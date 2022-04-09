News
Erik Spoelstra returns to Heat after COVID bout, ‘it was a strange week’
Coach Erik Spoelstra was back with the Miami Heat for Friday night’s game against the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena for the first time since being placed in NBA health-and-safety protocols ahead of last Sunday’s game against the Toronto Raptors.
The Heat were required to test for COVID in order to fly across the border after that game. Spoelstra instead drove to Buffalo and then returned to South Florida on a private flights. He had been one of the few NBA coaches not previously be sidelined by coronavirus.
“I mean, obviously, it was a strange week,” Spoelstra said before Friday’s game. “It was a little bit of a surprise. Look, a lot of people have been pretty hard by COVID. Thankfully I was not one of them.
“I really would never have had any idea if we didn’t have to test for it while we were in Toronto. But I’m thankful at least I found out, so when I came back, I can make the appropriate arrangements with my family and everything.”
In the interim, assistant coach Chris Quinn guided the team to a victory in Toronto and then a victory Tuesday night over the visiting Hornets. Spoelstra previously missed a game two weeks earlier due to a family matter, with Quinn coaching the Heat during that loss to the Nets.
Spoelstra said he watched both games on a laptop.
“It was good to actually take a look at things from a different view at the point of year,” Spoelstra said.
He was effusive for his praise of Quinn.
“I thought Quinny and the staff just did an outstanding job,” Spoelstra said. “It just shows you how many responsibilities he’s taken on over the last couple of years. He was really able to step into that seamlessly. For us, that wasn’t a surprise.
“I think everything was seamless.”
Life at No. 1
Now that they are the No. 1 seed in the Eastern conference, the Heat’s best-of-seven opening-round NBA Eastern Conference playoff series is locked into an April 17 start at FTX Arena, but much of what comes next remains up in the air.
That includes the tipoff time for that postseason opener, as well as the opponent.
The NBA currently has four windows for playoff games on April 17, an afternoon tip at 3 p.m. on ABC, and then games on TNT at 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.
A Heat game in any slot but the ABC excusive window would be televised in South Florida by Bally Sports Sun. The latest slot will go to a Western Conference playoff game.
One thing that could affect the Heat’s tipoff time would be a possible marquee opening-round matchup against Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets’ playoff status will be determined by next week’s play-in round, possibly as soon as Tuesday night.
The Hawks, Charlotte Hornets and Cleveland Cavaliers are the Heat’s other potential playoff opponents.
As the No. 1 seed, the Heat first-round opponent will not be determined until next Friday’s close of the East play-in round.
This is the fourth time in the franchise’s 34 seasons that Heat have completed a regular season as the conference’s No. 1 seed.
In 1999, the Heat finished first in the East in a lockout-shortened season at 33-17 and lost 3-2 in the first round to the New York Knicks.
In 2005, the Heat finished first in the conference at 59-23 and lost 4-3 in the Eastern Conference finals to the Detroit Pistons.
And in 2013, the Heat was the No. 1 seed at 66-16 and won 4-3 in the NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs, for the franchise’s third and most recent championship.
When it comes to potential playoff opponent, the Heat have never met the Cavaliers in the postseason. Their most recent series against the Hornets was a 4-3 victory in the 2016 first round. Their most recent series against the Nets was a 4-1 win in the 2014 Eastern Conference semifinals. And their most recent series against the Hawks was a 4-3 loss in the 2009 first round, in Erik Spoelstra’s first playoff series as Heat coach.
Trans kids fear Alabama laws targeting medicine, bathrooms
By KIM CHANDLER
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Ninth grader Harleigh Walker, 15, spends her time after school like many girls her age: doing homework, listening to Taylor Swift, collecting records and hanging out with friends.
But this year, her spring break also included trying to persuade members of the state House and Senate to reject legislation banning gender-affirming medications for transgender kids like her under 19.
She was unsuccessful. On Thursday, Alabama lawmakers passed the measure, and Gov. Kay Ivey signed it into law on Friday, meaning Harleigh’s doctor would face prison time if she continued to prescribe her testosterone-blocking drugs.
“Honestly, I’m a little scared now,” Harleigh said Thursday after learning the bill had passed. “But we’re still going to fight, no matter what.”
She said she is holding out hope the bill will be blocked by a court.
Alabama is among multiple states with Republican-controlled legislatures that have advanced bills not only to block medical treatment but to ban transgender children from using school restrooms or playing on sports teams that don’t correspond with their sex at birth. The Alabama medication bill is one of the most far-reaching: It would put doctors in prison for up to 10 years for prescribing puberty blockers or hormonal treatment to trans kids under 19.
“I believe very strongly that if the Good Lord made you a boy, you are a boy, and if he made you a girl, you are a girl,” said Ivey, who faces a May primary with conservative opponents trying to outflank her on her right. “We should especially protect our children from these radical, life-altering drugs and surgeries when they are at such a vulnerable stage in life. Instead, let us all focus on helping them to properly develop into the adults God intended them to be.”
Ivey also signed a separate measure that requires students to use bathrooms that align with their original birth certificate and prohibits instruction of gender and sexual identity in kindergarten through fifth grades.
Cathryn Oakley, state legislative director and senior counsel for the Human Rights Campaign, a national advocacy group for the LGBTQ community, called the new laws “breathtakingly cruel and cowardly” and “the single most anti-transgender legislative package in history.” Groups on Friday vowed to quickly file a lawsuit challenging the measures in court.
Oakley and other opponents say transgender health is being used as a deliberate political wedge issue to motivate a voting base — in the same way they say bills about critical race theory have been employed. Critical race theory is a way of thinking about America’s history through the lens of racism. Numerous Republican-controlled legislatures have proposed bills to block its teaching in public schools.
The measures have prompted swift backlash from medical experts, Democratic President Joe Biden’s administration, the U.S. Department of Justice and the families of trans youth. Last month, the Justice department sent a letter to all 50 state attorneys general, warning them that blocking transgender and nonbinary youth from receiving gender-affirming care could be an infringement of federal constitutional protections.
“My child is not a political tool. This is not a fair fight to pick on vulnerable children,” said Vanessa Finney Tate, the mother of a 13-year-old trans boy in Birmingham, Alabama, after testifying at a public legislative hearing on bill that would block students from using bathrooms corresponding to their gender.
Harleigh’s father, Jeff Walker notes that many of the same Alabama lawmakers who supported the ban on gender-affirming medical treatment recently argued, ‘It’s your body and your choice’ regarding coronavirus vaccinations. He said the family is now scrambling to find another state where it can continue Harleigh’s medical care.
“We just don’t want people meddling in our medical care,” he said.
Medical groups including The American Academy of Pediatrics have publicly opposed efforts to outlaw gender-affirming care.
“Gender-affirming care benefits the health and psychological functioning of transgender and gender-diverse youth,” the Endocrine Society said in a statement. “When an individual’s gender identity is not respected and they cannot access medical care, it can result in higher psychological problem scores and can raise the person’s risk of committing suicide or other acts of self-harm.”
The organization notes that only reversible puberty blockers are recommended for younger adolescents, while older adolescents might qualify for hormone therapy.
Harleigh received the medication — which stops her from going through male puberty — only after consulting with a team of doctors for years. She said it’s “weird” to see lawmakers with no medical experience call her medication “child abuse,” when six doctors have agreed she should have it.
Angus, a 16-year-old trans teen who requested that his last name not be used because of the bullying he has received in his north Alabama town, said he knew at puberty that the mirror reflected “a body that wasn’t my own.”
After coming out to his mother, he began slowly testing the waters: dressing as a man, changing his name. Only after years of talking to a team of doctors, was he able to recently get medications to stop his periods. The next step, which he is eager to start, would be a small dose of testosterone.
“I have been waiting for seven years to finally become a man, the man that I’ve always known I am,” Angus said.
He said bills to block such treatments are harming, not protecting trans youth.
“The government is saying, ‘Oh, parents are abusing their children by letting them transition,’” he said. “Actually, it’s more child abuse to not let them transition if they come out. What these bills really are doing is putting trans youth lives at risk because these suicide rates will spike exponentially. And a lot of families will lose their children.”
Similar bans are moving forward in other states.
In Texas, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered the state’s child welfare agency to investigate as abuse reports of gender-confirming care for kids. And a law in Arkansas bans gender-affirming medications. That law has been blocked by a court, however.
Trans youth in many red states say they feel attacked, angry, betrayed and scared by the wave of legislation aimed at them.
“It feels like a back-stab,” Harleigh said. “I’ve lived in this state my whole life. For them to just say, ‘Well, you know what, this is an issue that’s really popular on my side of the aisle so I’m just going to raise it up and support it because it’ll help me win my election’ — It just hurts to see them do that.”
Committee advances bills to fund upgrades to stadiums of Orioles, Ravens and minor-league teams
A Senate committee approved legislation Friday allowing the Maryland Stadium Authority to borrow up to $1.2 billion to pay for stadium improvements designed to keep the Orioles and Ravens in their current Baltimore homes for the long term.
The Budget and Taxation Committee approved the measure on a voice vote, along with a companion bill creating a $200 million fund for improvements to the state’s minor league ballparks. Stadiums in Aberdeen, Bowie, Frederick, Hagerstown, Salisbury and Waldorf would be eligible to apply to the stadium authority to tap into the capital improvements fund. Other sports facilities, such as equestrian centers, also would be eligible.
Both measures — which previously cleared the House by overwhelming margins — now move to the Senate floor, where approval was expected before the General Assembly ends its session Monday.
The companion bill also would create a $10 million fund to help the state attract or retain large-scale sports or entertainment events such as Major League Baseball’s All-Star game or World Cup soccer games in 2026.
It also would fund two studies on the progress of redevelopment efforts at Pimlico Race Course and Laurel Park, and a third on potential tax issues arising from Laurel’s rebuild. The redevelopment is designed to preserve the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico in Northwest Baltimore and enhance Laurel for year-round racing and the stabling of nearly 1,600 horses.
The request for $1.2 billion in bond authority is designed to demonstrate the state’s commitment to keeping the NFL’s Ravens and Major League Baseball’s Orioles in Baltimore, and to help the clubs attract fans to games and other events such as concerts.
“We lease the stadiums to the teams on a 365-day-a-year basis, and so they’re responsible for programming and maximizing the use of those stadiums all year long,” Tom Kelso, the authority’s chairman, told the committee. “And so the idea of concerts and other events that can take place in the stadiums really required different amenities to be in those stadiums in order to make that happen.”
The legislation would increase the allowable bond debt for stadium projects from $235 million to $1.2 billion. Up to $600 million in outstanding debt would be allowed for projects at each club’s stadium at any given time.
The legislation provides a flexible funding stream but doesn’t specify what sorts of modernization projects the Orioles and Ravens might seek.
At Camden Yards, changes could include more social spaces, fewer seats and a sports betting area. Ravens officials have expressed interest in additional lower-bowl premium seating.
Both clubs said it would be premature to discuss specific projects.
“No single investment is $600 million,” Kelso testified. “But over a 5-or-10-year period of time, it’s not illogical that both teams could get to that level of spending.”
The bill also would gradually increase the amount of state lottery proceeds that can be used to pay debt service on the bonds — from $20 million to up to $90 million per year. The legislation would require the teams to sign a lease long enough to pay off the bonds.
The bill doesn’t address FedEx Field, the Washington Commanders’ stadium in Prince George’s County. But it does authorize $400 million in bonds for major development projects to enhance the area around the stadium known as the “Blue Line Corridor.”
Oriole Park is 30 years old and M&T Bank Stadium is 24. Some stadiums, such as Turner Field in Atlanta and the former Globe Life Park in Texas, were abandoned by their baseball teams before turning 30.
The Orioles’ original lease with the state began April 1, 1992, and was to expire at the end of 2021. The parties agreed in February 2021 to extend the agreement for two years through Dec. 31, 2023, with the club retaining the right to exercise a one-time, five-year extension by Feb. 1, 2023.
The Ravens’ lease isn’t up until after the 2027 season, but the team and the authority say they have begun preliminary talks about an extension.
Heat have uneven playoff history as No. 1 seed; Erik Spoelstra back with Heat from protocols
Now that they are the No. 1 seed in the Eastern conference, the Miami Heat’s best-of-seven opening-round NBA Eastern Conference playoff series is locked into an April 17 start at FTX Arena, but much of what comes next remains up in the air.
That includes the tipoff time for that postseason opener, as well as the opponent.
The NBA currently has four windows for playoff games on April 17, an afternoon tip at 3 p.m. on ABC, and then games on TNT at 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.
A Heat game in any slot but the ABC excusive window would be televised in South Florida by Bally Sports Sun. The latest slot will go to a Western Conference playoff game.
One thing that could affect the Heat’s tipoff time would be a possible marquee opening-round matchup against Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets’ playoff status will be determined by next week’s play-in round, possibly as soon as Tuesday night.
The Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets and Cleveland Cavaliers are the Heat’s other potential playoff opponents.
As the No. 1 seed, the Heat first-round opponent will not be determined until next Friday’s close of the East play-in round.
This is the fourth time in the franchise’s 34 seasons that Heat have completed a regular season as the conference’s No. 1 seed.
In 1999, the Heat finished first in the East in a lockout-shortened season at 33-17 and lost 3-2 in the first round to the New York Knicks.
In 2005, the Heat finished first in the conference at 59-23 and lost 4-3 in the Eastern Conference finals to the Detroit Pistons.
And in 2013, the Heat was the No. 1 seed at 66-16 and won 4-3 in the NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs, for the franchise’s third and most recent championship.
When it comes to potential playoff opponent, the Heat have never met the Cavaliers in the postseason. Their most recent series against the Hornets was a 4-3 victory in the 2016 first round. Their most recent series against the Nets was a 4-1 win in the 2014 Eastern Conference semifinals. And their most recent series against the Hawks was a 4-3 loss in the 2009 first round, in Erik Spoelstra’s first playoff series as Heat coach.
Spoelstra returns
Spoelstra was back with the Heat for Friday night’s game against the Hawks for the first time since being placed in NBA health-and-safety protocols ahead of last Sunday’s game against the Toronto Raptors.
The Heat were required to test for COVID in order to fly across the border after that game. Spoelstra instead drove to Buffalo and then returned to South Florida on a private flights. He had been one of the few NBA coaches not previously be sidelined by coronavirus.
In the interim, assistant coach Chris Quinn guided the team to a victory in Toronto and then a victory Tuesday night over the visiting Hornets. Spoelstra previously missed a game two weeks earlier due to a family matter, with Quinn coaching the Heat during that loss to the Nets.
