Column: Chicago Bears add CB Tavon Young and TE Ryan Griffin, but GM Ryan Poles still has plenty of work to do
The Chicago Bears are still at the point at which they can add a player at almost any position and, at the minimum, get needed depth for the offseason roster.
General manager Ryan Poles still needs to add frontline players at a handful of positions and has an opportunity to find immediate help with two second-round pick and and a third-rounder on Day 2 of the draft in three weeks.
Joining the mix Friday after the first week of the voluntary offseason program are cornerback Tavon Young and tight end Ryan Griffin, a pair of veterans at positions of need. Young projects as a nickel cornerback, which loomed as one of the more pressing needs on the roster. Griffin enters the mix with Cole Kmet and Jesper Horsted. Both received one-year contracts.
Young and Griffin bring the roster to 59 players, the lowest number in the league, according to spotrac.com. That leaves Poles with 31 spots to fill. The Bears remain active in the secondary free-agent market, hosting veteran linebacker Anthony Hitchens on a visit to Halas Hall on Thursday, per a league source.
To complete the roster, Poles has six draft picks and then will add a combination of veteran free agents and undrafted rookies to reach the 90-man limit, likely by early May. Even if the Bears add 15 undrafted rookies, which would be a high number, that would leave them with close to nine spots for veterans and street free agents, most of whom will sign one-year deals for the minimum or close to it.
Young, 28, is an interesting signing for one year at $1.365 million. The question for with is health. He appeared in all 17 games last season for the Baltimore Ravens but missed 15 games in 2020 with a torn ACL in his left knee after missing the entire 2019 season with a neck injury. Young also missed the entire 2017 season with a torn ACL in his left knee.
He was a crafty slot cornerback in his prime for the Ravens and was credited with one interception, 35 tackles, two sacks and four tackles for a loss last season. Young participated in 51% of the snaps in 2021 but had five games in which he was on the field for fewer than 40% of the plays.
The Ravens released Young on March 9 in a cost- and cap-savings move. They expressed interest in bringing him back on a deal close to the minimum. Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said earlier this week that he is “definitely concerned” with his team’s depth in the secondary. Poles probably feels the same way considering the Bears don’t have a clear starter opposite cornerback Jaylon Johnson, need competition at strong safety and will have to add options at nickel if they are interested in upgrading over Duke Shelley, who was below average in the role last season.
Young could become part of the solution at nickel cornerback, but the Bears likely will need more depth and competition because counting on him to remain available weekly would be risky.
The New York Jets released Griffin after signing C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin in free agency. Griffin, 32, who is receiving a one-year, $2.25 million contract, played in 14 games last season, catching 27 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns. He ended the season on injured reserve with a knee injury. He was a core special teams player for the Jets.
The Bears’ interest in Hitchens is natural considering he played for coach Matt Eberflus with the Dallas Cowboys and was with the Kansas City Chiefs, Poles’ former team. The Bears signed Nicholas Morrow to start alongside Roquan Smith, and Hitchens would be a veteran possibility for the strong-side spot with the ability to back up at the other positions.
Poles still has to address the secondary, offensive line and wide receiver, but he’s working through it with the market settled down. What the Bears can offer players who aren’t getting the money they had hoped for on the open market is a chance to compete for playing time, especially at positions that are thin.
The 10 safest Missouri cities for 2022
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Home security company Safewise has released its annual report of the safest cities in the state. Several St. Louis area towns rank in the top ten.
The list is created by examining crime rates calculated by the FBI. They also conduct a survey to find out how concerned people are about crime.
Missouri has an above-average violent crime rate, according to Safewise. They say that fewer than half of people in the state feel safe. There are more people who have personal experience with gun violence.
2022 Safest Cities in Missouri:
- Cottleville
- Higginsville
- Glendale
- Greenwood
- Ballwin
- Savannah
- Battlefield
- Rock Hill
- Maryville
- Platte City
The safest cities on this list report less than 1.5 violent crimes per 1,000 people. Higginsville and Cottleville did not report any violent crimes. Missouri’s safest cities have lower-than-average crime rates compared to the state. O’Fallon is one of the largest cities on this list and it also has a very low crime rate.
Missourians are more worried about their safety on a daily basis. The rate jumped from 37% in 2021 to 46% in 2022. This puts the state in line with the rest of the US.
Whitmer kidnap plot: 2 men acquitted, hung jury for 2 more
By JOHN FLESHER and ED WHITE
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A jury on Friday acquitted two men of all charges in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer but couldn’t reach verdicts against the two alleged leaders, a stunning defeat for the government after a weekslong trial that centered on a remarkable FBI sting operation just before the 2020 election.
The results were announced a few hours after the jury said it was struggling to find unanimity on all 10 charges. The judge on the fifth day of deliberations told the panel to keep working, but jurors emerged again after lunch to say they still were deadlocked on some counts.
Daniel Harris, 24, and Brandon Caserta, 33, were found not guilty of conspiracy. In addition, Harris was acquitted of charges related to explosives and a gun.
The jury could not reach verdicts for Adam Fox, 38, and Barry Croft Jr., 46, which means the government can put them on trial again.
“Obviously we’re disappointed with the outcome. … We have two defendants that are awaiting trial and we’ll get back to work on that,” U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge said.
Harris and Caserta embraced their lawyers when U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker said they were free after 18 months in jail awaiting trial. Family members moments earlier gasped and cried with joy when the verdicts were read.
Their arrests in Michigan in 2020 came amid upheaval in the U.S. during a year that started with pandemic lockdowns then shifted to armed Capitol protests over COVID-19 restrictions ordered by Whitmer and other governors. By late May, anger over racial injustice and the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police erupted into demonstrations in cities nationwide.
In a Grand Rapids courtroom, during 13 days of testimony, prosecutors offered evidence from undercover agents, a crucial informant and two men who pleaded guilty to the plot. Jurors also read and heard secretly recorded conversations, violent social media posts and chat messages.
Ty Garbin, who pleaded guilty and is serving a six-year prison sentence, said the plan was to get Whitmer and cause enough chaos to trigger a civil war before the election , keeping Joe Biden from winning the presidency.
Garbin and Kaleb Franks, who also pleaded guilty and testified for the government, were among the six who were arrested in October 2020 amid talk of raising $4,000 for an explosive to blow up a bridge and stymie any police response to a kidnapping, according to trial testimony.
Prosecutors said the group was steeped in anti-government extremism and furious over Whitmer’s pandemic restrictions. There was evidence of a crudely built “shoot house” to practice going in and out of her vacation home, and a night ride by Croft, Fox and covert operatives to check the property.
But defense lawyers portrayed the men as credulous weekend warriors prone to big, wild talk and often stoned on marijuana. They said agents and informants tricked and cajoled the men into targeting the governor.
During closing arguments a week ago, Fox’s attorney, Christopher Gibbons, said the plan was “utter nonsense,” and he pleaded with jurors to be the “firewall” against the government.
Harris was the only defendant to testify in his own defense, repeatedly telling jurors “absolutely not” when asked if he had targeted the governor.
“I think what the FBI did is unconscionable,” Caserta’s attorney, Michael Hills, said outside court. “And I think the jury just sent them a message loud and clear that these tactics — we’re not going to condone what they’ve done here.”
Gibbons said the acquittals of Harris and Caserta demonstrated some serious shortcomings in the government’s case.
“We’ll be ready for another trial. … We’ll eventually get what we wanted out of this, which is the truth and the justice I think Adam is entitled to,” Gibbons said.
Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist said the “outcome is disappointing.” Whitmer’s office released a statement from her chief of staff, who said Americans are “living through the normalization of political violence.”
“The plot to kidnap and kill a governor may seem like an anomaly. But we must be honest about what it really is: The result of violent, divisive rhetoric that is all too common across our country,” JoAnne Huls said. “There must be accountability and consequences for those who commit heinous crimes. Without accountability, extremists will be emboldened.”
Deliberations resumed earlier Friday with a court employee handing jurors a large plastic bag containing pennies, known as evidence exhibit 291. The pennies were requested before jurors went home Thursday.
Pennies taped to a commercial-grade firework were intended to act like shrapnel against Whitmer’s security team, according to the government.
The trial covered 20 days since March 8, including jury selection, evidence, final arguments and jury deliberations. Croft is from Bear, Delaware, while the others are from Michigan.
Whitmer, a Democrat, rarely talks publicly about the plot, though she referred to “surprises” during her term that seemed like “something out of fiction” when she filed for reelection on March 17.
She has blamed former President Donald Trump for fomenting anger over coronavirus restrictions and refusing to condemn right-wing extremists like those charged in the case.
A jury of six women and six men heard the case, as well as four alternates. Little is known about them. Jonker ordered out of privacy concerns that they be only identified by numbers. Two jurors were dismissed during the trial because of illness.
Separately, authorities in state court are prosecuting eight men who are accused of aiding the group that was on trial in federal court.
Find AP’s full coverage of the Whitmer kidnap plot trial at:
White reported from Detroit. Associated Press reporters Sara Burnett in Chicago and Dave Eggert in Grand Rapids contributed to this report.
Cards Home Opener most-watched in 5 years
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Bally Sports Midwest says that the Cardinals Home Opener was the most-watched opening day game in five years. The number of viewers increased by 36 percent since last year and it was the most-watched local program in St. Louis since the Super Bowl.
There were around 246,000 total viewers for the pregame ceremony and game in the St. Louis area, according to Nielsen. Viewership peaked in the 9th inning at 156,000 households.
2018-2022 Cardinals Home Openers on Bally Sports Midwest
|Year
|Households
|Viewers (Persons 2+)
|2022
|140,000
|246,000
|2021
|113,000
|180,000
|2020
|138,000
|245,000
|2019
|122,000
|160,000
|2018
|137,000
|204,000
Adam Wainwright pitched six scoreless innings, Tyler O’Neill hit a three-run homer and drove in a career-high five, and the St. Louis Cardinals celebrated Albert Pujols’ return with a 9-0 season-opening win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Yadier Molina threw out a runner trying to steal second in the first game of his final big league season, and Nolan Arenado and Tommy Edman also homered for the Cardinals, who won the managerial debut of 35-year-old Oliver Marmol.
Paul Goldschmidt drew four straight walks, the first player to do that on opening day since Manny Ramírez in 2002. The Pirates had just six hits and lost budding star Ke’Bryan Hayes to left forearm spasms in the first inning.
The Cardinals had the top ratings among Major League Baseball teams in 2021. The team is back on Bally Sports Midwest this Saturday at 1:00 pm.
