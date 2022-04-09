Finance
English for the Financial Sector
“English for the Financial Sector” basically comes with a Student’s Book, A Teacher’s Book and a CD. The student’s book is supposed to be ideal for business students and people working already in the financial industry. The level of English is intermediate or upper-intermediate.
The book contains 158 pages and provides more than 50 hours of classroom material as well as a sound quantity of listening material.
The course consists of 24 units which are divided into odd-numbered units and even-numbered units.
The odd-numbered units cover specific areas of finance like retail and investment banking, trade finance, asset management and accounting.
In the even-numbered units you practice business communication skills such as telephoning, socializing, participating in meetings, writing letters, emails and reports, negotiating and making presentations with the financial context always being tackled.
Each unit has got a particular Language focus section and Practice activities of the real world using particular file cards displayed after the end of the units.
The listening material includes British, American, European and Indian speakers making the book really diversified in terms of getting used to a wide range of native or non native speakers all over the world particularly when interacting in the real Business world.
At the beginning you will find a clearly structured and detailed overview about the contents of the book illustrating each unit with its key aspects such as title, vocabulary, reading, listening, language focus, speaking and writing issues.
This way you get a good glimpse of what is going to be taught in each unit.
File cards for the role plays are bundled after the units are finished followed by Tape scripts of all the listening material.
A word list is set up at the very end of the book summarizing all necessary vocabulary in an alphabetical order and referring to the respective unit numbers.
From my perspective, the differentiation of odd and even numbered units however raises an eye brow, because I am getting a bit confused finding the red thread through the book.
In my opinion, it would have been more beneficial putting together all kinds of topics around the area of finance in the first part and listing the skills’ section afterwards. That way you don’t get the feeling of always hopping from one unit into another.
The units are basically structured like this: All units start off with a brief hint regarding the overall objective of the unit and continue with a so called lead in also known as warm up session.
There is at least one vocabulary part as well as one listening part and one reading part included. Each unit contains a language focus section.
Basically, I would favor this kind of set up for every unit.
Concerning the odd-numbered units I would suggest to have unit 7 “Accounting” and unit 21 “Asset Management” stick more closely together in this book due to their similar contents which makes also sense in terms of own experience working in this sector at the moment.
With regard to the even-numbered units I think that unit 8, which is about “Socializing”, would have been better integrated earlier in this book especially as a warm up section.
Due to own expertise in terms of teaching employees at the company where I work right now, I can confirm that this field of subject definitely needs to be fostered quite a bit. As far as I have figured out during the last 10 years there is a huge lack of skills tackled with social English and even paired with small talk requirements nowadays.
Overall, I would really recommend this book to the enthusiastic reader in particular when he or she is inclined to improve his or her sound knowledge about financial business English. I am convinced that you will get out the most of it and benefit from a broad variety of distinguished topics which are contained.
If you try to digest each unit according to your specific needs and deficits you will surely love the book, since it will turn out as a hands-on manual for your daily life.
To sum it up, it is absolutely worthwhile to buy the book for the sake of your own progress in this matter.
5 Steps To An Effective Email Marketing Campaign
Email marketing has still has a greater ROI (return on investment) than any other marketing strategy. Analysis shows that email marketing provides a ROI of $40.56 for each dollar that’s invested.
Setting up an effective email marketing campaign can be a little baffling initially, but with some practice and with the right tools and techniques it gets to be very easy. And very effective.
1. Email Marketing Campaign Software
You need special software to manage your email marketing campaigns. Known as an autoresponder, it provides an efficient way to gather, deliver, monitor and review your emails.This would be impossible to do yourself with a regular email program like Outlook, Gmail, Webmail,etc.
2. Plan Your Marketing Emails
Have a plan of action before sending out an email marketing campaign. Think about your niche, your offers and most importantly, the action that you want your readers to take. Test every email by sending it to yourself to check links, grammar and spelling carefully. Don’t let your subscribers get errors, find them first. Each email should focus on one or two topics at most. Don’t complicate your message by overwhelming readers with a bunch of different offers and topics in the same email.
3. Quality
Credibility is your most important resource in email marketing. If you’re an affiliate marketer, only promote only those products you believe in. Your subscribers will blame you if you recommend a product for them to buy and the product turns out to be rubbish. Don’t just send continuous offers to your list. Send useful free information and other freebies too. The more value you provide to your subscribers, the more they will want to open your emails when they land in their inbox.
4. Subject Line
Almost one third of email users open emails because of the subject line. Exciting subject lines boost open rates, but can be risky if they don’t mirror what’s presented inside. Words like, “Alert,” “News,” “Limited Time Offer” and “Last Chance” in subject lines significantly increase open and click through rates.
5. The Sales Funnel
On average it takes approximately 7 communications with a prospect before they make a buying decision. Email is the perfect way to send these communications. Your autoresponder software can send out a series of emails on auto-pilot when a prospect joins your list. This is your sales funnel. It’s simply a set of steps where you move a prospect through a sequence of communications that ultimately results in them buying from you.
Are Mutual Funds Your Best Investment For 2011?
Don’t overlook mutual funds in your search for the best investment for 2011 and beyond, because these investment packages offer most people advantages not found elsewhere. View your investment goal as putting together the best investment portfolio possible, one that doesn’t require your constant attention. Use mutual funds as your building blocks.
Every balanced and diversified investment portfolio consists basically of three parts: stocks, bonds, and money market securities (safe, liquid investments). Every investor who wants to sleep at night needs a diversified portfolio, and the best investment portfolio for 2011 and beyond will include alternative investments like gold and real estate as well. This can be a tall order if you scan the financial tables in search of the best investment in each category every year. Or you can approach things in a sensible fashion by simply investing with the biggest and best mutual fund companies.
You don’t need a stock brokerage account to invest in stocks and bonds, a commodities broker to invest in gold and silver, or a real estate broker to invest in real estate. Nor do you need a personal banker to find a place to stash some cash and earn interest with high safety. You can do all of the above by simply opening a mutual fund account with one or more of the biggest and best mutual fund companies in America. Then, at your fingertips, you’ve got all of the investment options you need to put together a truly diversified personal investment portfolio.
After all, mutual funds were designed for the majority of people who don’t have the time, expertise or inclination to manage a portfolio of individual investment securities like stocks and bonds. That’s what these funds do – they manage a portfolio of securities for their investors in the form of stock funds, bond funds, and money market funds. By investing in all three categories you can put together you own personal best investment portfolio for 2011 and for many years to come with relative ease. To add alternative investments to your portfolio, just add specialty stock funds that specialize in areas like gold or real estate.
Now, everyone wants to know who the best mutual fund companies are for obvious reasons. This is debatable; but the biggest and most popular are: Vanguard, Fidelity, and American Funds. They are clearly the largest in terms of assets managed and/or number of investors serviced, and they’ve been around for decades. All three have risen to the top by offering a wide array of quality funds and good service. The fund company picks the stocks, bonds, etc. and does the day to day portfolio management. You as an investor simply pick which funds to invest in and how much to invest in each.
Spend some time getting up to speed on mutual funds because they can greatly simplify your investment life. Face it, you’ll never find the single best investment for 2011 or for any year that follows. What you really need in these uncertain times is a truly diversified investment portfolio. Diversification is the key to investing for the future, and is also the signature of mutual funds. If there’s a better way than a collection of mutual funds for the average person to put together his or her best investment portfolio for 2011 and beyond, I’d sure like to know about it.
Stock Market Trading and Newton’s Laws of Motion
What new stock market investor should know?
We run a small stock market investment club and we educate all of new investors in our club using articles, software and stock market game. Currently, there is euphoria in the stock market and several people are investing money with some highly ambitious return of investment.
In this article, we will share with you some basic facts on stock market investment.
What is equity market?
Common stock is ownership of a company and sometimes it referred as shares, securities or equity. This means you are entitled to a portion of the company’s profits and any voting rights attached to the stock. The most common method for buying stocks is to use either full service or discount brokerage firm.
Why people invest in share market?
People invest in stock market for a possible high return for the entire duration of the company.
What are the risks of stock market investment?
However, your original investment is not guaranteed in share market. There is always the risk that the stock you invest in will decline in value, and you may lose your entire investment. As a stockholder, you will not receive money until the creditors, bondholders and preferred shareholders are paid.
How you can interpret Newton’s law to become better stock market trader?
Rule 1: “A Stock is not moving tends to stay at rest and a Trending Stock tends to stay in trend unless acted upon by an equal and opposite reaction or an unbalanced force.”
This means you should always trade in the direction of a trend. You should look for a force may take the form of a drastic change in the market sentiment or drastic change in the performance of the specific company.
Rule 2: “The acceleration of a stock as created by a market vote is directly proportional to the magnitude of that consensus, in the same direction as the agreement, and inversely proportional to the mass of the stock.”
This rule teaches us that a stock moves up or down into a trend due to a force created by market consensus. Movement of stock is determined by the price of stock and the amount of total agreement in market sentiment.
Stocks market is a zero sum game. In the realm of stock market investment we can interpret Newton’s third law as “for every buyer, there is a seller.” This is 3rd law of Stock market trading.
This means there cannot be more buyer than seller however there may be a very high or low demand for a particular stock.
Once you follow the Newton’s law of stock trading, you will under how easily you can invest in equity market and make good profit regularly irrespective of bull or bear market.
