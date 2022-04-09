News
Dwayne Haskins, Steelers quarterback and former Ohio State star, fatally struck by car
Dwayne Haskins, a quarterback with the Pittsburgh Steelers, was killed after being hit by a car on Saturday.
He was 24.
Haskins was struck by a vehicle Saturday morning in South Florida, his agent told ESPN.
Haskins had spent the 2021 season with Steelers as the scout team quarterback. He did not see any game action. He was expected to have a chance to compete for the quarterback spot in Pittsburgh in 2022 after the retirement of longtime starter Ben Roethlisberger.
“I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement. “He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to many.
“I am truly heartbroken.”
Haskins spent his first two NFL seasons with Washington, starting 13 games and throwing 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
The Highland Park, N.J., native starred collegiately at Ohio State. In his one season as a starter, in 2018, he led the Buckeyes to the Big Ten championship and a victory in the Rose Bowl, where he was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.
For the season, he threw 50 touchdown passes against just eight interceptions. He finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting and was selected by Washington with the ninth pick in the 2019 NFL draft.
Developing story, check back for details.
Trudy Rubin: The only way to end Putin’s war crimes is to help Ukrainian forces win
The gruesome images of slain civilians in Bucha and other liberated towns near Kyiv have been met with furious rhetoric from Western politicians.
Yet there is only one way to stop Vladimir Putin’s forces from committing more hideous war crimes.
It is not by placing more sanctions on Russia (though they are welcome). It is not the suspension of Russia from the U.N. Human Rights Council (it should be suspended from the U.N. General Assembly). And it is not “peace” talks that Putin permits primarily to fool some European leaders.
Putin can be stopped only if Washington and NATO allies provide Ukraine with all the weapons it needs to defeat Russian forces. The critical battles will happen in the coming weeks in eastern Ukraine, as soon as Russian forces recoup from being pushed back from Kyiv.
Yet the most critical weapons systems and vehicles have yet to arrive.
“How many Buchas have to take place for the West to do what we are asking?” Ukraine’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, asked plaintively at an emergency NATO meeting on Thursday.
That is the question NATO members need to answer — now.
In fairness, more Western weapons are pouring in every day, and the United States has committed $1.7 billion in defense aid to Ukraine this year. (Ukrainians tell me they are grateful Donald Trump is no longer president, since he justified Putin’s annexation of Crimea and praised the Russia leader’s “genius” at the beginning of the current invasion. Trump’s open disdain for Ukraine and for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his affinity for Putin have not been forgotten in Kyiv.)
Still, U.S. and NATO aid has ramped up much too slowly. In a bitter tweet, the anti-Russian chess star and opposition activist Garry Kasparov argues: “The issue with Western response hasn’t changed since Putin first invaded Ukraine in 2014: Horrified by what has happened, unwilling to act to stop it while it is happening, unable to plan so it doesn’t happen again.”
Each week, as NATO countries face more outrages by Putin, they up the ante with weapons delivery, but they always appear behind the need of the moment.
U.S. deliveries of Javelin anti-tank weapons and Stinger short-range antiaircraft missiles have been essential in helping Ukraine hold off the Russians and remain critical. But the systems necessary to defeat Moscow in upcoming battles still haven’t arrived.
Ukraine has been unable to close the skies to the missiles and bombs that have ravaged Kharkiv, Mariupol, and other cities. Slovakia, Bulgaria, and Greece have Russian-made S-300 anti-missiles systems, but have not been willing to loan them to Ukraine unless the United States is willing to loan those countries comparable systems in the meantime.
Nor has Kyiv received the anti-ship missiles it needs, immediately, to help save the port city of Odesa, even though the United States, Norway, and Poland have such systems.
“The (U.S.) bureaucracy simply hasn’t been told that it’s wartime,” I was told by the former deputy secretary general of NATO, Alexander Vershbow. “The MiG 29s haven’t moved, long-range air defenses haven’t moved. It’s so frustrating. The pipeline of weapons is moving very slowly at a time when Russians are more vulnerable than they will be in a few weeks,” said Vershbow, also a former U.S. ambassador to Moscow, by which time the Russians will be capable of “fixing their performance.”
Indeed, as I have been speaking this week with Ukrainian friends and contacts in Kyiv, I have heard the same message over and over: “We are expecting Putin’s forces to come back here after they regroup in Belarus.”
That means the next few weeks are crucial, as Russian troops reorganize — and as many Russian soldiers, troops, and mercenaries move toward eastern Ukraine for a big land battle in the Donbas region. The Czech Republic has offered Ukraine desperately need tanks, but Ukrainians worry whether they will get there in time.
The Ukrainians believe Putin’s current goal is to expand Russian occupation of big swathes of eastern and southern Ukraine, finally taking Mariupol and maybe Odessa, then enter into inconclusive peace talks that drag on for years. Ukraine would be left with a rump state, cut off from the sea, its infrastructure and economy destroyed, unable to join NATO or the European Union.
Flush with “victory” in Ukraine, Putin could then set his sights on territory in East European states and the Baltics, unconvinced that Washington would stand by their side.
On the other hand, a Ukrainian win in eastern Ukraine — a victory that delivers Russian troops another huge blow — would force Putin to rethink his strategy as his military flounders further.
But Ukraine can’t win unless we and NATO allies treat their war with Russia with the urgency we’d muster if U.S. troops were involved, giving Ukraine the tools for protecting their skies as well as winning land battles.
Indeed, Ukraine’s war is our war. If a vengeful, expansionist Putin, backed by China, is permitted to smash Ukraine, the United States will face a Eurasian alliance of dictators who believe they are tougher than Western democracies. And Russian war criminal Putin will almost surely challenge NATO forces (including ours) in the coming years.
Ravens re-sign defensive end Calais Campbell to two-year deal
The Ravens announced Saturday that they have re-signed veteran defensive end Calais Campbell to a two-year deal.
Campbell’s deal is worth $12.5 million but he can earn as much as $16.5 million with incentives, according to multiple reports.
During the NFL scouting combine last month, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said he would “love” to bring back Campbell, a six-time Pro Bowl selection who was named to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.
“I have a lot of admiration for Calais as a person and as a player and as a leader. So, I’m hopeful that we can bring him back,” DeCosta said. “I’d love to bring him back. He’s a guy that plays winning football, and he does as much for the team and the organization in the building as he does on the field, and so I have a lot of respect for him.”
Campbell, 35, recorded 49 tackles and 1 1/2 sacks in 15 games last season. Before re-signing, Campbell considered retirement. However, his new contract sets him up to finish his career in Baltimore while he attempts to chase his first Super Bowl ring.
Campbell’s deal comes a day after the Ravens re-signed veteran inside Josh Bynes to a one-year deal, addressing a pair of offseason needs.
During Campbell’s 14-year NFL career, he has totaled 773 tackles (556 solo), 93 1/2 sacks, 161 tackles for loss and 14 forced fumbles. A second-round pick in the 2008 NFL draft, Campbell played for the Arizona Cardinals and Jacksonville Jaguars before being traded to the Ravens for a fifth-round pick in 2020.
Campbell, the 2019 Walter Payton Man of the Year winner, has played in 27 games for the Ravens, totaling 77 tackles and 5 1/2 sacks.
With Campbell returning, the Ravens’ defensive front currently consists of him, nose tackle Michael Pierce, defensive tackles Justin Madubuike and Derek Wolfe, outside linebackers Odafe Oweh and Tyus Bowser and inside linebackers Bynes and Patrick Queen.
Wolfe, Bowser and Oweh are coming off injuries.
Shortlist Of Candidates For The Post Of Junior Assistants | Download Full PDF Here
Shortlist Of Candidates For The Post Of Junior Assistants | Download Full PDF Here
University of Kashmir: Shortlist of Candidates for the post of JUNIOR ASSISTANTS advertised vide Advertisement Notice No. 03 of 2019, dated 28.10.2022.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD FULL PDF
Shortlist Of Candidates For The Post Of Junior Assistants
The post Shortlist Of Candidates For The Post Of Junior Assistants | Download Full PDF Here appeared first on JK Breaking News.
