Finance
Debt Coadunation Through Large Personal Loans Despite Bad Credit
Popular media has certainly added to the scale of the world’s current credit epidemic. Headlines say that nations are mired in debts, and editorials criticize the “irresponsible borrowers”, “reckless lenders” and even today’s “consumerist culture” is sometimes held responsible for it. However, this view is not shared by financial institutions for which it is important to distinguish between “debts” and “bad debts”, because options as simple as debt coadunation loans are in place to help people along and make their lives easier.
Bankers believe that the use of most loan types is not problematic and even a negative credit reflection isn’t a problem in many cases. According to research, 95% of the adult population of the United States (the same amount as it was ten years ago), believes that their debts are not a “heavy burden”. Those whose debts are problematic are the minority.
According to a recent study, only 4% of adults reported having overdue consumer debts on public accounts that are late by more than three months. Bankers argue that the peace of mind brought by having access to cash when you need it, even with bad credit, cannot be argued with. Social commentators, however, are more skeptical.
According to some observations, this is a social matter that affects some groups more than others. Representatives of financially struggling groups are also more likely to have debts with “sureties” and family accounts. This option often leads to the most severe legal consequences.
As with other forms of inequality, bad debts can affect the most vulnerable members of society. Health systems analysts also argue that having debts has implications for the health and social well-being of a person. Analyzing the existing literature on poverty as a cause of poor physical and mental health problems in people will reveal further historic proof of this.
Analysts say a similar relationship between your financial records and your health exists. Moreover, they claim that debts can be a risk factor for social isolation, create a sense of danger and shame, and even suicidal intentions. Consequently, the issue can be looked at from financial, medical and social perspectives.
The reason for a debt coadunation loan to be so useful is quite plain to see. The mere peace of mind of having all your debts in a manageable format is good for your mental and physical health, in a very real way. Having this option, even with a bad credit profile, can help many get themselves back on their feet, if they are careful with it.
Right Mutual Fund Distributor: Here’s How to Choose
Information on anything and everything is available at our fingertips. In this age of information technology, we investors are blessed to access and gain knowledge about various mutual fund schemes, their returns, etc. And all this information can be accessed for free.
It is no different for those providing financial services, too. There would be a host of emails, messages, and websites hogging to provide information.
Many mutual fund distributors will be approaching you to solicit mutual fund investments into new and the existing mutual fund. Especially now, since the economy is returning from its recession and the markets are turning favorable for investments.
While most of the information sent to us is already there on the world wide web. We can easily check the information about a fund from the AMCs (Asset Management Company’s) website. Still, for some investors, it may be a valuable service.
These mailers and messages keep updating us on the new launches, returns of various schemes, their NAV (Net Asset Value), and many other advantages and disadvantages related to them. But is that all we need to know about investing?
Don’t you think it would be sensible to choose the Best Mutual Fund Distributor who can help manage your investments? What if all this information is only adding to your confusion?
What with the names changes of many mutual fund schemes and portfolio realignments, most investors get confused about what they should do with their mutual fund holdings.
It may make sense to work with a mutual fund distributor who can advise and guide you on your investment decisions.
Only returns are not enough basis to select the right mutual fund distributor. There are many other things you need to look for.
1. Qualification of the Mutual Fund Distributor
The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) makes it necessary that the individuals engaged in service of mutual fund advisory to have a certification issued by the National Institute of Securities Management (NISM).
But merely relying on the certification isn’t enough as you would need to search a bit more into the philosophy (attitude and rationalization) and research process which the mutual fund distributor and his team adopt while advising clients. Moreover, you need to make sure that the distributor is not an individual who peddles investments as side-business. Remember, acting on the advice offered by a mutual fund distributor who doesn’t hold the requisite knowledge, could spell disaster for your money and investments.
2. Expertise of the Mutual Fund Distributor
Check for the expertise of the mutual fund distributor and his team. Check how well qualified they are in terms of education and what kind of knowledge and experience they possess.
Also, look into whether the distributor has good knowledge of the whole variety of asset classes. Such as equity, debt, fixed income, gold, etc.
They should be able to understand and decipher how these asset classes would be affected by various domestic, international events, decisions or changes in trends related to oil prices interest rates, etc.
Understanding the mutual funds, identifying their suitability for you and your investment portfolio, balancing the asset allocation, and knowing how changes in assets will affect you require a high degree of expertise.
Therefore, you must check how skilled the distributor is and what kind of experience he or she possesses. The mutual fund should be able to identify products that will meet your life requirements as and when they are needed.
3. Accessibility
The mutual fund distributor you choose must be easily contactable. Whether by email, phone, or by meeting in person within a reasonable duration. It is important that the distributor, whom you have entrusted your money with, is accessible as and when you need him. The distributor or team should be able to clarify your doubts within a reasonable period.
Is this distributor able to execute the transactions for you well in time? Timing is of crucial importance in the world of investing in Best Mutual Funds and Stocks. The distributor should be able to execute your transactions within a short time. As quickly as possible.
All these things matter when your hard-earned money is involved.
4. Provide Complete Financial Solutions
We Indians do not like discussing our finances or financial status with all and sundry. Because we have been taught not to reveal our finances and investments with too many people. We have been taught to keep such things and details, confidential and under wraps.
So it would be preferable to find a distributor who is a one-stop solution for all our financial needs. An advisor who can understand and handle our investments better and with confidentiality. An unbiased one. One who would be able to offer us mutual fund products from all fund houses. Not just one or two fund houses.
5. Is the Distributor Asking Questions?
This is the one attribute that will tell you whether a mutual fund distributor is interested in only selling or is he/she really interested in understanding your requirements and needs. And then take the investment forward, accordingly.
Is he/she asking you questions to know better your financial needs, situations and goals? Or are you only being given details about the products to convince you to buy a product and not the solution which you actually are looking out for?
Without posing questions to you, how would anyone know for sure which particular plan is the most suitable for you? Whether you can take the risk of investing in Small-caps or should your investments be limited to debt Mutual Funds? Whether you have one or two Life and Health Insurances or not? These two are quintessential ones to have before we start with mutual fund investments. To secure our loved ones.
Not only helping the investors, but all this information also gathered from them and from other investors all over the country and submitted to the fund houses. With this data collected, the fund houses, as well as the government, are able to better understand the investor’s moods and inclinations. It also helps them bring up new policies and policy changes. Devise new strategies. Develop and come up with new and attractive plans.
6. Infrastructure and Value Added Services
Apart from assessing his qualifications and attitude towards clients, you also need to judge whether he has the right infrastructure set up. Would you be able to receive prudent advice continuously? Remember entering an investment is only a beginning. You want your investments to be monitored and tracked regularly. Change must be advised promptly if an investment has become redundant or non-performer.
Therefore, you should ideally be provided various tools and calculators for online tracking of your investments, as value addition.
Besides, the mutual fund distributor should be sending regular updates on your portfolio. What all changes may be made according to the changes in the market conditions and financial goals? What all new development has been made in the field of mutual funds? What new plans have come up? What new policies have been devised that will benefit you or vice versa?
7. What kind of After-Sales Support is Provided?
As stated earlier that entering into an investment is simply a starting point. Only with the help of a prudent and reliable after-sale support, we would be able to monitor, track and further our investment portfolio. All the tracking tools may not be so easily understandable by every investor.
The reason for investing with a mutual fund distributor and not investing in Direct Mutual Funds is because we are not familiar and comfortable with the market. All the reports that are sent periodically by the fund houses to the investors are too full of jargons which we don’t understand always. To interpret them, we require the help of professionals. This help must be provided by the mutual fund distributor.
As and when you need it. Not as and when it is convenient with them.
8. Past Track Record
Well, if you are offered this, you would be able to gauge the quality of the advice. You need to cross-check the data provided by him/her with some of his clients as a reference check. The best way is to ask around for referrals.
Use social media, to know if anyone has recommended the advisor or his firm. Check online for any referrals, ask your friends or relatives, if they know of any references. What kind of knowledge and experience is associated? This way you can have an idea about his/her strengths and weaknesses.
Inspect for how long the advisor has been in business and his way of operating. Search for what field the mutual fund distributor was working in and what knowledge he/she and the team have. Someone who has gone through multiple market cycles would be experienced and, hence, preferred.
This exercise would not only help you understand his past performance track record but also help recognize whether prompt and reliable after-sales service is provided or not.
There is no formal rating or ranking system for mutual fund distributors in India, for now. So we have to work it out on our own.
9. Compensation
A mutual fund distributor is in this business to earn. Whether it is an individual, partnership or a company, it wouldn’t be able to survive for long if it doesn’t get compensated.
Maintaining a website, helping you make a financial plan, gathering data on your behalf, keeping it free for you, and keeping all these services alive requires effort and money.
Many financial planners and advisors could charge a fee for the same. To write out a comprehensive financial plan, taking into account risk appetite, future requirements, and life goals. You are asked to pay them a fee, regularly. It is just that they don’t tell you about is that they get a commission, as well, on all the investments they make on your behalf.
Whether a mutual fund distributor is being honest with you or not, this is the crucial criterion to check for.
Bottom Line
Today with so many options available to invest in, the task of doing prudent investment planning has become quite difficult. Because we are surrounded by so much information about each of these options, such as stocks, mutual funds, bank FDs, NCDs, corporate bonds, Public Provident Funds (PPF), National Savings Certificate (NSC), etc.
And, still, at the end of all the searching and evaluating, we keep wondering whether we made the right investment decision.
Why?
For us to be able to remove this chaos caused by “information overload”, what is required is getting hold of a mutual fund distributor who provides independent and unbiased financial advice. With no vested interests (of commissions). The one who would help, assist and guide you through prudent investment planning.
This is what the best Mutual Fund Distributor will do for you. This is what the vision and objective of WealthBucket are.
Profound Capital Markets for Renewable Energy – Eco-Plant Corporation
Investing in Renewable and Efficiency Energy is on the verge across the world. Individuals are becoming more sensible towards their environment, which resulted in more businesses adopting environmentally friendly business practices and becoming a sustainable green business. Converting into green business has been a wakeup call for many companies and for some companies it was already a mentioned market trend which was recognized by them quite early.
Following the global financial crisis, a more varied funding market is emerging in many countries. Established investors are assisting in filling the funding gap missed by the shrinkage in bank lending in the rouse of the crisis, particularly in long-term financing for infrastructure projects, and sitting alongside banks to offer a wider pool of capital to developers.
The economic climate overcoming the financial crisis of increased regulatory supervision and persistently low rate of interest led to pension funds and insurance companies in seeking an alternative source for a long-term stable investment.
Abundant number of pieces of evidence shows that renewable energy and energy efficiency are booming sectors for business. According to a report, 190 of the fortune 500 companies together saved around 3.7 billion dollars through their energy efficiency initiatives and collective renewable energy.
With the growing streak of this trend around the world, there is an increase in debt finance in the market from established investors mostly for an infrastructure project and more conventional renewable energy assets including solar PV, onshore wind and Bioenergy. Established investors that are on a quest to match long-term investments, index-linked liabilities and higher secure returns as compared to currently available bonds, are attracted by stable, long-term and index-linked type of assets.
A considerable amount of investment has been made in operating assets through which increasing capacity of risk has been taken by the investors. However, similar to banks, there seems to be a very little appetite for development risk factors. Established investors are moving faster towards banking counterparts in being able to provide reimbursement profiles and staged drawdown facilities that are suitable for this kind of financial markets.
Investments from non-bank institutions have often been through the purchase of participation in the secondary debt trading market or bond markets. However, a market of debt facilitates private placement (PP) which is a small group of sophisticated investors has been slowly developing.
Private placement market will entirely substitute other forms of finances for renewable projects. There are already long-established private placement market groups in many countries for corporate debt. Since the financial crisis, smaller national markets have also developed. To help encourage the development of private placement market, loan market association published a suite of standardizing the documentation for private placements across many countries for providing a proper framework. It is hoped that these suit will help to raise confidence in the market and will encourage investment by reducing the time and costs often associated with current private placements in certain countries.
Certain efforts are taken to simplify and make the process more transparent by turning towards more private placements. Governments across various countries have announced a tax exemption for private placements, this will help in encouraging both borrowers and institutional investors to invest in the capital market.
Many countries now support the growth of renewable energy sector and help in encouraging to further invest in energy infrastructure, renewable power and fossil fuels. Attracting cross-border investment and minimizing dependency on traditional bank debt, will further encourage institutional investment for key sector helping to stimulate growth and aid resilience in various economies.
Banks are also returning to the market which showed a substantial increase in long-term debt facilities offered by banks for renewable energy projects. In addition, many banking facilities are likely to preserve a significant role together with established investors by providing them ancillary facilities and deposit services. This includes catering to letters from credit facilities and working capital which non-banking investors are not able to provide the investors with. Likewise, the role of the bank is to provide trustee and agency with services in case the funds are ill-equipped.
Predictable sustained growth in Institutional Investment, alongside returning bank debt and other innovative funding structures, is creating a deeper impact on the capital market for renewable energy projects. Investors looking to invest in green business are coming across greater opportunities from future perspectives which is just a matter of time. Clean energy is just the tip of the iceberg. A recent study shows that companies could earn around 12 trillion dollars by 2030 in business revenue and saving by adopting sustainable, low-carbon business models. Investors all over the world are taking a note, as green bonds are increasingly seen as smart investments.
A Step-by-Step Guide to Building Your Own Horse Racing System
What is the best way to develop your own horse racing system? Well, there is no best way – there is a way – but it needs to make sense for you.
The first thing you need to do is write down a specific objective. I want to win a lot of money is not specific.
Here’s one that is much better: I want to make $500 a day betting sprint distance horse races at XX race track.
What you have done here is narrow down your expectations and determine how you plan to reach that goal. The next thing you need to do is get a bunch of old racing forms, a pen and lots of notebook paper and start backtracking. (I’m assuming you’ve chosen the goal of making money betting horse racing, because you know something about it. If you are clueless about horse racing, you need to educate yourself or your long-term plans will fail).
To find past results for old races in the USA and Australia I use racingchannel.com. You will need to evaluate at least 1,000 races for this to be valid. Make sure you look at the same track, and the same distance. This will add a solid foundation for your data mining experiment.
Next, you need to determine what trait the majority, if not all, of horses that won those races had in common. What percentage of horses finished 1st in their last race? What percentage moved up in class? What percentage moved down in class? What percentage had more weight? etc.
You need to build out about 10 -20 pieces of criteria to measure against one another. Once you do this you will start to see a picture appear of what traits the majority, or a good percentage of winning horses had.
Now you need to take that data and back test it again. See what your win percentage would be, and how much your ROI would be. ROI means return on investment. For example if in the long term, betting $10 per race, I bet on 200 races and collected $3,000 in winnings, my ROI would be 50%. Or for every dollar I wagered, I’d expect to get back $1.50 on average.
Many “expert” players toss that number around to sound smart, but don’t even know what it truly means. Basically APR in a bank the same as ROI. If you put money an Bank X offering a CD at 3.5% interest…your ROI is about 3.5% less fees etc. So no, it’s not a mystery number and don’t let horse racing system sellers throw it around like it means more than it really does.
So you repeat these steps until you find your niche betting system. One that you understand, feel comfortable using, and that shows a good ROI. Remember also, ROI means over the LONG TERM. Don’t expect to make $1.50 every single time you go to the races. This is gambling and it does involve risk and losing and winning streaks.
Be wise. Bet smart.
