hendriks — like many in the ballpark — initially thought it was a catch.
“But you see the replay and obviously it showed it hit off the top of the wall,” he said. “I didn’t think (Báez) got it that well, but it just kept going.”
It’s just one of 162. But the Sox had already suffered a setback late in spring training with the loss of Lance Lynn for the first few weeks of the season. The starter is possibly out for eight weeks (right knee surgery to repair torn tendon). Now they await word on Giolito’s status.
“Injuries happen and unfortunately we’ve been dealing with that early on here,” Pollock said. “There’s going to be a lot of teams dealing with injuries. Yeah, it’s not ideal.”
()
Best CBD Oil For Pain: Top 7 Brands of 2022
Sponsored by Fab Nutrition
Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer's branded content department. Observer's editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.
If you suffer from tough chronic or acute pain and have been wanting to try CBD oil but aren’t sure where to start, then our guide to the best CBD oil for pain will point you in the right direction. In addition to our top five brands, we’ll also give you some important information about pain relief along the way.
Millions of Americans deal with difficult conditions that bring about some type of discomfort. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, states that nearly 50.2 million Americans suffer from chronic pain. And while it’s been commonplace to take prescription or over-the-counter pain-relieving medications, more Americans are seeking out natural alternatives like CBD to help calm down and control the discomfort that plagues their bodies. If you’re thinking about buying CBD oil to help deal with your pain, then you’ve come to the right place. Our Best CBD Oil for Pain guide will help you choose the best brand for your unique goals and needs.
Top 7 CBD Oil Brands for Pain
Fab CBD — Most Potent
NuLeaf Naturals — High Grade Hemp Extracts
cbdMD — Potent Products
Hemp Bombs — Fun Flavor Options
Green Roads — Unique Product Options
Joy Organics — Solid Selection
Lazarus Naturals — Pure and Potent
How Did We Choose Our Best CBD Oil Brands for Pain?
As we were compiling our brands for the best high-quality CBD oils for pain, we decided to strictly include some of the best and most reputable brands in the industry. We purposely left cheaper and lesser known brands off of our list because, more often than not, these brands sell cheaply made products that are laden with harmful chemicals and additives. While these brands’ cheap prices may seem appealing, the average customer may not know that a lot of corners were cut during the product creation process. In fact, many less reputable brands sell products that aren’t tested by an independent lab, or they do not share their lab results, and the products may contain harmful pesticides, herbicides, heavy metals, fungicides, and solvents. In addition to being poorly made, the products are also less potent and effective. So, before we could compile our initial list of CBD companies, we needed to put together a list of guidelines to follow for the selection process. As we were going through various brands to add to our list, we closely looked at each one for:
- How potent the CBD oil was
- Where the brand sourced its hemp from
- If the brand followed the strict guidelines set forth by the FDA
- The type of oil the brand sold: full-spectrum, broad spectrum, or CBD isolate
- Third-party lab reports
- Brand reputation
- Were the instructions on the products easy to read and comprehend
- Overall THC levels in the brand’s oils
After thoroughly researching a wealth of brands, we whittled our list down to our top five brands that you see below. These brands create some of the highest quality CBD oils in the industry that are also pure, effective, and that are affordably priced.
5 Best CBD Oils for Pain and Inflammation
#1 FAB CBD — Most Potent
FAB CBD first made its way into the industry in 2017. Since that time, the brand has been crafting clean, potent, and effective products that customers love. The team at FAB CBD collectively has years of experience in the health and wellness arena, so they know what it takes to create popular products like the brand’s full-spectrum CBD oils, “Anytime” and “Nighttime” CBD gummies, Topical CBD Cream, Full Spectrum CBD Body Salve, CBD+CBG Oil, non-CBD Vegan Green Superfoods, and Calm & Cool Crunchy CBD Dog Treats.
Highlights
- Hemp Source — Clean,non-gmo, organic hemp from Colorado
- CBD Potency and Variety — Pure and potent full-spectrum CBD oils in a variety of flavors and strengths
- Additional Ingredients — MCT oil (carrier oil), natural flavoring, and beneficial terpenes
- Extraction Process — FAB CBD uses CO2 extraction to obtain all of its pure extracts
- Third-Party Lab Reports — All products are tested by ProVerde Labs, and then the brand publishes those reports on its website
About the CBD Oil
- Best Full-spectrum oils in delicious flavors of vanilla, berry, mint, natural, and citrus, and in potencies of 300mg, 600mg, 1200mg, and 2400mg
What We Liked
We like that FAB CBD has clean, potent oils in a nice selection of flavors and strengths that many customers consider to be a staple in their natural supplement routines. We also really like that the brand prides itself on being transparent and aims to please its customers. One way they do this is by offering a 30-day money-back guarantee.
What We Disliked
The only thing that we disliked about the brand was that it does not yet offer international shipping.
#2 Nuleaf Naturals — High Grade Hemp Extracts
NuLeaf Naturals works hard to produce top-quality CBD products that are both potent and affordable. The brand has been creating clean full-spectrum hemp products since its inception in 2014. In fact, NuLeaf Naturals is one of the first CBD brands in the industry to be ISO-compliant (International Organization for Standardization-compliant) and GMP-certified (Good Manufacturing Practices-certified). The brand, founded by a group of plant medicine lovers, creates CBD products that help encourage a healthy mind and body.
Highlights
- Hemp Source — The brand sources its organic hemp from licensed Colorado farms
- CBD Potency and Variety — Full-spectrum CBD oils in a solid selection of strengths
- Additional Ingredients — Organic Virgin Hemp Seed Oil, terpenes
- Extraction Process — CO2 extraction method
- Third-Party Lab Reports — NuLeaf Naturals uses an independent lab to regularly test all of its products
About the CBD Oil
- NuLeaf Naturals produces CBD oils in potencies of 300mg, 900mg, 1800mg, 3000mg, and 6000mg that are unflavored
What We Liked
We liked that NuLeaf Naturals believes in transparency. We also like the fact that the brand produces pure and robust full-spectrum CBD oils.
What We Disliked
The one thing that we disliked about the brand was that it doesn’t offer any flavor options for its full-spectrum CBD oils.
#3 cbdMD — Potent Products
cbdMD has an expansive line of products. Some of the brand’s more popular products include CBD tinctures, bath bombs, gummies, and topicals. The brand cares deeply about being transparent in the way that it creates its top-quality CBD products. Furthemore, cbdMD also cares about keeping its customers’ trust and loyalty. The brand also believes that everyone should have access to high-quality CBD products, therefore, it keeps its prices both affordable and competitive.
Highlights
- Hemp Source — All of the brand’s hemp comes from farms located in the United States
- CBD Potency and Variety — Broad spectrum oil in an array of strengths and flavors
- Additional Ingredients — MCT oil, terpenes, and natural flavor
- Extraction Process — CO2 extraction method
- Third-Party Lab Reports — An ISO-certified independent lab tests all of the brand’s products on a routine basis
About the CBD Oil
- Broad spectrum oil in delicious flavors like berry, natural, orange, and mint, and in potencies of 300mg, 750mg, 1000mg, 1500mg, 3000mg, 5000mg, and 7500mg
What We Liked
We really liked the fact that the brand gives customers a wealth of products to choose from.
What We Disliked
While it’s great that customers have lots of product options, we disliked the fact that new customers can become easily overwhelmed with all of those choices. nofollow sponsored
#4 Hemp Bombs — Fun Flavor Options
Hemp Bombs was first founded in Tampa, Florida in 2016. Since its inception, the brand has been on a mission to craft top-notch CBD products from only the cleanest industrial hemp. Hemp Bombs makes both broad spectrum and CBD isolate products that include CBD oils, topicals, capsules, and gummies. When it came to deciding on a product line, the brand wanted to make sure its customers had a strong selection to choose from.
Highlights
- Hemp Source — Organic hemp from farms in Europe
- CBD Potency and Variety — Full-spectrum CBD oils in a host of strengths and fun flavors
- Additional Ingredients — MCT oil, grapeseed oil, natural flavors
- Extraction Process — CO2 extraction process
- Third-Party Lab Reports — Every product is thoroughly tested by an independent lab
About the CBD Oil
- Full-spectrum CBD oils that come in fun, tasty flavors that include Chocolate Mint, Acai Berry, Watermelon, Natural, Orange Creamsicle, and Peppermint, and in strengths of 300mg, 750mg, 1500mg, 3000mg, and 5000mg
What We Liked
We really liked that the brand has many strengths and flavors for their top-quality CBD oils.
What We Disliked
We disliked that Hemp Bombs does not make full-spectrum CBD oils.
#5 Green Roads — Unique Product Options
Laura Fuentes, a licensed compounding pharmacist, started Green Roads in 2013 with the intention of helping her close friend, Arby, heal from his health issues. Arby’s strong belief in the healing benefits of CBD led Fuentes to begin formulating CBD products. After her formulations proved successful, the pair brought their products to a larger group of people. During this time, they founded Green Roads as a way to help both family and friends live healthy lifestyles. As word spread about the brand, it began to grow quickly throughout the years.
Highlights
- Hemp Source — Green Roads partners with hemp farms throughout the United States
- CBD Potency and Variety — Full-spectrum, broad spectrum, and CBD isolate products in a strong array of flavors and strengths
- Additional Ingredients — Glycerine, MCT oil, natural flavorings, sunflower lecithin, sunflower oil, hemp seed oil
- Extraction Process — CO2 extraction method
- Third-Party Lab Reports — The brand enlists Kaycha Labs, an independent laboratory, to test its products for pesticides, herbicides, heavy metals, and other contaminants, as well as cannabinoid content
About the CBD Oil
- Green Roads offers full-spectrum and broad spectrum CBD oils in 300mg, 750mg, and 1500mg potencies that come in flavors like Apple Kiwi Bliss, Mint Breeze, and unflavored. The brand also makes a 25mg strength single serving Daily Dose CBD oil and Sweet Sleep CBD Nightly Dose. The Sweet Sleep CBD Oil is also available in a bottled strength of 750mg
What We Liked
We liked that Green Roads offers a wide selection of CBD product options. We also liked that the brand offers its customers a large variety of oil strengths.
What We Disliked
We were not keen on the fact that the brand has a limited selection of flavors for its CBD oils. We also disliked that its website was somewhat difficult to navigate.
#6 Joy Organics — Solid Selection
Joy Organics employs excellence and innovation to thoughtfully craft high-quality CBD products. CEO and Co-Founder Joy Smith established the brand after dealing with her own difficult health issues. In fact, she tried a host of CBD products with very little success, and that’s how Joy Organics came to be. Today, the Joy Organics family consistently works hard to create new and innovative formulas while making its existing ones better.
Highlights
- Hemp Source — The brand sources its hemp from Farm Bill-compliant American Farms
- CBD Potency and Variety — Broad spectrum and full-spectrum CBD products in a nice selection of strengths
- Additional Ingredients — Organic extra-virgin olive oil, organic natural flavorings
- Extraction Process — Supercritical CO2 extraction method
- Third-Party Lab Reports — Joy Organics uses a third-party lab to test all of its products, and then those reports are published on its websites where customers can easily find them
About the CBD Oil
- Joy Organics creates both broad spectrum and full-spectrum CBD oils in potencies of 450mg, 900mg, 1350mg, and 2250mg, in flavors of Tranquil Mint, Orange Bliss, Natural Fresh Lime, Tropical Sunrise, and Summer Lemon
What We Liked
We really liked that the brand uses organic farming methods to obtain its hemp. We also liked that Joy Organics is transparent with customers, and also offers free shipping on every order.
What We Disliked
We disliked the fact that Joy Organics doesn’t internationally ship its products.
#7 Lazarus Naturals — Pure and Potent
Ever since the brand made it onto the scene in 2014, Lazarus Naturals has been crafting affordable, potent, and pure CBD products. To that end, the brand’s founders believe that CBD should be accessible to everyone despite their financial circumstances. Lazarus Naturals diligently works to lift up underserved communities by partnering with non-profit organizations and making donations to worthwhile and meaningful causes. Lazarus Naturals is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.
Highlights
- Hemp Source — Central Oregon-grown organic hemp
- CBD Potency and Variety — Full-spectrum oils in a solid selection of potencies that also come in unique flavors
- Additional Ingredients — Organic coconut MCT oil, natural flavor, terpenes
- Extraction Process — Ethanol extraction process
- Third-Party Lab Reports — The brand’s products are tested by Columbia Laboratories, an independent lab
About the CBD Oil
- The brand makes full-spectrum CBD oils in unique flavors like Chai Tea Latte, Chocolate Mint, French Vanilla Mocha, Yuzu, Wintermint, Blood Orange, Flavorless, and Classic Flavor in potencies of 600mg, 750mg, 1200mg, 1500mg, 2400mg, 3000mg, 6000mg
What We Liked
We liked that Lazarus Naturals has a strong selection of CBD oil strengths. We also liked that the brand carries unique flavor options for its oils.
What We Disliked
We didn’t like that Lazarus Naturals only ships to select countries. We also disliked that verified customer reviews reported that not all of the brand’s flavor options were pleasing to the palate. For example, there were customers who disliked that there was an overwhelming molasses taste in the brand’s French Vanilla flavor.
What the Science Says About CBD for Pain
Many people have found success in treating their chronic and acute pain with CBD oil. In fact, promising research on CBD and pain management found that CBD oil may help decrease pain, inflammation, and discomfort that’s connected to various health issues. Moreover, CBD may offer a safe alternative treatment for those suffering with chronic pain who depend on dangerous habit-forming prescription medications like opioids. While more research needs to be conducted, a 2018 review looked at how well CBD works to alleviate chronic pain by examining studies that were conducted between 1975 and 2018. Some of the studies that researchers looked at focused on cancer pain, neuropathic pain, and fibromyalgia. Based on the review of these studies, researchers deduced that CBD was effective at managing pain without any negative side effects.
CBD Oil vs CBD Topicals: Which One is Best for Pain?
Different CBD products have different effects. Additionally, each type of CBD product enters the body in a different way. While all types of CBD can have a positive impact on chronic pain, CBD topicals offer more of a targeted treatment than CBD oils. Therefore, if you’re experiencing tough muscle or joint pain, then a CBD topical cream or CBD salve is best to use. If, however, your pain is more widespread, then you should opt for a CBD oil. When you take CBD oil under your tongue, the oil goes into your bloodstream to work with the body’s endocannabinoid system. In this way, the cannabinoids, terpenes, and phytonutrients in the hemp plant can have more of a larger impact on your entire body and body systems. Some people choose to use both products together, while others use one or the other. The choice is up to you.
How Does CBD Work?
In thinking about how CBD works, it’s best to first have an understanding of the body’s endocannabinoid system, or ECS. The ECS works to bring the body back into a state of balance, or homeostasis. It was first discovered by researchers in the 1990s while they were exploring how THC works in the body. Within the ECS, there are certain endocannabinoids, endocannabinoid receptors, and enzymes that work together.
ECS Endocannabinoids and Receptors
Your body makes its own endocannabinoids. The cannabinoids from the hemp and marijuana plant — which are both varieties of the cannabis plant — work with the ECS to help boost it up when it’s depleted. So far, scientists have identified two specific endocannabinoids. They are anandamide, or AEA, and 2-arachidonoylglycerol, or 2-AG, which both function to keep the body’s internal workings running as smoothly as possible. The body produces these endocannabinoids as needed.
Endocannabinoid receptors are located all throughout your body. Cannabinoids bind to these receptors so they can send a signal to the ECS to jump into action. The two main endocannabinoid receptors are the CB1 receptor, which are found in the central nervous system, and the CB2 receptors, which are found in the peripheral nervous system. Endocannabinoids can bind to both receptors and the effects that come about will differ depending on the location of the receptor and which type of endocannabinoid adheres to it. As an example, while some endocannabinoids bind to the CB2 receptor to tackle inflammation, others might bind to the CB1 receptor to help relieve pain.
ECS Enzymes
ECS enzymes break down endocannabinoids after they’ve done their jobs. The two main enzymes that do this are fatty acid amide hydrolase that breaks down AEA, and monoacylglycerol acid lipase that breaks down 2-AG.
How the ECS Functions
The ECS functions to help regulate and balance these processes and more:
- Appetite
- Digestion
- Chronic pain
- Mood
- Inflammation
- Sleep
- Memory
- Motor control
- Metabolism
- Learning
- Stress
- Liver function
- Reproductive system function
If pain from a health issue, fever, or injury throws your body off balance, then the ECS swoops in to help your body return to its normal workings. Scientists believe that THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, works with the ECS by binding to the CB1 and CB2 receptors. This enables it to help reduce pain and stimulate appetite. Conversely, scientists think that CBD, or cannabidiol, works with the ECS to help prevent the endocannabinoids from being broken down too soon. When the endocannabinoids are allowed to work, they will have a better effect on your body.
Consequently, when all of these cannabinoids enter into your body, they evoke what’s known as the entourage effect. In this phenomenon, the cannabinoids work synergistically to boost up each other’s positive aspects while dampening their negative effects. For example, when taken in large quantities, THC can cause a euphoric “high” sensation as well as nausea. However, CBD works to counteract that.
How Can CBD Help with Reducing Different Kinds of Pain
CBD can help reduce different types of pain by working with the body’s ECS. Moreover, different types of CBD products work to help calm pain in different ways. While some people enjoy taking CBD oil, others like taking CBD gummies for their simplicity and ease. Still, others like to use CBD creams and salves to pinpoint sore spots on their skin, muscles, and joints. As we stated earlier, CBD oil and gummies are great for widespread issues like the pain that stems from arthritis, fibromyalgia, multiple sclerosis, migraine headaches and others. CBD topicals are nice to use on sore muscles and joints like those overworked leg muscles that you worked out at the gym, or a sore arm and elbow from golf, tennis, or gardening. Some people even find relief taking their CBD oil twice a day and then using a CBD topical on any sore areas on their body in between.
5 Quick Facts About Pain
Pain can take a physical and emotional toll on the body. Here are some little known facts about pain that can also help you make an informed decision about CBD.
- The three types of pain are acute, sub-acute, and chronic pain. Acute pain is short-lived, while sub-acute pain persists beyond a normal healing period. Lastly, chronic pain lingers on and lasts for three months or more.
- Chronic pain can affect you physically and emotionally. People who live with chronic pain can also experience lack of energy, limited mobility, appetite changes, and muscle fatigue or tension.
- Some of the most common pain is felt in the back, shoulder, knee, hip, and foot. In fact, about 41 percent of the population lives with chronic back pain according to a review of a CDC report written by researchers at Harvard.
- There is around $80 billion a year in lost wages because of chronic pain. According to the CDC, people said chronic pain caused them to miss 10 work days a year, which added up to about $80 billion in lost wages.
- Women are more likely to suffer with chronic pain than men. Since 2003, studies have discovered that more women suffer with chronic pain. In 2020, the CDC found that women were 21.7 percent more likely to experience chronic pain over men.
CBD Oil Dosage: How Much CBD Oil to Take for Pain?
The amount of CBD oil that everyone will take is different because everyone’s body is unique. Therefore, a dose that works best for you may not work that well for someone else. Also, when it comes to CBD strengths, typically lower strengths like 300mg and 600mg are excellent for boosting and maintaining general health and wellness, while higher strengths like 1200mg and 2400mg are best for tougher health issues like severe arthritis, epilepsy, and other painful conditions. If you have more chronic pain, then you may find yourself using a higher dose. Also, you may need a higher strength. Finding the best dose and strength for your body’s needs and your health goals is a slow process. Therefore, you need to be patient, consistent, and allow yourself the time to find the right dose that helps your pain.
How to Use CBD Oil for Pain
If you’re just beginning to take CBD, it’s best to start low and go slow. This simply means that you should start at low concentrations and at the lowest possible dose and then slowly increase it over time. For example, if you’re using a 600mg bottle of FAB CBD, then begin by using half a dropperful once a day. This will equal 10mg of CBD. Stay with this dose for about one week before checking in with yourself to see how you feel.
After a week, if you need to increase your dose, move up to using half a dropper twice a day, or 20 mg of CBD a day. Stick with the new dose for one week, all the while journaling and documenting what you feel and notice. Keep on with this pattern until you find your best dose.
When taking CBD oil for pain or as an anti-inflammatory, you should drop the oil under your tongue and hold it there for around 60-seconds before swishing it around in your mouth and swallowing it. When you hold the oil sublingually and then swish it in your mouth, you’re giving the cannabinoids a chance to be absorbed into the bloodstream via the thin tissues under your tongue and in your mouth.
How Long Does it Take for CBD Oil to Work for Pain?
This is a complicated question. Some people feel the effects of CBD from anywhere between 30 to 90 minutes. However, it may take weeks for long-term results to be felt. This is why it pays to be consistent with taking your CBD oil for pain. Age, body weight, metabolism, and CBD quality all play a role in how long it will take for your CBD oil to work. Moreover, how you take your CBD matters too. For instance, CBD oil taken under the tongue will be felt faster than chewing and swallowing a CBD gummy or other edible that has to pass through the digestive tract. While CBD oil enters into the bloodstream fairly quickly, the effects do not last as long as the effects felt when you take a CBD gummy. So, even though it takes a while for you to feel your CBD gummy working, know that once you feel those effects that they will last for quite a while. This is called bioavailability, and you need to understand what it is so that you can best determine how much CBD you’ll need to feel its effects and how long those effects can last for.
What You Should Know When Purchasing CBD Oil for Pain
When purchasing CBD oil for pain, you should deeply research all that you can about both the CBD oil and the brand. For example, know where the brand sources its hemp from, look at any and all third-party testing, read verified customer reviews and published articles by industry experts. Research CBD oil in general and its benefits and potential side effects.
Furthermore, you should know the difference between the CBD oil varieties. Full-spectrum oils contain all of the beneficial cannabinoids, terpenes, and phytonutrients of the hemp plant. Broad-spectrum CBD oils are akin to full-spectrum oils, except that all of the THC has been filtered out of it. Lastly, CBD isolate oils contain only 99% CBD, as the rest of the plant parts have been filtered out using a special process. Full-spectrum CBD and broad spectrum CBD oils evoke the entourage effect, while CBD isolates do not because they are THC-free, as well as lacking any other cannabinoids aside from CBD. Moreover, all varieties interact with the body’s endocannabinoid system. The type of CBD oil variety you choose depends on your personal goals, needs, and preferences.
Other Benefits of CBD Oil?
CBD oil has additional benefits linked to it. Many new CBD users may not be aware that they can use CBD oil for anxiety and depression, or that they can use CBD oil for sleep and insomnia to help evoke a feeling of relaxation so that they can feel more rested. Anxiety can be debilitating if not treated properly. Thankfully, some who have been diagnosed with anxiety are finding relief and calming through regular and consistent use of CBD. Additionally, people who struggle with sleep issues or insomnia are finding that not only does CBD help them relax before bed, it also allows them to have a more restful and restorative sleep.
Some causes of poor sleep can include:
- Mental health disorders like depression and anxiety
- Medication
- Chronic pain
- Too much caffeine intake
- Environmental factors like loud noises or an uncomfortable mattress
Interestingly, a study published in 2019 examined whether CBD could help with sleep or lower anxiety. In that study, 72 participants were involved, with a total of 47 of them experiencing anxiety and 25 of them having sleep issues. Each participant was given 25mg of CBD in capsule form each day. During that first month, a little over 79 percent of the participants reported less anxiety and over 66 percent reported improved sleep. Pain also causes problems with anxiety and sleep. In fact, in a 2018 review, scientists found evidence that CBD can calm pain. Therefore, they deduced that if pain is soothed, then sleep and anxiety can be improved.
CBD Oil Legality
Lots of new users have questions about the legality of CBD. Thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill, CBD is federally legal to buy and sell throughout the United States, providing it’s made from industrial hemp and contains 0.3% or less THC. Hemp naturally contains low levels of THC, while the marijuana plant contains elevated levels of the cannabinoid. Therefore, you cannot get “high” from using hemp-derived CBD, but you can feel a euphoria from using marijuana-based products. While hemp-based CBD is federally legal, marijuana-derived products are only legal in states that have medicinal and/or recreational marijuana laws on their books. In addition, some states have laws regarding hemp-based CBD, so it pays to look into your state laws before buying any type of CBD products made from hemp.
What are the potential side effects
The good news is that, when compared to prescription pain medications, CBD has relatively few side effects. Moreover, those side effects are fairly minor as well. Some of the side effects linked to CBD are:
- Fatigue
- Sleepiness
- Diarrhea
- Changes in appetite
- Changes in weight
It’s important to note that CBD may interact with certain over-the-counter drugs, dietary supplements, and prescription medications that come with a grapefruit warning. Both grapefruit and CBD can interfere with the enzymes responsible for drug metabolism. CBD may, therefore, increase the potential for liver toxicity in drugs with a grapefruit warning. If you have been wanting to try CBD but are on a prescription medication, then you should consult with your primary care doctor, medical specialist, or prescribing physician before beginning a CBD regimen.
Final Thoughts on CBD Oil for Pain
CBD has been used for thousands of years by many cultures to help with pain, anxiety, depression, sleep issues, and other health ailments. To this day, many people are still turning to CBD to help calm down discomfort from various issues that bring about chronic or acute pain. When it comes to finding a brand and a product that’s best for your needs, it pays to take the time to do some research. If you’re unsure of where to begin, then you can start by trying some of the top seven brands that we’ve profiled in our guide. Once you’ve settled on a brand and product, the next step is to find the optimal dose of CBD for your needs. Remember that finding the best dose of CBD for your pain is a slow process that requires patience, consistency, and time. But, once you find that sweet spot for your body, you’ll be reaping all of the benefits that CBD has to offer.
While CBD oil is great for widespread and internal body pain, you should never underestimate the power that CBD creams and salves have to offer. If you’re looking to pinpoint a specific area of discomfort, then massaging some cream or salve into the area will help ease muscle tension and relieve any localized pain and soreness. And if you’re like most people who want to try to tackle multiple issues at once, then using a combination of CBD topicals and CBD oils will not only help quell that localized ache, but also help to relax and alleviate that widespread pain that radiates throughout your body. Before you try any type of CBD, however, it’s always best to consult with your primary care doctor or medical specialist, as he or she will be able to help guide you in the best direction.
Easter Bunny worker accused of assaulting officer in St. Clair Square Mall
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. — A man who works as the Easter Bunny at St. Clair Square Mall is accused of assaulting a Fairview Heights police officer Thursday night.
Police said the man assaulted the female officer and then ran through the mall around 7:00 p.m. Thursday. When officers caught up with him, they believed he was a threat and tased him to make an arrest.
The man, whose name was not released, was dressed in a bunny costume earlier that day. However, he was not wearing it during the altercation.
The Fairview Heights Police Department did not say what lead up to the assault. The department released the following statement: “This is an ongoing investigation with the Fairview Heights Police Department. This was an isolated incident, and the police are investigating.”
A St. Clair Square spokesperson said an outside company, Cherry Hill Programs, hires people to dress as the Easter Bunny at the mall. FOX 2 reached out to that company for a statement but has not heard back.
Fairview Heights police turned the case over to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office, where they are awaiting charges to be filed.
Roseville police: Officer Ryan Duxbury had surgery Friday to remove bullet lodged in his neck
Roseville officer Ryan Duxbury, who was struck in the face by gunfire by an active shooter Tuesday night, had surgery Friday to remove a bullet lodged in his neck, according to a statement by police.
“Our thoughts are with officer Ryan Duxbury and his family, especially today as he underwent surgery,” Police Chief Erika Scheider said in the Friday night statement.
Scheider said although Duxbury’s condition continues to improve each day, he “has a long road to a full recovery.” The officer and his family “remain in good spirits and are so grateful for the outpouring of support from the community,” she added.
According to a GoFundMe page for Duxbury, those by his side at the hospital include his longtime girlfriend, Ana, his parents, Randy and Amy, and his sister, Heidi. As of early Friday night, the page had raised more than $67,000.
“If you are unable to donate, prayers, good vibes, and doing small acts of kindness for strangers are equally appreciated,” the page reads.
Duxbury has been with Roseville police since 2019. He was among 15 Roseville officers who responded to multiple rounds being fired by 53-year-old Jesse Werling in the 2900 block of West Owasso Boulevard, according to police.
Duxbury was shot as officers were setting up a perimeter, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Roseville officers Bryan Anderson and Boua Chang shot and struck Werling, who died at Regions Hospital.
“The magnitude of Tuesday night has taken a toll on all of our officers and their families,” Scheider said. “Officer wellness will be a top priority of the department in the coming days and months.”
In addition to his patrol work, Duxbury serves as a department field training officer, background investigator and recruitment liaison and wellness committee member. Last year, he was awarded three unit citations, and his file also includes numerous letters of appreciation, Scheider said.
Scheider thanked the community, saying the cards, flowers, treats and “overall support has been unbelievable and means so much to the department as we work to move forward.”
