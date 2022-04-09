News
COVID-19 Friday update: Omicron BA.2 variant drives uptick in Minnesota cases
Minnesota saw a slight uptick in COVID-19 cases this week, driven by the latest coronavirus variant omicron BA.2, but the state’s outbreak remains at low levels not seen since last summer.
The Minnesota’s Department of Health estimates omicron BA.2, the coronavirus variant related to the strain that drove cases to record levels in January, is responsible for about 62 percent of recent infections. Cases caused by BA.2 have risen steadily in recent weeks.
Data from Twin Cities sewage, reported by the Metropolitan Council, suggests the prevalence of BA.2 is higher, about 78 percent, in the metro.
Health officials don’t think the BA.2 variant will drive cases up as high as its predecessor did earlier this year. But they are closely monitoring the rate of infections.
The test-positivity rate rose slightly this week and is now over 3 percent. But as more people test at home, results which are not reported to the state, test-positivity gives a more limited picture of the state of the outbreak.
Cases per capita and hospitalizations remain low and the average rate of daily reported deaths has remained in the single digits for nearly a month.
Health officials reported 612 new infections Friday and six more COVID-19 deaths. The state’s case total is 1,433,225 infections since the pandemic began in March 2020.
The six deaths reported Friday included five residents in their 60s and one in their 80s. Five lived in private homes and one in long-term care.
The state’s COVID-19 death toll is 12,440, including 5,688 fatalities in nursing homes and assisted living. Another 240 deaths are suspected to have been caused by COVID-19, but those who died never had a positive coronavirus test.
Roughly 82 percent of Minnesota’s COVID-19 deaths have been seniors 65 or older. Fifty-two people under the age of 30 have died.
There are 200 patients hospitalized with severe infections including 29 in intensive care. Hospital capacity has improved dramatically in recent weeks, but staffing shortages continue to be a challenge, especially in the Twin Cities.
Health officials maintain that vaccines are the best way to avoid a severe illness and to slow the spread of the coronavirus. But omicron BA.2 and other variants have shown they can infect people who are fully vaccinated.
Nevertheless, health officials say vaccines, especially with a booster dose, are effective in preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death.
About 37 percent of the more than a million infections since vaccinations began have been in people who are fully vaccinated. Of the 379,342 breakthrough cases, 10,549 have been hospitalized and 1,982 have died.
Minnesota has administered more than 9.5 million doses of vaccine, including nearly 2.2 million boosters. About 66 percent of the state’s 5.7 million people have completed their initial series of shots.
Children who are 5 and under remain ineligible for vaccination.
The Weeknd, Doja Cat top finalists for 2022 Billboard Music Awards
2 acquitted, jury hung on 2 more in Whitmer kidnap plot
By JOHN FLESHER and ED WHITE
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Two of four men were acquitted Friday in a conspiracy to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020, motivated by fury at the Democrat’s tough COVID-19 restrictions early in the pandemic.
The jury’s verdicts against Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta were read in the federal court in Grand Rapids, Michigan, in the case presided over by U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker. Jurors said they couldn’t agree on verdicts again Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. Prosecutors described Fox as a ringleader of an anti-government group.
Fox, Croft and Harris faced additional charges. The two most serious charges, kidnapping conspiracy and conspiracy to use explosives, both carry potential life sentences.
Defense attorneys portrayed their clients as credulous weekend warriors prone to big, wild talk, who were often stoned. They said FBI undercover agents and informants tricked and cajoled the men into agreeing to a conspiracy.
To counter that entrapment claim, prosecutors entered evidence that the men discussed abducting Whitmer before the FBI sting began. They went way beyond talk, including scouting Whitmer’s summer home and testing explosives, prosecutors told jurors.
Croft is from Delaware while the others are from Michigan.
Earlier Friday, U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker acknowledged the struggle of deliberations. Decisions to convict or acquit must be unanimous.
“I know it’s tough. We all know it’s tough,” Jonker told the jury.
There were 10 charges in the case: one against Brandon Caserta, two against Adam Fox, three against Barry Croft Jr. and four against Daniel Harris. The men all faced the main charge of a kidnapping conspiracy; the other counts are related to explosives and a firearm.
“It’s important to reach unanimity if you can. … If you just can’t see it, then that’s what we need to hear eventually as your final answer,” Jonker said.
Deliberations resumed earlier Friday with a court employee handing over a large plastic bag containing pennies, known as exhibit 291. The pennies were requested before jurors went home Thursday.
Pennies taped to a commercial-grade firework were intended to act like shrapnel, investigators said.
According to evidence, a homemade explosive was detonated during training in September 2020, about a month before the men were arrested.
In his closing argument on April 1, Assistant U.S. Attorney Nils Kessler said Croft wanted to test the explosive as a possible weapon to use against Whitmer’s security team. He quoted him as saying the pennies would be so hot they could go “right through your skin.”
The trial now has covered 20 days since March 8, including jury selection, evidence, final arguments and jury deliberations.
Prosecutors offered testimony from undercover agents, a crucial informant and two men who pleaded guilty to the plot. Jurors also read and heard secretly recorded conversations, violent social media posts and chat messages.
Prosecutors said the group was steeped in anti-government extremism and angry over Whitmer’s COVID-19 restrictions.
Defense lawyers, however, said any scheme was the creation of government agents who were embedded in the group and manipulated the men.
Croft is from Bear, Delaware, while the others are from Michigan.
Whitmer, a Democrat, rarely talks publicly about the plot, though she referred to “surprises” during her term that seemed like “something out of fiction” when she filed for reelection on March 17.
She has blamed former President Donald Trump for fomenting anger over coronavirus restrictions and refusing to condemn right-wing extremists like those charged in the case.
___
Find AP’s full coverage of the Whitmer kidnap plot trial at:
___
White reported from Detroit.
St. Paul school board to vote again on mask mandate
The St. Paul school board will decide again next week whether to make face masks optional as long as coronavirus case rates are low.
The board on March 22 voted 3-2 – with two board members absent – to keep the mask mandate in place, rejecting the superintendent’s recommendation to drop it.
In a statement posted soon after on the district’s website, the board said it expected cases to rise after spring break – contradicting the district’s health and wellness director. The board also said it considered that vaccination rates were relatively low for people of color.
“Finally, the Board acknowledges that a full complement of board members to weigh in on the impact of the resolution would better serve SPPS in future deliberations,” the statement read.
On Tuesday, the board will take another vote on the mask resolution.
When they do, they’ll have little information to test their theory about cases rising after spring break, which was this week. But it’s been nearly two months since the district has reported more than 13 new cases involving students, staff and visitors in a single day.
Of the nation’s 500 largest school districts, just 23 – including St. Paul and Minneapolis – still require masks, according to the website Burbio.
