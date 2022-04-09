News
Committee advances bills to fund upgrades to stadiums of Orioles, Ravens and minor-league teams
A Senate committee approved legislation Friday allowing the Maryland Stadium Authority to borrow up to $1.2 billion to pay for stadium improvements designed to keep the Orioles and Ravens in their current Baltimore homes for the long term.
The Budget and Taxation Committee approved the measure on a voice vote, along with a companion bill creating a $200 million fund for improvements to the state’s minor league ballparks. Stadiums in Aberdeen, Bowie, Frederick, Hagerstown, Salisbury and Waldorf would be eligible to apply to the stadium authority to tap into the capital improvements fund. Other sports facilities, such as equestrian centers, also would be eligible.
Both measures — which previously cleared the House by overwhelming margins — now move to the Senate floor, where approval was expected before the General Assembly ends its session Monday.
The companion bill also would create a $10 million fund to help the state attract or retain large-scale sports or entertainment events such as Major League Baseball’s All-Star game or World Cup soccer games in 2026.
It also would fund two studies on the progress of redevelopment efforts at Pimlico Race Course and Laurel Park, and a third on potential tax issues arising from Laurel’s rebuild. The redevelopment is designed to preserve the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico in Northwest Baltimore and enhance Laurel for year-round racing and the stabling of nearly 1,600 horses.
The request for $1.2 billion in bond authority is designed to demonstrate the state’s commitment to keeping the NFL’s Ravens and Major League Baseball’s Orioles in Baltimore, and to help the clubs attract fans to games and other events such as concerts.
“We lease the stadiums to the teams on a 365-day-a-year basis, and so they’re responsible for programming and maximizing the use of those stadiums all year long,” Tom Kelso, the authority’s chairman, told the committee. “And so the idea of concerts and other events that can take place in the stadiums really required different amenities to be in those stadiums in order to make that happen.”
The legislation would increase the allowable bond debt for stadium projects from $235 million to $1.2 billion. Up to $600 million in outstanding debt would be allowed for projects at each club’s stadium at any given time.
The legislation provides a flexible funding stream but doesn’t specify what sorts of modernization projects the Orioles and Ravens might seek.
At Camden Yards, changes could include more social spaces, fewer seats and a sports betting area. Ravens officials have expressed interest in additional lower-bowl premium seating.
Both clubs said it would be premature to discuss specific projects.
“No single investment is $600 million,” Kelso testified. “But over a 5-or-10-year period of time, it’s not illogical that both teams could get to that level of spending.”
The bill also would gradually increase the amount of state lottery proceeds that can be used to pay debt service on the bonds — from $20 million to up to $90 million per year. The legislation would require the teams to sign a lease long enough to pay off the bonds.
The bill doesn’t address FedEx Field, the Washington Commanders’ stadium in Prince George’s County. But it does authorize $400 million in bonds for major development projects to enhance the area around the stadium known as the “Blue Line Corridor.”
Oriole Park is 30 years old and M&T Bank Stadium is 24. Some stadiums, such as Turner Field in Atlanta and the former Globe Life Park in Texas, were abandoned by their baseball teams before turning 30.
The Orioles’ original lease with the state began April 1, 1992, and was to expire at the end of 2021. The parties agreed in February 2021 to extend the agreement for two years through Dec. 31, 2023, with the club retaining the right to exercise a one-time, five-year extension by Feb. 1, 2023.
The Ravens’ lease isn’t up until after the 2027 season, but the team and the authority say they have begun preliminary talks about an extension.
News
Heat have uneven playoff history as No. 1 seed; Erik Spoelstra back with Heat from protocols
Now that they are the No. 1 seed in the Eastern conference, the Miami Heat’s best-of-seven opening-round NBA Eastern Conference playoff series is locked into an April 17 start at FTX Arena, but much of what comes next remains up in the air.
That includes the tipoff time for that postseason opener, as well as the opponent.
The NBA currently has four windows for playoff games on April 17, an afternoon tip at 3 p.m. on ABC, and then games on TNT at 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.
A Heat game in any slot but the ABC excusive window would be televised in South Florida by Bally Sports Sun. The latest slot will go to a Western Conference playoff game.
One thing that could affect the Heat’s tipoff time would be a possible marquee opening-round matchup against Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets’ playoff status will be determined by next week’s play-in round, possibly as soon as Tuesday night.
The Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets and Cleveland Cavaliers are the Heat’s other potential playoff opponents.
As the No. 1 seed, the Heat first-round opponent will not be determined until next Friday’s close of the East play-in round.
This is the fourth time in the franchise’s 34 seasons that Heat have completed a regular season as the conference’s No. 1 seed.
In 1999, the Heat finished first in the East in a lockout-shortened season at 33-17 and lost 3-2 in the first round to the New York Knicks.
In 2005, the Heat finished first in the conference at 59-23 and lost 4-3 in the Eastern Conference finals to the Detroit Pistons.
And in 2013, the Heat was the No. 1 seed at 66-16 and won 4-3 in the NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs, for the franchise’s third and most recent championship.
When it comes to potential playoff opponent, the Heat have never met the Cavaliers in the postseason. Their most recent series against the Hornets was a 4-3 victory in the 2016 first round. Their most recent series against the Nets was a 4-1 win in the 2014 Eastern Conference semifinals. And their most recent series against the Hawks was a 4-3 loss in the 2009 first round, in Erik Spoelstra’s first playoff series as Heat coach.
Spoelstra returns
Spoelstra was back with the Heat for Friday night’s game against the Hawks for the first time since being placed in NBA health-and-safety protocols ahead of last Sunday’s game against the Toronto Raptors.
The Heat were required to test for COVID in order to fly across the border after that game. Spoelstra instead drove to Buffalo and then returned to South Florida on a private flights. He had been one of the few NBA coaches not previously be sidelined by coronavirus.
In the interim, assistant coach Chris Quinn guided the team to a victory in Toronto and then a victory Tuesday night over the visiting Hornets. Spoelstra previously missed a game two weeks earlier due to a family matter, with Quinn coaching the Heat during that loss to the Nets.
News
Man shot during bar fight in Arden Hills dies, suspect now charged with murder
A 36-year-old man shot during a bar fight in Arden Hills last month has died — and the alleged triggerman now faces a murder charge.
The man died Tuesday of the gunshot wound, according to an amended criminal complaint filed against 45-year-old Eric Eugene Baker of Forest Lake.
Baker, who had been charged with first-degree assault resulting in great bodily harm, is accused of second-degree murder without intent in connection with the March 25 shooting at Welsch’s Big Ten Tavern.
Baker also still faces two counts of felony possession of a firearm by an ineligible person. They were filed with last month’s initial charges.
Baker, who has nine prior felony convictions, remained at Ramsey County jail Friday in lieu of $800,000 bail.
Ramsey County sheriff’s office deputies were called to the bar at 4703 U.S. Highway 10 around 12:30 a.m. and saw a patron holding napkins to the chest of the shooting victim. A deputy who took over first aid saw that he had a gunshot wound that was gushing blood when pressure was removed, according to the criminal complaint.
The man, identified in the complaint by his initials, DK, was transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where doctors removed part of his large intestine and colon.
“Subsequent surgeries could not save DK’s life,” the amended complaint read.
Deputies spoke to a man at the bar who said Baker had asked him for a ride “to grab something,” the charges read. He drove Baker to Baker’s girlfriend’s apartment, where he was inside for about 10 to 15 minutes.
He said they returned to the bar, where he then saw Baker and another man physically fighting, according to the charges. The man fell to the floor.
Deputies found a single 9mm shell casing. Bar surveillance video shows Baker with a handgun moments before the fight, according to charges.
The criminal complaint does not state why Baker and the man fought.
Baker was arrested about two hours later at the DoubleTree by Hilton at 2540 Cleveland Ave. in Roseville. He declined to provide a statement to authorities.
Baker’s felony convictions include aiding and abetting an offender, aiding and abetting theft, second-degree burglary and drug possession. A conviction for violation of controlled substance law makes him ineligible to possess firearms or ammunition, according to charges.
