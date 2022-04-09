News
Chris Bassitt gearing up for Mets debut Saturday; Pete Alonso back in the lineup after scary HBP
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Chris Bassitt, after his final spring start last week, expressed both confidence and reassurance in the Mets rotation just days after their top aces sustained injuries. On Saturday, he has the opportunity to back up his words with his arm.
Bassitt is gearing up to make his Mets debut on Saturday against the Nationals at Nationals Park. His wife, two-year-old daughter, and parents will be traveling from Ohio to the Nation’s Capital to watch Bassitt take the mound for his new team for the first time.
“Of course there are nerves because it’s a new team and you want to put your best foot forward,” Bassitt said on Friday. “But overall, I feel good.”
His last time out, Bassitt allowed four runs in five innings to the Marlins on April 3. He stretched out to 90 pitches, so he should be able to pitch as long as Buck Showalter and the Mets need him to in the third game of a four-game opening series against the Nationals.
Bassitt was a first-time All-Star in 2021, recording a 3.15 ERA and posting the best win-loss percentage (.750) in the American League with a 12-4 record for the Athletics. He’s issued less than one home run per nine innings for each of the last two seasons, and will now try to limit the long ball against a new division in the National League.
Despite all the changes headed his way – including facing the Nationals for the first time in his eight-year career on Saturday – what he’s seen from the rest of the Mets rotation in Taijuan Walker, Carlos Carrasco, Tylor Megill, and of course, Max Scherzer, has convinced him that the Mets can survive at least the first two months of the season, maybe more, without the best pitcher in baseball.
“The old saying is, ‘If you don’t like what’s going on, give it a week and then everything’s changed.’ We’ll be perfectly fine,” Bassitt said after Jacob deGrom learned he would be shut down for up to four weeks. The 33-year-old said, if the Mets are that reliant on deGrom, then they don’t have a very good team put together in the first place.
At least in part, Bassitt was right about the landscape changing in one week. Already, Scherzer, who was battling hamstring tightness, recovered in a few days and made his Mets debut on Friday. Bassitt, the team’s No. 3 starter, is up next.
PETE REBOUNDS
The key words for Pete Alonso so far this season are: bounce back. Just like he did a month ago, after getting T-boned in a horrifying car crash, he returned to work the next day and participated in a full workout with his team. On Thursday, Alonso was drilled by a Mason Thompson hit by pitch that plunked his shoulder and helmet. The next day, he returned to the Mets lineup against the Nationals.
Alonso sported a swollen and bloody lip after the game, following his 40th career hit by pitch, but he was thrilled that he had all of his teeth. In an Instagram post, Alonso wrote: “Why spend thousands on lip injections when you can get this look for FREE by getting hit in the mouth by a 97-mph fastball?”
Mets manager Buck Showalter believed it was important for the first baseman to get back in the lineup on Friday, rather than giving him a day to take it easy, so he can step in the box and see live pitching again. Alonso, too, told Showalter on Thursday that he wanted to be back in there the following night.
“I knew how much he needed to play and wanted to play today,” Showalter said.
OUCH
The Mets were hit by a pitch three times on Opening Day, picking up right where they left off in 2021. Overall, the Amazin’s were plunked 94 times last year, which ranked fourth in the majors and third in the
National League. Since 2018, the Mets have been hit by 310 pitches, the most in the majors in that span.
“It’s dangerous,” Showalter said. “If he (the pitcher) doesn’t have command, you can’t let him pitch in there, or you can’t let him make your club.”
()
News
Which ‘90 Day Fiancé’ cast member are you based on your zodiac sign?
News
Josh Donaldson got a taste of the kind of games the Yankees play
Friday’s Opening Day game at Yankee Stadium marked the beginning of Josh Donaldson’s 12th season in Major League Baseball.
It’s safe to say he’ll never forget how year 12 started, as the Yankees’ recently-acquired third baseman delivered the walkoff single that launched his new team into a euphoric eleventh-inning celebration.
“It was nice, for my first game here, to be able to help the team win,” Donaldson said in his first Yankee postgame interview. “The walkoff is going to stick out, but I think the team win, the team resiliency, is going to lead to good things in the future. I couldn’t ask for much more than that.”
Donaldson finished his Yankee debut 2-for-6 with a pair of singles up the middle, one of which knocked in the winning run. Last year he posted his lowest wRC+ since 2018, and if Friday’s lineup was any indication — the 36-year-old started in the leadoff spot for just the eighth time in his career — he’ll be asked to bounce back in a meaningful way. Knowing this, Donaldson says the bright lights of New York will help him get ready for every game.
“The energy in the stadium, the atmosphere, was pretty electric,” he noticed. “It doesn’t get any bigger than this right here. It’s a good feeling to be in an environment where there’s an expectation to win. It’s always fun playing in these types of games.”
Ingratiating himself to his new teammates (and his new city) so quickly will certainly make things more fun for the outspoken Auburn Tiger. When he came to the Yankees this offseason, Donaldson had a well-known beef with Gerrit Cole that the two quickly squashed. Still, Donaldson has a reputation that precedes him, and the easiest way to minimize that is through the almighty power of winning.
“It’s always nice to deliver in the clutch,” manager Aaron Boone said after Donaldson’s walkoff. “I thought he had some really good at-bats today, and obviously finished off with a really good one. That’s gotta be a great feeling, coming over and walking them off in such a special setting. Opening Day, Yankee Stadium, against the Red Sox, that’s something I’m sure he’ll remember.”
Donaldson got a glimpse, right away, of the type of game the Yankees played a lot of in 2021. There were exciting bursts of offense, particularly via the home run ball, but there were also spells where the hitters left runners on base or went completely silent, leaving the bullpen to carry a huge chunk of the weight. To come back multiple times after the Red Sox took leads showed the fresh face in the clubhouse what type of mettle his team has, even if it’s not always pretty.
“I felt like we showed some resiliency today,” Donaldson said. “We kept trying to grind out at-bats, and we did a good job. Our bullpen kept us in the ballgame.”
It’s a long season, but one that is off to a good start in the Bronx. If the borough’s new third baseman keeps turning in the types of performance he did on Opening Day, the Yankees could make his 12th year the sweetest of the dozen.
()
News
Steve Nash: Iso-heavy Nets basketball ‘not the plan’
If you watch Nets basketball, you come to one glaring realization: With Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the floor the majority of the minutes, this is an isolation-heavy team.
As they should be, but it’s become increasingly clear in recent games that the Nets can’t rely on the greatness of their two scorers alone if they want to win a championship this season or beyond. Celtics head coach Ime Udoka pointed it out ahead of a March 6 Boston victory over the Nets.
“I know their game,” the ex-Nets assistant said. “It’s not about their sets, offensively. It’s about who they are. They’re not running anything complicated. It’s get them the ball and let them do what they do.”
It’s easy to fall into the isolation trap when you have two talents as gifted as Irving and Durant, each of whom are under Hall of Fame consideration in large part due to their ability to generate offense in the face of the most creative defensive schemes opposing coaching staffs can concoct.
Iso-ball, however, can only get you so far. To win big, the Nets need to play offense on a string, just like they strive to play defense: all five players moving in synchronization.
“Yeah, I think we’re an isolation-heavy team because [Kevin and Kyrie are] so gifted, but that’s not the plan,” head coach Steve Nash said on Friday. “The plan is to get into as many actions as possible, and hopefully it takes one and we’re in the paint, and we get a good look.”
Nash said sometimes it can look like Irving and Durant are taking turns with the basketball, and indeed, to the naked eye it does. The two have combined to use more than 60% of the team’s offensive possessions since the Feb. 10 James Harden trade, which makes sense when you consider the two combine for 45% of the payroll.
It makes even more sense when you consider Joe Harris has been with a severely injured ankle since Nov. 14 and Ben Simmons has yet to make his Nets debut since arriving on Feb. 10 via the Harden deal.
The Nets, oftentimes, don’t have much more action to run other than get Durant or Irving the ball and get out of the way.
But that’s not good basketball, and as the Nets continue to get healthy leading into the play-in tournament and, they hope, a first-round playoff appearance, they will need to continue adding additional wrinkles into their offense.
Which will be a difficult task given the reality of their season, but a task that must be tackled head-on nonetheless.
The plan, as Nash said, is indeed to build a more complicated offense, but this is a team that has featured more than 40 different starting lineups, a team forced to endure a blockbuster trade midseason when Harden – the roster’s chief playmaker – forced his way to Philly for another playmaker who has yet to make his debut in Brooklyn. The Nets aren’t whole. In fact, they just waived James Johnson, who played backup point guard and Swiss Army knife as a reserve for most of the season.
The Nets, though, are going to continue working on that offense, even if they’re working on it through the play-in into the first round of the playoffs.
“We want to continue to bring players in the actions so that we give the defense decisions to make, we ask questions of the defense, we see if they make a mistake or we create a slight advantage instead of just all watching them,” Nash said. “But when (Durand and Irving) move it back and forth, that is ball movement anyways. It’s not like just because they only passed it to each other, that possession is bad. Sometimes that’s all it takes to shift the defense and now we’ve created a small advantage.”
Nash pointed to the second half of the team’s victory against the Knicks on Wednesday as proof a high level of ball movement and offensive action is indeed possible. The Knicks built a 21-point lead and had the Nets on the verge of their most disappointing loss in a season full of disappointing losses before Brooklyn turned on the jets in the second half. The Nets are continuing to learn each other, and time is not on their side.
But then again, that’s what Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are for: When an offensive action breaks down, you can always lean on your superstar scorers to get a bucket.
“It’s a work in progress,” Nash said. “This group’s not played too many games together, so trying to get deeper into our philosophy takes time, but I think the second half in New York was a glimpse of some of the positivity and productivity of that mindset versus the first half where it was the opposite.”
()
Chris Bassitt gearing up for Mets debut Saturday; Pete Alonso back in the lineup after scary HBP
Which ‘90 Day Fiancé’ cast member are you based on your zodiac sign?
Financial Advisor Or an Investment Advisor?
Josh Donaldson got a taste of the kind of games the Yankees play
Steve Nash: Iso-heavy Nets basketball ‘not the plan’
Police: Missing pet monkey ‘Coco Chanel’ was stolen in North St. Paul, not from car at Maplewood Cub Foods
Investing In A Developing Economy – A Possible Solution To Global Financial Crisis
Orioles fall to Rays, 2-1, in season-opening pitchers’ duel
Loons to play Forward Madison in U.S. Open Cup on April 20
Chicago White Sox blow 2 late leads — and Lucas Giolito leaves with an injury — in a 5-4 loss to the Detroit Tigers
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
Where next for Westbrook?
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Body found on sidewalk in downtown St. Louis
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
Chris Pine jokes his shaggy bearded look is ‘mostly laziness’
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
News4 weeks ago
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
-
News3 weeks ago
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
Body found on sidewalk in downtown St. Louis
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Chris Pine jokes his shaggy bearded look is ‘mostly laziness’