Crypto Industry Experts Optimistic of Bitcoin (BTC) Prices Sky Rocketing

March’s incredible BTC rally ended with a minor correction before the commencement of the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami. A notable crypto trading expert, Michael van de Poppe, also pointed out on April 8 that, given Bitcoin’s current upward momentum, the cryptocurrency will need to test a significant resistance level if it wants to continue heading north. Even though he highlighted that Bitcoin couldn’t maintain the level around $44,700 and began to sink south only a day earlier, the expert located resistance at about $46,881.

Cathie Wood, the star fund manager at ARK Investment Management, forecasts that the price of a bitcoin might reach $1 million by 2030 when the worldwide use of cryptocurrencies is still in its infancy. Cathie attended the Miami 2022 Bitcoin conference. Cryptocurrency is acquiring market share as a worldwide settlement network, according to Ark’s bitcoin prediction for 2030. In 2021, the cumulative number of bitcoin transfers climbed by 463%, and the yearly settlement volume of bitcoin has overtaken the annual payments volume of Visa.

Shopify Accepts Bitcoin

The Taproot update and the Lightning Network are two examples of technological advances that may aid in the scaling of bitcoin. According to ARK, institutional ownership of bitcoin will also grow in popularity. Earlier last year, Wood herself forecasted that bitcoin would reach $500,000 in 2026.

According to a press release, Bitcoin (BTC-USD) payments may now be accepted on the Lightning Network by merchants using Strike’s Shopify platform. Strike’s goal is to broaden the use of Bitcoin (BTC-USD) as a medium of exchange for online and in-store transactions. Merchants may save money on processing fees by integrating Strike’s Lightning Network integration, which utilizes the Lightning Network to provide quick and cash-final payments.