Crypto Industry Experts Optimistic of Bitcoin (BTC) Prices Sky Rocketing

Published

12 seconds ago

on

SEC Approves Another BTC Futures ETF While Grayscale Pleads Bitcoin Spot ETF
Editors News
  • Strike’s goal is to broaden the use of Bitcoin (BTC-USD) as a medium of exchange.
  •  In 2021, the cumulative number of bitcoin transfers climbed by 463%.

March’s incredible BTC rally ended with a minor correction before the commencement of the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami. A notable crypto trading expert, Michael van de Poppe, also pointed out on April 8 that, given Bitcoin’s current upward momentum, the cryptocurrency will need to test a significant resistance level if it wants to continue heading north. Even though he highlighted that Bitcoin couldn’t maintain the level around $44,700 and began to sink south only a day earlier, the expert located resistance at about $46,881.

Cathie Wood, the star fund manager at ARK Investment Management, forecasts that the price of a bitcoin might reach $1 million by 2030 when the worldwide use of cryptocurrencies is still in its infancy. Cathie attended the Miami 2022 Bitcoin conference. Cryptocurrency is acquiring market share as a worldwide settlement network, according to Ark’s bitcoin prediction for 2030. In 2021, the cumulative number of bitcoin transfers climbed by 463%, and the yearly settlement volume of bitcoin has overtaken the annual payments volume of Visa.

Shopify Accepts Bitcoin

The Taproot update and the Lightning Network are two examples of technological advances that may aid in the scaling of bitcoin. According to ARK, institutional ownership of bitcoin will also grow in popularity. Earlier last year, Wood herself forecasted that bitcoin would reach $500,000 in 2026.

According to a press release, Bitcoin (BTC-USD) payments may now be accepted on the Lightning Network by merchants using Strike’s Shopify platform. Strike’s goal is to broaden the use of Bitcoin (BTC-USD) as a medium of exchange for online and in-store transactions. Merchants may save money on processing fees by integrating Strike’s Lightning Network integration, which utilizes the Lightning Network to provide quick and cash-final payments.

Blockchain

Honduras Special Economic Zone Declares Bitcoin (BTC) as Legal Tender

Published

32 mins ago

on

April 8, 2022

By

Honduras Special Economic Zone Declares Bitcoin (BTC) as Legal Tender
Editors News
  • Central bank of Honduras refuses to back up cryptocurrency transactions.
  • The first crypto ATM was installed in Honduras in August of last year.

Honduran authorities say that Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are now legal money in a special economic zone on a Caribbean island. In order to stimulate investment, a tourist-oriented island called “Honduras Prospera” was built in 2020. It has full control over all aspects of its operations, including administrative, fiscal, and budgetary matters.

In a statement, authorities stated:

“Prospera’s flexible regulatory framework enables crypto-innovation and the use of Bitcoin by residents, businesses, and governments.”

Reuters reports that the economic zone will enable local governments and multinational corporations to issue bitcoin bonds under the authority of the zone. Roatan Island and the city of La Ceiba, on Honduras’ Atlantic Coast, are included in Honduras Prospera.

Since September of last year, the neighboring nation of El Salvador has made the cryptocurrency bitcoin legal money. Despite its rocky start and widespread skepticism, El Salvador became the first nation to implement the system. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao tweeted regarding the recent development.

Individuals Liability

Despite this, the central bank of Honduras refuses to back up cryptocurrency transactions. According to the bank, every transaction carried out with this form of a virtual asset comes within the accountability and liability of the individual carrying it out. The first crypto ATM was installed in Honduras in August of last year. The country’s capital, Tegucigalpa, now has the country’s first Bitcoin ATM, installed by TGU Consulting Group, a Honduran company.

Honduras’ native currency, the “Honduran lempira,” may be used to purchase Bitcoin and Ethereum from the “la bitcoinera,” a crypto ATM. To use an ATM to purchase bitcoins, customers will need to scan formal identification and provide personal data such as phone numbers.

Blockchain

Billionaire Mark Cuban Bullish on Ethereum’s Transition to ETH 2.0

Published

48 mins ago

on

April 8, 2022

By

Billionaire Mark Cuban Bullish on Ethereum's Transition to ETH 2.0
