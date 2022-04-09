News
Effort to cut personal property tax gets pushback in St. Charles County
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — More than 200 people gathered in St. Peters for a huge issue they say could have a disastrous impact on St. Charles County.
Sen. Bill Eigel (R-Weldon Spring) is pushing legislation that would essentially wipe out personal property taxes in St. Charles County on items like cars, trucks, and boats.
Last year, the personal property tax generated more than $100 million. The money went to school, fire, and ambulance districts, as well as libraries and municipalities.
The agencies said what’s worse is that there’s no funding source to make up for the loss. The unique thing about all of this is that the legislation would only apply to St Charles County.
Eigel wanted to implement it statewide, but an amendment was added to his bill so that it only applied to St. Charles County.
FOX 2’s Elliott Davis caught up with Senator Eigel on Friday and asked him about that.
“I’m more than happy for St. Charles to be the leader on this issue,” Eigel said. “I think we were. I can’t be responsible for every county in the state, but I’m sure going to keep fighting for St Charles County.”
St. Peters Mayor Len Pagano has plenty of questions about this deal, saying: “That is wrong. I truly feel there’s a constitutional issue here, just to pick St Charles County. It’s interesting the rest of the state says, ‘Oh no, you can do it.'”
Chief Skip Stephens of the Cottleville Fire District said the long-term loss for the county would be huge. He says his fire district alone would lose about $8 million.
The St. Charles County Revenue Collector said last year that personal property taxes generated $115 million for St. Charles County agencies.
Here’s a breakdown of where the money was allocated:
- $78.3 million went to the County’s 6 school districts
- $12.5 million went to 10 fire districts
- $7.4 million to municipalities
- $4.3 million to the ambulance district.
Danielle Cormella from the City of St. Charles School District said, “ We educate 60,000 students; $80 million is a ton of money.”
So far, the legislation has passed the Senate after it was tacked on to another bill. It’s now in a House Committee. It has to clear the remaining hurdle before the session ends on May 13.
Eigel said 29 other states don’t have personal property taxes, and Missouri should join them. His critics said those states may have figured out other funding sources, something they say is not included in the legislation pushed by Eigel.
News
Blues beat Wild in overtime, tie Minnesota in playoff race
ST. LOUIS — A two-goal cushion appeared to be all the Minnesota Wild needed to get a crucial two points against the St. Louis Blues.
Jake Middleton’s first goal for the Wild appeared to ice the points and send his club home with a three-point lead over the Blues in the division standings. But St. Louis, known for its grit, wasn’t going to go away.
Justin Faulk’s glove-side finish against Cam Talbot gave the Blues life, and Brayden Schenn’s cutting effort tied the game midway through the third period.
Then, for the win, it was Robert Thomas in overtime to get the win.
That moment sealed the two points for St. Louis (41-20-10, 92 points), the game-winner in its 4-3 overtime win over the Minnesota Wild (43-22-6, 92 points). The Blues’ win takes them even on points with the Wild in the Central Division standings, giving them home-ice advantage in a potential Stanley Cup Playoffs series, though Minnesota has a game in hand.
The two teams meet again in St. Louis next Saturday.
Kevin Fiala tied the game with just over a minute to play in the first period with his career-high 24th goal of the season. Kirill Kaprizov gave the Wild the lead off a turnover from Robert Thomas and Middleton made it a two-goal advantage.
The Blues opened the scoring on a power play in the first period. Faulk found Thomas deep in the zone. After settling the puck down, he found Pavel Buchnevich skating on the far side for a one-time finish into a nearly open net.
News
I-44 near Big Bend closed this weekend for bridge removal
KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Those who routinely drive on Interstate 44 are in for some big delays starting this weekend. The Missouri Department of Transportation is replacing the Big Bend Bridge in Kirkwood. But, with the repairs, come road closures.
All four lanes going east and west around the bridge are closed until Monday morning at 5:00 a.m.
Starting at 9:00 p.m. Friday, April 8, MoDot will close all four lanes west and east to remove the bridge. All traffic will be diverted to the ramps and will be a “slow-go” until Monday.
“I understand that they have to do it, and they have to make things safer and better. But it’s going to be an inconvenience for a lot of people,” said driver Aimee Moore.
She said she uses the bridge every day to get to work.
“My commute is only five minutes, but it will turn into 15 probably each day,” she said.
MoDOT said the bridge was built in 1967 and is in poor condition. The agency said it’s cheaper to rebuild the bridge than it is to continue to fix the old one.
” I actually take Highway 44 home from work almost every day. I’m at Lutheran Senior Services in Brentwood, and it’s just the most convenient entrance for me,” said Donna Adams.
The project will also impact bus routes. MetroBus said the Big Bend bus stop will be closed. The Kirkwood-Webster route going east and west will be re-routed to go around the bridge.
- Westbound: Regular routing to Big Bend Blvd. and Sappington Road. Left on Sappington to Watson Rd. Right on Watson Rd. to Kirkwood Rd. Right on Kirkwood Rd. to Big Bend Blvd. Left on Big Bend Blvd. to regular routing.
- Eastbound: Regular routing to Big Bend Blvd. and Kirkwood Rd. Right on Kirkwood, and then merge onto eastbound I-44. Exit at 27B and then right on Big Bend Blvd. to regular routing.
Drivers said they are up for the shorter-term changes – if it means long-term safety.
“I mean you just have to adjust that’s just life,” Adams said.
One lane each way, as well as the Big Bend Bridge, will remain closed throughout August when work should be finished.
News
Winderman’s view: Rotation gets one last regular-season look, plus Heat-Hawks thoughts
Observations and other notes of interest from Friday night’s 113-109 victory over the Atlanta Hawks:
— With the Heat not opening the playoffs until April 17, coach Erik Spoelstra said the decision was made earlier in the day to go with those available in the primary rotation.
— “It’s a little bit unusual because of the play-in, that we’ll have a little bit more time off,” Spoelstra said of the added round of the playoffs next week for seeds Nos. 7-10. “And everybody wanted to compete tonight.”
— Spoelstra added, “We won’t play our first playoff game until the 17th. This is an opportunity to continue to compete and stay sharp.”
— Expect a far different approach for Sunday’s regular-season finale in Orlando.
— And for that matter, expect plenty of extra room for the few who travel on Saturday’s flight.
— For many of the Heat’s leading men, the regular season effectively ended with Friday’s game.
— But with this one played for keeps, it had Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry and Max Strus in the starting lineup.
— Caleb Martin also started, in place of P.J. Tucker, who is out with the calf strain suffered in Tuesday’s victory over the Hornets.
— Martin was one of five players who had been listed as questionable shortly before game time. All five were cleared to play: Martin, Dewayne Dedmon, Haywood Highsmith, Markieff Morris and Gabe Vincent.
— Another sign the Heat went for it.
— Omer Yurtseven was away from the team due to a non-COVID stomach illness.
— Tyler Herro again played as sixth man.
— With Dedmon following in his typical role as first big man off the bench.
— Vincent then entered when Lowry was called for his second foul with 2:54 left in the opening period.
— That also is when Duncan Robinson entered, to make it nine deep for Spoelstra.
— So no Markieff Morris or Victor Oladipo in the primary rotation.
— They assuredly can get their chances on Sunday, should they so choose.
— But still appear, at best, to set up as playoff specialists.
— Butler’s third free-throw attempt moved him past Goran Dragic for 12th on the Heat all-time list.
— Lowry’s first steal moved him past Rickey Green for 69th on the NBA all-time list.
— Robinson’s fourth point moved him past Tyler Johnson for 25th on the Heat all-time list.
— With his eighth point, the Hawks’ Trae Young reached 2,100 for the season, becoming one of four players in franchise history to reach that mark in a season (Pete Maravich, Bob Pettit and Dominique Wilkins).
— Hawks coach Nate McMillan downplayed the Heat going largely with regulars.
— “I really didn’t think that it mattered,” he said. “That team is going to play a certain way regardless of who’s out there on the floor. They are gonna bring it. They are going to be physical defensively. They are going to play their game.”
— He added, “There’s a system in place there, so it really doesn’t matter, the five guys on the floor for them. They are gonna play the same way.”
— McMillan essentially offered a pregame scouting report on the Heat, a team the Hawks could meet in the first round.
— “They force turnovers with their pressure,” he said. “They do a good job of switching, with Bam being able to guard one through five. So we have to make them defend. Get some ball movement. Be ready for their changing defenses. They will go from a press to a zone.”
— Herro and Adebayo addressed the crowd pregame before the regular-season home finale, with Adebayo saying, “We appreciate you every night for showing up and being loud. Let’s get ready for the playoffs. Go Heat.”
— The Heat opened the game with a pregame delay-of-game warning for too much hand slapping, not enough being ready.
